This Country Has By Far the Most Fighter and Interceptor Aircraft

Oman+F-16 | Royal Air Force (RAF) Panavia "Tornado GR4s"
my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
The most advanced air forces in the world are known for their offensive capabilities. Fighter and interceptor aircraft are a particularly important component of these air forces. They serve a few functions, but ultimately, they are meant to establish air superiority. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the air forces that employ these fighter jets. (These are the NATO countries with the most military aircraft.)

To determine the countries with the most fighter and interceptor aircraft, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. We included supplemental information regarding total military aircraft, and helicopters. We included the overall military strength score as well which is a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is.

The United States tops the list with the largest number of fighter and interceptor aircraft. The U.S. military operates hundreds of these jets like the F-22 Raptor, F-35 Lightning II, and F-15 Eagle. The sheer number of these jets, each featuring cutting-edge technology, demonstrates the global military strength that the United States holds.

Russia and China rank fairly high on this list as well. Both of these nations have significant strides in modernizing their fleets of fighter jets. Most of this push has been with the fifth generation of fighter jets which now feature advanced avionics and vastly improved stealth capabilities. (These are the stealth planes used by global superpower sir forces.)

While India is not as large as the U.S., Russia, or China, it still has a formidable fleet of fighter jets. India, like these other global superpowers, is engaged in an ongoing modernization effort to further strengthen its national defense.

Here is a look at the countries with the most fighter and interceptor aircraft:

Why Are We Covering This?

Source: sndr / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
Understanding which countries have the most fighter and interceptor aircraft gives some context to international relations and geopolitics at large. Countries with these aircraft can better defend their airspace and project power. Understanding this, helps further understand the current balance of power in the world.

30. Sweden

Source: dynasoar / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 71
  • Total military aircraft: 212
  • Attack aircraft: 0
  • Total helicopters: 53
  • Attack helicopters: 0
  • Military strength score: 0.4009 – #29 out of 145

29. Ukraine

File:F-15E Strike Eagle banks away from a tanker.jpg by (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tony R. Tolley)
File:F-15E Strike Eagle banks away from a tanker.jpg (Public Domain) by (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tony R. Tolley)
  • Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 72
  • Total military aircraft: 321
  • Attack aircraft: 30
  • Total helicopters: 130
  • Attack helicopters: 33
  • Military strength score: 0.2598 – #18 out of 145

28. Thailand

Source: 39955793@N07 / Flickr
  • Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 73
  • Total military aircraft: 501
  • Attack aircraft: 18
  • Total helicopters: 231
  • Attack helicopters: 7
  • Military strength score: 0.3389 – #25 out of 145

27. Kazakhstan

Ukraine+Sukhoi | The jet has come
Source: sagesolar / Flickr

  • Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 81
  • Total military aircraft: 243
  • Attack aircraft: 38
  • Total helicopters: 75
  • Attack helicopters: 22
  • Military strength score: 0.9495 – #58 out of 145

26. Morocco

Source: Matt Cardy / Getty Images

  • Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 83
  • Total military aircraft: 255
  • Attack aircraft: 0
  • Total helicopters: 70
  • Attack helicopters: 0
  • Military strength score: 1.0081 – #61 out of 145

25. Italy

Source: usairforce / Flickr
  • Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 90
  • Total military aircraft: 800
  • Attack aircraft: 67
  • Total helicopters: 402
  • Attack helicopters: 57
  • Military strength score: 0.1863 – #10 out of 145

24. Qatar

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 92
  • Total military aircraft: 228
  • Attack aircraft: 6
  • Total helicopters: 67
  • Attack helicopters: 24
  • Military strength score: 1.0789 – #63 out of 145

23. United Arab Emirates

Lockheed Martin F-35A Lightening II by Robert Sullivan
Lockheed Martin F-35A Lightening II (Public Domain) by Robert Sullivan
  • Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 99
  • Total military aircraft: 560
  • Attack aircraft: 18
  • Total helicopters: 246
  • Attack helicopters: 30
  • Military strength score: 0.8083 – #51 out of 145

22. Singapore

Source: Courtesy Boeing Co.

  • Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 100
  • Total military aircraft: 247
  • Attack aircraft: 0
  • Total helicopters: 87
  • Attack helicopters: 18
  • Military strength score: 0.4087 – #30 out of 145

21. Algeria

Source: Thinkstock

  • Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 102
  • Total military aircraft: 605
  • Attack aircraft: 42
  • Total helicopters: 298
  • Attack helicopters: 75
  • Military strength score: 0.3589 – #26 out of 145

20. United Kingdom

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 120
  • Total military aircraft: 664
  • Attack aircraft: 29
  • Total helicopters: 276
  • Attack helicopters: 52
  • Military strength score: 0.1443 – #6 out of 145

19. Germany

Wisconsin National Guard by The National Guard
Wisconsin National Guard (CC BY 2.0) by The National Guard
  • Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 133
  • Total military aircraft: 618
  • Attack aircraft: 76
  • Total helicopters: 318
  • Attack helicopters: 55
  • Military strength score: 0.2847 – #19 out of 145

18. Spain

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 139
  • Total military aircraft: 513
  • Attack aircraft: 12
  • Total helicopters: 121
  • Attack helicopters: 17
  • Military strength score: 0.2882 – #20 out of 145

17. Syria

Source: Thinkstock

  • Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 168
  • Total military aircraft: 452
  • Attack aircraft: 57
  • Total helicopters: 153
  • Attack helicopters: 27
  • Military strength score: 1.0026 – #60 out of 145

16. Iran

Iran Shahed-136 | Iranian military unmanned aerial vehicle at sunset. Combat drone
Source: Anton Petrus / Moment via Getty Images

  • Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 186
  • Total military aircraft: 551
  • Attack aircraft: 23
  • Total helicopters: 129
  • Attack helicopters: 13
  • Military strength score: 0.2269 – #14 out of 145

15. Greece

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 194
  • Total military aircraft: 632
  • Attack aircraft: 0
  • Total helicopters: 289
  • Attack helicopters: 29
  • Military strength score: 0.4349 – #32 out of 145

14. Turkey

Source: Thinkstock

  • Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 205
  • Total military aircraft: 1,069
  • Attack aircraft: 0
  • Total helicopters: 502
  • Attack helicopters: 111
  • Military strength score: 0.1697 – #8 out of 145

13. Japan

Source: 39955793@N07 / Flickr
  • Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 217
  • Total military aircraft: 1,459
  • Attack aircraft: 36
  • Total helicopters: 577
  • Attack helicopters: 119
  • Military strength score: 0.1601 – #7 out of 145

12. France

Source: 39955793@N07 / Flickr
  • Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 224
  • Total military aircraft: 972
  • Attack aircraft: 0
  • Total helicopters: 447
  • Attack helicopters: 69
  • Military strength score: 0.1878 – #11 out of 145

11. Egypt

Source: guvendemir / E+ via Getty Images

  • Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 238
  • Total military aircraft: 1,080
  • Attack aircraft: 88
  • Total helicopters: 338
  • Attack helicopters: 100
  • Military strength score: 0.2283 – #15 out of 145

10. Israel

An Israeli F-35 Adir receives fuel from a Tennessee Air National Guard KC-135 as the aircraft make the flight across the Atlantic, Dec, 6, 2016. by ermaleksandr
An Israeli F-35 Adir receives fuel from a Tennessee Air National Guard KC-135 as the aircraft make the flight across the Atlantic, Dec, 6, 2016. (PDM 1.0 DEED) by ermaleksandr
  • Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 241
  • Total military aircraft: 612
  • Attack aircraft: 39
  • Total helicopters: 146
  • Attack helicopters: 48
  • Military strength score: 0.2596 – #17 out of 145

9. Saudi Arabia

Source: usairforce / Flickr
  • Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 283
  • Total military aircraft: 914
  • Attack aircraft: 81
  • Total helicopters: 262
  • Attack helicopters: 34
  • Military strength score: 0.3235 – #23 out of 145

8. Taiwan

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 286
  • Total military aircraft: 750
  • Attack aircraft: 0
  • Total helicopters: 236
  • Attack helicopters: 91
  • Military strength score: 0.3302 – #24 out of 145

7. South Korea

Source: heaadricofrohan / iStock via Getty Images

  • Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 354
  • Total military aircraft: 1,576
  • Attack aircraft: 98
  • Total helicopters: 758
  • Attack helicopters: 112
  • Military strength score: 0.1416 – #5 out of 145

6. Pakistan

Source: InkkStudios / E+ via Getty Images

  • Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 387
  • Total military aircraft: 1,434
  • Attack aircraft: 90
  • Total helicopters: 352
  • Attack helicopters: 57
  • Military strength score: 0.1711 – #9 out of 145

5. North Korea

Source: Jozsef Soos / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 440
  • Total military aircraft: 951
  • Attack aircraft: 132
  • Total helicopters: 205
  • Attack helicopters: 20
  • Military strength score: 0.5313 – #36 out of 145

4. India

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 606
  • Total military aircraft: 2,296
  • Attack aircraft: 130
  • Total helicopters: 869
  • Attack helicopters: 40
  • Military strength score: 0.1023 – #4 out of 145

3. Russia

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 809
  • Total military aircraft: 4,255
  • Attack aircraft: 730
  • Total helicopters: 1,547
  • Attack helicopters: 559
  • Military strength score: 0.0702 – #2 out of 145

2. China

Source: Anton Petrus / Moment via Getty Images
  • Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 1,207
  • Total military aircraft: 3,304
  • Attack aircraft: 371
  • Total helicopters: 913
  • Attack helicopters: 281
  • Military strength score: 0.0706 – #3 out of 145

1. United States

Source: 39955793@N07 / Flickr
  • Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 1,854
  • Total military aircraft: 13,209
  • Attack aircraft: 896
  • Total helicopters: 5,737
  • Attack helicopters: 1,000
  • Military strength score: 0.0699 – #1 out of 145

