These Countries Have the Most Sukhoi Fighter Jets my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

The Sukhoi series of fighter jets is among the most prominent in the world in terms of military aviation. The evolution of Sukhoi fighters mirrors significant advancements in military aviation technology, especially during the Cold War and in the contemporary era. These jets have found their way into air forces around the world as a result of their versatility, speed and firepower. (These are the most widely-used fighter jets in the world.)

Launched in the mid-20th century by Pavel Sukhoi, the Sukhoi series was developed to address a variety of combat requirements, beginning with models such as the Su-7 and Su-9. However, the true transformation of this series came with the introduction of the Su-27 in the early 1980s. This aircraft, known for its maneuverability and range, set the standard for all future models and it remains a key component of the Russian air force.

Later designs, including the Su-30 and Su-35, expanded on the Su-27’s capabilities, improving on the avionics, stealth technology, and armament. The newest model is the Su-57, Russia’s fifth-generation fighter, which incorporates stealth capabilities and is expected to play a key role in future aerial combat.

Here 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the countries that utilize Sukhoi aircraft. To identify the countries with the most Sukhoi fighter jets, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry publication. We ranked these countries according to the number of Sukhoi fighter jets currently in service. We included supplemental information from GlobalFirePower regarding each country’s current air force and overall military strength ranking. We excluded countries that are not in the process of ordering combat aircraft.

Currently, Russia maintains the largest fleet of Sukhoi jets. Apart from Russia, India and China have sizable fleets of Sukhoi jets as well with customized variants specifically tailored to their strategic needs. (These are the world’s most iconic strike fighter aircraft since WWII.)

Here is a look at the countries with the most Sukhoi fighter jets:

Why Are We Covering This?

Source: Laski Collection / Getty Images

The widespread adoption of Sukhoi jets underlines their strategic importance and the enduring legacy of Soviet-era military engineering in shaping today’s aerial combat doctrines. As geopolitical dynamics evolve, the presence of Sukhoi jets in multiple air forces worldwide underscores their crucial role in modern military strategies.

34. Eritrea

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Active Sukhoi aircraft: 2

2 Sukhoi aircraft on order: 0

0 Variants: Su-27

Su-27 Total military aircraft: 20

20 Military strength score: 2.4152 – #117 out of 145

33. Ivory Coast

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Active Sukhoi aircraft: 2

2 Sukhoi aircraft on order: 0

0 Variants: Su-25

Su-25 Total military aircraft: 9

9 Military strength score: 1.9869 – #98 out of 145

32. Myanmar

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Active Sukhoi aircraft: 2

2 Sukhoi aircraft on order: 4

4 Variants: Su-30

Su-30 Total military aircraft: 293

293 Military strength score: 0.5251 – #35 out of 145

31. Niger

Source: sndr / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Active Sukhoi aircraft: 2

2 Sukhoi aircraft on order: 0

0 Variants: Su-25

Su-25 Total military aircraft: 24

24 Military strength score: 2.5988 – #121 out of 145

30. Libya

Source: scaliger / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Active Sukhoi aircraft: 3

3 Sukhoi aircraft on order: 0

0 Variants: Su-22, Su-24

Su-22, Su-24 Total military aircraft: 132

132 Military strength score: 1.4449 – #79 out of 145

29. Democratic Republic of Congo

Source: Jozsef Soos / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Active Sukhoi aircraft: 6

6 Sukhoi aircraft on order: 0

0 Variants: Su-25

Su-25 Total military aircraft: 46

46 Military strength score: 1.2491 – #73 out of 145

28. Uganda

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Active Sukhoi aircraft: 6

6 Sukhoi aircraft on order: 0

0 Variants: Su-30

Su-30 Total military aircraft: 55

55 Military strength score: 2.2405 – #114 out of 145

27. Bulgaria

Source: Daniele Faccioli/Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Active Sukhoi aircraft: 7

7 Sukhoi aircraft on order: 0

0 Variants: Su-25

Su-25 Total military aircraft: 65

65 Military strength score: 1.0132 – #62 out of 145

26. Peru

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Active Sukhoi aircraft: 8

8 Sukhoi aircraft on order: 0

0 Variants: Su-25

Su-25 Total military aircraft: 258

258 Military strength score: 0.8475 – #53 out of 145

25. Chad

Source: Kharkhan_Oleg / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Active Sukhoi aircraft: 9

9 Sukhoi aircraft on order: 0

0 Variants: Su-25

Su-25 Total military aircraft: 41

41 Military strength score: 1.8607 – #93 out of 145

24. Azerbaijan

Active Sukhoi aircraft: 12

12 Sukhoi aircraft on order: 0

0 Variants: Su-25

Su-25 Total military aircraft: 144

144 Military strength score: 0.9934 – #59 out of 145

23. Sudan

Source: Artyom_Anikeev / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Active Sukhoi aircraft: 15

15 Sukhoi aircraft on order: 0

0 Variants: Su-25

Su-25 Total military aircraft: 170

170 Military strength score: 1.4119 – #76 out of 145

22. Indonesia

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Active Sukhoi aircraft: 16

16 Sukhoi aircraft on order: 0

0 Variants: Su-27, Su-30, Su-35

Su-27, Su-30, Su-35 Total military aircraft: 474

474 Military strength score: 0.2251 – #13 out of 145

21. Armenia

Source: Artyom_Anikeev / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Active Sukhoi aircraft: 17

17 Sukhoi aircraft on order: 0

0 Variants: Su-25, Su-30

Su-25, Su-30 Total military aircraft: 64

64 Military strength score: 2.0583 – #102 out of 145

20. Malaysia

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Active Sukhoi aircraft: 18

18 Sukhoi aircraft on order: 0

0 Variants: Su-30

Su-30 Total military aircraft: 143

143 Military strength score: 0.5992 – #42 out of 145

19. Venezuela

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Active Sukhoi aircraft: 21

21 Sukhoi aircraft on order: 0

0 Variants: Su-30

Su-30 Total military aircraft: 242

242 Military strength score: 0.9447 – #57 out of 145

18. Yemen

Source: James Jones / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Active Sukhoi aircraft: 23

23 Sukhoi aircraft on order: 0

0 Variants: Su-22

Su-22 Total military aircraft: 177

177 Military strength score: 1.4692 – #81 out of 145

17. Turkmenistan

Source: rajanphotos / Flickr

Active Sukhoi aircraft: 25

25 Sukhoi aircraft on order: 0

0 Variants: Su-25

Su-25 Total military aircraft: 90

90 Military strength score: 1.4906 – #83 out of 145

16. Iraq

Source: Artyom_Anikeev / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Active Sukhoi aircraft: 30

30 Sukhoi aircraft on order: 0

0 Variants: Su-25

Su-25 Total military aircraft: 371

371 Military strength score: 0.7441 – #45 out of 145

15. Ethiopia

Source: Flight Video & Photo / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Active Sukhoi aircraft: 31

31 Sukhoi aircraft on order: 0

0 Variants: Su-27

Su-27 Total military aircraft: 91

91 Military strength score: 0.7938 – #49 out of 145

14. Iran

Active Sukhoi aircraft: 32

32 Sukhoi aircraft on order: 0

0 Variants: Su-22, Su-24

Su-22, Su-24 Total military aircraft: 551

551 Military strength score: 0.2269 – #14 out of 145

13. Poland

Source: sdasmarchives / Flickr

Active Sukhoi aircraft: 32

32 Sukhoi aircraft on order: 0

0 Variants: Su-22

Su-22 Total military aircraft: 468

468 Military strength score: 0.2917 – #21 out of 145

12. Angola

Source: shujaa_777 / iStock via Getty Images

Active Sukhoi aircraft: 38

38 Sukhoi aircraft on order: 0

0 Variants: Su-22, Su-25,Su-30

Su-22, Su-25,Su-30 Total military aircraft: 297

297 Military strength score: 0.8702 – #55 out of 145

11. Uzbekistan

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Active Sukhoi aircraft: 38

38 Sukhoi aircraft on order: 0

0 Variants: Su-27

Su-27 Total military aircraft: 191

191 Military strength score: 1.1069 – #65 out of 145

10. North Korea

Source: ajw1970 / Flickr

Active Sukhoi aircraft: 56

56 Sukhoi aircraft on order: 0

0 Variants: Su-25, Su-27

Su-25, Su-27 Total military aircraft: 951

951 Military strength score: 0.5313 – #36 out of 145

9. Syria

Active Sukhoi aircraft: 57

57 Sukhoi aircraft on order: 0

0 Variants: Su-22, Su-24

Su-22, Su-24 Total military aircraft: 452

452 Military strength score: 1.0026 – #60 out of 145

8. Belarus

Source: javarman3 / iStock via Getty Images

Active Sukhoi aircraft: 61

61 Sukhoi aircraft on order: 8

8 Variants: Su-25, Su-27

Su-25, Su-27 Total military aircraft: 183

183 Military strength score: 1.0901 – #64 out of 145

7. Ukraine

Active Sukhoi aircraft: 65

65 Sukhoi aircraft on order: 0

0 Variants: Su-24, Su-25, Su-27

Su-24, Su-25, Su-27 Total military aircraft: 321

321 Military strength score: 0.2598 – #18 out of 145

6. Kazakhstan

Source: sdasmarchives / Flickr

Active Sukhoi aircraft: 69

69 Sukhoi aircraft on order: 16

16 Variants: Su-24, Su-25, Su-27, Su-30

Su-24, Su-25, Su-27, Su-30 Total military aircraft: 243

243 Military strength score: 0.9495 – #58 out of 145

5. Vietnam

Source: the nguyen / 500px / 500px via Getty Images

Active Sukhoi aircraft: 79

79 Sukhoi aircraft on order: 0

0 Variants: Su-22, Su-27, Su-30

Su-22, Su-27, Su-30 Total military aircraft: 226

226 Military strength score: 0.3158 – #22 out of 145

4. Algeria

Source: Timm Ziegenthaler/Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Active Sukhoi aircraft: 105

105 Sukhoi aircraft on order: 10

10 Variants: Su-24, Su-30

Su-24, Su-30 Total military aircraft: 605

605 Military strength score: 0.3589 – #26 out of 145

3. India

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Active Sukhoi aircraft: 266

266 Sukhoi aircraft on order: 12

12 Variants: Su-30

Su-30 Total military aircraft: 2,296

2,296 Military strength score: 0.1023 – #4 out of 145

2. China

Source: Alert5 / Wikimedia Commons

Active Sukhoi aircraft: 399

399 Sukhoi aircraft on order: 50

50 Variants: Su-27, J-11/16, J-15, Su-30/33, Su-35

Su-27, J-11/16, J-15, Su-30/33, Su-35 Total military aircraft: 3,304

3,304 Military strength score: 0.0706 – #3 out of 145

1. Russia

Source: Dmitry Potashkin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Active Sukhoi aircraft: 1082

1082 Sukhoi aircraft on order: 110

110 Variants: Su-57, Su-35, Su-34, Su-30

Su-57, Su-35, Su-34, Su-30 Total military aircraft: 4,255

4,255 Military strength score: 0.0702 – #2 out of 145

Smart Investors Are Quietly Loading Up on These “Dividend Legends” If you want your portfolio to pay you cash like clockwork, it’s time to stop blindly following conventional wisdom like relying on Dividend Aristocrats. There’s a better option, and we want to show you. We’re offering a brand-new report on 2 stocks we believe offer the rare combination of a high dividend yield and significant stock appreciation upside. If you’re tired of feeling one step behind in this market, this free report is a must-read for you. Click here to download your FREE copy of “2 Dividend Legends to Hold Forever” and start improving your portfolio today.