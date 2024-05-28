Military

The US Navy's Newest Ships in June 2024

As it stands now, the U.S. Navy has upwards of 400 vessels in its fleet, each playing a unique role within the whole. The backbone of the fleet is the series of Nimitz-class aircraft carriers which were introduced more than half a century ago. However, there are a number of other warships and submarines that make up most of the fleet. (This nation has the largest navy in the world.)

Going forward, the U.S. Navy has plans to update its fleet with a new line of aircraft carriers to replace the aging Nimitz-class. Along with these, there are a series of other ships and submarines that are just now entering the service for the U.S. Navy, like the Arleigh Burke-class or Virginia-class.

To determine the U.S. Navy’s newest warships, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the military data site World Directory of Modern Military Warships’ directory of all active ships in the U.S. and cross-referenced with data from the Naval Vessel Register. We compiled data on all ships and submarines — 30 in total — that have been commissioned in the service of the U.S. Navy for five years or less and ranked them by age. It should be noted that this list is current as of February 2024.

For the U.S. Navy, the Nimitz-class carriers are starting to age out, as most are 30 years and older, and the U.S. is replacing them with the newer Ford-class supercarriers. The newest is the Gerald R. Ford which entered service in 2017. Going forward, the Navy is planning to replace the Nimitz carriers on a one-for-one basis for Ford-class carriers as they slowly age out.

Currently, the U.S. Navy is composed of destroyers which account for about 30% of its naval fleet. Submarines come in a close second in terms of allocation, making up about a quarter of the fleet. Beyond this, a fleet of cruisers followed by littoral combat ships and amphibious assault support ships accounts for the rest of the naval vessels. (These are the U.S. Navy’s oldest ships and submarines.)

Here is a look at the 30 newest ships to enter the U.S. Navy:

Why Are We Covering This?

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Knowing the most recent ships and submarines to enter the U.S. Navy is important for understanding the state of national security in the United States. Also the Navy is primarily how the United States projects power across vast distances and maintains a secure balance within the global community.

30. USS Cincinnati (LCS-20)

The crew of USS Cincinnati man... by Official U.S. Navy Page
The crew of USS Cincinnati man... (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Commission date: October 5, 2019
  • Unit type: Littoral combat ship
  • Class: Independence-class

29. USS Indianapolis (LCS-17)

Source: Naval Surface Warriors / Wikimedia Commons

  • Commission date: October 26, 2019
  • Unit type: Littoral combat ship
  • Class: Freedom-class

28. USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB-4)

Source: usnavy / Flickr
  • Commission date: March 7, 2020
  • Unit type: Expeditionary mobile base
  • Class: Lewis B. Puller-class

27. USS Delaware (SSN-791)

Source: usnavy / Flickr

  • Commission date: April 4, 2020
  • Unit type: Attack submarine
  • Class: Virginia-class

26. USS Vermont (SSN-792)

Source: usnavy / Flickr

  • Commission date: April 18, 2020
  • Unit type: Attack submarine
  • Class: Virginia-class

25. USS Kansas City (LCS-22)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Commission date: June 20, 2020
  • Unit type: Littoral combat ship
  • Class: Independence-class

24. USS Tripoli (LHA-7)

Source: viper-zero / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Commission date: July 15, 2020
  • Unit type: Amphibious assault ship
  • Class: America-class

23. USS St. Louis (LCS-19)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Commission date: August 8, 2020
  • Unit type: Littoral combat ship
  • Class: Freedom-class

22. USS Delbert D. Black (DDG-119)

The Navyu00c3u00a2u00c2u0080u00c2u0099s newest guided-mis... by Official U.S. Navy Page
The Navyu00c3u00a2u00c2u0080u00c2u0099s newest guided-mis... (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Commission date: September 26, 2020
  • Unit type: Destroyer
  • Class: Arleigh Burke-class

21. USS Oakland (LCS-24)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Commission date: April 17, 2021
  • Unit type: Littoral combat ship
  • Class: Independence-class

20. USS Miguel Keith (ESB-5)

The crew of USS Miguel Keith (... by Official U.S. Navy Page
The crew of USS Miguel Keith (... (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Commission date: May 8, 2021
  • Unit type: Expeditionary mobile base
  • Class: Lewis B. Puller-class

19. USS Mobile (LCS-26)

Source: hyku / Flickr

  • Commission date: May 22, 2021
  • Unit type: Littoral combat ship
  • Class: Independence-class

18. USS Daniel Inouye (DDG-118)

The future USS Daniel Inouye (... by Official U.S. Navy Page
The future USS Daniel Inouye (... (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Commission date: December 8, 2021
  • Unit type: Destroyer
  • Class: Arleigh Burke-class

17. USS Savannah (LCS-28)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Commission date: February 5, 2022
  • Unit type: Littoral combat ship
  • Class: Independence-class

16. USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG-121)

220514-M-XB450-0531 by Official U.S. Navy Page
220514-M-XB450-0531 (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Commission date: May 14, 2022
  • Unit type: Destroyer
  • Class: Arleigh Burke-class

15. USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS-21)

Sailors assigned to USS Minnea... by Official U.S. Navy Page
Sailors assigned to USS Minnea... (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Commission date: May 21, 2022
  • Unit type: Littoral combat ship
  • Class: Freedom-class

14. USS Oregon (SSN-793)

Source: usnavy / Flickr

  • Commission date: May 28, 2022
  • Unit type: Attack submarine
  • Class: Virginia-class

13. USS Montana (SSN-794)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Commission date: June 25, 2022
  • Unit type: Attack submarine
  • Class: Virginia-class

12. USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD-28)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Commission date: July 30, 2022
  • Unit type: Amphibious transport dock
  • Class: San Antonio-class

11. USS Santa Barbara (LCS-32)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Commission date: April 1, 2023
  • Unit type: Littoral combat ship
  • Class: Independence-class

10. USS Cooperstown (LCS-23)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Commission date: May 6, 2023
  • Unit type: Littoral combat ship
  • Class: Freedom-class

9. USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG-123)

A graphic representation of th... by Official U.S. Navy Page
A graphic representation of th... (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Commission date: May 13, 2023
  • Unit type: Destroyer
  • Class: Arleigh Burke-class

8. USS Carl M. Levin (DDG-120)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Commission date: June 24, 2023
  • Unit type: Destroyer
  • Class: Arleigh Burke-class

7. USS Canberra (LCS-30)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Commission date: July 22, 2023
  • Unit type: Littoral combat ship
  • Class: Independence-class

6. USS Marinette (LCS-25)

USS Marinette by Lockheed Martin
USS Marinette (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by Lockheed Martin
  • Commission date: September 16, 2023
  • Unit type: Littoral combat ship
  • Class: Freedom-class

5. USS Augusta (LCS-34)

Source: usnavy / Flickr

  • Commission date: September 30, 2023
  • Unit type: Littoral combat ship
  • Class: Independence-class

4. USS Jack H. Lucas (DDG-125)

USS Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125) is... by Official U.S. Navy Page
USS Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125) is... (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Commission date: October 7, 2023
  • Unit type: Destroyer
  • Class: Arleigh Burke-class

3. USS Hyman G. Rickover (SSN-795)

061011-N-8655E-001 by Marion Doss
061011-N-8655E-001 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Marion Doss
  • Commission date: October 14, 2023
  • Unit type: Attack submarine
  • Class: Virginia-class

2. USS John L. Canley (ESB-6)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Commission date: February 17, 2024
  • Unit type: Expeditionary mobile base
  • Class: Lewis B. Puller-class

1. USS Massachusetts (SSN-798)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Commission date: February 24, 2024
  • Unit type: Attack submarine
  • Class: Virginia-class

