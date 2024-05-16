The NATO Countries Buying the Most Combat Helicopters marine_corps / Flickr

Combat helicopters play an important role within NATO’s military capabilities, offering a combination of firepower, versatility, and rapid deployment necessary for modern warfare. Since the Vietnam War, these helicopters have been at the forefront of defense strategies, performing a variety of missions from direct attacks and reconnaissance to troop transport and medical evacuation. NATO forces deploy a series of these and are stocking up on more as geopolitical tensions are rising. (This is a comparison of Russia and NATO’s military strength.)

Here 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at NATO nations and what combat helicopters they are purchasing. To determine the NATO countries buying the most combat helicopters, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry website. We ranked these countries according to which countries were ordering the most combat helicopters in total. We included supplemental information from GlobalFirePower regarding each country’s current air force and overall military strength ranking. We excluded countries that are not in the process of ordering combat helicopters.

Within the NATO alliance, the United States has the largest and most diverse combat helicopter fleet. The UH-60 Black Hawk or CH-53K King Stallion are just a couple of examples of helicopters that the U.S. military fields.

Following the U.S., countries such as the United Kingdom and Germany also are home to a number of combat helicopters. The UK’s Army Air Corps operates the Apache AH1, an adapted version of the American AH-64. Germany, on the other hand, utilizes the Eurocopter, developed jointly with France and tailored for anti-tank and close air support roles. (These are the NATO countries with the strongest militaries.)

Here is a look at the NATO countries buying the most combat helicopters:

Why Are We Covering This?

Source: RomanBabakin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The presence of these advanced helicopters across various NATO countries underscores their critical role in defense and conflict scenarios. As technology progresses, these helicopters are continually updated to remain at the forefront of military capabilities, ensuring that NATO remains prepared to address any global security challenges.

21. Latvia

Combat helicopters on order: 1

1 Types of helicopters on order: S-70/UH-40M

S-70/UH-40M Total military aircraft: 7

7 Total helicopters: 7

7 Total attack helicopters aircraft: 0

0 Military strength score: 1.9911 – #99 out of 145

20. Bulgaria

Source: usarmyeurope_images / Flickr

Combat helicopters on order: 2

2 Types of helicopters on order: H215M/AS532

H215M/AS532 Total military aircraft: 65

65 Total helicopters: 27

27 Total attack helicopters aircraft: 4

4 Military strength score: 1.0132 – #62 out of 145

19. Portugal

Source: cne-cna-c6f / Flickr

Combat helicopters on order: 2

2 Types of helicopters on order: AW119

AW119 Total military aircraft: 117

117 Total helicopters: 38

38 Total attack helicopters aircraft: 0

0 Military strength score: 0.5609 – #38 out of 145

18. Canada

Source: sdasmarchives / Flickr

Combat helicopters on order: 4

4 Types of helicopters on order: AW101 (SAR), S-92

AW101 (SAR), S-92 Total military aircraft: 375

375 Total helicopters: 143

143 Total attack helicopters aircraft: 0

0 Military strength score: 0.3813 – #27 out of 145

17. Lithuania

Combat helicopters on order: 6

6 Types of helicopters on order: S-70/UH-60M

S-70/UH-60M Total military aircraft: 9

9 Total helicopters: 4

4 Total attack helicopters aircraft: 0

0 Military strength score: 1.7395 – #88 out of 145

16. Slovenia

Source: VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Combat helicopters on order: 6

6 Types of helicopters on order: AW139M

AW139M Total military aircraft: 38

38 Total helicopters: 12

12 Total attack helicopters aircraft: 0

0 Military strength score: 1.8286 – #91 out of 145

15. Slovakia

Combat helicopters on order: 12

12 Types of helicopters on order: AH-1Z

AH-1Z Total military aircraft: 37

37 Total helicopters: 22

22 Total attack helicopters aircraft: 0

0 Military strength score: 1.1891 – #69 out of 145

14. Norway

Source: Photofex_AUT / Shutterstock.com

Combat helicopters on order: 13

13 Types of helicopters on order: AW101, S-70/MH-60R

AW101, S-70/MH-60R Total military aircraft: 102

102 Total helicopters: 37

37 Total attack helicopters aircraft: 0

0 Military strength score: 0.5664 – #41 out of 145

13. Hungary

Source: Jozsef Soos / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Combat helicopters on order: 14

14 Types of helicopters on order: H225M

H225M Total military aircraft: 62

62 Total helicopters: 38

38 Total attack helicopters aircraft: 8

8 Military strength score: 0.8478 – #54 out of 145

12. Netherlands

Combat helicopters on order: 14

14 Types of helicopters on order: H225M

H225M Total military aircraft: 143

143 Total helicopters: 66

66 Total attack helicopters aircraft: 21

21 Military strength score: 0.5644 – #40 out of 145

11. Czech Republic

Source: VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Combat helicopters on order: 17

17 Types of helicopters on order: AH-1Z, UH-1Y

AH-1Z, UH-1Y Total military aircraft: 88

88 Total helicopters: 33

33 Total attack helicopters aircraft: 3

3 Military strength score: 0.7706 – #46 out of 145

10. United Kingdom

Source: marine_corps / Flickr

Combat helicopters on order: 28

28 Types of helicopters on order: AH-64D/E, CH-47 HC3/4/5/6/MH-47G

AH-64D/E, CH-47 HC3/4/5/6/MH-47G Total military aircraft: 664

664 Total helicopters: 276

276 Total attack helicopters aircraft: 52

52 Military strength score: 0.1443 – #6 out of 145

9. Spain

Source: cne-cna-c6f / Flickr

Combat helicopters on order: 40

40 Types of helicopters on order: CH-47D/F, NH90 (NFH)

CH-47D/F, NH90 (NFH) Total military aircraft: 513

513 Total helicopters: 121

121 Total attack helicopters aircraft: 17

17 Military strength score: 0.2882 – #20 out of 145

8. Italy

Source: usnavy / Flickr

Combat helicopters on order: 51

51 Types of helicopters on order: AW101, AW249

AW101, AW249 Total military aircraft: 800

800 Total helicopters: 402

402 Total attack helicopters aircraft: 57

57 Military strength score: 0.1863 – #10 out of 145

7. Romania

Combat helicopters on order: 60

60 Types of helicopters on order: AH-1Z, H215M/AS332, UH-1Y

AH-1Z, H215M/AS332, UH-1Y Total military aircraft: 131

131 Total helicopters: 67

67 Total attack helicopters aircraft: 0

0 Military strength score: 0.7712 – #47 out of 145

6. Greece

Source: coast_guard / Flickr

Combat helicopters on order: 61

61 Types of helicopters on order: NH90 (TTH), S-70/MH-60R, S-70/UH-60

NH90 (TTH), S-70/MH-60R, S-70/UH-60 Total military aircraft: 632

632 Total helicopters: 289

289 Total attack helicopters aircraft: 29

29 Military strength score: 0.4349 – #32 out of 145

5. Turkey

Combat helicopters on order: 93

93 Types of helicopters on order: S/T-70, T129

S/T-70, T129 Total military aircraft: 1,069

1,069 Total helicopters: 502

502 Total attack helicopters aircraft: 111

111 Military strength score: 0.1697 – #8 out of 145

4. Germany

Combat helicopters on order: 94

94 Types of helicopters on order: CH-47F, H145, NH90 (NFH)

CH-47F, H145, NH90 (NFH) Total military aircraft: 618

618 Total helicopters: 318

318 Total attack helicopters aircraft: 55

55 Military strength score: 0.2847 – #19 out of 145

3. France

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Combat helicopters on order: 100

100 Types of helicopters on order: H160/M, H225M

H160/M, H225M Total military aircraft: 972

972 Total helicopters: 447

447 Total attack helicopters aircraft: 69

69 Military strength score: 0.1878 – #11 out of 145

2. Poland

Source: curraheeshutter / Shutterstock.com

Combat helicopters on order: 155

155 Types of helicopters on order: AH-64E, AW101, AW149

AH-64E, AW101, AW149 Total military aircraft: 468

468 Total helicopters: 215

215 Total attack helicopters aircraft: 30

30 Military strength score: 0.2917 – #21 out of 145

1. United States

Combat helicopters on order: 971

971 Types of helicopters on order: AH-64D/E, MV-22, CH-53K, S-70/EH/HH/MH/UH-60

AH-64D/E, MV-22, CH-53K, S-70/EH/HH/MH/UH-60 Total military aircraft: 13,209

13,209 Total helicopters: 5,737

5,737 Total attack helicopters aircraft: 1,000

1,000 Military strength score: 0.0699 – #1 out of 145

