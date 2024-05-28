The Latin American Countries with the Strongest Militaries pabst_ell / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

South America’s militaries play a huge role in keeping the region stable, each bringing something unique to the table. In recent years, Brazil has been focused on modernizing its forces, while other nations have set out to improve their defensive capabilities overall. Here 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look into the region and which of these nations have built the strongest military forces. (These are the most powerful militaries in the world.)

To determine the countries with the strongest military might in Latin America, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We included supplemental information regarding active military personnel, military aircraft, vehicles, and naval power as well.

Brazil stands out as one of the dominant military powers in the Western hemisphere. With the largest national defense budget in South America, Brazil also owns one of the larger navies in the world. At the same time, recent modernization efforts have helped to further improve Brazil’s military strength, making it easily one of the most powerful nations in the region. (These are the countries with the most military expenditures.)

These militaries, and more, are not only powerful in terms of their personnel and assets but they also play important roles in regional security.

Here is a look at the strongest militaries in Latin America:

Why Are We Covering This?

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Latin America is a region of great strategic importance, encompassing diverse nations with varied military capabilities. It cannot be understated the value of this region and the countries that hold its security in the balance. Understanding the militaries within this region gives context to a broader geopolitical view.

19. Beliz

Source: Military people of Belize 2023-04-05 by Wang Yu Ching / Office of the President (中華民國總統府) / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Military strength score: 3.6437

3.6437 Active military personnel: 1,650

1,650 Total military aircraft: 2

2 Total military vehicles: 130

130 Total navy ships and submarines: 8

18. Panama

Source: specnaz-s / iStock via Getty Images

Military strength score: 3.3388

3.3388 Active military personnel: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 38

38 Total military vehicles: 524

524 Total navy ships and submarines: 45

17. El Salvador

Military strength score: 2.8204

2.8204 Active military personnel: 25,000

25,000 Total military aircraft: 49

49 Total military vehicles: 1,850

1,850 Total navy ships and submarines: 15

16. Dominican Republic

Source: Harry Benson / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

Military strength score: 2.7431

2.7431 Active military personnel: 50,000

50,000 Total military aircraft: 69

69 Total military vehicles: 540

540 Total navy ships and submarines: 34

15. Nicaragua

Source: Tiomono (talk) / Wikimedia Commons

Military strength score: 2.4889

2.4889 Active military personnel: 45,000

45,000 Total military aircraft: 17

17 Total military vehicles: 3,739

3,739 Total navy ships and submarines: 23

14. Guatemala

Source: Michele Ursi / Shutterstock.com

Military strength score: 2.1301

2.1301 Active military personnel: 106,114

106,114 Total military aircraft: 34

34 Total military vehicles: 848

848 Total navy ships and submarines: 25

13. Uruguay

Military strength score: 1.9695

1.9695 Active military personnel: 25,000

25,000 Total military aircraft: 43

43 Total military vehicles: 3,993

3,993 Total navy ships and submarines: 11

12. Honduras

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Military strength score: 1.9629

1.9629 Active military personnel: 52,225

52,225 Total military aircraft: 44

44 Total military vehicles: 614

614 Total navy ships and submarines: 71

11. Paraguay

Source: Derek Brumby / iStock

Military strength score: 1.7053

1.7053 Active military personnel: 15,650

15,650 Total military aircraft: 41

41 Total military vehicles: 1,936

1,936 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

10. Bolivia

Military strength score: 1.4851

1.4851 Active military personnel: 40,000

40,000 Total military aircraft: 63

63 Total military vehicles: 452

452 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

9. Ecuador

Source: Alpha2412 / Wikimedia Commons

Military strength score: 1.2388

1.2388 Active military personnel: 41,250

41,250 Total military aircraft: 110

110 Total military vehicles: 5,662

5,662 Total navy ships and submarines: 27

8. Cuba

Source: PhotosByByron / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Military strength score: 1.1869

1.1869 Active military personnel: 45,500

45,500 Total military aircraft: 81

81 Total military vehicles: 4,826

4,826 Total navy ships and submarines: 24

7. Venezuela

Source: emarys / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Military strength score: 0.9447

0.9447 Active military personnel: 109,000

109,000 Total military aircraft: 242

242 Total military vehicles: 14,966

14,966 Total navy ships and submarines: 32

6. Peru

Military strength score: 0.8475

0.8475 Active military personnel: 120,000

120,000 Total military aircraft: 258

258 Total military vehicles: 7,896

7,896 Total navy ships and submarines: 69

5. Chile

Source: Solange_Z / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Military strength score: 0.8128

0.8128 Active military personnel: 80,000

80,000 Total military aircraft: 289

289 Total military vehicles: 9,492

9,492 Total navy ships and submarines: 130

4. Colombia

Source: dalomo84 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Military strength score: 0.7347

0.7347 Active military personnel: 293,200

293,200 Total military aircraft: 434

434 Total military vehicles: 2,724

2,724 Total navy ships and submarines: 237

3. Mexico

Source: Joel Carillet / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Military strength score: 0.4274

0.4274 Active military personnel: 412,000

412,000 Total military aircraft: 462

462 Total military vehicles: 17,601

17,601 Total navy ships and submarines: 194

2. Argentina

Source: nickalbi / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Military strength score: 0.3823

0.3823 Active military personnel: 108,000

108,000 Total military aircraft: 229

229 Total military vehicles: 21,724

21,724 Total navy ships and submarines: 41

1. Brazil

Source: pabst_ell / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Military strength score: 0.1944

0.1944 Active military personnel: 360,000

360,000 Total military aircraft: 628

628 Total military vehicles: 44,044

44,044 Total navy ships and submarines: 134

