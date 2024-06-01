Military

This Country Has the Most Frigate Warships, and It's Not Even Clsoe

russian frigate | missile frigate of Russian fleet
NickolayV / iStock via Getty Images
Chris Lange
Published:

Frigate warships are used by a number of the world’s top naval powers. They are known for their speed, maneuverability and armament. The very first frigates came about in the 17th century, but the modern iteration is far from its ancestors in many ways with advanced radar, sonar, and electronic warfare systems. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the navies around the world that employ these vessels. (These are the most powerful militaries in the world.)

To identify the countries with the most frigates, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of frigate warships in their fleet. We included supplemental information regarding the total naval vessels, submarines, as well as each country’s overall military strength score.

Near the top of the list is China, which has rapidly expanded its naval capabilities in recent years with a substantial number of modern frigates. These ships are central to China’s strategy of protecting its interests in the South China Sea and projecting power even further.

Notably, the United States does not have any frigates in its Navy. Instead, it operates a fleet of Arleigh Burke-class destroyers which tend to fill these roles due to their size and armament. However, the U.S. Navy is developing the Constellation-class as a frigate, but these ships are not due out for some time. (These are the newest aircraft carriers in US Navy history.)

Here is a look at the countries that have the most frigate warships:

Why Are We Covering This?

Source: U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ridge Leoni, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Frigates are important in maintaining naval superiority and security on the world stage. Their roles in air defense, surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, and humanitarian missions highlight this importance and underscore their versatility.

23. Chile

Source: erlucho / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total frigates: 8
  • Total naval vessels: 130
  • Total destroyers: 0
  • Total submarines: 4
  • Total corvettes: 0
  • Military strength score: 0.8128 – #52 out of 145

22. Australia

Source: SCM Jeans / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total frigates: 8
  • Total naval vessels: 43
  • Total destroyers: 3
  • Total submarines: 6
  • Total corvettes: 0
  • Military strength score: 0.2515 – #16 out of 145

21. Algeria

Source: public domain/flickr
  • Total frigates: 8
  • Total naval vessels: 213
  • Total destroyers: 0
  • Total submarines: 6
  • Total corvettes: 16
  • Military strength score: 0.3589 – #26 out of 145

20. Indonesia

Source: Reezky Pradata / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Total frigates: 8
  • Total naval vessels: 333
  • Total destroyers: 0
  • Total submarines: 4
  • Total corvettes: 25
  • Military strength score: 0.2251 – #13 out of 145

19. Denmark

USNS Supply resupplies the Dan... by Official U.S. Navy Page
USNS Supply resupplies the Dan... (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Total frigates: 9
  • Total naval vessels: 91
  • Total destroyers: 0
  • Total submarines: 0
  • Total corvettes: 0
  • Military strength score: 0.7743 – #48 out of 145

18. Colombia

USNS+Choctaw+County+T-EPF-2 | USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) leads a formation of U.S. and European Union ships in the Gulf of Aden.
Source: usnavy / Flickr

  • Total frigates: 9
  • Total naval vessels: 237
  • Total destroyers: 0
  • Total submarines: 4
  • Total corvettes: 2
  • Military strength score: 0.7347 – #44 out of 145

17. Pakistan

Source: DefenseImagery.mil

  • Total frigates: 9
  • Total naval vessels: 114
  • Total destroyers: 2
  • Total submarines: 8
  • Total corvettes: 2
  • Military strength score: 0.1711 – #9 out of 145

16. Vietnam

AVPs of South Vietnam Navy, RVNS Tran Quang Khai (HQ-2), Tran Quoc Toan (HQ-6), and Tran Binh Trong (HQ-5) at Saigon, May 1972. by manhhai
AVPs of South Vietnam Navy, RVNS Tran Quang Khai (HQ-2), Tran Quoc Toan (HQ-6), and Tran Binh Trong (HQ-5) at Saigon, May 1972. (BY 2.0) by manhhai
  • Total frigates: 9
  • Total naval vessels: 97
  • Total destroyers: 0
  • Total submarines: 6
  • Total corvettes: 14
  • Military strength score: 0.3158 – #22 out of 145

15. Spain

Source: usnavy / Flickr

  • Total frigates: 11
  • Total naval vessels: 168
  • Total destroyers: 0
  • Total submarines: 3
  • Total corvettes: 0
  • Military strength score: 0.2882 – #20 out of 145

14. United Kingdom

Source: Sitikka / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total frigates: 11
  • Total naval vessels: 117
  • Total destroyers: 6
  • Total submarines: 10
  • Total corvettes: 0
  • Military strength score: 0.1443 – #6 out of 145

13. France

Source: JLV-Photos / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total frigates: 11
  • Total naval vessels: 128
  • Total destroyers: 10
  • Total submarines: 9
  • Total corvettes: 0
  • Military strength score: 0.1878 – #11 out of 145

12. Mexico

Source: Russavia / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total frigates: 11
  • Total naval vessels: 194
  • Total destroyers: 5
  • Total submarines: 0
  • Total corvettes: 4
  • Military strength score: 0.4274 – #31 out of 145

11. Canada

JS Hyugauff08DDH-181uff09and Canadian Navy vessels participated in a Japan-U.S.-Canada Trilateral Exercise u201cNOBLE CHINOOKu201d-2 by https://www.mod.go.jp/msdf/index.html u6d77u4e0au81eau885bu968a
JS Hyugauff08DDH-181uff09and Canadian Navy vessels participated in a Japan-U.S.-Canada Trilateral Exercise u201cNOBLE CHINOOKu201d-2 (BY 4.0) by https://www.mod.go.jp/msdf/index.html u6d77u4e0au81eau885bu968a
  • Total frigates: 12
  • Total naval vessels: 67
  • Total destroyers: 0
  • Total submarines: 4
  • Total corvettes: 0
  • Military strength score: 0.3813 – #27 out of 145

10. Germany

Source: Brasil2 / E+ via Getty Images

  • Total frigates: 12
  • Total naval vessels: 64
  • Total destroyers: 0
  • Total submarines: 6
  • Total corvettes: 5
  • Military strength score: 0.2847 – #19 out of 145

9. India

Source: Oleksii Hlembotskyi / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total frigates: 12
  • Total naval vessels: 294
  • Total destroyers: 12
  • Total submarines: 18
  • Total corvettes: 18
  • Military strength score: 0.1023 – #4 out of 145

8. Russia

Source: NickolayV / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total frigates: 12
  • Total naval vessels: 781
  • Total destroyers: 14
  • Total submarines: 65
  • Total corvettes: 83
  • Military strength score: 0.0702 – #2 out of 145

7. Greece

USS Ross pulls into Souda Bay,... by Official U.S. Navy Page
USS Ross pulls into Souda Bay,... (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Total frigates: 13
  • Total naval vessels: 187
  • Total destroyers: 0
  • Total submarines: 11
  • Total corvettes: 0
  • Military strength score: 0.4349 – #32 out of 145

6. Italy

Italian navy vessel by Alan Kotok
Italian navy vessel (CC BY 2.0) by Alan Kotok
  • Total frigates: 13
  • Total naval vessels: 309
  • Total destroyers: 4
  • Total submarines: 8
  • Total corvettes: 0
  • Military strength score: 0.1863 – #10 out of 145

5. Egypt

Source: usnavy / Flickr
  • Total frigates: 13
  • Total naval vessels: 140
  • Total destroyers: 0
  • Total submarines: 8
  • Total corvettes: 7
  • Military strength score: 0.2283 – #15 out of 145

4. Turkey

Source: vale_t / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Total frigates: 16
  • Total naval vessels: 186
  • Total destroyers: 0
  • Total submarines: 12
  • Total corvettes: 9
  • Military strength score: 0.1697 – #8 out of 145

3. South Korea

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total frigates: 17
  • Total naval vessels: 200
  • Total destroyers: 13
  • Total submarines: 22
  • Total corvettes: 5
  • Military strength score: 0.1416 – #5 out of 145

2. Taiwan

190709-N-DQ787-1051 by Naval Surface Warriors
190709-N-DQ787-1051 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Naval Surface Warriors
  • Total frigates: 22
  • Total naval vessels: 93
  • Total destroyers: 4
  • Total submarines: 4
  • Total corvettes: 2
  • Military strength score: 0.3302 – #24 out of 145

1. China

Source: rhk111 / Flickr
  • Total frigates: 42
  • Total naval vessels: 730
  • Total destroyers: 49
  • Total submarines: 61
  • Total corvettes: 72
  • Military strength score: 0.0706 – #3 out of 145

