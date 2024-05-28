The Latin American Countries with the Strongest Militaries

South America’s militaries play a huge role in keeping the region stable, each bringing something unique to the table. In recent years, Brazil has been focused on modernizing its forces, while other nations have set out to improve their defensive capabilities overall. Here 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look into the region and which of these nations have built the strongest military forces. (These are the most powerful militaries in the world.)
To determine the countries with the strongest military might in Latin America, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We included supplemental information regarding active military personnel, military aircraft, vehicles, and naval power as well.
Brazil stands out as one of the dominant military powers in the Western hemisphere. With the largest national defense budget in South America, Brazil also owns one of the larger navies in the world. At the same time, recent modernization efforts have helped to further improve Brazil’s military strength, making it easily one of the most powerful nations in the region. (These are the countries with the most military expenditures.)
These militaries, and more, are not only powerful in terms of their personnel and assets but they also play important roles in regional security.
Here is a look at the strongest militaries in Latin America:
Why Are We Covering This?
Latin America is a region of great strategic importance, encompassing diverse nations with varied military capabilities. It cannot be understated the value of this region and the countries that hold its security in the balance. Understanding the militaries within this region gives context to a broader geopolitical view.
19. Beliz
- Military strength score: 3.6437
- Active military personnel: 1,650
- Total military aircraft: 2
- Total military vehicles: 130
- Total navy ships and submarines: 8
18. Panama
- Military strength score: 3.3388
- Active military personnel: 0
- Total military aircraft: 38
- Total military vehicles: 524
- Total navy ships and submarines: 45
17. El Salvador
- Military strength score: 2.8204
- Active military personnel: 25,000
- Total military aircraft: 49
- Total military vehicles: 1,850
- Total navy ships and submarines: 15
16. Dominican Republic
- Military strength score: 2.7431
- Active military personnel: 50,000
- Total military aircraft: 69
- Total military vehicles: 540
- Total navy ships and submarines: 34
15. Nicaragua
- Military strength score: 2.4889
- Active military personnel: 45,000
- Total military aircraft: 17
- Total military vehicles: 3,739
- Total navy ships and submarines: 23
14. Guatemala
- Military strength score: 2.1301
- Active military personnel: 106,114
- Total military aircraft: 34
- Total military vehicles: 848
- Total navy ships and submarines: 25
13. Uruguay
- Military strength score: 1.9695
- Active military personnel: 25,000
- Total military aircraft: 43
- Total military vehicles: 3,993
- Total navy ships and submarines: 11
12. Honduras
- Military strength score: 1.9629
- Active military personnel: 52,225
- Total military aircraft: 44
- Total military vehicles: 614
- Total navy ships and submarines: 71
11. Paraguay
- Military strength score: 1.7053
- Active military personnel: 15,650
- Total military aircraft: 41
- Total military vehicles: 1,936
- Total navy ships and submarines: 0
10. Bolivia
- Military strength score: 1.4851
- Active military personnel: 40,000
- Total military aircraft: 63
- Total military vehicles: 452
- Total navy ships and submarines: 0
9. Ecuador
- Military strength score: 1.2388
- Active military personnel: 41,250
- Total military aircraft: 110
- Total military vehicles: 5,662
- Total navy ships and submarines: 27
8. Cuba
- Military strength score: 1.1869
- Active military personnel: 45,500
- Total military aircraft: 81
- Total military vehicles: 4,826
- Total navy ships and submarines: 24
7. Venezuela
- Military strength score: 0.9447
- Active military personnel: 109,000
- Total military aircraft: 242
- Total military vehicles: 14,966
- Total navy ships and submarines: 32
6. Peru
- Military strength score: 0.8475
- Active military personnel: 120,000
- Total military aircraft: 258
- Total military vehicles: 7,896
- Total navy ships and submarines: 69
5. Chile
- Military strength score: 0.8128
- Active military personnel: 80,000
- Total military aircraft: 289
- Total military vehicles: 9,492
- Total navy ships and submarines: 130
4. Colombia
- Military strength score: 0.7347
- Active military personnel: 293,200
- Total military aircraft: 434
- Total military vehicles: 2,724
- Total navy ships and submarines: 237
3. Mexico
- Military strength score: 0.4274
- Active military personnel: 412,000
- Total military aircraft: 462
- Total military vehicles: 17,601
- Total navy ships and submarines: 194
2. Argentina
- Military strength score: 0.3823
- Active military personnel: 108,000
- Total military aircraft: 229
- Total military vehicles: 21,724
- Total navy ships and submarines: 41
1. Brazil
- Military strength score: 0.1944
- Active military personnel: 360,000
- Total military aircraft: 628
- Total military vehicles: 44,044
- Total navy ships and submarines: 134
