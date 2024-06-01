This Country Has the Most Frigate Warships, and It's Not Even Clsoe NickolayV / iStock via Getty Images

Frigate warships are used by a number of the world’s top naval powers. They are known for their speed, maneuverability and armament. The very first frigates came about in the 17th century, but the modern iteration is far from its ancestors in many ways with advanced radar, sonar, and electronic warfare systems. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the navies around the world that employ these vessels. (These are the most powerful militaries in the world.)

To identify the countries with the most frigates, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of frigate warships in their fleet. We included supplemental information regarding the total naval vessels, submarines, as well as each country’s overall military strength score.

Near the top of the list is China, which has rapidly expanded its naval capabilities in recent years with a substantial number of modern frigates. These ships are central to China’s strategy of protecting its interests in the South China Sea and projecting power even further.

Notably, the United States does not have any frigates in its Navy. Instead, it operates a fleet of Arleigh Burke-class destroyers which tend to fill these roles due to their size and armament. However, the U.S. Navy is developing the Constellation-class as a frigate, but these ships are not due out for some time. (These are the newest aircraft carriers in US Navy history.)

Here is a look at the countries that have the most frigate warships:

Why Are We Covering This?

Source: U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ridge Leoni, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Frigates are important in maintaining naval superiority and security on the world stage. Their roles in air defense, surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, and humanitarian missions highlight this importance and underscore their versatility.

23. Chile

Source: erlucho / iStock via Getty Images

Total frigates: 8

8 Total naval vessels: 130

130 Total destroyers: 0

0 Total submarines: 4

4 Total corvettes: 0

0 Military strength score: 0.8128 – #52 out of 145

22. Australia

Source: SCM Jeans / iStock via Getty Images

Total frigates: 8

8 Total naval vessels: 43

43 Total destroyers: 3

3 Total submarines: 6

6 Total corvettes: 0

0 Military strength score: 0.2515 – #16 out of 145

21. Algeria

Source: public domain/flickr

Total frigates: 8

8 Total naval vessels: 213

213 Total destroyers: 0

0 Total submarines: 6

6 Total corvettes: 16

16 Military strength score: 0.3589 – #26 out of 145

20. Indonesia

Source: Reezky Pradata / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total frigates: 8

8 Total naval vessels: 333

333 Total destroyers: 0

0 Total submarines: 4

4 Total corvettes: 25

25 Military strength score: 0.2251 – #13 out of 145

19. Denmark

Total frigates: 9

9 Total naval vessels: 91

91 Total destroyers: 0

0 Total submarines: 0

0 Total corvettes: 0

0 Military strength score: 0.7743 – #48 out of 145

18. Colombia

Source: usnavy / Flickr

Total frigates: 9

9 Total naval vessels: 237

237 Total destroyers: 0

0 Total submarines: 4

4 Total corvettes: 2

2 Military strength score: 0.7347 – #44 out of 145

17. Pakistan

Source: DefenseImagery.mil

Total frigates: 9

9 Total naval vessels: 114

114 Total destroyers: 2

2 Total submarines: 8

8 Total corvettes: 2

2 Military strength score: 0.1711 – #9 out of 145

16. Vietnam

Total frigates: 9

9 Total naval vessels: 97

97 Total destroyers: 0

0 Total submarines: 6

6 Total corvettes: 14

14 Military strength score: 0.3158 – #22 out of 145

15. Spain

Source: usnavy / Flickr

Total frigates: 11

11 Total naval vessels: 168

168 Total destroyers: 0

0 Total submarines: 3

3 Total corvettes: 0

0 Military strength score: 0.2882 – #20 out of 145

14. United Kingdom

Source: Sitikka / iStock via Getty Images

Total frigates: 11

11 Total naval vessels: 117

117 Total destroyers: 6

6 Total submarines: 10

10 Total corvettes: 0

0 Military strength score: 0.1443 – #6 out of 145

13. France

Source: JLV-Photos / iStock via Getty Images

Total frigates: 11

11 Total naval vessels: 128

128 Total destroyers: 10

10 Total submarines: 9

9 Total corvettes: 0

0 Military strength score: 0.1878 – #11 out of 145

12. Mexico

Source: Russavia / Wikimedia Commons

Total frigates: 11

11 Total naval vessels: 194

194 Total destroyers: 5

5 Total submarines: 0

0 Total corvettes: 4

4 Military strength score: 0.4274 – #31 out of 145

11. Canada

Total frigates: 12

12 Total naval vessels: 67

67 Total destroyers: 0

0 Total submarines: 4

4 Total corvettes: 0

0 Military strength score: 0.3813 – #27 out of 145

10. Germany

Source: Brasil2 / E+ via Getty Images

Total frigates: 12

12 Total naval vessels: 64

64 Total destroyers: 0

0 Total submarines: 6

6 Total corvettes: 5

5 Military strength score: 0.2847 – #19 out of 145

9. India

Source: Oleksii Hlembotskyi / iStock via Getty Images

Total frigates: 12

12 Total naval vessels: 294

294 Total destroyers: 12

12 Total submarines: 18

18 Total corvettes: 18

18 Military strength score: 0.1023 – #4 out of 145

8. Russia

Source: NickolayV / iStock via Getty Images

Total frigates: 12

12 Total naval vessels: 781

781 Total destroyers: 14

14 Total submarines: 65

65 Total corvettes: 83

83 Military strength score: 0.0702 – #2 out of 145

7. Greece

Total frigates: 13

13 Total naval vessels: 187

187 Total destroyers: 0

0 Total submarines: 11

11 Total corvettes: 0

0 Military strength score: 0.4349 – #32 out of 145

6. Italy

Total frigates: 13

13 Total naval vessels: 309

309 Total destroyers: 4

4 Total submarines: 8

8 Total corvettes: 0

0 Military strength score: 0.1863 – #10 out of 145

5. Egypt

Source: usnavy / Flickr

Total frigates: 13

13 Total naval vessels: 140

140 Total destroyers: 0

0 Total submarines: 8

8 Total corvettes: 7

7 Military strength score: 0.2283 – #15 out of 145

4. Turkey

Source: vale_t / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total frigates: 16

16 Total naval vessels: 186

186 Total destroyers: 0

0 Total submarines: 12

12 Total corvettes: 9

9 Military strength score: 0.1697 – #8 out of 145

3. South Korea

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total frigates: 17

17 Total naval vessels: 200

200 Total destroyers: 13

13 Total submarines: 22

22 Total corvettes: 5

5 Military strength score: 0.1416 – #5 out of 145

2. Taiwan

Total frigates: 22

22 Total naval vessels: 93

93 Total destroyers: 4

4 Total submarines: 4

4 Total corvettes: 2

2 Military strength score: 0.3302 – #24 out of 145

1. China

Source: rhk111 / Flickr

Total frigates: 42

42 Total naval vessels: 730

730 Total destroyers: 49

49 Total submarines: 61

61 Total corvettes: 72

72 Military strength score: 0.0706 – #3 out of 145

Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With An Advisor Now (Sponsored) Are you ready for retirement? Planning for retirement can be overwhelming, that’s why it could be a good idea to speak to a fiduciary financial advisor about your goals today. Start by taking this retirement quiz right here from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes. Smart Asset is now matching over 50,000 people a month. Click here now to get started.