The 25 Largest Air Forces on Earth

When it comes to the top air forces globally, the United States, Russia, and China are at the forefront, thanks to their massive fleets and advanced technology. Air power is a large part of a country’s military strength, giving it an edge should any conflict arise. How big and capable a country’s air force is can really make a difference in its ability to show power, protect its land, and respond to threats. (These are the world’s future military aircraft.)
Here 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the largest air forces around the world. To determine the countries with the largest air forces in the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. We included supplemental information regarding fighter aircraft, attack aircraft, and helicopters. We included the overall military strength score as well which is a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is.
It’s no secret that the United States Air Force is the biggest and most advanced in the world. With over 13,000 aircraft, the Air Force has a wide range of fighter jets, bombers, transport planes, and drones. Some of their top jets are the F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II, which are known for their stealth, speed, and advanced avionics. The U.S. can reach anywhere in the world quickly because of its extensive network of bases, making it capable of rapid and sustained operations. (This country flies by far the most F-15 Eagle fighter jets.)
Another top air force comes from Russia. It boasts a formidable lineup of fighter jets like the Su-35 and MiG-31, bombers like the Tu-160, and a variety of transport and reconnaissance planes. Russia has focused a lot on modernizing its air force, developing advanced aircraft that can challenge Western air superiority.
Here is a look at the largest air forces in the world:
Why Are We Covering This?
Having a big and capable air force provides several key advantages. First, it ensures air superiority, which is vital for protecting a nation’s airspace and supporting ground operations. This dominance allows for the safe movement of troops and supplies, as well as conducting surveillance and reconnaissance. Moreover, a powerful air force acts as a deterrent, showing potential aggressors that any attack would be met with overwhelming force.
30. Canada
- Total military aircraft: 375
- Fighter aircraft: 65
- Attack aircraft: 0
- Total helicopters: 143
- Attack helicopters: 0
- Military strength score: 0.3813 – #27 out of 145
29. Colombia
- Total military aircraft: 434
- Fighter aircraft: 17
- Attack aircraft: 24
- Total helicopters: 258
- Attack helicopters: 0
- Military strength score: 0.7347 – #44 out of 145
28. Syria
- Total military aircraft: 452
- Fighter aircraft: 168
- Attack aircraft: 57
- Total helicopters: 153
- Attack helicopters: 27
- Military strength score: 1.0026 – #60 out of 145
27. Mexico
- Total military aircraft: 462
- Fighter aircraft: 3
- Attack aircraft: 33
- Total helicopters: 178
- Attack helicopters: 0
- Military strength score: 0.4274 – #31 out of 145
26. Poland
- Total military aircraft: 468
- Fighter aircraft: 59
- Attack aircraft: 34
- Total helicopters: 215
- Attack helicopters: 30
- Military strength score: 0.2917 – #21 out of 145
25. Indonesia
- Total military aircraft: 474
- Fighter aircraft: 41
- Attack aircraft: 37
- Total helicopters: 210
- Attack helicopters: 15
- Military strength score: 0.2251 – #13 out of 145
24. Thailand
- Total military aircraft: 501
- Fighter aircraft: 73
- Attack aircraft: 18
- Total helicopters: 231
- Attack helicopters: 7
- Military strength score: 0.3389 – #25 out of 145
23. Spain
- Total military aircraft: 513
- Fighter aircraft: 139
- Attack aircraft: 12
- Total helicopters: 121
- Attack helicopters: 17
- Military strength score: 0.2882 – #20 out of 145
22. Iran
- Total military aircraft: 551
- Fighter aircraft: 186
- Attack aircraft: 23
- Total helicopters: 129
- Attack helicopters: 13
- Military strength score: 0.2269 – #14 out of 145
21. United Arab Emirates
- Total military aircraft: 560
- Fighter aircraft: 99
- Attack aircraft: 18
- Total helicopters: 246
- Attack helicopters: 30
- Military strength score: 0.8083 – #51 out of 145
20. Algeria
- Total military aircraft: 605
- Fighter aircraft: 102
- Attack aircraft: 42
- Total helicopters: 298
- Attack helicopters: 75
- Military strength score: 0.3589 – #26 out of 145
19. Israel
- Total military aircraft: 612
- Fighter aircraft: 241
- Attack aircraft: 39
- Total helicopters: 146
- Attack helicopters: 48
- Military strength score: 0.2596 – #17 out of 145
18. Germany
- Total military aircraft: 618
- Fighter aircraft: 133
- Attack aircraft: 76
- Total helicopters: 318
- Attack helicopters: 55
- Military strength score: 0.2847 – #19 out of 145
17. Brazil
- Total military aircraft: 628
- Fighter aircraft: 46
- Attack aircraft: 72
- Total helicopters: 195
- Attack helicopters: 0
- Military strength score: 0.1944 – #12 out of 145
16. Greece
- Total military aircraft: 632
- Fighter aircraft: 194
- Attack aircraft: 0
- Total helicopters: 289
- Attack helicopters: 29
- Military strength score: 0.4349 – #32 out of 145
15. United Kingdom
- Total military aircraft: 664
- Fighter aircraft: 120
- Attack aircraft: 29
- Total helicopters: 276
- Attack helicopters: 52
- Military strength score: 0.1443 – #6 out of 145
14. Taiwan
- Total military aircraft: 750
- Fighter aircraft: 286
- Attack aircraft: 0
- Total helicopters: 236
- Attack helicopters: 91
- Military strength score: 0.3302 – #24 out of 145
13. Italy
- Total military aircraft: 800
- Fighter aircraft: 90
- Attack aircraft: 67
- Total helicopters: 402
- Attack helicopters: 57
- Military strength score: 0.1863 – #10 out of 145
12. Saudi Arabia
- Total military aircraft: 914
- Fighter aircraft: 283
- Attack aircraft: 81
- Total helicopters: 262
- Attack helicopters: 34
- Military strength score: 0.3235 – #23 out of 145
11. North Korea
- Total military aircraft: 951
- Fighter aircraft: 440
- Attack aircraft: 132
- Total helicopters: 205
- Attack helicopters: 20
- Military strength score: 0.5313 – #36 out of 145
10. France
- Total military aircraft: 972
- Fighter aircraft: 224
- Attack aircraft: 0
- Total helicopters: 447
- Attack helicopters: 69
- Military strength score: 0.1878 – #11 out of 145
9. Turkey
- Total military aircraft: 1,069
- Fighter aircraft: 205
- Attack aircraft: 0
- Total helicopters: 502
- Attack helicopters: 111
- Military strength score: 0.1697 – #8 out of 145
8. Egypt
- Total military aircraft: 1,080
- Fighter aircraft: 238
- Attack aircraft: 88
- Total helicopters: 338
- Attack helicopters: 100
- Military strength score: 0.2283 – #15 out of 145
7. Pakistan
- Total military aircraft: 1,434
- Fighter aircraft: 387
- Attack aircraft: 90
- Total helicopters: 352
- Attack helicopters: 57
- Military strength score: 0.1711 – #9 out of 145
6. Japan
- Total military aircraft: 1,459
- Fighter aircraft: 217
- Attack aircraft: 36
- Total helicopters: 577
- Attack helicopters: 119
- Military strength score: 0.1601 – #7 out of 145
5. South Korea
- Total military aircraft: 1,576
- Fighter aircraft: 354
- Attack aircraft: 98
- Total helicopters: 758
- Attack helicopters: 112
- Military strength score: 0.1416 – #5 out of 145
4. India
- Total military aircraft: 2,296
- Fighter aircraft: 606
- Attack aircraft: 130
- Total helicopters: 869
- Attack helicopters: 40
- Military strength score: 0.1023 – #4 out of 145
3. China
- Total military aircraft: 3,304
- Fighter aircraft: 1,207
- Attack aircraft: 371
- Total helicopters: 913
- Attack helicopters: 281
- Military strength score: 0.0706 – #3 out of 145
2. Russia
- Total military aircraft: 4,255
- Fighter aircraft: 809
- Attack aircraft: 730
- Total helicopters: 1,547
- Attack helicopters: 559
- Military strength score: 0.0702 – #2 out of 145
1. United States
- Total military aircraft: 13,209
- Fighter aircraft: 1,854
- Attack aircraft: 896
- Total helicopters: 5,737
- Attack helicopters: 1,000
- Military strength score: 0.0699 – #1 out of 145
