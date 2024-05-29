These 14 Countries Have the Most Guided-Missile Destroyers usnavy / Flickr

Guided-missile destroyers play an important role in modern naval warfare, and this has only been expanded over the years. These warships are outfitted with advanced missile systems, radar, and electronic warfare capabilities, which make them indispensable in both offensive and defensive roles. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at countries that have the most guided-missile destroyers. (These are the newest aircraft carriers in U.S. Navy history.)

To identify the countries with the most guided-missile destroyers, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of destroyer-class ships in their fleet. We included supplemental information regarding the total naval vessels, submarines, and MLRS units, as well as each country’s overall military strength score.

One of the main functions of these destroyers is to provide air defense. Some of the newest Arleigh Burke-class destroyers being fielded by the United States Navy are equipped with the highly sophisticated Aegis Combat Systems, which allow them to track and intercept multiple aerial threats, including aircraft, drones, and missiles. This also provides cover for other naval vessels in the near vicinity.

On the offensive side, these destroyers are armed with a variety of missiles, like Tomahawk cruise missiles, which enable precision strikes over long distances. They are outfitted to play a role in anti-submarine warfare to detect and destroy any underwater threats.

The versatility of these destroyers, whether in an offensive or defensive capacity, makes them a staple of any naval fleet. (These are the most powerful militaries in the world.)

Here is a look at the countries with the most guided-missile destroyers:

Guided-missile destroyers are important in maintaining naval superiority and security on the world stage. Their roles in air defense, surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, and humanitarian missions highlight this importance and underscore their versatility.

14. Pakistan

Total destroyers: 2

2 Total naval vessels: 114

114 Total submarines: 8

8 Total corvettes: 2

2 Military strength score: 0.1711 – #9 out of 145

13. Australia

Total destroyers: 3

3 Total naval vessels: 43

43 Total submarines: 6

6 Total corvettes: 0

0 Military strength score: 0.2515 – #16 out of 145

12. Argentina

Total destroyers: 4

4 Total naval vessels: 41

41 Total submarines: 2

2 Total corvettes: 9

9 Military strength score: 0.3823 – #28 out of 145

11. Taiwan

Total destroyers: 4

4 Total naval vessels: 93

93 Total submarines: 4

4 Total corvettes: 2

2 Military strength score: 0.3302 – #24 out of 145

10. Italy

Total destroyers: 4

4 Total naval vessels: 309

309 Total submarines: 8

8 Total corvettes: 0

0 Military strength score: 0.1863 – #10 out of 145

9. Mexico

Total destroyers: 5

5 Total naval vessels: 194

194 Total submarines: 0

0 Total corvettes: 4

4 Military strength score: 0.4274 – #31 out of 145

8. United Kingdom

Total destroyers: 6

6 Total naval vessels: 117

117 Total submarines: 10

10 Total corvettes: 0

0 Military strength score: 0.1443 – #6 out of 145

7. France

Total destroyers: 10

10 Total naval vessels: 128

128 Total submarines: 9

9 Total corvettes: 0

0 Military strength score: 0.1878 – #11 out of 145

6. India

Total destroyers: 12

12 Total naval vessels: 294

294 Total submarines: 18

18 Total corvettes: 18

18 Military strength score: 0.1023 – #4 out of 145

5. South Korea

Total destroyers: 13

13 Total naval vessels: 200

200 Total submarines: 22

22 Total corvettes: 5

5 Military strength score: 0.1416 – #5 out of 145

4. Russia

Total destroyers: 14

14 Total naval vessels: 781

781 Total submarines: 65

65 Total corvettes: 83

83 Military strength score: 0.0702 – #2 out of 145

3. Japan

Total destroyers: 36

36 Total naval vessels: 155

155 Total submarines: 23

23 Total corvettes: 6

6 Military strength score: 0.1601 – #7 out of 145

2. China

Total destroyers: 49

49 Total naval vessels: 730

730 Total submarines: 61

61 Total corvettes: 72

72 Military strength score: 0.0706 – #3 out of 145

1. United States

Total destroyers: 75

75 Total naval vessels: 472

472 Total submarines: 64

64 Total corvettes: 23

23 Military strength score: 0.0699 – #1 out of 145