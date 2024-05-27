Every Rank in the US Navy, And What They're Paid Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Like most other military branches, the U.S. Navy aims to attract recruits by offering a sea of career options accompanied by attractive pay. From a nuclear reactor mechanic as Machinist’s Mate Nuclear to helicopter or fighter pilot, to culinary specialist, to yeoman or diver, indeed the roles are diverse. But is the pay indeed competitive? (See: The US Navy’s Newest Ships.)

Like all U.S. military personnel, U.S. Navy sailors are paid a minimum basic pay based on rank and years of service. That pay increased by 5.2% in 2024 — the highest increase of the past two decades. On top of the basic pay, there are allowances, bonuses, and other pays. For example, all military members also receive basic allowance for subsistence, which amounts to about $3,803 a year for officers and $5,523 a year for enlisted personnel. Basic housing allowances for those eligible can also amount to at least $20,000 a year. There are also retirement contributions and health care benefits as well as possible aviation incentive pay, career sea pay, submarine, and dive duty pay.

To find every rank in the U.S. Navy, and what they’re paid, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 basic pay tables from the Defense Finance and Accounting Service for the Department of Defense as well as Navy ranks from the DOD. These ranks were matched with pay grades and are ordered by the maximum possible annual base pay (we used the monthly pay to calculate annual pay), with the minimum pay used as tie breaker.

When it comes to basic pay, the Seaman ranks are usually either in some kind of training (basic or specialized) or on their initial assignment and are therefore the lowest paid. Leadership responsibilities begin at the rank of Petty Officer Third Class. The master chief petty officer of the Navy, appointed by the chief of naval operations, is the spokesperson of the enlisted Navy force, chosen to address their issues with the highest positions in the Navy.

Warrant officers hold warrants from their service secretary and are specialists and experts in certain military technologies or capabilities.

The commissioned ranks are the highest in the Navy, though O-1 to O-3 grades are junior grade, O-4 to O-6 are mid-grade, and O-7 and higher are flag officers, and are therefore all paid accordingly. Naval officers wear collar insignia pins on khaki uniforms, stripes on shoulder boards with whites, and stripes sewn on the lower coat sleeves with blues.

(It is important to note that the O-1E to O-3E officers – those with previous enlisted active-duty service – get paid extra in acknowledgement of their service time and experience.)

Why This Matters

The U.S. military services collectively missed recruiting goals by about 41,000 recruits in 2023, the DOD noted recently. While the Navy tries to attract recruits by paying enlistment bonuses of up to $50,000, it is also important for those considering a career in the Navy to know about pay. While the basic pay may seem low, it does not include any allowances many personnel receive, in addition to different benefits and career training. Here we aim to at least provide an overview of the basic pay of Navy ranks.

28. Midshipmen

Pay: $1,340 a month or $16,074 a year

27. Seaman Recruit (SR) — pay grade: E-1

Pay with <4 mos of service — E1 <4 mos: $1,865 a month

$1,865 a month Pay with >4 mos & <2 yrs of service: $2,017 a month or $24,206 a year

$2,017 a month or $24,206 a year Pay with 40 yrs of service: $2,017 a month or $24,206 a year

$2,017 a month or $24,206 a year Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $24,206

$24,206 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $24,206

$24,206 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $24,206

25. Seaman (SN) — pay grade: E-3

Pay with <2 yrs of service: $2,378 a month or $28,530 a year

$2,378 a month or $28,530 a year Pay with 40 yrs of service: $2,680 a month or $32,162 a year

$2,680 a month or $32,162 a year Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $32,162

$32,162 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $32,162

$32,162 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $32,162

24. Petty Officer Third Class (PO3) — pay grade: E-4

Pay with <2 yrs of service: $2,634 a month or $31,604 a year

$2,634 a month or $31,604 a year Pay with 40 yrs of service: $3,197 a month or $38,369 a year

$3,197 a month or $38,369 a year Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $36,796

$36,796 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $38,369

$38,369 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $38,369

23. Petty Officer Second Class (PO2) — pay grade: E-5

Pay with <2 yrs of service: $2,872 a month or $34,466 a year

$2,872 a month or $34,466 a year Pay with 40 yrs of service: $4,076 a month or $48,917 a year

$4,076 a month or $48,917 a year Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $40,388

$40,388 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $48,625

$48,625 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $48,917

22. Ensign (ENS) — pay grade: O-1

Pay with <2 yrs of service: $3,826 a month or $45,914 a year

$3,826 a month or $45,914 a year Pay with 40 yrs of service: $4,815 a month or $57,776 a year

$4,815 a month or $57,776 a year Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $57,776

$57,776 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $57,776

$57,776 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $57,776

21. Petty Officer First Class (PO1) — pay grade: E-6

Pay with <2 yrs of service: $3,136 a month or $37,627 a year

$3,136 a month or $37,627 a year Pay with 40 yrs of service: $4,856 a month or $58,277 a year

$4,856 a month or $58,277 a year Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $45,011

$45,011 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $52,654

$52,654 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $58,277

19. Lieutenant Junior Grade (LTJG) — pay grade: O-2

Pay with <2 yrs of service: $4,409 a month or $52,902 a year

$4,409 a month or $52,902 a year Pay with 40 yrs of service: $6,101 a month or $73,210 a year

$6,101 a month or $73,210 a year Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $71,737

$71,737 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $73,210

$73,210 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $73,210

18. USN Warrant Officer 1 (WO1) — pay grade: W-1

Pay with <2 yrs of service: $3,740 a month or $44,878 a year

$3,740 a month or $44,878 a year Pay with 40 yrs of service: $6,463 a month or $77,555 a year

$6,463 a month or $77,555 a year Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $53,755

$53,755 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $64,012

$64,012 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $77,555

15. USN Chief Warrant Officer 2 (CWO2) — pay grade: W-2

Pay with <2 yrs of service: $4,261 a month or $51,131 a year

$4,261 a month or $51,131 a year Pay with 40 yrs of service: $7,112 a month or $85,342 a year

$7,112 a month or $85,342 a year Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $58,478

$58,478 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $69,502

$69,502 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $82,274

14. Senior Chief Petty Officer (SCPO) — pay grade: E-8

Pay with 8 yrs of service: $5,215 a month or $62,579 a year

$5,215 a month or $62,579 a year Pay with 40 yrs of service: $7,437 a month or $89,248 a year

$7,437 a month or $89,248 a year Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $0

$0 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $65,347

$65,347 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $77,389

13. Lieutenant (LT) — pay grade: O-3

Pay with <2 yrs of service: $5,102 a month or $61,225 a year

$5,102 a month or $61,225 a year Pay with 40 yrs of service: $8,301 a month or $99,612 a year

$8,301 a month or $99,612 a year Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $81,673

$81,673 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $92,660

$92,660 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $99,612

12. USN Chief Warrant Officer 3 (CWO3) — pay grade: W-3

Pay with <2 yrs of service: $4,816 a month or $57,787 a year

$4,816 a month or $57,787 a year Pay with 40 yrs of service: $8,447 a month or $101,365 a year

$8,447 a month or $101,365 a year Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $63,468

$63,468 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $76,450

$76,450 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $93,776

11. Lieutenant LT — pay grade: O-3E

Pay with 4 yrs of service: $6,806 a month or $81,673 a year

$6,806 a month or $81,673 a year Pay with 40 yrs of service: $8,859 a month or $106,308 a year

$8,859 a month or $106,308 a year Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $81,673

$81,673 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $92,660

$92,660 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $106,308

10. Lieutenant Commander (LCDR) — pay grade: O-4

Pay with <2 yrs of service: $5,803 a month or $69,638 a year

$5,803 a month or $69,638 a year Pay with 40 yrs of service: $9,689 a month or $116,269 a year

$9,689 a month or $116,269 a year Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $87,185

$87,185 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $104,209

$104,209 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $116,269

9. USN Chief Warrant Officer 4 (CWO4) — pay grade: W-4

Pay with <2 yrs of service: $5,273 a month or $63,277 a year

$5,273 a month or $63,277 a year Pay with 40 yrs of service: $9,822 a month or $117,860 a year

$9,822 a month or $117,860 a year Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $71,935

$71,935 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $81,842

$81,842 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $102,100

8. Master Chief Petty Officer (MCPO) / Fleet/Command Master Chief Petty Officer — pay grade: E-9

Pay with 10 yrs of service: $6,371 a month or $76,446 a year

$6,371 a month or $76,446 a year Pay with 40 yrs of service: $9,891 a month or $118,696 a year

$9,891 a month or $118,696 a year Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $0

$0 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $76,446

$76,446 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $89,665

8. Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) — pay grade: E-9

Pay with 10 yrs of service: $6,371 a month or $76,446 a year

$6,371 a month or $76,446 a year Pay with 40 yrs of service: $9,891 a month or $118,696 a year

$9,891 a month or $118,696 a year Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $0

$0 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $76,446

$76,446 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $89,665

7. Commander (CDR) — pay grade: O-5

Pay with <2 yrs of service: $6,726 a month or $80,708 a year

$6,726 a month or $80,708 a year Pay with 40 yrs of service: $11,427 a month or $137,120 a year

$11,427 a month or $137,120 a year Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $98,395

$98,395 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $109,836

$109,836 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $133,117

6. USN Chief Warrant Officer 5 (CWO5) — pay grade: W-5

Pay with 20 yrs of service: $9,376 a month or $112,507 a year

$9,376 a month or $112,507 a year Pay with 40 yrs of service: $12,269 a month or $147,229 a year

$12,269 a month or $147,229 a year Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $0

$0 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $0

$0 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $112,507

5. Captain (CAPT) — pay grade: O-6

Pay with <2 yrs of service: $8,068 a month or $96,815 a year

$8,068 a month or $96,815 a year Pay with 40 yrs of service: $14,282 a month or $171,389 a year

$14,282 a month or $171,389 a year Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $113,339

$113,339 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $119,297

$119,297 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $152,125

4. Rear Admiral Lower Half (RDML) — pay grade: O-7

Pay with <2 yrs of service: $10,639 a month or $127,667 a year

$10,639 a month or $127,667 a year Pay with 40 yrs of service: $15,896 a month or $190,750 a year

$15,896 a month or $190,750 a year Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $138,528

$138,528 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $150,890

$150,890 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $186,052

3. Rear Admiral Upper Half (RADM) — pay grade: O-8

Pay with <2 yrs of service: $12,804 a month or $153,644 a year

$12,804 a month or $153,644 a year Pay with 40 yrs of service: $18,458 a month or $221,497 a year

$18,458 a month or $221,497 a year Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $162,950

$162,950 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $175,702

$175,702 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $205,747

2. Vice Admiral (VADM) — pay grade: O-9

Pay with 20 yrs of service: $18,096 a month or $217,152 a year

$18,096 a month or $217,152 a year Pay with 40 yrs of service: $18,492 a month or $221,900 a year

$18,492 a month or $221,900 a year Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $0

$0 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $0

$0 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $217,152

1. Admiral (ADM) — pay grade: O-10

Pay with 20 yrs of service: $18,492 a month or $221,900 a year

$18,492 a month or $221,900 a year Pay with 40 yrs of service: $18,492 a month or $221,900 a year

$18,492 a month or $221,900 a year Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $0

$0 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $0

$0 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $221,900

