These 25 Countries Are Exporting the Most Weapons

When it comes to military spending, the United States has by far the largest budget, overtaking the next nine countries combined. The U.S. is also, by far, the world’s largest arms exporter, supplying weapons to over 110 countries worldwide, according to Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

U.S. arms exports actually rose 17% between 2014–18 and 2019–23. Russia’s exports, meanwhile, fell by more than half (–53%) over that time. With this drop, Russia, fell from the world’s second largest arms exporter to third. France’s exports, on the other hand, grew by 47% as it climbed to becoming the second largest arms exporter worldwide.

Using SIPRI’s databases, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 25 countries that are the largest exporters of arms. Countries are ranked on the value of their arms exports as a share of all arms exports globally from 2019 to 2023. The United States, France, and Russia alone account for 63.2% of all global arms exports.

Who do the largest arms exporter supply their weapons to? This largely depends on global alliances. For example, Iran supplies nearly 75% of its arms exports to Russia and another 7.4% to the Houthi rebels in Yemen. Russia, meanwhile, supplies its arms mainly to India and China (55% combined), while China’s largest recipient (61%) is Pakistan. The U.S. arms exports are more dispersed, though a significant 15% go to Saudi Arabia. France, too, has India as its largest customer with 29% of arms exports going there.

Many of the highest ranking countries on this list are home to some of the world’s largest defense contractors. The United States is home to the five largest defense contractors in the world, including Lockheed-Martin, Boeing, and Northrop Grumman. (Here are The 25 Companies Making Billions Building the World’s Weapons.)

Why Are We Covering This

world on a chessboard isolated on blue sky background. Elements of this image furnished by NASA
Source: ESB Professional / Shutterstock.com
While it may not seem so given the rising global tensions in recent years, global arms transfers actually slightly declined from 2014–18 to  2019–23. This may change next year, of course. Regardless, it is important to see how the global political climate is affecting the global arms trade.

25. Iran

Source: Anton Petrus / Moment via Getty Images
  • Share of global arms exports, 2019-2023: 0.2%
  • Largest recipient: Russia — 74.5% of Iran’s arms exports
  • 2nd largest recipient: Venezuela — 15.7% of Iran’s arms exports
  • 3rd largest recipient: Houthi rebels (Yemen) — 7.4% of Iran’s arms exports
  • Largest weapons deal: SSM — new Shahed-136
  • Military expenditure, 2023: $10.3 billion — #25 highest of 69 exporting countries

24. Brazil

Source: Abner L. Teixeira / Moment Open via Getty Images
  • Share of global arms exports, 2019-2023: 0.2%
  • Largest recipient: France — 27.8% of Brazil’s arms exports
  • 2nd largest recipient: Nigeria — 16.3% of Brazil’s arms exports
  • 3rd largest recipient: Portugal — 16.3% of Brazil’s arms exports
  • Largest weapons deal: transport aircraft — second hand A330
  • Military expenditure, 2023: $22.9 billion — #18 highest of 69 exporting countries

23. Belarus

Source: bruev / iStock via Getty Images

  • Share of global arms exports, 2019-2023: 0.2%
  • Largest recipient: Viet Nam — 30.2% of Belarus’s arms exports
  • 2nd largest recipient: Serbia — 21.6% of Belarus’s arms exports
  • 3rd largest recipient: Uganda — 16.9% of Belarus’s arms exports
  • Largest weapons deal: air search radar — new Vostok-E
  • Military expenditure, 2023: $1.4 billion — #53 highest of 69 exporting countries

22. Belgium

Dassault Alpha Jet 1B+ u2018AT11... by Alan Wilson
Dassault Alpha Jet 1B+ u2018AT11... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alan Wilson
  • Share of global arms exports, 2019-2023: 0.3%
  • Largest recipient: Saudi Arabia — 37.5% of Belgium’s arms exports
  • 2nd largest recipient: Canada — 24.9% of Belgium’s arms exports
  • 3rd largest recipient: Pakistan — 21.7% of Belgium’s arms exports
  • Largest weapons deal: trainer/combat aircraft — second hand Alpha Jet
  • Military expenditure, 2023: $7.6 billion — #32 highest of 69 exporting countries

21. South Africa

Atlas Cheetah C u2018342u2019 by Alan Wilson
Atlas Cheetah C u2018342u2019 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alan Wilson
  • Share of global arms exports, 2019-2023: 0.3%
  • Largest recipient: United States — 23.9% of South Africa’s arms exports
  • 2nd largest recipient: UAE — 22.6% of South Africa’s arms exports
  • 3rd largest recipient: India — 13.4% of South Africa’s arms exports
  • Largest weapons deal: FGA aircraft — second hand Cheetah-C
  • Military expenditure, 2023: $2.8 billion — #46 highest of 69 exporting countries

20. UAE

Source: Daniel Steger / Wikimedia Commons

  • Share of global arms exports, 2019-2023: 0.3%
  • Largest recipient: Jordan — 33.1% of UAE’s arms exports
  • 2nd largest recipient: Egypt — 26.3% of UAE’s arms exports
  • 3rd largest recipient: Algeria — 10.3% of UAE’s arms exports
  • Largest weapons deal: tank — second hand Leclerc
  • Military expenditure, 2023: N/A

19. Norway

140923-N-MB306-005 by Naval Surface Warriors
140923-N-MB306-005 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Naval Surface Warriors
  • Share of global arms exports, 2019-2023: 0.4%
  • Largest recipient: United States — 25.5% of Norway’s arms exports
  • 2nd largest recipient: Ukraine — 19.8% of Norway’s arms exports
  • 3rd largest recipient: Lithuania — 9.9% of Norway’s arms exports
  • Largest weapons deal: anti-ship missile — new NSM
  • Military expenditure, 2023: $8.7 billion — #28 highest of 69 exporting countries

18. Ukraine

Source: Xu Zheng / Wikimedia Commons
  • Share of global arms exports, 2019-2023: 0.4%
  • Largest recipient: China — 59.4% of Ukraine’s arms exports
  • 2nd largest recipient: Saudi Arabia — 12.2% of Ukraine’s arms exports
  • 3rd largest recipient: India — 10.9% of Ukraine’s arms exports
  • Largest weapons deal: turbofan — new AI-222
  • Military expenditure, 2023: $64.8 billion — #8 highest of 69 exporting countries

17. Switzerland

Pilatus PC-21 u2018A-108u2019 by Alan Wilson
Pilatus PC-21 u2018A-108u2019 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alan Wilson
  • Share of global arms exports, 2019-2023: 0.5%
  • Largest recipient: Denmark — 17.1% of Switzerland’s arms exports
  • 2nd largest recipient: Spain — 16.0% of Switzerland’s arms exports
  • 3rd largest recipient: Australia — 15.6% of Switzerland’s arms exports
  • Largest weapons deal: trainer aircraft — new PC-21
  • Military expenditure, 2023: $6.3 billion — #34 highest of 69 exporting countries

16. Australia

Source: gareth_patterson / Flickr
  • Share of global arms exports, 2019-2023: 0.6%
  • Largest recipient: Canada — 31.7% of Australia’s arms exports
  • 2nd largest recipient: Chile — 28.4% of Australia’s arms exports
  • 3rd largest recipient: United States — 10.6% of Australia’s arms exports
  • Largest weapons deal: FGA aircraft — second hand F/A-18C Hornet
  • Military expenditure, 2023: $32.3 billion — #13 highest of 69 exporting countries

15. Canada

Source: CatEyePerspective / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Share of global arms exports, 2019-2023: 0.6%
  • Largest recipient: Saudi Arabia — 36.9% of Canada’s arms exports
  • 2nd largest recipient: Ukraine — 22.0% of Canada’s arms exports
  • 3rd largest recipient: UAE — 15.0% of Canada’s arms exports
  • Largest weapons deal: APC — new LAV-700
  • Military expenditure, 2023: $27.2 billion — #16 highest of 69 exporting countries

14. Poland

T-72M1 u20183243u2019 u2013 Tankfest... by Alan Wilson
T-72M1 u20183243u2019 u2013 Tankfest... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alan Wilson
  • Share of global arms exports, 2019-2023: 0.7%
  • Largest recipient: Ukraine — 95.5% of Poland’s arms exports
  • 2nd largest recipient: Sweden — 2.1% of Poland’s arms exports
  • 3rd largest recipient: India — 0.6% of Poland’s arms exports
  • Largest weapons deal: tank — second hand T-72M1
  • Military expenditure, 2023: $31.6 billion — #14 highest of 69 exporting countries

13. Sweden

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Share of global arms exports, 2019-2023: 0.8%
  • Largest recipient: Brazil — 21.9% of Sweden’s arms exports
  • 2nd largest recipient: United States — 20.3% of Sweden’s arms exports
  • 3rd largest recipient: Pakistan — 20.2% of Sweden’s arms exports
  • Largest weapons deal: FGA aircraft — new Gripen-E
  • Military expenditure, 2023: $8.8 billion — #27 highest of 69 exporting countries

12. Netherlands

Estonia+navy | SIX NAVAL SHIPS VISIT DUBLIN [NATOâS SNMCMG1 - GERMANY,UK, BELGIUM, NETHERLANDS, NORWAY AND DENMARK]-113456
Source: infomatique / Flickr

  • Share of global arms exports, 2019-2023: 1.2%
  • Largest recipient: United States — 28.3% of Netherlands’ arms exports
  • 2nd largest recipient: Mexico — 12.4% of Netherlands’ arms exports
  • 3rd largest recipient: Pakistan — 8.6% of Netherlands’ arms exports
  • Largest weapons deal: patrol craft — new Stan Patrol-4708
  • Military expenditure, 2023: $16.6 billion — #19 highest of 69 exporting countries

11. Turkiye

Source: CatEyePerspective / iStock via Getty Images

  • Share of global arms exports, 2019-2023: 1.6%
  • Largest recipient: UAE — 15.1% of Turkiye’s arms exports
  • 2nd largest recipient: Qatar — 13.5% of Turkiye’s arms exports
  • 3rd largest recipient: Pakistan — 10.5% of Turkiye’s arms exports
  • Largest weapons deal: IFV — new Rabdan
  • Military expenditure, 2023: $15.8 billion — #21 highest of 69 exporting countries

10. South Korea

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Share of global arms exports, 2019-2023: 2.0%
  • Largest recipient: Poland — 27.4% of South Korea’s arms exports
  • 2nd largest recipient: Philippines — 18.6% of South Korea’s arms exports
  • 3rd largest recipient: India — 14.6% of South Korea’s arms exports
  • Largest weapons deal: frigate — new HHI-2600
  • Military expenditure, 2023: $47.9 billion — #11 highest of 69 exporting countries

9. Israel

Launch of military missiles (rocket artillery) at the firing field during military exercise
Source: vblinov / Shutterstock.com

  • Share of global arms exports, 2019-2023: 2.4%
  • Largest recipient: India — 37.2% of Israel’s arms exports
  • 2nd largest recipient: Philippines — 11.6% of Israel’s arms exports
  • 3rd largest recipient: United States — 8.7% of Israel’s arms exports
  • Largest weapons deal: SAM — new Barak-LRAD
  • Military expenditure, 2023: $27.5 billion — #15 highest of 69 exporting countries

8. Spain

Source: ManuelVelasco / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Share of global arms exports, 2019-2023: 2.7%
  • Largest recipient: Saudi Arabia — 21.5% of Spain’s arms exports
  • 2nd largest recipient: Australia — 20.4% of Spain’s arms exports
  • 3rd largest recipient: Turkiye — 18.3% of Spain’s arms exports
  • Largest weapons deal: frigate — new Avante-2200
  • Military expenditure, 2023: $23.7 billion — #17 highest of 69 exporting countries

7. United Kingdom

Source: lynothehammer / Flickr

  • Share of global arms exports, 2019-2023: 3.7%
  • Largest recipient: Qatar — 22.7% of United Kingdom’s arms exports
  • 2nd largest recipient: United States — 19.7% of United Kingdom’s arms exports
  • 3rd largest recipient: Ukraine — 8.5% of United Kingdom’s arms exports
  • Largest weapons deal: FGA aircraft — new Typhoon Block-20
  • Military expenditure, 2023: $74.9 billion — #6 highest of 69 exporting countries

6. Italy

Source: naphtalina / E+ via Getty Images

  • Share of global arms exports, 2019-2023: 4.3%
  • Largest recipient: Qatar — 27.2% of Italy’s arms exports
  • 2nd largest recipient: Egypt — 20.7% of Italy’s arms exports
  • 3rd largest recipient: Kuwait — 12.7% of Italy’s arms exports
  • Largest weapons deal: frigate — new Fincantieri-3000
  • Military expenditure, 2023: $35.5 billion — #12 highest of 69 exporting countries

5. Germany

Germany flag on german army uniform at outdoor
Source: cunaplus / Shutterstock.com

  • Share of global arms exports, 2019-2023: 5.6%
  • Largest recipient: Egypt — 19.9% of Germany’s arms exports
  • 2nd largest recipient: Ukraine — 12.1% of Germany’s arms exports
  • 3rd largest recipient: Israel — 11.5% of Germany’s arms exports
  • Largest weapons deal: frigate — new MEKO-A200
  • Military expenditure, 2023: $66.8 billion — #7 highest of 69 exporting countries

4. China

Source: rhk111 / Flickr
  • Share of global arms exports, 2019-2023: 5.8%
  • Largest recipient: Pakistan — 61.1% of China’s arms exports
  • 2nd largest recipient: Bangladesh — 11.0% of China’s arms exports
  • 3rd largest recipient: Thailand — 6.0% of China’s arms exports
  • Largest weapons deal: frigate — new Type-054A
  • Military expenditure, 2023: $296.4 billion — #2 highest of 69 exporting countries

3. Russia

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Share of global arms exports, 2019-2023: 10.5%
  • Largest recipient: India — 34.0% of Russia’s arms exports
  • 2nd largest recipient: China — 20.7% of Russia’s arms exports
  • 3rd largest recipient: Egypt — 7.5% of Russia’s arms exports
  • Largest weapons deal: turbofan — new D-30
  • Military expenditure, 2023: $109.5 billion — #3 highest of 69 exporting countries

2. France

Dassault Rafale C by Dave_S.
Dassault Rafale C (CC BY 2.0) by Dave_S.
  • Share of global arms exports, 2019-2023: 10.9%
  • Largest recipient: India — 29.3% of France’s arms exports
  • 2nd largest recipient: Qatar — 17.2% of France’s arms exports
  • 3rd largest recipient: Egypt — 6.4% of France’s arms exports
  • Largest weapons deal: FGA aircraft — new Rafale
  • Military expenditure, 2023: $61.3 billion — #9 highest of 69 exporting countries

1. United States

Belgium+F-35 | Luke AFB selected as candidate for Belgium Lockheed Martin F-35A Lighting II "Joint Strike Fighter" Training
Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

  • Share of global arms exports, 2019-2023: 41.7%
  • Largest recipient: Saudi Arabia — 15.1% of United States’ arms exports
  • 2nd largest recipient: Japan — 9.5% of United States’ arms exports
  • 3rd largest recipient: Qatar — 8.2% of United States’ arms exports
  • Largest weapons deal: FGA aircraft — new F-35A Lightning-2
  • Military expenditure, 2023: $916.0 billion — #1 highest of 69 exporting countries

