The Most Heavily Armed Russian Tanks Ever Built VoidWanderer / Wikimedia Commons

Since the advent of the tank in the early 20th century, Russia’s brand of tank has stood out from the rest. From the theaters of World War II to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, these tanks have made a name for themselves as a result of their intense combat performance and firepower. (These are the warplanes of the Russian Air Force.)

Here 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look into Russia’s tank arsenal over the years. To identify the most heavily armed Russian tanks ever built, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of tanks from Military Factory. We ranked each tank according to the caliber of the main gain and then secondary guns. We included supplemental information from Military Factory regarding the type of tank, year, manufacturer, top speed, and number manufactured. We excluded prototypes, projects and tanks with limited production runs.

During the Cold War, the T-72 was a staple of the Russian military arsenal. The T-72 was actively deployed in the Chechen wars and frequently made appearances in Middle Eastern conflicts. Separately, the T-54 and T-55 tanks, introduced during this era, became some of the most extensively produced tanks in history.

One of the first major Russian tanks was the T-34, which emerged during World War II. Renowned for its armor, mobility, and formidable firepower, the T-34 played a crucial role in pivotal battles such as Kursk, which is often recognized as the largest tank battle in history.

In the modern era, the T-14 Armata is the latest iteration of the Russian tank. Building on a rich history of technological progression and firepower, the T-14 represents the next generation of Russian military might. (These are all warship and submarine classes in the Russian Navy.)

Here is a look at the most heavily armed Russian tanks:

Why Are We Covering This?

Source: Kichigin / iStock via Getty Images

Russia’s historical and current tank developments reflect its status as a major military power. Russian tanks have not only been pivotal in wars but also a tool of diplomatic influence, shaping Russia’s standing on the world stage through both their physical might and strategic deployment.

30. T-38

Source: Stas Kozlovskiy / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Light tank

Light tank Year introduced: 1937

1937 Armament: 7.62mm machine gun

7.62mm machine gun Total units manufactured: 1,300

1,300 Manufacturer(s): Factory No. 37

Factory No. 37 Top speed: 25 mph

29. T-27

Source: ChrisO / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Light tank

Light tank Year introduced: 1931

1931 Armament: 7.62mm machine gun

7.62mm machine gun Total units manufactured: 3,000

3,000 Manufacturer(s): Bolshevik Works / GAZ

Bolshevik Works / GAZ Top speed: 26 mph

28. BMP-1 (Boyevaya Mashina Pekhoty)

Type: Infantry fighting vehicle

Infantry fighting vehicle Year introduced: 1966

1966 Armament: 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm PKT bow-mounted machine gun

7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm PKT bow-mounted machine gun Total units manufactured: 26,000

26,000 Manufacturer(s): State Factories

State Factories Top speed: 40 mph

27. T-60

Source: ajw1970 / Flickr

Type: Light tank

Light tank Year introduced: 1941

1941 Armament: 20mm TNSh L/82.4 main gun, 7.62mm machine gun

20mm TNSh L/82.4 main gun, 7.62mm machine gun Total units manufactured: 6,292

6,292 Manufacturer(s): Factory No. 37 / Factory No. 38 / GAZ

Factory No. 37 / Factory No. 38 / GAZ Top speed: 27 mph

26. BMD-2 (Boyevaya Mashina Desanta)

Source: Нацгвардія України / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Amphibious light tank

Amphibious light tank Year introduced: 1985

1985 Armament: 30mm 2A42 cannon, ATGM missile launcher, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm PKT bow-mounted machine gun

30mm 2A42 cannon, ATGM missile launcher, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm PKT bow-mounted machine gun Total units manufactured: 2,150

2,150 Manufacturer(s): Volgograd Tractor Plant

Volgograd Tractor Plant Top speed: 50 mph

25. BMD-3 (Boyevaya Mashina Desanta)

Source: Mike1979 Russia / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Amphibious light tank

Amphibious light tank Year introduced: 1990

1990 Armament: 30mm cannon, 7.62 machine gun, AT-4 ATGW launcher, 5.45mm machine gun, 40mm grenade launcher, smoke dischargers

30mm cannon, 7.62 machine gun, AT-4 ATGW launcher, 5.45mm machine gun, 40mm grenade launcher, smoke dischargers Total units manufactured: 123

123 Manufacturer(s): Volgograd Tractor Plant

Volgograd Tractor Plant Top speed: 44 mph

24. BMP-2 (Boyevaya Mashina Pekhoty)

Source: Vitaly V. Kuzmin / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Infantry fighting vehicle

Infantry fighting vehicle Year introduced: 1982

1982 Armament: 30mm 2A42 main gun, 7.62 PKTM coaxial machine gun, 9M113 Konkurs mssile launcher, smoke dischargers

30mm 2A42 main gun, 7.62 PKTM coaxial machine gun, 9M113 Konkurs mssile launcher, smoke dischargers Total units manufactured: 35,000

35,000 Manufacturer(s): Kurgan Machine Construction Plant

Kurgan Machine Construction Plant Top speed: 40 mph

23. T-70

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Light tank

Light tank Year introduced: 1942

1942 Armament: 45mm 20K main gun, 7.62mm machine gun

45mm 20K main gun, 7.62mm machine gun Total units manufactured: 8,226

8,226 Manufacturer(s): State Factories

State Factories Top speed: 28 mph

22. BT-7 (Bystrochodnij Tankov)

Type: Light tank

Light tank Year introduced: 1934

1934 Armament: 45mm main gun, 7.62mm machine gun

45mm main gun, 7.62mm machine gun Total units manufactured: 4,613

4,613 Manufacturer(s): State Factories

State Factories Top speed: 32 mph

21. T-26

Type: Light tank

Light tank Year introduced: 1931

1931 Armament: 45mm main gun, 7.62mm machine gun, 12.7mm machine gun

45mm main gun, 7.62mm machine gun, 12.7mm machine gun Total units manufactured: 12,000

12,000 Manufacturer(s): Factory No. 174 / Stalingrad Tractor Factory

Factory No. 174 / Stalingrad Tractor Factory Top speed: 17 mph

20. BMD-1 (Boyevaya Mashina Desanta)

Source: Vitaly V. Kuzmin / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Infantry fighting vehicle

Infantry fighting vehicle Year introduced: 1966

1966 Armament: 73mm 2A28 smoothbore cannon, 9M14M anti-tank guided missiles

73mm 2A28 smoothbore cannon, 9M14M anti-tank guided missiles Total units manufactured: 2,000

2,000 Manufacturer(s): Volgograd Tractor Plant

Volgograd Tractor Plant Top speed: 50 mph

19. KV-1 (Klimenti Voroshilov)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Heavy tank

Heavy tank Year introduced: 1939

1939 Armament: 76.2mm main gun, 7.62mm machine guns

76.2mm main gun, 7.62mm machine guns Total units manufactured: 5,219

5,219 Manufacturer(s): Kirov Factory

Kirov Factory Top speed: 22 mph

18. PT-76

Source: peer_gynt / Flickr

Type: Amphibious light tank

Amphibious light tank Year introduced: 1952

1952 Armament: 76.2mm main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun

76.2mm main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun Total units manufactured: 12,000

12,000 Manufacturer(s): State Factories

State Factories Top speed: 27 mph

17. T-44

Type: Medium tank

Medium tank Year introduced: 1944

1944 Armament: 85mm D-5T main gun, 7.62mm machine guns

85mm D-5T main gun, 7.62mm machine guns Total units manufactured: 1,823

1,823 Manufacturer(s): Factory No. 75

Factory No. 75 Top speed: 32 mph

16. T-34

Type: Medium tank

Medium tank Year introduced: 1940

1940 Armament: 85mm D-5T / ZiS-S-53 main gun, 7.62mm DT MG coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm DT machine gun

85mm D-5T / ZiS-S-53 main gun, 7.62mm DT MG coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm DT machine gun Total units manufactured: 84,070

84,070 Manufacturer(s): State Factories

State Factories Top speed: 32 mph

15. T-54

Type: Medium tank

Medium tank Year introduced: 1949

1949 Armament: 100mm D-10TG main gun, 7.62mm SG MT coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm bow-mounted machine gun

100mm D-10TG main gun, 7.62mm SG MT coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm bow-mounted machine gun Total units manufactured: 50,000

50,000 Manufacturer(s): State Factories

State Factories Top speed: 30 mph

14. T-55

Type: Medium tank

Medium tank Year introduced: 1958

1958 Armament: 100mm D-10 rifled main gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun

100mm D-10 rifled main gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun Total units manufactured: 50,000

50,000 Manufacturer(s): State Factories

State Factories Top speed: 31 mph

13. BMP-3 (Boyevaya Mashina Pekhoty)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Light tank

Light tank Year introduced: 1987

1987 Armament: 100mm 2A70 rifled main gun, 30mm 2A72 coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

100mm 2A70 rifled main gun, 30mm 2A72 coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers Total units manufactured: 1,840

1,840 Manufacturer(s): Kurgan Machine Construction Plant

Kurgan Machine Construction Plant Top speed: 43 mph

12. BMD-4 (Boyevaya Mashina Desanta)

Source: Пользователь / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Light infantry fighting vehicle

Light infantry fighting vehicle Year introduced: 2005

2005 Armament: 100mm main gun, 30mm cannon, AT-5 Spandrel anti-tank guided missile launcher, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 40mm automatic grenade launcher, 5.45mm general purpose machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

100mm main gun, 30mm cannon, AT-5 Spandrel anti-tank guided missile launcher, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 40mm automatic grenade launcher, 5.45mm general purpose machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers Total units manufactured: 200

200 Manufacturer(s): Volgograd Tractor Plant

Volgograd Tractor Plant Top speed: 43 mph

11. T-62

Type: Medium tank

Medium tank Year introduced: 1961

1961 Armament: 115mm smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm DShKM anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun

115mm smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm DShKM anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun Total units manufactured: 22,750

22,750 Manufacturer(s): State Factories

State Factories Top speed: 28 mph

10. IS-2 / JS-2 (Josef Stalin)

Source: David Merrett / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Heavy tank

Heavy tank Year introduced: 1943

1943 Armament: 122mm D25-T main gun, 12.7mm DShK heavy machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns

122mm D25-T main gun, 12.7mm DShK heavy machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns Total units manufactured: 2,250

2,250 Manufacturer(s): State Factories

State Factories Top speed: 23 mph

9. IS-3 / JS-3 (Josef Stalin)

Source: Andrew Milligan sumo / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Heavy tank

Heavy tank Year introduced: 1945

1945 Armament: 122mm D-25T main gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns

122mm D-25T main gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns Total units manufactured: 2,311

2,311 Manufacturer(s): State Factories

State Factories Top speed: 25 mph

8. IS-10 / T-10 (Josef Stalin)

Source: Ferran Cornellà / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Heavy tank

Heavy tank Year introduced: 1953

1953 Armament: 122mm D-74 main gun, 14.5mm KPV machine guns, 12.7mm DShK anti-aircraft machine gun

122mm D-74 main gun, 14.5mm KPV machine guns, 12.7mm DShK anti-aircraft machine gun Total units manufactured: 8,000

8,000 Manufacturer(s): State Factories

State Factories Top speed: 26 mph

7. 2S25 (Sprut-SD)

Type: Light tank

Light tank Year introduced: 2007

2007 Armament: 125mm 2A75 main gun, 7.62 coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

125mm 2A75 main gun, 7.62 coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers Total units manufactured: 70

70 Manufacturer(s): Volgograd Tractor Plant

Volgograd Tractor Plant Top speed: 43 mph

6. T-80 (MBT)

Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Year introduced: 1976

1976 Armament: 125mm main gun, 12.7mm air defense machine gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

125mm main gun, 12.7mm air defense machine gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers Total units manufactured: 5,500

5,500 Manufacturer(s): Omsk Transmash / Malyshev / LKZ

Omsk Transmash / Malyshev / LKZ Top speed: 43 mph

5. T-90

Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Year introduced: 1995

1995 Armament: 125mm smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

125mm smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers Total units manufactured: 2,055

2,055 Manufacturer(s): Uralvagonzavod

Uralvagonzavod Top speed: 40 mph

4. T-72 (Ural)

Source: deyanarobova / iStock via Getty Images

Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Year introduced: 1972

1972 Armament: 125mm smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

125mm smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers Total units manufactured: 25,000

25,000 Manufacturer(s): State Factories

State Factories Top speed: 42 mph

3. T-64

Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Year introduced: 1966

1966 Armament: 125mm D-81 smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm NSVT anti-aircraft machine gun

125mm D-81 smoothbore main gun, 7.62mm PKT coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm NSVT anti-aircraft machine gun Total units manufactured: 13,000

13,000 Manufacturer(s): Malyshev Factory

Malyshev Factory Top speed: 43 mph

2. T-99 Armata

Type: Multirole tracked armored vehicle

Multirole tracked armored vehicle Year introduced: 2013

2013 Armament: 125mm smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm coaxial machine gun, 57mm automatic grenade launcher

125mm smoothbore main gun, 12.7mm coaxial machine gun, 57mm automatic grenade launcher Total units manufactured: 40

40 Manufacturer(s): Uralvagonzavod

Uralvagonzavod Top speed: 50 mph

1. T-14 (Armata)

Source: rusm / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Year introduced: 2016

2016 Armament: 125mm 2A82 smoothbore main gun, 30mm autocannon, 12.7mm heavy machine gun, 7.62mm machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

125mm 2A82 smoothbore main gun, 30mm autocannon, 12.7mm heavy machine gun, 7.62mm machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers Total units manufactured: 45

45 Manufacturer(s): Uralvagonzavod

Uralvagonzavod Top speed: 50 mph

Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With An Advisor Now (Sponsored) Are you ready for retirement? Planning for retirement can be overwhelming, that’s why it could be a good idea to speak to a fiduciary financial advisor about your goals today. Start by taking this retirement quiz right here from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes. Smart Asset is now matching over 50,000 people a month. Click here now to get started.