The 25 Largest Air Forces on Earth

When it comes to the top air forces globally, the United States, Russia, and China are at the forefront, thanks to their massive fleets and advanced technology. Air power is a large part of a country’s military strength, giving it an edge should any conflict arise. How big and capable a country’s air force is can really make a difference in its ability to show power, protect its land, and respond to threats. (These are the world’s future military aircraft.)

Here 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the largest air forces around the world. To determine the countries with the largest air forces in the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. We included supplemental information regarding fighter aircraft, attack aircraft, and helicopters. We included the overall military strength score as well which is a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is.

It’s no secret that the United States Air Force is the biggest and most advanced in the world. With over 13,000 aircraft, the Air Force has a wide range of fighter jets, bombers, transport planes, and drones. Some of their top jets are the F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II, which are known for their stealth, speed, and advanced avionics. The U.S. can reach anywhere in the world quickly because of its extensive network of bases, making it capable of rapid and sustained operations. (This country flies by far the most F-15 Eagle fighter jets.)

Another top air force comes from Russia. It boasts a formidable lineup of fighter jets like the Su-35 and MiG-31, bombers like the Tu-160, and a variety of transport and reconnaissance planes. Russia has focused a lot on modernizing its air force, developing advanced aircraft that can challenge Western air superiority.

Here is a look at the largest air forces in the world:

Why Are We Covering This?

Source: Getty Images / Getty Images

Having a big and capable air force provides several key advantages. First, it ensures air superiority, which is vital for protecting a nation’s airspace and supporting ground operations. This dominance allows for the safe movement of troops and supplies, as well as conducting surveillance and reconnaissance. Moreover, a powerful air force acts as a deterrent, showing potential aggressors that any attack would be met with overwhelming force.

30. Canada

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 375

375 Fighter aircraft: 65

65 Attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 143

143 Attack helicopters: 0

0 Military strength score: 0.3813 – #27 out of 145

29. Colombia

Source: Joel Carillet / iStock via Getty Images

Total military aircraft: 434

434 Fighter aircraft: 17

17 Attack aircraft: 24

24 Total helicopters: 258

258 Attack helicopters: 0

0 Military strength score: 0.7347 – #44 out of 145

28. Syria

Source: ajw1970 / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 452

452 Fighter aircraft: 168

168 Attack aircraft: 57

57 Total helicopters: 153

153 Attack helicopters: 27

27 Military strength score: 1.0026 – #60 out of 145

27. Mexico

Source: Victor Ambriz / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total military aircraft: 462

462 Fighter aircraft: 3

3 Attack aircraft: 33

33 Total helicopters: 178

178 Attack helicopters: 0

0 Military strength score: 0.4274 – #31 out of 145

26. Poland

Total military aircraft: 468

468 Fighter aircraft: 59

59 Attack aircraft: 34

34 Total helicopters: 215

215 Attack helicopters: 30

30 Military strength score: 0.2917 – #21 out of 145

25. Indonesia

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 474

474 Fighter aircraft: 41

41 Attack aircraft: 37

37 Total helicopters: 210

210 Attack helicopters: 15

15 Military strength score: 0.2251 – #13 out of 145

24. Thailand

Source: 39955793@N07 / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 501

501 Fighter aircraft: 73

73 Attack aircraft: 18

18 Total helicopters: 231

231 Attack helicopters: 7

7 Military strength score: 0.3389 – #25 out of 145

23. Spain

Total military aircraft: 513

513 Fighter aircraft: 139

139 Attack aircraft: 12

12 Total helicopters: 121

121 Attack helicopters: 17

17 Military strength score: 0.2882 – #20 out of 145

22. Iran

Source: sdasmarchives / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 551

551 Fighter aircraft: 186

186 Attack aircraft: 23

23 Total helicopters: 129

129 Attack helicopters: 13

13 Military strength score: 0.2269 – #14 out of 145

21. United Arab Emirates

Source: expertinfantry / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 560

560 Fighter aircraft: 99

99 Attack aircraft: 18

18 Total helicopters: 246

246 Attack helicopters: 30

30 Military strength score: 0.8083 – #51 out of 145

20. Algeria

Source: cooke1 / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 605

605 Fighter aircraft: 102

102 Attack aircraft: 42

42 Total helicopters: 298

298 Attack helicopters: 75

75 Military strength score: 0.3589 – #26 out of 145

19. Israel

Source: diariocriticove / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 612

612 Fighter aircraft: 241

241 Attack aircraft: 39

39 Total helicopters: 146

146 Attack helicopters: 48

48 Military strength score: 0.2596 – #17 out of 145

18. Germany

Source: usarmyeurope_images / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 618

618 Fighter aircraft: 133

133 Attack aircraft: 76

76 Total helicopters: 318

318 Attack helicopters: 55

55 Military strength score: 0.2847 – #19 out of 145

17. Brazil

Source: thenationalguard / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 628

628 Fighter aircraft: 46

46 Attack aircraft: 72

72 Total helicopters: 195

195 Attack helicopters: 0

0 Military strength score: 0.1944 – #12 out of 145

16. Greece

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 632

632 Fighter aircraft: 194

194 Attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 289

289 Attack helicopters: 29

29 Military strength score: 0.4349 – #32 out of 145

15. United Kingdom

Source: Matt Cardy / Getty Images

Total military aircraft: 664

664 Fighter aircraft: 120

120 Attack aircraft: 29

29 Total helicopters: 276

276 Attack helicopters: 52

52 Military strength score: 0.1443 – #6 out of 145

14. Taiwan

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 750

750 Fighter aircraft: 286

286 Attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 236

236 Attack helicopters: 91

91 Military strength score: 0.3302 – #24 out of 145

13. Italy

Total military aircraft: 800

800 Fighter aircraft: 90

90 Attack aircraft: 67

67 Total helicopters: 402

402 Attack helicopters: 57

57 Military strength score: 0.1863 – #10 out of 145

12. Saudi Arabia

Source: usairforce / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 914

914 Fighter aircraft: 283

283 Attack aircraft: 81

81 Total helicopters: 262

262 Attack helicopters: 34

34 Military strength score: 0.3235 – #23 out of 145

11. North Korea

Source: alexkuehni / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total military aircraft: 951

951 Fighter aircraft: 440

440 Attack aircraft: 132

132 Total helicopters: 205

205 Attack helicopters: 20

20 Military strength score: 0.5313 – #36 out of 145

10. France

Total military aircraft: 972

972 Fighter aircraft: 224

224 Attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 447

447 Attack helicopters: 69

69 Military strength score: 0.1878 – #11 out of 145

9. Turkey

Total military aircraft: 1,069

1,069 Fighter aircraft: 205

205 Attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 502

502 Attack helicopters: 111

111 Military strength score: 0.1697 – #8 out of 145

8. Egypt

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 1,080

1,080 Fighter aircraft: 238

238 Attack aircraft: 88

88 Total helicopters: 338

338 Attack helicopters: 100

100 Military strength score: 0.2283 – #15 out of 145

7. Pakistan

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 1,434

1,434 Fighter aircraft: 387

387 Attack aircraft: 90

90 Total helicopters: 352

352 Attack helicopters: 57

57 Military strength score: 0.1711 – #9 out of 145

6. Japan

Source: Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Total military aircraft: 1,459

1,459 Fighter aircraft: 217

217 Attack aircraft: 36

36 Total helicopters: 577

577 Attack helicopters: 119

119 Military strength score: 0.1601 – #7 out of 145

5. South Korea

Source: usaghumphreys / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 1,576

1,576 Fighter aircraft: 354

354 Attack aircraft: 98

98 Total helicopters: 758

758 Attack helicopters: 112

112 Military strength score: 0.1416 – #5 out of 145

4. India

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 2,296

2,296 Fighter aircraft: 606

606 Attack aircraft: 130

130 Total helicopters: 869

869 Attack helicopters: 40

40 Military strength score: 0.1023 – #4 out of 145

3. China

Source: Peng Chen / Wikimedia Commons

Total military aircraft: 3,304

3,304 Fighter aircraft: 1,207

1,207 Attack aircraft: 371

371 Total helicopters: 913

913 Attack helicopters: 281

281 Military strength score: 0.0706 – #3 out of 145

2. Russia

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 4,255

4,255 Fighter aircraft: 809

809 Attack aircraft: 730

730 Total helicopters: 1,547

1,547 Attack helicopters: 559

559 Military strength score: 0.0702 – #2 out of 145

1. United States

Source: 77258709@N06 / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 13,209

13,209 Fighter aircraft: 1,854

1,854 Attack aircraft: 896

896 Total helicopters: 5,737

5,737 Attack helicopters: 1,000

1,000 Military strength score: 0.0699 – #1 out of 145