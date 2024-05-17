These 25 Countries Are Exporting the Most Weapons MaxZolotukhin / Shutterstock.com

When it comes to military spending, the United States has by far the largest budget, overtaking the next nine countries combined. The U.S. is also, by far, the world’s largest arms exporter, supplying weapons to over 110 countries worldwide, according to Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

U.S. arms exports actually rose 17% between 2014–18 and 2019–23. Russia’s exports, meanwhile, fell by more than half (–53%) over that time. With this drop, Russia, fell from the world’s second largest arms exporter to third. France’s exports, on the other hand, grew by 47% as it climbed to becoming the second largest arms exporter worldwide.

Using SIPRI’s databases, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 25 countries that are the largest exporters of arms. Countries are ranked on the value of their arms exports as a share of all arms exports globally from 2019 to 2023. The United States, France, and Russia alone account for 63.2% of all global arms exports.

Who do the largest arms exporter supply their weapons to? This largely depends on global alliances. For example, Iran supplies nearly 75% of its arms exports to Russia and another 7.4% to the Houthi rebels in Yemen. Russia, meanwhile, supplies its arms mainly to India and China (55% combined), while China’s largest recipient (61%) is Pakistan. The U.S. arms exports are more dispersed, though a significant 15% go to Saudi Arabia. France, too, has India as its largest customer with 29% of arms exports going there.

Many of the highest ranking countries on this list are home to some of the world’s largest defense contractors. The United States is home to the five largest defense contractors in the world, including Lockheed-Martin, Boeing, and Northrop Grumman. (Here are The 25 Companies Making Billions Building the World’s Weapons.)

Source: ESB Professional / Shutterstock.com

25. Iran

Source: Anton Petrus / Moment via Getty Images

Share of global arms exports, 2019-2023: 0.2%

0.2% Largest recipient: Russia — 74.5% of Iran’s arms exports

Russia — 74.5% of Iran’s arms exports 2nd largest recipient: Venezuela — 15.7% of Iran’s arms exports

Venezuela — 15.7% of Iran’s arms exports 3rd largest recipient: Houthi rebels (Yemen) — 7.4% of Iran’s arms exports

Houthi rebels (Yemen) — 7.4% of Iran’s arms exports Largest weapons deal: SSM — new Shahed-136

SSM — new Shahed-136 Military expenditure, 2023: $10.3 billion — #25 highest of 69 exporting countries

24. Brazil

Source: Abner L. Teixeira / Moment Open via Getty Images

Share of global arms exports, 2019-2023: 0.2%

0.2% Largest recipient: France — 27.8% of Brazil’s arms exports

France — 27.8% of Brazil’s arms exports 2nd largest recipient: Nigeria — 16.3% of Brazil’s arms exports

Nigeria — 16.3% of Brazil’s arms exports 3rd largest recipient: Portugal — 16.3% of Brazil’s arms exports

Portugal — 16.3% of Brazil’s arms exports Largest weapons deal: transport aircraft — second hand A330

transport aircraft — second hand A330 Military expenditure, 2023: $22.9 billion — #18 highest of 69 exporting countries

23. Belarus

Source: bruev / iStock via Getty Images

Share of global arms exports, 2019-2023: 0.2%

0.2% Largest recipient: Viet Nam — 30.2% of Belarus’s arms exports

Viet Nam — 30.2% of Belarus’s arms exports 2nd largest recipient: Serbia — 21.6% of Belarus’s arms exports

Serbia — 21.6% of Belarus’s arms exports 3rd largest recipient: Uganda — 16.9% of Belarus’s arms exports

Uganda — 16.9% of Belarus’s arms exports Largest weapons deal: air search radar — new Vostok-E

air search radar — new Vostok-E Military expenditure, 2023: $1.4 billion — #53 highest of 69 exporting countries

22. Belgium

Share of global arms exports, 2019-2023: 0.3%

0.3% Largest recipient: Saudi Arabia — 37.5% of Belgium’s arms exports

Saudi Arabia — 37.5% of Belgium’s arms exports 2nd largest recipient: Canada — 24.9% of Belgium’s arms exports

Canada — 24.9% of Belgium’s arms exports 3rd largest recipient: Pakistan — 21.7% of Belgium’s arms exports

Pakistan — 21.7% of Belgium’s arms exports Largest weapons deal: trainer/combat aircraft — second hand Alpha Jet

trainer/combat aircraft — second hand Alpha Jet Military expenditure, 2023: $7.6 billion — #32 highest of 69 exporting countries

21. South Africa

Share of global arms exports, 2019-2023: 0.3%

0.3% Largest recipient: United States — 23.9% of South Africa’s arms exports

United States — 23.9% of South Africa’s arms exports 2nd largest recipient: UAE — 22.6% of South Africa’s arms exports

UAE — 22.6% of South Africa’s arms exports 3rd largest recipient: India — 13.4% of South Africa’s arms exports

India — 13.4% of South Africa’s arms exports Largest weapons deal: FGA aircraft — second hand Cheetah-C

FGA aircraft — second hand Cheetah-C Military expenditure, 2023: $2.8 billion — #46 highest of 69 exporting countries

20. UAE

Source: Daniel Steger / Wikimedia Commons

Share of global arms exports, 2019-2023: 0.3%

0.3% Largest recipient: Jordan — 33.1% of UAE’s arms exports

Jordan — 33.1% of UAE’s arms exports 2nd largest recipient: Egypt — 26.3% of UAE’s arms exports

Egypt — 26.3% of UAE’s arms exports 3rd largest recipient: Algeria — 10.3% of UAE’s arms exports

Algeria — 10.3% of UAE’s arms exports Largest weapons deal: tank — second hand Leclerc

tank — second hand Leclerc Military expenditure, 2023: N/A

19. Norway

Share of global arms exports, 2019-2023: 0.4%

0.4% Largest recipient: United States — 25.5% of Norway’s arms exports

United States — 25.5% of Norway’s arms exports 2nd largest recipient: Ukraine — 19.8% of Norway’s arms exports

Ukraine — 19.8% of Norway’s arms exports 3rd largest recipient: Lithuania — 9.9% of Norway’s arms exports

Lithuania — 9.9% of Norway’s arms exports Largest weapons deal: anti-ship missile — new NSM

anti-ship missile — new NSM Military expenditure, 2023: $8.7 billion — #28 highest of 69 exporting countries

18. Ukraine

Source: Xu Zheng / Wikimedia Commons

Share of global arms exports, 2019-2023: 0.4%

0.4% Largest recipient: China — 59.4% of Ukraine’s arms exports

China — 59.4% of Ukraine’s arms exports 2nd largest recipient: Saudi Arabia — 12.2% of Ukraine’s arms exports

Saudi Arabia — 12.2% of Ukraine’s arms exports 3rd largest recipient: India — 10.9% of Ukraine’s arms exports

India — 10.9% of Ukraine’s arms exports Largest weapons deal: turbofan — new AI-222

turbofan — new AI-222 Military expenditure, 2023: $64.8 billion — #8 highest of 69 exporting countries

17. Switzerland

Share of global arms exports, 2019-2023: 0.5%

0.5% Largest recipient: Denmark — 17.1% of Switzerland’s arms exports

Denmark — 17.1% of Switzerland’s arms exports 2nd largest recipient: Spain — 16.0% of Switzerland’s arms exports

Spain — 16.0% of Switzerland’s arms exports 3rd largest recipient: Australia — 15.6% of Switzerland’s arms exports

Australia — 15.6% of Switzerland’s arms exports Largest weapons deal: trainer aircraft — new PC-21

trainer aircraft — new PC-21 Military expenditure, 2023: $6.3 billion — #34 highest of 69 exporting countries

16. Australia

Source: gareth_patterson / Flickr

Share of global arms exports, 2019-2023: 0.6%

0.6% Largest recipient: Canada — 31.7% of Australia’s arms exports

Canada — 31.7% of Australia’s arms exports 2nd largest recipient: Chile — 28.4% of Australia’s arms exports

Chile — 28.4% of Australia’s arms exports 3rd largest recipient: United States — 10.6% of Australia’s arms exports

United States — 10.6% of Australia’s arms exports Largest weapons deal: FGA aircraft — second hand F/A-18C Hornet

FGA aircraft — second hand F/A-18C Hornet Military expenditure, 2023: $32.3 billion — #13 highest of 69 exporting countries

15. Canada

Source: CatEyePerspective / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Share of global arms exports, 2019-2023: 0.6%

0.6% Largest recipient: Saudi Arabia — 36.9% of Canada’s arms exports

Saudi Arabia — 36.9% of Canada’s arms exports 2nd largest recipient: Ukraine — 22.0% of Canada’s arms exports

Ukraine — 22.0% of Canada’s arms exports 3rd largest recipient: UAE — 15.0% of Canada’s arms exports

UAE — 15.0% of Canada’s arms exports Largest weapons deal: APC — new LAV-700

APC — new LAV-700 Military expenditure, 2023: $27.2 billion — #16 highest of 69 exporting countries

14. Poland

Share of global arms exports, 2019-2023: 0.7%

0.7% Largest recipient: Ukraine — 95.5% of Poland’s arms exports

Ukraine — 95.5% of Poland’s arms exports 2nd largest recipient: Sweden — 2.1% of Poland’s arms exports

Sweden — 2.1% of Poland’s arms exports 3rd largest recipient: India — 0.6% of Poland’s arms exports

India — 0.6% of Poland’s arms exports Largest weapons deal: tank — second hand T-72M1

tank — second hand T-72M1 Military expenditure, 2023: $31.6 billion — #14 highest of 69 exporting countries

13. Sweden

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Share of global arms exports, 2019-2023: 0.8%

0.8% Largest recipient: Brazil — 21.9% of Sweden’s arms exports

Brazil — 21.9% of Sweden’s arms exports 2nd largest recipient: United States — 20.3% of Sweden’s arms exports

United States — 20.3% of Sweden’s arms exports 3rd largest recipient: Pakistan — 20.2% of Sweden’s arms exports

Pakistan — 20.2% of Sweden’s arms exports Largest weapons deal: FGA aircraft — new Gripen-E

FGA aircraft — new Gripen-E Military expenditure, 2023: $8.8 billion — #27 highest of 69 exporting countries

12. Netherlands

Source: infomatique / Flickr

Share of global arms exports, 2019-2023: 1.2%

1.2% Largest recipient: United States — 28.3% of Netherlands’ arms exports

United States — 28.3% of Netherlands’ arms exports 2nd largest recipient: Mexico — 12.4% of Netherlands’ arms exports

Mexico — 12.4% of Netherlands’ arms exports 3rd largest recipient: Pakistan — 8.6% of Netherlands’ arms exports

Pakistan — 8.6% of Netherlands’ arms exports Largest weapons deal: patrol craft — new Stan Patrol-4708

patrol craft — new Stan Patrol-4708 Military expenditure, 2023: $16.6 billion — #19 highest of 69 exporting countries

11. Turkiye

Source: CatEyePerspective / iStock via Getty Images

Share of global arms exports, 2019-2023: 1.6%

1.6% Largest recipient: UAE — 15.1% of Turkiye’s arms exports

UAE — 15.1% of Turkiye’s arms exports 2nd largest recipient: Qatar — 13.5% of Turkiye’s arms exports

Qatar — 13.5% of Turkiye’s arms exports 3rd largest recipient: Pakistan — 10.5% of Turkiye’s arms exports

Pakistan — 10.5% of Turkiye’s arms exports Largest weapons deal: IFV — new Rabdan

IFV — new Rabdan Military expenditure, 2023: $15.8 billion — #21 highest of 69 exporting countries

10. South Korea

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Share of global arms exports, 2019-2023: 2.0%

2.0% Largest recipient: Poland — 27.4% of South Korea’s arms exports

Poland — 27.4% of South Korea’s arms exports 2nd largest recipient: Philippines — 18.6% of South Korea’s arms exports

Philippines — 18.6% of South Korea’s arms exports 3rd largest recipient: India — 14.6% of South Korea’s arms exports

India — 14.6% of South Korea’s arms exports Largest weapons deal: frigate — new HHI-2600

frigate — new HHI-2600 Military expenditure, 2023: $47.9 billion — #11 highest of 69 exporting countries

9. Israel

Source: vblinov / Shutterstock.com

Share of global arms exports, 2019-2023: 2.4%

2.4% Largest recipient: India — 37.2% of Israel’s arms exports

India — 37.2% of Israel’s arms exports 2nd largest recipient: Philippines — 11.6% of Israel’s arms exports

Philippines — 11.6% of Israel’s arms exports 3rd largest recipient: United States — 8.7% of Israel’s arms exports

United States — 8.7% of Israel’s arms exports Largest weapons deal: SAM — new Barak-LRAD

SAM — new Barak-LRAD Military expenditure, 2023: $27.5 billion — #15 highest of 69 exporting countries

8. Spain

Source: ManuelVelasco / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Share of global arms exports, 2019-2023: 2.7%

2.7% Largest recipient: Saudi Arabia — 21.5% of Spain’s arms exports

Saudi Arabia — 21.5% of Spain’s arms exports 2nd largest recipient: Australia — 20.4% of Spain’s arms exports

Australia — 20.4% of Spain’s arms exports 3rd largest recipient: Turkiye — 18.3% of Spain’s arms exports

Turkiye — 18.3% of Spain’s arms exports Largest weapons deal: frigate — new Avante-2200

frigate — new Avante-2200 Military expenditure, 2023: $23.7 billion — #17 highest of 69 exporting countries

7. United Kingdom

Source: lynothehammer / Flickr

Share of global arms exports, 2019-2023: 3.7%

3.7% Largest recipient: Qatar — 22.7% of United Kingdom’s arms exports

Qatar — 22.7% of United Kingdom’s arms exports 2nd largest recipient: United States — 19.7% of United Kingdom’s arms exports

United States — 19.7% of United Kingdom’s arms exports 3rd largest recipient: Ukraine — 8.5% of United Kingdom’s arms exports

Ukraine — 8.5% of United Kingdom’s arms exports Largest weapons deal: FGA aircraft — new Typhoon Block-20

FGA aircraft — new Typhoon Block-20 Military expenditure, 2023: $74.9 billion — #6 highest of 69 exporting countries

6. Italy

Source: naphtalina / E+ via Getty Images

Share of global arms exports, 2019-2023: 4.3%

4.3% Largest recipient: Qatar — 27.2% of Italy’s arms exports

Qatar — 27.2% of Italy’s arms exports 2nd largest recipient: Egypt — 20.7% of Italy’s arms exports

Egypt — 20.7% of Italy’s arms exports 3rd largest recipient: Kuwait — 12.7% of Italy’s arms exports

Kuwait — 12.7% of Italy’s arms exports Largest weapons deal: frigate — new Fincantieri-3000

frigate — new Fincantieri-3000 Military expenditure, 2023: $35.5 billion — #12 highest of 69 exporting countries

5. Germany

Source: cunaplus / Shutterstock.com

Share of global arms exports, 2019-2023: 5.6%

5.6% Largest recipient: Egypt — 19.9% of Germany’s arms exports

Egypt — 19.9% of Germany’s arms exports 2nd largest recipient: Ukraine — 12.1% of Germany’s arms exports

Ukraine — 12.1% of Germany’s arms exports 3rd largest recipient: Israel — 11.5% of Germany’s arms exports

Israel — 11.5% of Germany’s arms exports Largest weapons deal: frigate — new MEKO-A200

frigate — new MEKO-A200 Military expenditure, 2023: $66.8 billion — #7 highest of 69 exporting countries

4. China

Source: rhk111 / Flickr

Share of global arms exports, 2019-2023: 5.8%

5.8% Largest recipient: Pakistan — 61.1% of China’s arms exports

Pakistan — 61.1% of China’s arms exports 2nd largest recipient: Bangladesh — 11.0% of China’s arms exports

Bangladesh — 11.0% of China’s arms exports 3rd largest recipient: Thailand — 6.0% of China’s arms exports

Thailand — 6.0% of China’s arms exports Largest weapons deal: frigate — new Type-054A

frigate — new Type-054A Military expenditure, 2023: $296.4 billion — #2 highest of 69 exporting countries

3. Russia

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Share of global arms exports, 2019-2023: 10.5%

10.5% Largest recipient: India — 34.0% of Russia’s arms exports

India — 34.0% of Russia’s arms exports 2nd largest recipient: China — 20.7% of Russia’s arms exports

China — 20.7% of Russia’s arms exports 3rd largest recipient: Egypt — 7.5% of Russia’s arms exports

Egypt — 7.5% of Russia’s arms exports Largest weapons deal: turbofan — new D-30

turbofan — new D-30 Military expenditure, 2023: $109.5 billion — #3 highest of 69 exporting countries

2. France

Share of global arms exports, 2019-2023: 10.9%

10.9% Largest recipient: India — 29.3% of France’s arms exports

India — 29.3% of France’s arms exports 2nd largest recipient: Qatar — 17.2% of France’s arms exports

Qatar — 17.2% of France’s arms exports 3rd largest recipient: Egypt — 6.4% of France’s arms exports

Egypt — 6.4% of France’s arms exports Largest weapons deal: FGA aircraft — new Rafale

FGA aircraft — new Rafale Military expenditure, 2023: $61.3 billion — #9 highest of 69 exporting countries

1. United States

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Share of global arms exports, 2019-2023: 41.7%

41.7% Largest recipient: Saudi Arabia — 15.1% of United States’ arms exports

Saudi Arabia — 15.1% of United States’ arms exports 2nd largest recipient: Japan — 9.5% of United States’ arms exports

Japan — 9.5% of United States’ arms exports 3rd largest recipient: Qatar — 8.2% of United States’ arms exports

Qatar — 8.2% of United States’ arms exports Largest weapons deal: FGA aircraft — new F-35A Lightning-2

FGA aircraft — new F-35A Lightning-2 Military expenditure, 2023: $916.0 billion — #1 highest of 69 exporting countries

While it may not seem so given the rising global tensions in recent years, global arms transfers actually slightly declined from 2014–18 to 2019–23. This may change next year, of course. Regardless, it is important to see how the global political climate is affecting the global arms trade.