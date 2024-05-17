The US and Allied Aircraft Carriers Sunk in WWII national_museum_of_the_us_navy / Flickr

During World War II, aircraft carriers emerged as some of the most important military assets, fundamentally changing how war would be waged for decades to come. Aircraft carriers allowed for the rapid deployment of fighter planes, bombers, and reconnaissance aircraft, which enabled militaries to project power over great distances. (These are the newest aircraft carriers in U.S. Navy history.)

The loss of any aircraft carrier during the war represented a huge strategic setback. On the Allied side there were several notable carriers that were sunk, each symbolizing the how costly World War II had become.

Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at some of the critical naval losses suffered by the Allies in World War II. To identify the U.S. and Allied aircraft carriers that were lost in World War II, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed various historical and military sources. We ordered these aircraft carriers chronologically from when they were sunk. We included supplemental information regarding the classification of vessels, aircraft it could house, casualties, and where it was sunk.

One of the most significant losses was the USS Hornet (CV-8), sunk during the Battle of the Santa Cruz Islands in October 1942. This battle was part of the broader Guadalcanal Campaign, where the Hornet played a critical role before being overwhelmed by Japanese aircraft.

At the same time, the USS Lexington (CV-2) was lost at the Battle of the Coral Sea in May 1942. This battle marked the first time in naval history that opposing ships engaged without sighting each other, relying entirely on aircraft to wage the battle. The loss of the Lexington was a major blow to the U.S. Navy, but the battle itself was a strategic victory. (These are the aircraft carrier fleets of the world’s major powers, ranked.)

Here is a look at the U.S. and Allied aircraft carriers that were lost in World War II:

These losses illustrate not only the vulnerabilities of aircraft carriers but also their indispensable role in World War II. They were the principal platforms for air superiority, essential for reconnaissance, offensive operations, and as protective escorts for convoys and fleet movements. The evolution of naval warfare during World War II, with carriers at the forefront, set the stage for modern naval strategies centered around air power.

HMS Courageous (50)

Class: Courageous-class

Courageous-class Date of sinking: September 17, 1939

September 17, 1939 Location: North Atlantic

North Atlantic Aircraft: 48

48 Casualties: 519

HMS Glorious

Class: Courageous-class

Courageous-class Date of sinking: June 8, 1940

June 8, 1940 Location: Norwegian Sea

Norwegian Sea Aircraft: 48

48 Casualties: 1207

HMS Ark Royal (91)

Class: N/A

N/A Date of sinking: November 14, 1941

November 14, 1941 Location: Western Mediterranean Sea

Western Mediterranean Sea Aircraft: 60

60 Casualties: 1

HMS Audacity

Class: N/A

N/A Date of sinking: December 21, 1941

December 21, 1941 Location: North Atlantic

North Atlantic Aircraft: 8

8 Casualties: 73

USS Langely (CV-1)

Class: Proteus-class

Proteus-class Date of sinking: February 27, 1942

February 27, 1942 Location: Tjilatjap Harbor

Tjilatjap Harbor Aircraft: 34

34 Casualties: 319

HMS Hermes (95)

Class: N/A

N/A Date of sinking: April 9, 1942

April 9, 1942 Location: Indian Ocean

Indian Ocean Aircraft: 20

20 Casualties: 307

USS Lexington (CV-2)

Class: Lexington-class

Lexington-class Date of sinking: May 8, 1942

May 8, 1942 Location: Coral Sea

Coral Sea Aircraft: 91

91 Casualties: 216

USS Yorktown (CV-5)

Class: Yorktown-class

Yorktown-class Date of sinking: June 7, 1942

June 7, 1942 Location: Midway Island

Midway Island Aircraft: 90

90 Casualties: 141

HMS Eagle (1918)

Class: Almirante Latorre-class

Almirante Latorre-class Date of sinking: August 11, 1942

August 11, 1942 Location: Western Mediterranean Sea

Western Mediterranean Sea Aircraft: 30

30 Casualties: 131

USS Wasp (CV-7)

Class: Wasp-class

Wasp-class Date of sinking: September 15, 1942

September 15, 1942 Location: San Cristobal Island

San Cristobal Island Aircraft: 76

76 Casualties: 193

USS Hornet (CV-8)

Class: Yorktown-class

Yorktown-class Date of sinking: October 27, 1942

October 27, 1942 Location: Santa Cruz Islands

Santa Cruz Islands Aircraft: 90

90 Casualties: 140

HMS Avenger (D14)

Class: Avenger-class

Avenger-class Date of sinking: November 15, 1942

November 15, 1942 Location: Near Strait of Gibraltar

Near Strait of Gibraltar Aircraft: 15

15 Casualties: 516

HMS Dasher (D37)

Class: Avenger-class

Avenger-class Date of sinking: March 27, 1943

March 27, 1943 Location: Firth of Clyde

Firth of Clyde Aircraft: 15

15 Casualties: 379

USS Liscome Bay (CVE-56)

Class: Casablanca-class

Casablanca-class Date of sinking: November 24, 1943

November 24, 1943 Location: Butaritan Island

Butaritan Island Aircraft: 28

28 Casualties: 702

USS Block Island (CVE-21)

Class: Bogue-class

Bogue-class Date of sinking: May 29, 1944

May 29, 1944 Location: Canary Islands

Canary Islands Aircraft: 24

24 Casualties: 6

USS Princeton (CVL-23)

Class: Independence-class

Independence-class Date of sinking: October 24, 1944

October 24, 1944 Location: Leyte Gulf

Leyte Gulf Aircraft: 45

45 Casualties: 108

USS Gambier Bay (CVE-73)

Class: Casablanca-class

Casablanca-class Date of sinking: October 25, 1944

October 25, 1944 Location: Samar Island

Samar Island Aircraft: 28

28 Casualties: 147

USS St. Lo (CVE-63)

Class: Casablanca-class

Casablanca-class Date of sinking: October 25, 1944

October 25, 1944 Location: Leyte Gulf

Leyte Gulf Aircraft: 28

28 Casualties: 143

USS Ommaney Bay (CVE-79)

Class: Casablanca-class

Casablanca-class Date of sinking: January 4, 1945

January 4, 1945 Location: Sulu Sea

Sulu Sea Aircraft: 28

28 Casualties: 95

USS Bismark Sea (CVE-95)

Class: Casablanca-class

Casablanca-class Date of sinking: February 21, 1945

February 21, 1945 Location: Iwo Jima

Iwo Jima Aircraft: 27

27 Casualties: 318