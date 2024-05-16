Every Rank in the US Marine Corps, And What They're Paid Ground Picture / Shutterstock.com

Even as the U.S. Army, Navy, and Air Force fell short of their recruitment goals in 2023, the Marine Corps exceeded it, albeit just slightly. The military services collectively missed recruiting goals by about 41,000 recruits, but the Marine Corps exceeded it by 21 people, for a total of a little over 33,000 recruits, including nearly 1,700 officers.

Despite lower trust in institutions among Gen Z young adults, it seems that being a Marine has not lost its luster. And some would say that it’s not even about the pay. According to Sandboxx, “the Marine Corps has never been heavy on bonuses,” and as Gen. Eric Smith, the assistant commandant of the Marine Corps, is quoted: “Your bonus is that you get to call yourself a Marine.” But how much do Marines really get paid?

To find every rank in the Marine Corps, and what they’re paid, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 basic pay tables from the Defense Finance and Accounting Service for the Department of Defense as well as Marine Corps ranks from the DOD and the Marine Corps site. These ranks were matched with pay grades and are ordered by the maximum possible annual base pay (we used the monthly pay to calculate annual pay).

Like all U.S. military personnel, Marines are paid a minimum basic pay based on rank and years of service. The Department of Defense budget increased that pay by 5.2% in 2024 — the highest increase of the past two decades. In addition, all military members also receive basic allowance for subsistence, which amounts to about $3,803 a year for officers and $5,523 a year for enlisted personnel.

Marines may also receive other allowances, depending on their different roles. For example, there can be a clothing allowance. There can be hazardous duty incentive pay of $150 to $250 a month depending on rank. There are also aviation incentive pay of up to $1,000 a month and career sea pay amounting to hundreds of dollars a month. (Also see: The Most Elite Special Forces of the United States.)

Lower-ranking Marines are paid $24,000 to $32,000 a year (base pay). Promotion — and the higher pay that comes with it — beyond the rank of lance corporal is primarily based upon time in service, but such promotions are competitive. Each year, Congress states the percentage of Marines who can serve in each grade above Corporal.

Officers, too, rise up the ranks. The highest ranking, one-star generals and above, have a base pay beginning at over $150,000 a year. Generals who have 20 years of experience or more and vast amounts of personnel under their command can make over $220,000 a year in basic pay. To compare, the average CEO pay is $258,900, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Why This Matters

Source: Curioso.Photography / Shutterstock.com

29. Private (PVT) — pay grade: E-1

Source: Photo by Robert Nickelsberg / Getty Images

Annual pay range: after 4 months: $24,206 to $24,206 (less than <4 mos pay: $1,865.10 a month)

after 4 months: $24,206 to $24,206 (less than <4 mos pay: $1,865.10 a month) How pay changes over time: after 10 yrs: $24,206; after 20: $24,206

Despite the assertions that being a Marine is its own reward, without proper financial security, the Marines Corps would have trouble recruiting. In addition to basic bay, all Marines get a housing allowance, can apply for reenlistment bonuses, are eligible for special-duty pay and allowances, earn retirement benefits, and more. For those interested, here we cover the basic pay for each rank.

Marine Corps Privates are new to the service and are usually in some kind of training, including basic training, where they are immersed in military culture and are taught core skills required for their service.

28. Private First Class (PFC) — pay grade: E-2

Annual pay range: $27,133 to $27,133

$27,133 to $27,133 How pay changes over time: after 10 yrs: $27,133; after 20: $27,133

Privates First Class are still new to the Corps and are still focused on developing their skills and core values.

27. Lance Corporal (LCpl) — pay grade: E-3

Source: lauradyoung / iStock via Getty Images

Annual pay range: $28,530 to $32,162

$28,530 to $32,162 How pay changes over time: after 10 yrs: $32,162; after 20: $32,162

Much like Privates, Marine Corps Lance Corporals are usually either in some kind of training (including more specialized training) or on their initial assignment.

26. Corporal (Cpl) — pay grade: E-4

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Annual pay range: $31,604 to $38,369

$31,604 to $38,369 How pay changes over time: after 10 yrs: $38,369; after 20: $38,369

Considered experienced Marines who faced numeral challenges, both physical and mental,, Corporals are considered noncommissioned officers (NCO).

25. Sergeant (Sgt) — pay grade: E-5

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Annual pay range: $34,466 to $48,917

$34,466 to $48,917 How pay changes over time: after 10 yrs: $48,625; after 20: $48,917

A Marine Corps Sergeant, also an NCO, can serve as drill Instructors in charge of a recruit training platoon, the first rank able to do so.

24. Second Lieutenant (2ndLt) — pay grade: O-1

Source: Kozlik_Mozlik / iStock via Getty Images

Annual pay range: $45,914 to $57,776; O-1E pay range: $57,776-$71,737.20

$45,914 to $57,776; O-1E pay range: $57,776-$71,737.20 How pay changes over time: after 10 yrs: $57,776; after 20: $57,776

Marine Officers hold a college degree and have earned a commission. A Second Lieutenant, the lowest-ranking commissioned officer, leads at the platoon or company level. O-1 to O-3 are called company grade officers. Those who have at least four years of experience as enlisted or warrant officers have higher pay to acknowledge their greater experience.

23. Staff Sergeant (SSgt) — pay grade: E-6

Source: Courtesy of U.S. Department of Defense

Annual pay range: $37,627 to $58,277

$37,627 to $58,277 How pay changes over time: after 10 yrs: $52,654; after 20: $58,277

Marine Staff NCOs are highly experienced Marines, responsible for the Marines in their charge. Staff Sergeants make sure the Marines in their charge are trained and skilled, as well as being responsible for administrative work.

22. First Lieutenant (1stLt) — pay grade: O-2

Source: Courtesy of U.S. Army via army.mil

Annual pay range: $52,902 to $73,210; O-2E pay range: $71,737-$84,780.00

$52,902 to $73,210; O-2E pay range: $71,737-$84,780.00 How pay changes over time: after 10 yrs: $73,210; after 20: $73,210

Much like a Second Lt., a Marine Corps First Lieutenant has similar leadership roles but with increased responsibility. Also similar is the O-2E pay grade for those who previously served at least four years as enlisted or warrant officers.

21. Warrant Officer (WO) — pay grade: W-1

Source: marine_corps / Flickr

Annual pay range: $44,878 to $77,555

$44,878 to $77,555 How pay changes over time: after 10 yrs: $64,012; after 20: $77,555

Warrant officers in the Marines are officer-level technical specialists in their respective fields. To advance to this rank, the secretary of the Navy approves a warrant for a sergeant or staff NCO to be appointed a warrant officer.

20. Gunnery Sergeant (GySgt) — pay grade: E-7

Source: marine_corps / Flickr

Annual pay range: $43,499 to $78,188

$43,499 to $78,188 How pay changes over time: after 10 yrs: $58,637; after 20: $69,095

Marine Corps Gunnery Sergeants serve as their unit’s operations chief, working on training, operations, and tactical advising with superior officers.

19. Chief Warrant Officer 2 (CWO2) — pay grade: W-2

Source: marine_corps / Flickr

Annual pay range: $51,131 to $85,342

$51,131 to $85,342 How pay changes over time: after 10 yrs: $69,502; after 20: $82,274

Marine Corps warrant officers are technical specialists in their respective fields, helping train and lead in that area. Thesy become commissioned officers when achieving the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 2.

18. Master Sergeant (MSgt) — pay grade: E-8

Source: marine_corps / Flickr

Annual pay range: $62,579 to $89,248

$62,579 to $89,248 How pay changes over time: after 10 yrs: $65,347; after 20: $77,389

A Marine Corps Master Sergeant has a minimum required 8 years of service. Similar to warrant officers, Master Sergeants are specialists in their military occupational specialty (MOS) and provide technical leadership.

17. First Sergeant (1st Sgt) — pay grade: E-8

Source: lauradyoung / iStock via Getty Images

Annual pay range: $62,579 to $89,248

$62,579 to $89,248 How pay changes over time: after 10 yrs: $65,347; after 20: $77,389

A Marine Corps First Sergeant has a minimum required 8 years of service. As the senior enlisted Marine in their company, they serve as senior enlisted advisors assisting the commanding officer and assist in discipline, administration, morale, and welfare matters.

16. Captain (Capt) — pay grade: O-3

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Annual pay range: $61,225 to $99,612; O-3E pay range: $81,673-$106,308.00

$61,225 to $99,612; O-3E pay range: $81,673-$106,308.00 How pay changes over time: after 10 yrs: $92,660; after 20: $99,612

A Captain is responsible for commanding an entire company of Marines, leading tactical operations with the support of lower-ranking commissioned officers and senior enlisted ranks.

15. Chief Warrant Officer 3 (CWO3) — pay grade: W-3

Source: 39955793@N07 / Flickr

Annual pay range: $57,787 to $101,365

$57,787 to $101,365 How pay changes over time: after 10 yrs: $76,450; after 20: $93,776

Marine Corps warrant officers are technical specialists in their respective fields, helping train and lead in that area. Thesy become commissioned officers when achieving the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 2.

14. Major (Maj) — pay grade: O-4

Annual pay range: $69,638 to $116,269

$69,638 to $116,269 How pay changes over time: after 10 yrs: $104,209; after 20: $116,269

A Marine Corps Major normally serves in roles such as battalion executive officer, weapons company commanders, or regimental or brigade staff members. O-4 to O-6 are called field grade officers.

13. Chief Warrant Officer 4 (CWO4) — pay grade: W-4

Source: marine_corps / Flickr

Annual pay range: $63,277 to $117,860

$63,277 to $117,860 How pay changes over time: after 10 yrs: $81,842; after 20: $102,100

Marine Corps warrant officers are technical specialists in their respective fields, helping train and lead in that area. Thesy become commissioned officers when achieving the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 2.

12. Master Gunnery Sergeant (MGySgt) — pay grade: E-9

Annual pay range: $76,446 to $118,696

$76,446 to $118,696 How pay changes over time: after 10 yrs: $76,446; after 20: $89,665

A Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sergeant has a minimum required 10 years of service. These Marines are specialists in their field, helping provide technical leadership as.

11. Sergeant Major (SgtMaj) — pay grade: E-9

Source: marine_corps / Flickr

Annual pay range: $76,446 to $118,696

$76,446 to $118,696 How pay changes over time: after 10 yrs: $76,446; after 20: $89,665

A Marine Corps Sergeant Major has a minimum 10 years of service. The highest enlisted rank, they serve as advisors for a senior Marine commander, making high level strategic decisions.

10. Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps (SMMC) — pay grade: E-9

Source: marine_corps / Flickr

Annual pay range: $76,446 to $118,696

$76,446 to $118,696 How pay changes over time: after 10 yrs: $76,446; after 20: $89,665

The Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps has a minimum required 10 years. The senior enlisted Marine of the entire Corps is personally selected by the commandant.

9. Lieutenant Colonel (LtCol) — pay grade: O-5

Annual pay range: $80,708 to $137,120

$80,708 to $137,120 How pay changes over time: after 10 yrs: $109,836; after 20: $133,117

A Marine Corps Lieutenant Colonel, a field grade officer, is a key decision-maker and may serve as a battalion commander.

8. Chief Warrant Officer 5 (CWO5) — pay grade: W-5

Source: 39955793@N07 / Flickr

Annual pay range: $112,507 to $147,229

$112,507 to $147,229 How pay changes over time: after 20: $112,507

A Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 5 has a minimum required 20 years and is the highest ranking warrant officer.

7. Colonel (Col) — pay grade: O-6

Source: Kozlik_Mozlik / iStock via Getty Images

Annual pay range: $96,815 to $171,389

$96,815 to $171,389 How pay changes over time: after 10 yrs: $119,297; after 20: $152,125

A Marine Corps Colonel, the highest-ranking field grade officer, can serve as a regimental commander, brigade executive officer, or division staff member.

6. Brigadier General (BGen) — pay grade: O-7

Annual pay range: $127,667 to $190,750

$127,667 to $190,750 How pay changes over time: after 10 yrs: $150,890; after 20: $186,052

First among general officers, a Marine Corps Brigadier General — a one-star general — is nominated by the president and must be confirmed for duty by the Senate.

5. Major General (MajGen) — pay grade: O-8

Source: Courtesy of U.S. Army via army.mil

Annual pay range: $153,644 to $221,497

$153,644 to $221,497 How pay changes over time: after 10 yrs: $175,702; after 20: $205,747

A two-star general, a Marine Corps Major General, is also nominated by the president and must be confirmed for duty by the Senate.

4. Lieutenant General (LtGen) — pay grade: O-9

Source: marine_corps / Flickr

Annual pay range: $217,152 to $221,900

$217,152 to $221,900 How pay changes over time: after 20: $217,152

A three-star general, a Marine Corps Lieutenant General has to have at least 20 years of service before he or she can be nominated by the president for the role.

3. General (Gen) — pay grade: O-10

Annual pay range: $221,900 to $221,900

$221,900 to $221,900 How pay changes over time: after 20: $221,900

Four star Generals also must have at least 20 years of service before being nominated for their role.

2. Assistant Commandant Of The Marine Corps (Gen) — pay grade: O-10

Annual pay range: $221,900 to $221,900

$221,900 to $221,900 How pay changes over time: after 20: $221,900

The Assistant Commandant Of The Marine Corps, a four-star general, is the second-highest ranking Marine officer and serves as deputy for the Commandant.

1. Commandant Of The Marine Corps (Gen) — pay grade: O-10

Annual pay range: $221,900 to $221,900

$221,900 to $221,900 How pay changes over time: after 20: $221,900

The highest-ranking four-star general and Marine officer, the Commandant Of The Marine Corps serves on the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Buffett Missed These Two… Warren Buffett loves dividend stocks, and has stuffed Berkshire with some of his favorites. But he overlooked two dividend legends that continue to print checks on a new level, they’re nowhere in his portfolio. Unlock the two dividend legends Buffett missed in this new free report.