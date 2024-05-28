Military

The Latin American Countries with the Strongest Militaries

South America’s militaries play a huge role in keeping the region stable, each bringing something unique to the table. In recent years, Brazil has been focused on modernizing its forces, while other nations have set out to improve their defensive capabilities overall. Here 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look into the region and which of these nations have built the strongest military forces. (These are the most powerful militaries in the world.)

To determine the countries with the strongest military might in Latin America, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We included supplemental information regarding active military personnel, military aircraft, vehicles, and naval power as well.

Brazil stands out as one of the dominant military powers in the Western hemisphere. With the largest national defense budget in South America, Brazil also owns one of the larger navies in the world. At the same time, recent modernization efforts have helped to further improve Brazil’s military strength, making it easily one of the most powerful nations in the region. (These are the countries with the most military expenditures.)

These militaries, and more, are not only powerful in terms of their personnel and assets but they also play important roles in regional security.

Here is a look at the strongest militaries in Latin America:

Why Are We Covering This?

Qatar+F-15 | Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) McDonnell Douglas CF-188 "Hornet" - A Canadian Armed Forces CF-18 "Hornet" (official military designation CF-188) (S/N 188741)
Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Latin America is a region of great strategic importance, encompassing diverse nations with varied military capabilities. It cannot be understated the value of this region and the countries that hold its security in the balance. Understanding the militaries within this region gives context to a broader geopolitical view.

19. Beliz

Beliz+military | Military people of Belize 2023-04-05
Source: Military people of Belize 2023-04-05 by Wang Yu Ching / Office of the President (中華民國總統府) / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

  • Military strength score: 3.6437
  • Active military personnel: 1,650
  • Total military aircraft: 2
  • Total military vehicles: 130
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 8

18. Panama

Source: specnaz-s / iStock via Getty Images
  • Military strength score: 3.3388
  • Active military personnel: 0
  • Total military aircraft: 38
  • Total military vehicles: 524
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 45

17. El Salvador

140121-F-BZ556-002 by USASOC News Service
140121-F-BZ556-002 (BY 2.0) by USASOC News Service
  • Military strength score: 2.8204
  • Active military personnel: 25,000
  • Total military aircraft: 49
  • Total military vehicles: 1,850
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 15

16. Dominican Republic

Source: Harry Benson / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

  • Military strength score: 2.7431
  • Active military personnel: 50,000
  • Total military aircraft: 69
  • Total military vehicles: 540
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 34

15. Nicaragua

Source: Tiomono (talk) / Wikimedia Commons

  • Military strength score: 2.4889
  • Active military personnel: 45,000
  • Total military aircraft: 17
  • Total military vehicles: 3,739
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 23

14. Guatemala

Military boots and camouflage trousers of many soldiers in uniform in a row under the rain and snow
Source: Michele Ursi / Shutterstock.com

  • Military strength score: 2.1301
  • Active military personnel: 106,114
  • Total military aircraft: 34
  • Total military vehicles: 848
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 25

13. Uruguay

Base Au00e9rea u201cCapitu00e1n Boiso Lanzau201d by Andru00e9s Franchi Ugart
Base Au00e9rea u201cCapitu00e1n Boiso Lanzau201d (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Andru00e9s Franchi Ugart
  • Military strength score: 1.9695
  • Active military personnel: 25,000
  • Total military aircraft: 43
  • Total military vehicles: 3,993
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 11

12. Honduras

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Military strength score: 1.9629
  • Active military personnel: 52,225
  • Total military aircraft: 44
  • Total military vehicles: 614
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 71

11. Paraguay

Source: Derek Brumby / iStock

  • Military strength score: 1.7053
  • Active military personnel: 15,650
  • Total military aircraft: 41
  • Total military vehicles: 1,936
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 0

10. Bolivia

Argentina-02219 - Back of Monu... by Dennis Jarvis
Argentina-02219 - Back of Monu... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Dennis Jarvis
  • Military strength score: 1.4851
  • Active military personnel: 40,000
  • Total military aircraft: 63
  • Total military vehicles: 452
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 0

9. Ecuador

Source: Alpha2412 / Wikimedia Commons

  • Military strength score: 1.2388
  • Active military personnel: 41,250
  • Total military aircraft: 110
  • Total military vehicles: 5,662
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 27

8. Cuba

Source: PhotosByByron / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Military strength score: 1.1869
  • Active military personnel: 45,500
  • Total military aircraft: 81
  • Total military vehicles: 4,826
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 24

7. Venezuela

Source: emarys / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Military strength score: 0.9447
  • Active military personnel: 109,000
  • Total military aircraft: 242
  • Total military vehicles: 14,966
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 32

6. Peru

Military parade in Cusco by Chris Feser
Military parade in Cusco (CC BY 2.0) by Chris Feser
  • Military strength score: 0.8475
  • Active military personnel: 120,000
  • Total military aircraft: 258
  • Total military vehicles: 7,896
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 69

5. Chile

Source: Solange_Z / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Military strength score: 0.8128
  • Active military personnel: 80,000
  • Total military aircraft: 289
  • Total military vehicles: 9,492
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 130

4. Colombia

Source: dalomo84 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Military strength score: 0.7347
  • Active military personnel: 293,200
  • Total military aircraft: 434
  • Total military vehicles: 2,724
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 237

3. Mexico

Source: Joel Carillet / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • Military strength score: 0.4274
  • Active military personnel: 412,000
  • Total military aircraft: 462
  • Total military vehicles: 17,601
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 194

2. Argentina

Source: nickalbi / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Military strength score: 0.3823
  • Active military personnel: 108,000
  • Total military aircraft: 229
  • Total military vehicles: 21,724
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 41

1. Brazil

Source: pabst_ell / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • Military strength score: 0.1944
  • Active military personnel: 360,000
  • Total military aircraft: 628
  • Total military vehicles: 44,044
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 134

