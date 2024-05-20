This Country Flies the Most F-35 Lightning II Fighter Jets, and It's Not Even Close my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

The F-35 Lightning II is a top-notch American fighter jet, showing off the best in engineering and tech. Created by Lockheed Martin with help from BAe Systems and Northrop Grumman, it hit the skies in 2016. It is one of the newest of the fifth generation fighter jets and countries around the world are adding it to their fleets. (These countries are buying the most F-35 Lightning II fighter jets.)

Here 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at countries with these jets in their fleets. To identify the countries with the most F-35 Lightning II fighter jets, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry publication. We ranked these countries according to the number of F-35 jets in their military. We included supplemental information regarding active F-35s in respective fleets, military branches that will be using these aircraft, and what variants of the F-35 are on order or are currently in service.

What makes the F-35 Lightning II special is that it brings next-level features like stealth, maneuverability, and the ability to cruise at supersonic speeds without afterburners. Also, it’s versatile with its weapons load, and capable of carrying up to 18,000 pounds of munitions.

The cost of an F-35 depends on the variants. The basic F-35A comes in at about $110 million per unit. The F-35B is a bit pricier at around $136 million each, but it has the ability to take off from short runways and land vertically. At the same time, there’s the F-35C, built for aircraft carriers, which costs roughly $117 million per unit.

So far, only 20 countries, all allies of the U.S., have ordered or use these jets. This means it’s pretty unlikely that rivals like China or Russia will get their hands on an F-35 anytime soon. (These are the world’s future military aircraft.)

Here is a look at the countries with the most F-35 Lightning II fighter jets:

10. Denmark

Active aircraft: 10

10 Aircraft on order: 17

17 Military branches: Royal Danish Air Force

Royal Danish Air Force Variant(s): F-35A

9. Italy

Active aircraft: 25

25 Aircraft on order: 65

65 Military branches: Italian Air Force, Italian Navy

Italian Air Force, Italian Navy Variant(s): F-35A/B

8. United Kingdom

Active aircraft: 29

29 Aircraft on order: 105

105 Military branches: Royal Air Force

Royal Air Force Variant(s): F-35B

7. Netherlands

Active aircraft: 34

34 Aircraft on order: 18

18 Military branches: Royal Netherlands Air Force

Royal Netherlands Air Force Variant(s): F-35A

6. Japan

Active aircraft: 36

36 Aircraft on order: 110

110 Military branches: Japan Air Self-Defence Force

Japan Air Self-Defence Force Variant(s): F-35A/B

5. Israel

Active aircraft: 39

39 Aircraft on order: 36

36 Military branches: Israel Air and Space Force

Israel Air and Space Force Variant(s): F-35I

4. Norway

Active aircraft: 40

40 Aircraft on order: 12

12 Military branches: Royal Norwegian Air Force

Royal Norwegian Air Force Variant(s): F-35A

3. South Korea

Active aircraft: 40

40 Aircraft on order: 25

25 Military branches: Republic of Korea Air Force

Republic of Korea Air Force Variant(s): F-35A

2. Australia

Active aircraft: 63

63 Aircraft on order: 37

37 Military branches: Royal Australian Air Force

Royal Australian Air Force Variant(s): F-35A

1. United States

Active aircraft: 553

553 Aircraft on order: 1855

1855 Military branches: United States Air Force, United States Marine Corps, United States Navy

United States Air Force, United States Marine Corps, United States Navy Variant(s): F-35A/B/C