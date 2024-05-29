Military

The F-35 Lightning II and 25 More Iconic Aircraft Built by Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin was formed in 1995 through a merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, and it is easily one of the biggest names in the aerospace and defense industries today. The U.S. military buys a large number of aircraft from Lockheed Martin, and over the years, some of these have become some of the most iconic in the world. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at these aircraft, including one of its newest fighter jets the F-35 Lightning II. (This country flies the most F-35 Lightning II fighter jets, and its not even close.)

To identify the most iconic aircraft manufactured by Lockheed Martin, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of Lockheed Martin aircraft from Military Factory, an online database of arms, vehicles and aircraft used by militaries around the world. We ordered these aircraft chronologically and included supplemental information about when each aircraft was introduced, the type of aircraft, its top speed, and its armament. We excluded aircraft that did not did not make it out of the prototype or concept phase.

One of the newest and most iconic aircraft made by Lockheed Martin is the F-35 Lightning II. This fifth-generation fighter jet has only entered service within the last decade. It can be outfitted for a number of operational needs and as such its arsenal includes Sidewinder missiles, AIM missiles, guided bombs, cluster bombs, and some are capable of carrying a nuclear ordnance.

The F-22 Raptor is another popular fighter jet that emerged in the last two decades. This jet is capable of hitting Mach 2, making it an ideal interceptor for air-to-air combat. Like the F-35, the F-22 Raptor is outfitted with a series of air-to-air missiles, air-to-ground missiles, cruise missiles, and guided bombs. (These are all the major aircraft the U.S. Air Force has used.)

Here is a look at the most iconic aircraft manufactured by Lockheed Martin:

Why Are We Covering This?

Understanding the military aircraft produced by Lockheed Martin is important for a few reasons. These aircraft represent significant advancements in aerospace technology and innovation, and they have ultimately shaped what we know of modern air combat as well as transportation. These aircraft also are crucial to the overall defense strategy of the United States and its allies in maintaining global stability.

26. P-38 Lightning

Lockheed P-38 Lightning by CindyN
Lockheed P-38 Lightning (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by CindyN
  • Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1939
  • Top speed: 414 mph
  • Armament: 20mm automatic cannon, 12.7mm Browning heavy machine gun, aerial rockets, conventional drop bombs

25. Hudson

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Type: Multirole aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1939
  • Top speed: 249 mph
  • Armament: Browning machine guns, conventional drop bombs, depth charges

24. Ventura / Harpoon

Source: U.S. Navy, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

  • Type: Bomber aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1942
  • Top speed: 322 mph
  • Armament: 12.7mm machine guns, 7.62mm machine guns, torpedoes, depth charges

23. C-69 Constellation (Model L-049)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Type: Electronic warfare / transport aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1945
  • Top speed: 346 mph
  • Armament: None

22. P-80 / F-80 Shooting Star

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1945
  • Top speed: 577 mph
  • Armament: 12.7mm machine guns, conventional drop bombs, HVAR rockets

21. F-94 Starfire

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Type: Interceptor aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1950
  • Top speed: 585 mph
  • Armament: 12.7mm Browning M3 machine guns, Mighty Mouse aerial rockets

20. U-2 Dragon Lady

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Type: High-altitude surveillance aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1955
  • Top speed: 475 mph
  • Armament: None

19. C-130 Hercules

Source: JohnGPhotos / Shutterstock.com
  • Type: Transport aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1956
  • Top speed: 373 mph
  • Armament: None

18. F-104 Starfighter

F-104 Starfighter by ymvf
F-104 Starfighter (CC BY 2.0 DEED) by ymvf
  • Type: Interceptor aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1958
  • Top speed: 1320 mph
  • Armament: 20mm M61 Vulcan automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, Sparrow missiles, Selenia Aspide missiles, conventional drop bombs, rocket pods

17. P-3 Orion

Source: Sundry Photography / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Type: Anti-submarine warfare aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1962
  • Top speed: 466 mph
  • Armament: Torpedoes, depth charges, Harpoon missiles, SLAM-ER missiles, Maverick missiles

16. A-12 (Archangel 12)

Source: sdasmarchives / Flickr
  • Type: High-altitude strategic reconnaissance stealth aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1963
  • Top speed: 2212 mph
  • Armament: None

15. SR-71 (Blackbird)

Source: Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images
  • Type: High-altitude strategic reconnaissance stealth aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1966
  • Top speed: 2274 mph
  • Armament: None

14. C-5 Galaxy

Source: Reg Lancaster / Hulton Archive via Getty Images
  • Type: Strategic heavy-lift transport aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1970
  • Top speed: 578 mph
  • Armament: None

13. S-3 Viking

S-3 Viking in Cover by Mike Reeder
S-3 Viking in Cover (CC BY 2.0 DEED) by Mike Reeder
  • Type: Anti-submarine warfare aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1974
  • Top speed: 506 mph
  • Armament: Torpedoes, depth charges, Harpoon missiles, rocket pods, conventional drop bombs, Maverick missiles

12. F-16 Fighting Falcon

File:F-16 Fighting Falcon.jpg by Staff Sgt. Cherie A. Thurlby
File:F-16 Fighting Falcon.jpg (https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/Commons:Licensing) by Staff Sgt. Cherie A. Thurlby
  • Type: Lightweight multirole fighter
  • Year introduced: 1978
  • Top speed: 1317 mph
  • Armament: 20mm M61A1 automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, AMRAAM missiles, Maverick missiles, Penguin missiles, runway denial bombs, cluster bombs, guided bombs

11. F-117 Nighthawk

Source: Work of a U.S. Air Force Airman or employee/Public Domain via Wikimedia Commons

  • Type: Stealth strike aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1982
  • Top speed: 646 mph
  • Armament: Laser guided bombs, conventional drop bombs, Maverick missiles, HARM anti-radiation / anti-radar missiles, Sidewinder missiles

10. A-4AR Fightinghawk

A-4AR Fightinghawk 2010 by Jorge Alberto Leonardi
A-4AR Fightinghawk 2010 (CC BY-SA 3.0 DEED) by Jorge Alberto Leonardi
  • Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1997
  • Top speed: 671 mph
  • Armament: 20mm Colt Mk 12 internal cannons, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, drop bombs, rocket pods

9. C-130J Super Hercules

Source: WhitcombeRD / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Type: Tactical medium transport aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1999
  • Top speed: 416 mph
  • Armament: None

8. F-16I Sufa (Storm)

IA... by Major Ofer, Israeli Air Force
IA... (CC BY 4.0) by Major Ofer, Israeli Air Force
  • Type: Lightweight multirole fighter
  • Year introduced: 2004
  • Top speed: 1501 mph
  • Armament: 20mm internal cannon, short-range air-to-air missiles, guided bombs, rocket pods

7. F-22 Raptor

File:F-22 Raptor edit1.jpg by Master Sgt. Andy Dunaway
File:F-22 Raptor edit1.jpg (Public Domain) by Master Sgt. Andy Dunaway
  • Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2005
  • Top speed: 1599 mph
  • Armament: 20mm internal cannon, Sidewinder missiles, AMRAAM missiles, cruise missiles, guided bombs

6. MC-130J Commando II

14-5805 Lockheed Martin MC-13... by Steve Knight
14-5805 Lockheed Martin MC-13... (CC BY 2.0) by Steve Knight
  • Type: Transport / special forces aerial refueler
  • Year introduced: 2011
  • Top speed: 416 mph
  • Armament: None

5. HC-130J Combat King II

13-5785 Lockheed Martin HC-130... by Tomu00c3u00a1s Del Coro
13-5785 Lockheed Martin HC-130... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Tomu00c3u00a1s Del Coro
  • Type: Transport / search and rescue / aerial refueling aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2013
  • Top speed: 364 mph
  • Armament: None

4. F-35 Lightning II

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II by Robert Sullivan
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II (Public domain) by Robert Sullivan
  • Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2016
  • Top speed: 1199 mph
  • Armament: 25mm GAU-12/U, Sidewinder missiles, AIM missiles, guided bombs, Brimstone missiles, Stormshadow missiles, cluster bombs

3. AC-130J Ghostrider

Source: MSgt Christopher Boitz, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Ground attack / close-air support special mission aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2017
  • Top speed: 416 mph
  • Armament: 30mm ATK GAU-23/A, 105mm M102 field howitzer, AGM-176 Griffin missiles, GBU-44/B Viper Strike guided bombs, Hellfire guided missiles

2. F-16V (Viper)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Type: Fourth generation fighter
  • Year introduced: 2017
  • Top speed: 917 mph
  • Armament: 20mm M61A1 Vulcan, Sidewinder missiles, AMRAAM missiles, guided bombs, rocket pods

1. VH-92 (Marine One)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Type: Medium-lift presidential / VIP helicopter
  • Year introduced: 2021
  • Top speed: 190 mph
  • Armament: None

