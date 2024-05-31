These 22 Countries Have the Most Corvette Warships, See Where the US Ranks Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Corvette warships are small, fast naval vessels that typically weigh anywhere from 500 to 2,000 tons. They play important roles in patrolling coastal regions, anti-submarine warfare and as escorts. Also, as smaller warships, corvettes can navigate littoral zones and coastal areas much easier than larger classes of ships.

One of the main advantages of corvettes is their cost-effectiveness. Compared to larger warships like destroyers and frigates, corvettes are less expensive to build and maintain. Accordingly, more nations can afford to have these warships in their fleets. (These are the newest aircraft carriers in US Navy history.)

Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at what countries have the most corvette warships in their navies. To identify the countries with the most corvette warships, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of corvette warships in their fleet. We included supplemental information regarding the total naval vessels, submarines, as well as each country’s overall military strength score.

One country that has a formidable fleet of corvette warships is India. This South Asian nation has invested heavily in corvettes as part of its strategy to secure its massive coastline. The Indian Navy operates a number of corvettes, including the Kamorta-class and the Khukri-class.

These warships are indispensable for modern navies because of their cost-effectiveness and versatility. Countries like India, Russia, and China are just some of the countries that host sizable fleets of corvettes. (These are the most powerful militaries in the world.)

Here’s a look at the countries with the largest fleets of corvette warships:

Corvette warships are important in maintaining naval superiority and security on the world stage. Their roles in air defense, surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, and humanitarian missions highlight this importance and underscore their versatility.

22. Ecuador

Total corvettes: 6

6 Total naval vessels: 27

27 Total destroyers: 0

0 Total frigates: 2

2 Total submarines: 2

2 Military strength score: 1.2388 – #72 out of 145

21. Malaysia

Total corvettes: 6

6 Total naval vessels: 101

101 Total destroyers: 0

0 Total frigates: 2

2 Total submarines: 2

2 Military strength score: 0.5992 – #42 out of 145

20. Norway

Total corvettes: 6

6 Total naval vessels: 25

25 Total destroyers: 0

0 Total frigates: 4

4 Total submarines: 6

6 Military strength score: 0.5664 – #41 out of 145

19. Bangladesh

Total corvettes: 6

6 Total naval vessels: 117

117 Total destroyers: 0

0 Total frigates: 7

7 Total submarines: 2

2 Military strength score: 0.5419 – #37 out of 145

18. Singapore

Total corvettes: 6

6 Total naval vessels: 43

43 Total destroyers: 0

0 Total frigates: 6

6 Total submarines: 7

7 Military strength score: 0.4087 – #30 out of 145

17. Thailand

Total corvettes: 6

6 Total naval vessels: 293

293 Total destroyers: 0

0 Total frigates: 7

7 Total submarines: 0

0 Military strength score: 0.3389 – #25 out of 145

16. Japan

Total corvettes: 6

6 Total naval vessels: 155

155 Total destroyers: 36

36 Total frigates: 4

4 Total submarines: 23

23 Military strength score: 0.1601 – #7 out of 145

15. Romania

Total corvettes: 7

7 Total naval vessels: 20

20 Total destroyers: 0

0 Total frigates: 3

3 Total submarines: 0

0 Military strength score: 0.7712 – #47 out of 145

14. Sweden

Total corvettes: 7

7 Total naval vessels: 353

353 Total destroyers: 0

0 Total frigates: 0

0 Total submarines: 5

5 Military strength score: 0.4009 – #29 out of 145

13. Israel

Total corvettes: 7

7 Total naval vessels: 67

67 Total destroyers: 0

0 Total frigates: 0

0 Total submarines: 5

5 Military strength score: 0.2596 – #17 out of 145

12. Egypt

Total corvettes: 7

7 Total naval vessels: 140

140 Total destroyers: 0

0 Total frigates: 13

13 Total submarines: 8

8 Military strength score: 0.2283 – #15 out of 145

11. Peru

Total corvettes: 8

8 Total naval vessels: 69

69 Total destroyers: 0

0 Total frigates: 7

7 Total submarines: 4

4 Military strength score: 0.8475 – #53 out of 145

10. United Arab Emirates

Total corvettes: 9

9 Total naval vessels: 79

79 Total destroyers: 0

0 Total frigates: 0

0 Total submarines: 0

0 Military strength score: 0.8083 – #51 out of 145

9. Turkey

Total corvettes: 9

9 Total naval vessels: 186

186 Total destroyers: 0

0 Total frigates: 16

16 Total submarines: 12

12 Military strength score: 0.1697 – #8 out of 145

8. Argentina

Total corvettes: 9

9 Total naval vessels: 41

41 Total destroyers: 4

4 Total frigates: 0

0 Total submarines: 2

2 Military strength score: 0.3823 – #28 out of 145

7. Vietnam

Total corvettes: 14

14 Total naval vessels: 97

97 Total destroyers: 0

0 Total frigates: 9

9 Total submarines: 6

6 Military strength score: 0.3158 – #22 out of 145

6. Algeria

Total corvettes: 16

16 Total naval vessels: 213

213 Total destroyers: 0

0 Total frigates: 8

8 Total submarines: 6

6 Military strength score: 0.3589 – #26 out of 145

5. India

Total corvettes: 18

18 Total naval vessels: 294

294 Total destroyers: 12

12 Total frigates: 12

12 Total submarines: 18

18 Military strength score: 0.1023 – #4 out of 145

4. United States

Total corvettes: 23

23 Total naval vessels: 472

472 Total destroyers: 75

75 Total frigates: 0

0 Total submarines: 64

64 Military strength score: 0.0699 – #1 out of 145

3. Indonesia

Total corvettes: 25

25 Total naval vessels: 333

333 Total destroyers: 0

0 Total frigates: 8

8 Total submarines: 4

4 Military strength score: 0.2251 – #13 out of 145

2. China

Total corvettes: 72

72 Total naval vessels: 730

730 Total destroyers: 49

49 Total frigates: 42

42 Total submarines: 61

61 Military strength score: 0.0706 – #3 out of 145

1. Russia

Total corvettes: 83

83 Total naval vessels: 781

781 Total destroyers: 14

14 Total frigates: 12

12 Total submarines: 65

65 Military strength score: 0.0702 – #2 out of 145