This Country Flies By Far the Most F-15 Eagle Fighter Jets

The F-15 Eagle, originally designed and built by McDonnell Douglas, has been a key player in the U.S. Air Force since it was introduced to service in 1976. The F-15 quickly made a name for itself with its speed, versatility, and firepower. Recognizing this, militaries around the world have added these jets to their arsenals. (These countries are buying the most F-35 Lightning II fighter jets.)

Here 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at these fighter jets. To identify the countries with the most F-15 Eagle fighter jets, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry publication. We ranked these countries according to the number of F-15 jets in their military. We included supplemental information regarding active F-15s in respective fleets, military branches that will be using these aircraft, and what variants of the F-15 are on order or are currently in service.

One interesting note about the F-15 is its flawless combat record, recording over 100 aerial victories and zero losses since 2007. Its twin engines allow it to reach speeds of Mach 2.5. Also, the F-15’s advanced radar and avionics systems mean it can spot and engage enemy planes from far away, giving it a huge edge in dogfights.

When it comes to the specs, the F-15 Eagle is armed with Sparrow and Sidewinder missiles, as well as an M61 20mm automatic cannon. It has an operational range of about 2,400 miles, making it fairly versatile for all types of missions.

The F-15 Eagle has been a crucial asset in keeping air superiority for the U.S. and its allies. Its success has also paved the way for newer jets like the F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II, pushing military aviation technology forward.

This jet’s mix of speed, firepower, and advanced tech have made it a highly desirable fighter jet. Also, its perfect combat record and ongoing service prove its lasting impact and essential role in modern air warfare. (These are the world’s future military aircraft.)

Here is a look at the countries with the most F-15 Eagle fighter jets:

8. Indonesia

Active aircraft: 1

1 Aircraft on order: 24

24 Military branches: Indonesian Air Force

Indonesian Air Force Variant(s): F-15IDN

7. Qatar

Active aircraft: 33

33 Aircraft on order: 36

36 Military branches: Qatar Emiri Air Force

Qatar Emiri Air Force Variant(s): F-15QA

6. Singapore

Active aircraft: 40

40 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Military branches: Republic of Singapore Air Force

Republic of Singapore Air Force Variant(s): F-15SG

5. South Korea

Active aircraft: 59

59 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Military branches: Republic of Korea Air Force

Republic of Korea Air Force Variant(s): F-15K

4. Israel

Active aircraft: 86

86 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Military branches: Israel Air and Space Force

Israel Air and Space Force Variant(s): F-15B/D, F-15A/C/I

3. Japan

Active aircraft: 199

199 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Military branches: Japan Air Self-Defence Force

Japan Air Self-Defence Force Variant(s): F-15DJ, F-15J

2. Saudi Arabia

Active aircraft: 232

232 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Military branches: Royal Saudi Air Force

Royal Saudi Air Force Variant(s): F-15D, F-15C/S/SA

1. United States

Active aircraft: 395

395 Aircraft on order: 102

102 Military branches: United States Air Force

United States Air Force Variant(s): F-15D, F-15C/E/EX