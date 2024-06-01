This Country Has By Far the Most Fighter and Interceptor Aircraft my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

The most advanced air forces in the world are known for their offensive capabilities. Fighter and interceptor aircraft are a particularly important component of these air forces. They serve a few functions, but ultimately, they are meant to establish air superiority. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the air forces that employ these fighter jets. (These are the NATO countries with the most military aircraft.)

To determine the countries with the most fighter and interceptor aircraft, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. We included supplemental information regarding total military aircraft, and helicopters. We included the overall military strength score as well which is a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is.

The United States tops the list with the largest number of fighter and interceptor aircraft. The U.S. military operates hundreds of these jets like the F-22 Raptor, F-35 Lightning II, and F-15 Eagle. The sheer number of these jets, each featuring cutting-edge technology, demonstrates the global military strength that the United States holds.

Russia and China rank fairly high on this list as well. Both of these nations have significant strides in modernizing their fleets of fighter jets. Most of this push has been with the fifth generation of fighter jets which now feature advanced avionics and vastly improved stealth capabilities. (These are the stealth planes used by global superpower sir forces.)

While India is not as large as the U.S., Russia, or China, it still has a formidable fleet of fighter jets. India, like these other global superpowers, is engaged in an ongoing modernization effort to further strengthen its national defense.

Here is a look at the countries with the most fighter and interceptor aircraft:

Source: sndr / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

30. Sweden

Source: dynasoar / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 71

71 Total military aircraft: 212

212 Attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 53

53 Attack helicopters: 0

0 Military strength score: 0.4009 – #29 out of 145

29. Ukraine

Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 72

72 Total military aircraft: 321

321 Attack aircraft: 30

30 Total helicopters: 130

130 Attack helicopters: 33

33 Military strength score: 0.2598 – #18 out of 145

28. Thailand

Source: 39955793@N07 / Flickr

Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 73

73 Total military aircraft: 501

501 Attack aircraft: 18

18 Total helicopters: 231

231 Attack helicopters: 7

7 Military strength score: 0.3389 – #25 out of 145

27. Kazakhstan

Source: sagesolar / Flickr

Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 81

81 Total military aircraft: 243

243 Attack aircraft: 38

38 Total helicopters: 75

75 Attack helicopters: 22

22 Military strength score: 0.9495 – #58 out of 145

26. Morocco

Source: Matt Cardy / Getty Images

Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 83

83 Total military aircraft: 255

255 Attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 70

70 Attack helicopters: 0

0 Military strength score: 1.0081 – #61 out of 145

25. Italy

Source: usairforce / Flickr

Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 90

90 Total military aircraft: 800

800 Attack aircraft: 67

67 Total helicopters: 402

402 Attack helicopters: 57

57 Military strength score: 0.1863 – #10 out of 145

24. Qatar

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 92

92 Total military aircraft: 228

228 Attack aircraft: 6

6 Total helicopters: 67

67 Attack helicopters: 24

24 Military strength score: 1.0789 – #63 out of 145

23. United Arab Emirates

Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 99

99 Total military aircraft: 560

560 Attack aircraft: 18

18 Total helicopters: 246

246 Attack helicopters: 30

30 Military strength score: 0.8083 – #51 out of 145

22. Singapore

Source: Courtesy Boeing Co.

Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 100

100 Total military aircraft: 247

247 Attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 87

87 Attack helicopters: 18

18 Military strength score: 0.4087 – #30 out of 145

21. Algeria

Source: Thinkstock

Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 102

102 Total military aircraft: 605

605 Attack aircraft: 42

42 Total helicopters: 298

298 Attack helicopters: 75

75 Military strength score: 0.3589 – #26 out of 145

20. United Kingdom

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 120

120 Total military aircraft: 664

664 Attack aircraft: 29

29 Total helicopters: 276

276 Attack helicopters: 52

52 Military strength score: 0.1443 – #6 out of 145

19. Germany

Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 133

133 Total military aircraft: 618

618 Attack aircraft: 76

76 Total helicopters: 318

318 Attack helicopters: 55

55 Military strength score: 0.2847 – #19 out of 145

18. Spain

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 139

139 Total military aircraft: 513

513 Attack aircraft: 12

12 Total helicopters: 121

121 Attack helicopters: 17

17 Military strength score: 0.2882 – #20 out of 145

17. Syria

Source: Thinkstock

Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 168

168 Total military aircraft: 452

452 Attack aircraft: 57

57 Total helicopters: 153

153 Attack helicopters: 27

27 Military strength score: 1.0026 – #60 out of 145

16. Iran

Source: Anton Petrus / Moment via Getty Images

Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 186

186 Total military aircraft: 551

551 Attack aircraft: 23

23 Total helicopters: 129

129 Attack helicopters: 13

13 Military strength score: 0.2269 – #14 out of 145

15. Greece

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 194

194 Total military aircraft: 632

632 Attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 289

289 Attack helicopters: 29

29 Military strength score: 0.4349 – #32 out of 145

14. Turkey

Source: Thinkstock

Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 205

205 Total military aircraft: 1,069

1,069 Attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 502

502 Attack helicopters: 111

111 Military strength score: 0.1697 – #8 out of 145

13. Japan

Source: 39955793@N07 / Flickr

Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 217

217 Total military aircraft: 1,459

1,459 Attack aircraft: 36

36 Total helicopters: 577

577 Attack helicopters: 119

119 Military strength score: 0.1601 – #7 out of 145

12. France

Source: 39955793@N07 / Flickr

Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 224

224 Total military aircraft: 972

972 Attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 447

447 Attack helicopters: 69

69 Military strength score: 0.1878 – #11 out of 145

11. Egypt

Source: guvendemir / E+ via Getty Images

Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 238

238 Total military aircraft: 1,080

1,080 Attack aircraft: 88

88 Total helicopters: 338

338 Attack helicopters: 100

100 Military strength score: 0.2283 – #15 out of 145

10. Israel

Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 241

241 Total military aircraft: 612

612 Attack aircraft: 39

39 Total helicopters: 146

146 Attack helicopters: 48

48 Military strength score: 0.2596 – #17 out of 145

9. Saudi Arabia

Source: usairforce / Flickr

Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 283

283 Total military aircraft: 914

914 Attack aircraft: 81

81 Total helicopters: 262

262 Attack helicopters: 34

34 Military strength score: 0.3235 – #23 out of 145

8. Taiwan

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 286

286 Total military aircraft: 750

750 Attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 236

236 Attack helicopters: 91

91 Military strength score: 0.3302 – #24 out of 145

7. South Korea

Source: heaadricofrohan / iStock via Getty Images

Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 354

354 Total military aircraft: 1,576

1,576 Attack aircraft: 98

98 Total helicopters: 758

758 Attack helicopters: 112

112 Military strength score: 0.1416 – #5 out of 145

6. Pakistan

Source: InkkStudios / E+ via Getty Images

Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 387

387 Total military aircraft: 1,434

1,434 Attack aircraft: 90

90 Total helicopters: 352

352 Attack helicopters: 57

57 Military strength score: 0.1711 – #9 out of 145

5. North Korea

Source: Jozsef Soos / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 440

440 Total military aircraft: 951

951 Attack aircraft: 132

132 Total helicopters: 205

205 Attack helicopters: 20

20 Military strength score: 0.5313 – #36 out of 145

4. India

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 606

606 Total military aircraft: 2,296

2,296 Attack aircraft: 130

130 Total helicopters: 869

869 Attack helicopters: 40

40 Military strength score: 0.1023 – #4 out of 145

3. Russia

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 809

809 Total military aircraft: 4,255

4,255 Attack aircraft: 730

730 Total helicopters: 1,547

1,547 Attack helicopters: 559

559 Military strength score: 0.0702 – #2 out of 145

2. China

Source: Anton Petrus / Moment via Getty Images

Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 1,207

1,207 Total military aircraft: 3,304

3,304 Attack aircraft: 371

371 Total helicopters: 913

913 Attack helicopters: 281

281 Military strength score: 0.0706 – #3 out of 145

1. United States

Source: 39955793@N07 / Flickr

Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 1,854

1,854 Total military aircraft: 13,209

13,209 Attack aircraft: 896

896 Total helicopters: 5,737

5,737 Attack helicopters: 1,000

1,000 Military strength score: 0.0699 – #1 out of 145

Understanding which countries have the most fighter and interceptor aircraft gives some context to international relations and geopolitics at large. Countries with these aircraft can better defend their airspace and project power. Understanding this, helps further understand the current balance of power in the world.