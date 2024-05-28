The US Navy's Newest Ships in June 2024 submarinegroupten / Flickr

As it stands now, the U.S. Navy has upwards of 400 vessels in its fleet, each playing a unique role within the whole. The backbone of the fleet is the series of Nimitz-class aircraft carriers which were introduced more than half a century ago. However, there are a number of other warships and submarines that make up most of the fleet. (This nation has the largest navy in the world.)

Going forward, the U.S. Navy has plans to update its fleet with a new line of aircraft carriers to replace the aging Nimitz-class. Along with these, there are a series of other ships and submarines that are just now entering the service for the U.S. Navy, like the Arleigh Burke-class or Virginia-class.

To determine the U.S. Navy’s newest warships, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the military data site World Directory of Modern Military Warships’ directory of all active ships in the U.S. and cross-referenced with data from the Naval Vessel Register. We compiled data on all ships and submarines — 30 in total — that have been commissioned in the service of the U.S. Navy for five years or less and ranked them by age. It should be noted that this list is current as of February 2024.

For the U.S. Navy, the Nimitz-class carriers are starting to age out, as most are 30 years and older, and the U.S. is replacing them with the newer Ford-class supercarriers. The newest is the Gerald R. Ford which entered service in 2017. Going forward, the Navy is planning to replace the Nimitz carriers on a one-for-one basis for Ford-class carriers as they slowly age out.

Currently, the U.S. Navy is composed of destroyers which account for about 30% of its naval fleet. Submarines come in a close second in terms of allocation, making up about a quarter of the fleet. Beyond this, a fleet of cruisers followed by littoral combat ships and amphibious assault support ships accounts for the rest of the naval vessels. (These are the U.S. Navy’s oldest ships and submarines.)

Here is a look at the 30 newest ships to enter the U.S. Navy:

Why Are We Covering This?

Knowing the most recent ships and submarines to enter the U.S. Navy is important for understanding the state of national security in the United States. Also the Navy is primarily how the United States projects power across vast distances and maintains a secure balance within the global community.

30. USS Cincinnati (LCS-20)

Commission date: October 5, 2019

October 5, 2019 Unit type: Littoral combat ship

Littoral combat ship Class: Independence-class

29. USS Indianapolis (LCS-17)

Commission date: October 26, 2019

October 26, 2019 Unit type: Littoral combat ship

Littoral combat ship Class: Freedom-class

28. USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB-4)

Commission date: March 7, 2020

March 7, 2020 Unit type: Expeditionary mobile base

Expeditionary mobile base Class: Lewis B. Puller-class

27. USS Delaware (SSN-791)

Commission date: April 4, 2020

April 4, 2020 Unit type: Attack submarine

Attack submarine Class: Virginia-class

26. USS Vermont (SSN-792)

Commission date: April 18, 2020

April 18, 2020 Unit type: Attack submarine

Attack submarine Class: Virginia-class

25. USS Kansas City (LCS-22)

Commission date: June 20, 2020

June 20, 2020 Unit type: Littoral combat ship

Littoral combat ship Class: Independence-class

24. USS Tripoli (LHA-7)

Commission date: July 15, 2020

July 15, 2020 Unit type: Amphibious assault ship

Amphibious assault ship Class: America-class

23. USS St. Louis (LCS-19)

Commission date: August 8, 2020

August 8, 2020 Unit type: Littoral combat ship

Littoral combat ship Class: Freedom-class

22. USS Delbert D. Black (DDG-119)

Commission date: September 26, 2020

September 26, 2020 Unit type: Destroyer

Destroyer Class: Arleigh Burke-class

21. USS Oakland (LCS-24)

Commission date: April 17, 2021

April 17, 2021 Unit type: Littoral combat ship

Littoral combat ship Class: Independence-class

20. USS Miguel Keith (ESB-5)

Commission date: May 8, 2021

May 8, 2021 Unit type: Expeditionary mobile base

Expeditionary mobile base Class: Lewis B. Puller-class

19. USS Mobile (LCS-26)

Commission date: May 22, 2021

May 22, 2021 Unit type: Littoral combat ship

Littoral combat ship Class: Independence-class

18. USS Daniel Inouye (DDG-118)

Commission date: December 8, 2021

December 8, 2021 Unit type: Destroyer

Destroyer Class: Arleigh Burke-class

17. USS Savannah (LCS-28)

Commission date: February 5, 2022

February 5, 2022 Unit type: Littoral combat ship

Littoral combat ship Class: Independence-class

16. USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG-121)

Commission date: May 14, 2022

May 14, 2022 Unit type: Destroyer

Destroyer Class: Arleigh Burke-class

15. USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS-21)

Commission date: May 21, 2022

May 21, 2022 Unit type: Littoral combat ship

Littoral combat ship Class: Freedom-class

14. USS Oregon (SSN-793)

Commission date: May 28, 2022

May 28, 2022 Unit type: Attack submarine

Attack submarine Class: Virginia-class

13. USS Montana (SSN-794)

Commission date: June 25, 2022

June 25, 2022 Unit type: Attack submarine

Attack submarine Class: Virginia-class

12. USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD-28)

Commission date: July 30, 2022

July 30, 2022 Unit type: Amphibious transport dock

Amphibious transport dock Class: San Antonio-class

11. USS Santa Barbara (LCS-32)

Commission date: April 1, 2023

April 1, 2023 Unit type: Littoral combat ship

Littoral combat ship Class: Independence-class

10. USS Cooperstown (LCS-23)

Commission date: May 6, 2023

May 6, 2023 Unit type: Littoral combat ship

Littoral combat ship Class: Freedom-class

9. USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG-123)

Commission date: May 13, 2023

May 13, 2023 Unit type: Destroyer

Destroyer Class: Arleigh Burke-class

8. USS Carl M. Levin (DDG-120)

Commission date: June 24, 2023

June 24, 2023 Unit type: Destroyer

Destroyer Class: Arleigh Burke-class

7. USS Canberra (LCS-30)

Commission date: July 22, 2023

July 22, 2023 Unit type: Littoral combat ship

Littoral combat ship Class: Independence-class

6. USS Marinette (LCS-25)

Commission date: September 16, 2023

September 16, 2023 Unit type: Littoral combat ship

Littoral combat ship Class: Freedom-class

5. USS Augusta (LCS-34)

Commission date: September 30, 2023

September 30, 2023 Unit type: Littoral combat ship

Littoral combat ship Class: Independence-class

4. USS Jack H. Lucas (DDG-125)

Commission date: October 7, 2023

October 7, 2023 Unit type: Destroyer

Destroyer Class: Arleigh Burke-class

3. USS Hyman G. Rickover (SSN-795)

Commission date: October 14, 2023

October 14, 2023 Unit type: Attack submarine

Attack submarine Class: Virginia-class

2. USS John L. Canley (ESB-6)

Commission date: February 17, 2024

February 17, 2024 Unit type: Expeditionary mobile base

Expeditionary mobile base Class: Lewis B. Puller-class

1. USS Massachusetts (SSN-798)

Commission date: February 24, 2024

February 24, 2024 Unit type: Attack submarine

Attack submarine Class: Virginia-class

