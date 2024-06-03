Countries Buying the Most Weapons from the US bbevren / iStock via Getty Images

The United States tops all countries in several categories, but by far it leads in all things military. The U.S. has the largest defense budget, overtaking the next nine countries combined, and it has the largest arms industry. The world’s top five arms-producing companies — and 42 of the top 100 — are headquartered in the U.S.

The U.S. is also, by far, the world’s largest arms exporter, accounting for nearly 42% of global arms exports and supplying weapons to 109 countries worldwide, according to Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. And U.S. arms exports rose 17% between 2014–18 and 2019–23. So which countries contributed to that growth and bought the most weapons from the U.S.?

To answer that, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed SIPRI’s databases and identified the 25 countries that bought the most weapons from the U.S. from 2019 to 2023. All data is from SIPRI.

While Ukraine may have been the first guess as the country receiving the most U.S. weapons, it is Saudi Arabia that bought the most arms from the U.S. in the past five years. The Kingdom accounted for 15% of U.S. arms exports, while Ukraine accounted for 4.7%. However, as it continues to defend itself from Russia’s invasion with the help of more U.S.-supplied weapons, Ukraine may move up next year to account for more of the weapons the U.S. exports.

What kind of weapons the U.S. is supplying? Eight of the largest deals (and two of the second-largest deals) to the 25 countries on the list are of the F-35A Lightning-2 FGA (fighter ground attack) aircraft. Other aircraft — FGA or others — that are among the largest and second-largest deals among the countries buying the most weapons from the U.S. are the F/A-18E Super Hornet, the F-15 Advanced Eagle, the P-8A Poseidon, and different helicopters.

Other large weapons deals are surface-to-surface missiles (SSM), different rockets and missiles, armored personnel vehicles and carriers, tanks, UAVs, and more. (Also see: These 25 Countries Are Exporting the Most Weapons.)

Why Are We Covering This

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

25. Sweden

Source: AYImages / E+ via Getty Images

Share of U.S. arms exports, 2019-2023: 0.9%

0.9% Largest weapons deal with US: SSM — new ATACMS Block-1A

SSM — new ATACMS Block-1A 2nd largest weapons deal with US: ABM missile — new MIM-104 PAC-3 MSE

ABM missile — new MIM-104 PAC-3 MSE Sweden’s military expenditure, 2023: $8.8 billion — or 1.47% of Sweden’s GDP

24. New Zealand

Source: Boy_Anupong / Moment via Getty Images

Share of U.S. arms exports, 2019-2023: 0.9%

0.9% Largest weapons deal with US: ASW aircraft — new P-8A Poseidon

ASW aircraft — new P-8A Poseidon 2nd largest weapons deal with US: anti-ship missile/SSM — new Harpoon Block-2

anti-ship missile/SSM — new Harpoon Block-2 New Zealand’s military expenditure, 2023: $3.0 billion — or 1.22% of New Zealand’s GDP

23. Singapore

Share of U.S. arms exports, 2019-2023: 0.9%

0.9% Largest weapons deal with US: transport helicopter — new CH-47F Chinook

transport helicopter — new CH-47F Chinook 2nd largest weapons deal with US: UAV — new RQ-4A Global Hawk

UAV — new RQ-4A Global Hawk Singapore’s military expenditure, 2023: $13.2 billion — or 2.66% of Singapore’s GDP

22. Germany

Source: ewg3D / iStock via Getty Images

Share of U.S. arms exports, 2019-2023: 0.9%

0.9% Largest weapons deal with US: guided rocket — new GMLRS

guided rocket — new GMLRS 2nd largest weapons deal with US: FGA aircraft — new F-16V Viper

FGA aircraft — new F-16V Viper Germany’s military expenditure, 2023: $66.8 billion — or 1.52% of Germany’s GDP

21. Denmark

Share of U.S. arms exports, 2019-2023: 1.0%

1.0% Largest weapons deal with US: FGA aircraft — new F-35A Lightning-2

FGA aircraft — new F-35A Lightning-2 2nd largest weapons deal with US: BVRAAM — new AIM-120C AMRAAM

BVRAAM — new AIM-120C AMRAAM Denmark’s military expenditure, 2023: $8.1 billion — or 1.95% of Denmark’s GDP

20. Romania

Source: 2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Share of U.S. arms exports, 2019-2023: 1.1%

1.1% Largest weapons deal with US: SSM — new ATACMS Block-1A

SSM — new ATACMS Block-1A 2nd largest weapons deal with US: ABM missile — new MIM-104 PAC-3 MSE

ABM missile — new MIM-104 PAC-3 MSE Romania’s military expenditure, 2023: $5.6 billion — or 1.61% of Romania’s GDP

19. Afghanistan

Share of U.S. arms exports, 2019-2023: 1.1%

1.1% Largest weapons deal with US: APV — new HMMWV-UA

APV — new HMMWV-UA 2nd largest weapons deal with US: transport helicopter — second hand but modernized S-70 Black Hawk

transport helicopter — second hand but modernized S-70 Black Hawk Afghanistan’s military expenditure, 2021: $0.3 billion — or 1.83% of Afghanistan’s GDP

18. Taiwan

Source: 2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Share of U.S. arms exports, 2019-2023: 1.2%

1.2% Largest weapons deal with US: APC/IFV — new Namer

APC/IFV — new Namer 2nd largest weapons deal with US: turbofan — new CF6

turbofan — new CF6 Taiwan’s military expenditure, 2023: $16.6 billion — or 2.17% of Taiwan’s GDP

17. Morocco

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Share of U.S. arms exports, 2019-2023: 1.3%

1.3% Largest weapons deal with US: tank — new M-1A1 Abrams

tank — new M-1A1 Abrams 2nd largest weapons deal with US: SAM — new ESSM Block-2

SAM — new ESSM Block-2 Morocco’s military expenditure, 2023: $5.2 billion — or 3.64% of Morocco’s GDP

16. Bahrain

Source: usnavy / Flickr

Share of U.S. arms exports, 2019-2023: 1.5%

1.5% Largest weapons deal with US: SSM — new ATACMS Block-1A

SSM — new ATACMS Block-1A 2nd largest weapons deal with US: combat helicopter — new AH-1Z Viper

combat helicopter — new AH-1Z Viper Bahrain’s military expenditure, 2023: $1.4 billion — or 3.11% of Bahrain’s GDP

15. Poland

Source: Kamila Kozioł / iStock via Getty Images

Share of U.S. arms exports, 2019-2023: 1.7%

1.7% Largest weapons deal with US: ABM missile — new MIM-104 PAC-3 MSE

ABM missile — new MIM-104 PAC-3 MSE 2nd largest weapons deal with US: guided rocket — new GMLRS

guided rocket — new GMLRS Poland’s military expenditure, 2023: $31.6 billion — or 3.83% of Poland’s GDP

14. Italy

Source: naphtalina / iStock via Getty Images

Share of U.S. arms exports, 2019-2023: 2.1%

2.1% Largest weapons deal with US: FGA aircraft — new F-35A Lightning-2

FGA aircraft — new F-35A Lightning-2 2nd largest weapons deal with US: FGA aircraft — new F-35B Lightning-2

FGA aircraft — new F-35B Lightning-2 Italy’s military expenditure, 2023: $35.5 billion — or 1.61% of Italy’s GDP

13. India

Source: Kevin Frayer / Getty Images

Share of U.S. arms exports, 2019-2023: 3.1%

3.1% Largest weapons deal with US: ASW aircraft — new P-8A Poseidon

ASW aircraft — new P-8A Poseidon 2nd largest weapons deal with US: combat helicopter — new AH-64E Apache

combat helicopter — new AH-64E Apache India’s military expenditure, 2023: $83.6 billion — or 2.44% of India’s GDP

12. UAE

Share of U.S. arms exports, 2019-2023: 3.2%

3.2% Largest weapons deal with US: ABM missile — new MIM-104 PAC-3 MSE

ABM missile — new MIM-104 PAC-3 MSE 2nd largest weapons deal with US: SSM — new ATACMS Block-1A

SSM — new ATACMS Block-1A UAE’s military expenditure, 2023: N/A

11. Norway

Source: Michele Ursi / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Share of U.S. arms exports, 2019-2023: 3.4%

3.4% Largest weapons deal with US: FGA aircraft — new F-35A Lightning-2

FGA aircraft — new F-35A Lightning-2 2nd largest weapons deal with US: ASW aircraft — new P-8A Poseidon

ASW aircraft — new P-8A Poseidon Norway’s military expenditure, 2023: $8.7 billion — or 1.61% of Norway’s GDP

10. Israel

Source: Joel Carillet / E+ via Getty Images

Share of U.S. arms exports, 2019-2023: 3.6%

3.6% Largest weapons deal with US: FGA aircraft — new F-35A Lightning-2

FGA aircraft — new F-35A Lightning-2 2nd largest weapons deal with US: APC/IFV — new Namer

APC/IFV — new Namer Israel’s military expenditure, 2023: $27.5 billion — or 5.32% of Israel’s GDP

9. Kuwait

Source: phot705 / iStock via Getty Images

Share of U.S. arms exports, 2019-2023: 4.5%

4.5% Largest weapons deal with US: FGA aircraft — new F/A-18E Super Hornet

FGA aircraft — new F/A-18E Super Hornet 2nd largest weapons deal with US: tank — new M-1A2S Abrams

tank — new M-1A2S Abrams Kuwait’s military expenditure, 2023: $7.8 billion — or 4.90% of Kuwait’s GDP

8. Netherlands

Share of U.S. arms exports, 2019-2023: 4.6%

4.6% Largest weapons deal with US: FGA aircraft — new F-35A Lightning-2

FGA aircraft — new F-35A Lightning-2 2nd largest weapons deal with US: transport helicopter — new CH-47F Chinook

transport helicopter — new CH-47F Chinook Netherlands’s military expenditure, 2023: $16.6 billion — or 1.53% of Netherlands’s GDP

7. Ukraine

Share of U.S. arms exports, 2019-2023: 4.7%

4.7% Largest weapons deal with US: guided rocket — second hand GMLRS

guided rocket — second hand GMLRS 2nd largest weapons deal with US: loitering munition — new Phoenix Ghost

loitering munition — new Phoenix Ghost Ukraine’s military expenditure, 2023: $64.8 billion — or 36.65% of Ukraine’s GDP

6. United Kingdom

Source: August 15, 2018 military parade in Warsaw Poland. Military of the United Kingdom by Kancelaria Sejmu / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Share of U.S. arms exports, 2019-2023: 5.1%

5.1% Largest weapons deal with US: FGA aircraft — new F-35B Lightning-2

FGA aircraft — new F-35B Lightning-2 2nd largest weapons deal with US: ASW aircraft — new P-8A Poseidon

ASW aircraft — new P-8A Poseidon United Kingdom’s military expenditure, 2023: $74.9 billion — or 2.26% of United Kingdom’s GDP

5. South Korea

Share of U.S. arms exports, 2019-2023: 5.3%

5.3% Largest weapons deal with US: FGA aircraft — new F-35A Lightning-2

FGA aircraft — new F-35A Lightning-2 2nd largest weapons deal with US: FGA aircraft — new F-35A Lightning-2

FGA aircraft — new F-35A Lightning-2 South Korea’s military expenditure, 2023: $47.9 billion — or 2.81% of South Korea’s GDP

4. Australia

Share of U.S. arms exports, 2019-2023: 7.1%

7.1% Largest weapons deal with US: FGA aircraft — new F-35A Lightning-2

FGA aircraft — new F-35A Lightning-2 2nd largest weapons deal with US: ASW aircraft — new P-8A Poseidon

ASW aircraft — new P-8A Poseidon Australia’s military expenditure, 2023: $32.3 billion — or 1.92% of Australia’s GDP

3. Qatar

Share of U.S. arms exports, 2019-2023: 8.2%

8.2% Largest weapons deal with US: FGA aircraft — new F-15 Advanced Eagle

FGA aircraft — new F-15 Advanced Eagle 2nd largest weapons deal with US: APC/IFV — new Namer

APC/IFV — new Namer Qatar’s military expenditure, 2022: $15.4 billion — or 6.96% of Qatar’s GDP

2. Japan

Source: viper-zero / iStock via Getty Images

Share of U.S. arms exports, 2019-2023: 9.5%

9.5% Largest weapons deal with US: FGA aircraft — new F-35A Lightning-2

FGA aircraft — new F-35A Lightning-2 2nd largest weapons deal with US: FGA aircraft — new F-35A Lightning-2

FGA aircraft — new F-35A Lightning-2 Japan’s military expenditure, 2023: $50.2 billion — or 1.20% of Japan’s GDP

1. Saudi Arabia

Source: Photo by Abid Katib / Getty Images

Share of U.S. arms exports, 2019-2023: 15.1%

15.1% Largest weapons deal with US: FGA aircraft — new F-15 Advanced Eagle

FGA aircraft — new F-15 Advanced Eagle 2nd largest weapons deal with US: FGA aircraft — new F-15 Advanced Eagle

FGA aircraft — new F-15 Advanced Eagle Saudi Arabia’s military expenditure, 2023: $75.8 billion — or 7.09% of Saudi Arabia’s GDP

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?

Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Despite global arms transfers actually declining slightly from 2014–18 and 2019–23, U.S. arms exports rose 17% during that time. In the global political climate, it is interesting to see which countries receive the most U.S. arms exports and how these deals impact the global arms trade.