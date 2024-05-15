The Fastest Gunship Helicopters of the Modern Era viper-zero / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Gunship helicopters began their ascent to prominence during the Vietnam War. Originally modified from transport helicopters, these aircraft were armed with machine guns and rockets to support ground troops, further evolving into an integral piece of military strategy. Today’s gunships are engineered to deliver firepower and precision, in service of their combat and support roles. (These are the 25 helicopters of the Vietnam War.)

Helicopter gunships differentiate from dedicated attack helicopters in that they are also capable of carrying troops, ordnance, and sometimes vehicles while protecting their package with a series of armaments. Some have equated gunship types of helicopters to flying tanks with their firepower.

To identify the fastest gunship helicopters of the modern era, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of military helicopters from Military Factory, an online database of arms, vehicles, and aircraft used by militaries worldwide. We ranked these helicopters according to top speed and included supplemental information from Military Factory regarding the type of helicopter, year introduced, country of origin, manufacturer, top speed, and armament.

The UH-60 Black Hawk is by far one of the most popular and prolific military helicopters in the world. It plays a variety of roles, including that of a gunship. Sikorsky Aircraft introduced these helicopters in 1979, and the Black Hawk continues to serve as a staple of the U.S. Army and many other militaries around the world.

On the Russian side, the Mil Mi-24 Hind from Russia ranks near the top of the list, reaching speeds of over 200 mph. This helicopter is designed to perform in all weather conditions, featuring advanced radar that enhances its capability to detect and destroy enemy targets efficiently. (These are the future military helicopters of the world.)

Here is a look at the fastest gunship helicopters of the modern era:

Why Are We Covering This?

Source: curraheeshutter / Shutterstock.com

Gunship helicopters are important due to their ability to deliver direct and immediate firepower, provide close air support to ground troops, and execute anti-armor operations. Their ability to hover, maneuver in tight spaces, and deliver precise attacks makes them uniquely effective in modern warfare. Their development and deployment reflect an ongoing evolution in tactical military engagements where speed, agility, and accuracy are paramount. These helicopters continue to play critical roles in conflict zones worldwide, underscoring their importance in contemporary military strategy.

41. UH-1B/C Huey Cobra / Frog

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Top speed: 95 mph

95 mph Type: Gunship helicopter

Gunship helicopter Year introduced: 1962

1962 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Bell Helicopter

Bell Helicopter Armament: .30 caliber machine guns, miniguns, rocket pods, 40mm automatic grenade launcher

40. H-19 Chickasaw

Top speed: 101 mph

101 mph Type: Multirole transport utility helicopter

Multirole transport utility helicopter Year introduced: 1950

1950 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Sikorsky Aircraft

Sikorsky Aircraft Armament: 7.62mm medium machine guns, 12.7mm heavy machine guns, rocket pods

39. MH-60L DAP

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Top speed: 103 mph

103 mph Type: Special Forces gunship helicopter

Special Forces gunship helicopter Year introduced: 1990

1990 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Sikorsky Aircraft

Sikorsky Aircraft Armament: 30mm M230 chain gun, Hydra rocket pods, GAU-19 gun pods, M134 minigun pods, Hellfire missiles, Stinger missiles

38. Model 207 (Sioux Scout)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Top speed: 109 mph

109 mph Type: Light armed scout helicopter

Light armed scout helicopter Year introduced: 1963

1963 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Bell Helicopter

Bell Helicopter Armament: 7.62mm M60 machine guns, SS 10 anti-tank guided missiles, rocket pods

37. Mil Mi-4 (Hound)

Top speed: 115 mph

115 mph Type: Multirole utility helicopter

Multirole utility helicopter Year introduced: 1953

1953 Country of origin: Soviet Union

Soviet Union Manufacturer: Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant

Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant Armament: Rocket pods, conventional drop bombs

36. Alouette II

Top speed: 115 mph

115 mph Type: Light utility helicopter

Light utility helicopter Year introduced: 1957

1957 Country of origin: France

France Manufacturer: Aerospatiale

Aerospatiale Armament: Anti-tank guided missiles, anti-ship missiles, torpedoes

35. Mil Mi-2 (Hoplite)

Top speed: 124 mph

124 mph Type: Light utility helicopter

Light utility helicopter Year introduced: 1965

1965 Country of origin: Soviet Union

Soviet Union Manufacturer: Mil Helicopter Plant

Mil Helicopter Plant Armament: 23mm automatic cannons, rocket pods, anti-tank guided missiles, air-to-air missiles

34. H-21 Workhorse

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Top speed: 127 mph

127 mph Type: Tandem-rotor transport helicopter

Tandem-rotor transport helicopter Year introduced: 1953

1953 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Piasecki Helicopter / Boeing

Piasecki Helicopter / Boeing Armament: 12.7mm machine guns, 7.62mm machine guns

33. Alouette III

Top speed: 130 mph

130 mph Type: Light multirole helicopter

Light multirole helicopter Year introduced: 1960

1960 Country of origin: France

France Manufacturer: Aerospatiale

Aerospatiale Armament: 20mm cannon, 7.62mm machine gun, AS.11 anti-tank missiles, Mk 44 torpedoes

32. Z-5

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Top speed: 130 mph

130 mph Type: Transport / utility helicopter

Transport / utility helicopter Year introduced: 1965

1965 Country of origin: China

China Manufacturer: Harbin

Harbin Armament: Machine guns, rocket pods, machine gun pods

31. UH-1 Iroquois (Huey)

Source: cak757 / Flickr

Top speed: 137 mph

137 mph Type: Multirole / utility / attack / transport helicopter

Multirole / utility / attack / transport helicopter Year introduced: 1959

1959 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Bell Helicopter

Bell Helicopter Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, Mk 44/46 torpedoes, rocket pods, various air-to-surface missiles, various anti-tank missiles, automatic cannons, 12.7mm GAU miniguns

30. Model 212

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Top speed: 140 mph

140 mph Type: Medium-lift utility / transport helicopter

Medium-lift utility / transport helicopter Year introduced: 1968

1968 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Bell Helicopter

Bell Helicopter Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, rocket pods

29. Bo 105 (MBB)

Top speed: 152 mph

152 mph Type: Light utility helicopter

Light utility helicopter Year introduced: 1970

1970 Country of origin: Germany

Germany Manufacturer: Airbus Helicopters

Airbus Helicopters Armament: HOT / HOT2 anti-tank missiles, TOW anti-tank missiles

28. H125 Fennec (AS550)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Top speed: 152 mph

152 mph Type: Light utility helicopter

Light utility helicopter Year introduced: 1990

1990 Country of origin: France

France Manufacturer: Aerospatiale / Airbus Helicopters

Aerospatiale / Airbus Helicopters Armament: 20mm GIAT M621 automatic cannon, 12.7mm machine gun pods, 7.62mm machine gun pods, rocket pods, TOW anti-tank missiles

27. AW159 (Lynx / Super Lynx)

Source: Alan Wilson / Wikimedia Commons

Top speed: 158 mph

158 mph Type: Multirole helicopter

Multirole helicopter Year introduced: 1978

1978 Country of origin: United Kingdom

United Kingdom Manufacturer: Leonardo-Finmeccanica

Leonardo-Finmeccanica Armament: TOW anti-tank guided missiles, rocket pods, 20mm automatic cannon, anti-ship missiles, torpedoes, 7.62mm general purpose machine guns

26. Mil Mi-17 (Hip-H)

Top speed: 158 mph

158 mph Type: Medium-lift transport / gunship helicopter

Medium-lift transport / gunship helicopter Year introduced: 1981

1981 Country of origin: Soviet Union

Soviet Union Manufacturer: Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant / Russian Helicopters

Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant / Russian Helicopters Armament: 23mm cannon pods, 7.62mm machine gun pods, rocket pods, Shturm-V missiles

25. Mil Mi-8 (Hip)

Top speed: 162 mph

162 mph Type: Multirole medium-lift helicopter

Multirole medium-lift helicopter Year introduced: 1967

1967 Country of origin: Soviet Union

Soviet Union Manufacturer: Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant / Russian Helicopters

Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant / Russian Helicopters Armament: Rocket pods, Swatter missiles, Sagger missiles, Phalanga missiles, 12.7mm machine gun, cannon pods

24. PZL W-3 Sokol

Top speed: 162 mph

162 mph Type: Multirole helicopter

Multirole helicopter Year introduced: 1985

1985 Country of origin: Poland

Poland Manufacturer: PZL-Swidnik

PZL-Swidnik Armament: 23mm autocannon, rocket pods, missiles, cannon pods, 12.7mm machine guns

23. CH-146 Griffon

Top speed: 162 mph

162 mph Type: Multirole utility helicopter

Multirole utility helicopter Year introduced: 1995

1995 Country of origin: Canada

Canada Manufacturer: Bell Helicopter

Bell Helicopter Armament: 7.62mm C6 machine guns, 7.62mm Dillon Aero M134D miniguns

22. KUH-1 Surion

Top speed: 162 mph

162 mph Type: Medium-lift multirole helicopter

Medium-lift multirole helicopter Year introduced: 2013

2013 Country of origin: South Korea

South Korea Manufacturer: Korea Aerospace Industries

Korea Aerospace Industries Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, TOW anti-tank guided missiles, rocket pods

21. SA342 Gazelle

Source: VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Top speed: 165 mph

165 mph Type: Lightweight multirole helicopter

Lightweight multirole helicopter Year introduced: 1973

1973 Country of origin: France

France Manufacturer: Aerospatiale

Aerospatiale Armament: HOT anti-tank missiles, Mastra Mistal missiles, rocket pods, 7.62mm machine guns, 20mm GIAT autocannon

20. SH-3 Sea King

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Top speed: 166 mph

166 mph Type: Anti-submarine warfare helicopter

Anti-submarine warfare helicopter Year introduced: 1961

1961 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Sikorsky Aircraft

Sikorsky Aircraft Armament: Mk 44 / 46 torpedoes, anti-ship missiles, depth charges, 7.62mm machine guns

19. SA 330 Puma

Top speed: 170 mph

170 mph Type: Medium transport / assault helicopter

Medium transport / assault helicopter Year introduced: 1969

1969 Country of origin: France

France Manufacturer: Aerospatiale

Aerospatiale Armament: Machine gun pods, cannon pods

18. AS532 (Super Puma / Cougar)

Source: VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Top speed: 170 mph

170 mph Type: Medium-lift multirole helicopter

Medium-lift multirole helicopter Year introduced: 1982

1982 Country of origin: France

France Manufacturer: Aerospatiale / Airbus Helicopters

Aerospatiale / Airbus Helicopters Armament: 7.62mm gun pods, rocket pods, AM 39 Exocet anti-ship missiles, air-to-surface missiles

17. Z-20

Top speed: 171 mph

171 mph Type: Multi-mission military helicopter

Multi-mission military helicopter Year introduced: 2018

2018 Country of origin: China

China Manufacturer: Harbin

Harbin Armament: General purpose machine guns

16. H-34 / CH-34 Choctaw

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Top speed: 173 mph

173 mph Type: Close-support / transport helicopter

Close-support / transport helicopter Year introduced: 1954

1954 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Sikorsky Aircraft

Sikorsky Aircraft Armament: 7.62mm M60C general purpose machine guns, rocket pods

15. Z-11

Top speed: 173 mph

173 mph Type: Multirole light utility / attack helicopter

Multirole light utility / attack helicopter Year introduced: 1998

1998 Country of origin: China

China Manufacturer: Changhe Aircraft Industries Corporation

Changhe Aircraft Industries Corporation Armament: CS/LM12 minigun, 40mm automatic grenade launcher, machine gun pods, air-to-surface missiles, air-to-air missiles, rocket pods, conventional drop bombs

14. AW149

Top speed: 173 mph

173 mph Type: Medium-lift multirole helicopter

Medium-lift multirole helicopter Year introduced: 2015

2015 Country of origin: Italy

Italy Manufacturer: Leonardo-Finmeccanica

Leonardo-Finmeccanica Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, rocket pods

13. Dhruv (Polaris)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Top speed: 174 mph

174 mph Type: Multirole medium-lift transport helicopter

Multirole medium-lift transport helicopter Year introduced: 2002

2002 Country of origin: India

India Manufacturer: Hindustan Aeronautical Limited

Hindustan Aeronautical Limited Armament: Anti-tank guided missiles, rocket pods, torpedoes, depth charges, anti-ship missiles

12. AW109

Top speed: 177 mph

177 mph Type: Multirole utility helicopter

Multirole utility helicopter Year introduced: 1976

1976 Country of origin: Italy

Italy Manufacturer: Leonardo

Leonardo Armament: 12.7mm machine guns, 7.62mm machine guns, TOW anti-tank missiles, rocket pods, machine gun pods

11. S-76

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Top speed: 180 mph

180 mph Type: Medium-lift multirole helicopter

Medium-lift multirole helicopter Year introduced: 1977

1977 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Sikorsky Aircraft

Sikorsky Aircraft Armament: Machine gun pods, rocket pods, cannon pods

10. Rudra (ALH-WSI)

Source: Pritishp333 / Wikimedia Commons

Top speed: 180 mph

180 mph Type: Gunship / Multirole military helicopter

Gunship / Multirole military helicopter Year introduced: 2012

2012 Country of origin: India

India Manufacturer: Hindustan Aeronautical Limited

Hindustan Aeronautical Limited Armament: 20mm M621 cannon, Helina anti-tank missiles, MBDA air-to-air missiles, rocket pods, anti-ship missiles, torpedoes

9. UH-60 Black Hawk

Top speed: 183 mph

183 mph Type: Medium-lift multirole helicopter

Medium-lift multirole helicopter Year introduced: 1979

1979 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Sikorsky Aircraft

Sikorsky Aircraft Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, Hellfire missiles, GAU-19 12.7mm Gatling guns, M134D Gatling guns, FFAR rocket pods

8. AS565 Panther

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Top speed: 190 mph

190 mph Type: Multirole helicopter

Multirole helicopter Year introduced: 1985

1985 Country of origin: France

France Manufacturer: Aerospatiale

Aerospatiale Armament: GIAT M621 20mm automatic cannon, rocket pods, AS 15 anti-ship missiles, HOT anti-tank missiles, 20mm cabin-mounted cannons, Mk 46 torpedoes

7. Z-9 (Haitun)

Source: viper-zero / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Top speed: 190 mph

190 mph Type: Medium-lift transport / gunship helicopter

Medium-lift transport / gunship helicopter Year introduced: 1994

1994 Country of origin: China

China Manufacturer: Harbin

Harbin Armament: Air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, cannon pods, rocket pods, machine gun pods

6. UH-1Y Venom (Super Huey)

Source: viper-zero / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Top speed: 190 mph

190 mph Type: Medium-lift utility / transport helicopter

Medium-lift utility / transport helicopter Year introduced: 2009

2009 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Bell Helicopter

Bell Helicopter Armament: Hydra rocket pods, M240D general purpose machine guns, 12.7mm GAU-16/A Gatling guns, 7.62mm GAU-17/A Gatling guns

5. AW101 Merlin (EH101)

Top speed: 192 mph

192 mph Type: Medium-lift / multirole helicopter

Medium-lift / multirole helicopter Year introduced: 1999

1999 Country of origin: Italy

Italy Manufacturer: Leonardo

Leonardo Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, torpedoes, anti-ship missiles, rocket pods, depth charges

4. Mil Mi-35 (Hind-E)

Top speed: 193 mph

193 mph Type: Heavy assault gunship / attack helicopter

Heavy assault gunship / attack helicopter Year introduced: 2005

2005 Country of origin: Russia

Russia Manufacturer: Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant / Russian Helicopters

Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant / Russian Helicopters Armament: 23mm twin-barreled cannons, air-to-surface missiles, anti-tank missiles, rocket pods, cannon pods

3. Mil AH-2 Sabre (Mi-35M)

Source: Brazilian Air Force / Wikimedia

Top speed: 193 mph

193 mph Type: Assault gunship helicopter

Assault gunship helicopter Year introduced: 2010

2010 Country of origin: Brazil

Brazil Manufacturer: Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant / Russian Helicopters

Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant / Russian Helicopters Armament: 23mm twin-barreled gun, air-to-surface missiles, anti-tank missiles, rocket pods, cannon pods, machine gun pods

2. Mil Mi-24 (Hind)

Top speed: 208 mph

208 mph Type: Armed assault gunship / attack helicopter

Armed assault gunship / attack helicopter Year introduced: 1973

1973 Country of origin: Soviet Union

Soviet Union Manufacturer: Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant

Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant Armament: 12.7mm machine guns, 23mm/30mm cannons, anti-tank guided missiles, rocket pods, machine gun pods, cannon pods, conventional drop bombs

1. V-280 Valor

Source: williamhc / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Top speed: 265 mph

265 mph Type: Tiltrotor technology demonstrator

Tiltrotor technology demonstrator Year introduced: 2020

2020 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Bell Helicopter

Bell Helicopter Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm heavy machine guns, conventional drop bombs, rocket pods, 20mm cannon

