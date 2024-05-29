The F-35 Lightning II and 25 More Iconic Aircraft Built by Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin was formed in 1995 through a merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, and it is easily one of the biggest names in the aerospace and defense industries today. The U.S. military buys a large number of aircraft from Lockheed Martin, and over the years, some of these have become some of the most iconic in the world. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at these aircraft, including one of its newest fighter jets the F-35 Lightning II. (This country flies the most F-35 Lightning II fighter jets, and its not even close.)
To identify the most iconic aircraft manufactured by Lockheed Martin, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of Lockheed Martin aircraft from Military Factory, an online database of arms, vehicles and aircraft used by militaries around the world. We ordered these aircraft chronologically and included supplemental information about when each aircraft was introduced, the type of aircraft, its top speed, and its armament. We excluded aircraft that did not did not make it out of the prototype or concept phase.
One of the newest and most iconic aircraft made by Lockheed Martin is the F-35 Lightning II. This fifth-generation fighter jet has only entered service within the last decade. It can be outfitted for a number of operational needs and as such its arsenal includes Sidewinder missiles, AIM missiles, guided bombs, cluster bombs, and some are capable of carrying a nuclear ordnance.
The F-22 Raptor is another popular fighter jet that emerged in the last two decades. This jet is capable of hitting Mach 2, making it an ideal interceptor for air-to-air combat. Like the F-35, the F-22 Raptor is outfitted with a series of air-to-air missiles, air-to-ground missiles, cruise missiles, and guided bombs. (These are all the major aircraft the U.S. Air Force has used.)
Here is a look at the most iconic aircraft manufactured by Lockheed Martin:
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding the military aircraft produced by Lockheed Martin is important for a few reasons. These aircraft represent significant advancements in aerospace technology and innovation, and they have ultimately shaped what we know of modern air combat as well as transportation. These aircraft also are crucial to the overall defense strategy of the United States and its allies in maintaining global stability.
26. P-38 Lightning
- Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
- Year introduced: 1939
- Top speed: 414 mph
- Armament: 20mm automatic cannon, 12.7mm Browning heavy machine gun, aerial rockets, conventional drop bombs
25. Hudson
- Type: Multirole aircraft
- Year introduced: 1939
- Top speed: 249 mph
- Armament: Browning machine guns, conventional drop bombs, depth charges
24. Ventura / Harpoon
- Type: Bomber aircraft
- Year introduced: 1942
- Top speed: 322 mph
- Armament: 12.7mm machine guns, 7.62mm machine guns, torpedoes, depth charges
23. C-69 Constellation (Model L-049)
- Type: Electronic warfare / transport aircraft
- Year introduced: 1945
- Top speed: 346 mph
- Armament: None
22. P-80 / F-80 Shooting Star
- Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
- Year introduced: 1945
- Top speed: 577 mph
- Armament: 12.7mm machine guns, conventional drop bombs, HVAR rockets
21. F-94 Starfire
- Type: Interceptor aircraft
- Year introduced: 1950
- Top speed: 585 mph
- Armament: 12.7mm Browning M3 machine guns, Mighty Mouse aerial rockets
20. U-2 Dragon Lady
- Type: High-altitude surveillance aircraft
- Year introduced: 1955
- Top speed: 475 mph
- Armament: None
19. C-130 Hercules
- Type: Transport aircraft
- Year introduced: 1956
- Top speed: 373 mph
- Armament: None
18. F-104 Starfighter
- Type: Interceptor aircraft
- Year introduced: 1958
- Top speed: 1320 mph
- Armament: 20mm M61 Vulcan automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, Sparrow missiles, Selenia Aspide missiles, conventional drop bombs, rocket pods
17. P-3 Orion
- Type: Anti-submarine warfare aircraft
- Year introduced: 1962
- Top speed: 466 mph
- Armament: Torpedoes, depth charges, Harpoon missiles, SLAM-ER missiles, Maverick missiles
16. A-12 (Archangel 12)
- Type: High-altitude strategic reconnaissance stealth aircraft
- Year introduced: 1963
- Top speed: 2212 mph
- Armament: None
15. SR-71 (Blackbird)
- Type: High-altitude strategic reconnaissance stealth aircraft
- Year introduced: 1966
- Top speed: 2274 mph
- Armament: None
14. C-5 Galaxy
- Type: Strategic heavy-lift transport aircraft
- Year introduced: 1970
- Top speed: 578 mph
- Armament: None
13. S-3 Viking
- Type: Anti-submarine warfare aircraft
- Year introduced: 1974
- Top speed: 506 mph
- Armament: Torpedoes, depth charges, Harpoon missiles, rocket pods, conventional drop bombs, Maverick missiles
12. F-16 Fighting Falcon
- Type: Lightweight multirole fighter
- Year introduced: 1978
- Top speed: 1317 mph
- Armament: 20mm M61A1 automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, AMRAAM missiles, Maverick missiles, Penguin missiles, runway denial bombs, cluster bombs, guided bombs
11. F-117 Nighthawk
- Type: Stealth strike aircraft
- Year introduced: 1982
- Top speed: 646 mph
- Armament: Laser guided bombs, conventional drop bombs, Maverick missiles, HARM anti-radiation / anti-radar missiles, Sidewinder missiles
10. A-4AR Fightinghawk
- Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
- Year introduced: 1997
- Top speed: 671 mph
- Armament: 20mm Colt Mk 12 internal cannons, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, drop bombs, rocket pods
9. C-130J Super Hercules
- Type: Tactical medium transport aircraft
- Year introduced: 1999
- Top speed: 416 mph
- Armament: None
8. F-16I Sufa (Storm)
- Type: Lightweight multirole fighter
- Year introduced: 2004
- Top speed: 1501 mph
- Armament: 20mm internal cannon, short-range air-to-air missiles, guided bombs, rocket pods
7. F-22 Raptor
- Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
- Year introduced: 2005
- Top speed: 1599 mph
- Armament: 20mm internal cannon, Sidewinder missiles, AMRAAM missiles, cruise missiles, guided bombs
6. MC-130J Commando II
- Type: Transport / special forces aerial refueler
- Year introduced: 2011
- Top speed: 416 mph
- Armament: None
5. HC-130J Combat King II
- Type: Transport / search and rescue / aerial refueling aircraft
- Year introduced: 2013
- Top speed: 364 mph
- Armament: None
4. F-35 Lightning II
- Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
- Year introduced: 2016
- Top speed: 1199 mph
- Armament: 25mm GAU-12/U, Sidewinder missiles, AIM missiles, guided bombs, Brimstone missiles, Stormshadow missiles, cluster bombs
3. AC-130J Ghostrider
- Type: Ground attack / close-air support special mission aircraft
- Year introduced: 2017
- Top speed: 416 mph
- Armament: 30mm ATK GAU-23/A, 105mm M102 field howitzer, AGM-176 Griffin missiles, GBU-44/B Viper Strike guided bombs, Hellfire guided missiles
2. F-16V (Viper)
- Type: Fourth generation fighter
- Year introduced: 2017
- Top speed: 917 mph
- Armament: 20mm M61A1 Vulcan, Sidewinder missiles, AMRAAM missiles, guided bombs, rocket pods
1. VH-92 (Marine One)
- Type: Medium-lift presidential / VIP helicopter
- Year introduced: 2021
- Top speed: 190 mph
- Armament: None
