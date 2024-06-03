This Country Has the Most Attack and Strike Aircraft, and It's Not Even Close my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Some of the most advanced air forces in the world are known for their offensive capabilities, which are carried out through their attack and strike aircraft. These aircraft play a specific role in taking out enemy assets on the ground, however they are capable of aerial engagements. Here, we are taking a closer look at the countries that have the most impressive fleets of attack and strike aircraft. (These are the nations with the largest air forces.)

To determine the countries with the most attack and strike aircraft, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. We included supplemental information regarding total military aircraft, and helicopters. We included the overall military strength score as well which is a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is.

Russia and China rank fairly high on this list as both of these nations have made great strides in recent years in terms of modernizing their air forces. This effort is seen in the development and deployment of advanced jets like the Sukhoi Su-34 and Chengdu J-20.

The United States leads the pack in terms of attack and strike aircraft. Some of these fighter jets play more roles than as just strike aircraft. The F-35 Lightning II has more capabilities than most jets as it features some of the most advanced avionics and stealth technology in the world. (This is the fastest military stealth plane ever.)

These fighter jets are a major component of most national air forces. Also, the strongest militaries in the world are home to a significant number of these jets.

Here is a look at the countries with the most attack and strike aircraft:

Why Are We Covering This?

Understanding which countries have the most attack and strike aircraft gives some context to international relations and geopolitics at large. Countries with these aircraft can better defend their airspace and project power. Understanding this, helps further understand the current balance of power in the world.

30. Myanmar

Attack and strike aircraft: 26

26 Total military aircraft: 293

293 Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 58

58 Total helicopters: 80

80 Attack helicopters: 9

9 Military strength score: 0.5251 – #35 out of 145

29. Turkmenistan

Attack and strike aircraft: 28

28 Total military aircraft: 90

90 Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 24

24 Total helicopters: 26

26 Attack helicopters: 10

10 Military strength score: 1.4906 – #83 out of 145

28. United Kingdom

Attack and strike aircraft: 29

29 Total military aircraft: 664

664 Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 120

120 Total helicopters: 276

276 Attack helicopters: 52

52 Military strength score: 0.1443 – #6 out of 145

27. Norway

Attack and strike aircraft: 30

30 Total military aircraft: 102

102 Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 37

37 Attack helicopters: 0

0 Military strength score: 0.5664 – #41 out of 145

26. Ukraine

Attack and strike aircraft: 30

30 Total military aircraft: 321

321 Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 72

72 Total helicopters: 130

130 Attack helicopters: 33

33 Military strength score: 0.2598 – #18 out of 145

25. Sudan

Attack and strike aircraft: 32

32 Total military aircraft: 170

170 Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 45

45 Total helicopters: 64

64 Attack helicopters: 35

35 Military strength score: 1.4119 – #76 out of 145

24. Mexico

Attack and strike aircraft: 33

33 Total military aircraft: 462

462 Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 3

3 Total helicopters: 178

178 Attack helicopters: 0

0 Military strength score: 0.4274 – #31 out of 145

23. Vietnam

Attack and strike aircraft: 33

33 Total military aircraft: 226

226 Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 41

41 Total helicopters: 99

99 Attack helicopters: 0

0 Military strength score: 0.3158 – #22 out of 145

22. Poland

Attack and strike aircraft: 34

34 Total military aircraft: 468

468 Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 59

59 Total helicopters: 215

215 Attack helicopters: 30

30 Military strength score: 0.2917 – #21 out of 145

21. Iraq

Attack and strike aircraft: 35

35 Total military aircraft: 371

371 Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 26

26 Total helicopters: 197

197 Attack helicopters: 40

40 Military strength score: 0.7441 – #45 out of 145

20. Japan

Attack and strike aircraft: 36

36 Total military aircraft: 1,459

1,459 Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 217

217 Total helicopters: 577

577 Attack helicopters: 119

119 Military strength score: 0.1601 – #7 out of 145

19. Indonesia

Attack and strike aircraft: 37

37 Total military aircraft: 474

474 Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 41

41 Total helicopters: 210

210 Attack helicopters: 15

15 Military strength score: 0.2251 – #13 out of 145

18. Kazakhstan

Attack and strike aircraft: 38

38 Total military aircraft: 243

243 Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 81

81 Total helicopters: 75

75 Attack helicopters: 22

22 Military strength score: 0.9495 – #58 out of 145

17. Israel

Attack and strike aircraft: 39

39 Total military aircraft: 612

612 Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 241

241 Total helicopters: 146

146 Attack helicopters: 48

48 Military strength score: 0.2596 – #17 out of 145

16. Algeria

Attack and strike aircraft: 42

42 Total military aircraft: 605

605 Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 102

102 Total helicopters: 298

298 Attack helicopters: 75

75 Military strength score: 0.3589 – #26 out of 145

15. Belarus

Attack and strike aircraft: 51

51 Total military aircraft: 183

183 Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 37

37 Total helicopters: 64

64 Attack helicopters: 25

25 Military strength score: 1.0901 – #64 out of 145

14. Syria

Attack and strike aircraft: 57

57 Total military aircraft: 452

452 Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 168

168 Total helicopters: 153

153 Attack helicopters: 27

27 Military strength score: 1.0026 – #60 out of 145

13. Australia

Attack and strike aircraft: 60

60 Total military aircraft: 325

325 Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 24

24 Total helicopters: 79

79 Attack helicopters: 22

22 Military strength score: 0.2515 – #16 out of 145

12. Italy

Attack and strike aircraft: 67

67 Total military aircraft: 800

800 Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 90

90 Total helicopters: 402

402 Attack helicopters: 57

57 Military strength score: 0.1863 – #10 out of 145

11. Brazil

Attack and strike aircraft: 72

72 Total military aircraft: 628

628 Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 46

46 Total helicopters: 195

195 Attack helicopters: 0

0 Military strength score: 0.1944 – #12 out of 145

10. Germany

Attack and strike aircraft: 76

76 Total military aircraft: 618

618 Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 133

133 Total helicopters: 318

318 Attack helicopters: 55

55 Military strength score: 0.2847 – #19 out of 145

9. Saudi Arabia

Attack and strike aircraft: 81

81 Total military aircraft: 914

914 Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 283

283 Total helicopters: 262

262 Attack helicopters: 34

34 Military strength score: 0.3235 – #23 out of 145

8. Egypt

Attack and strike aircraft: 88

88 Total military aircraft: 1,080

1,080 Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 238

238 Total helicopters: 338

338 Attack helicopters: 100

100 Military strength score: 0.2283 – #15 out of 145

7. Pakistan

Attack and strike aircraft: 90

90 Total military aircraft: 1,434

1,434 Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 387

387 Total helicopters: 352

352 Attack helicopters: 57

57 Military strength score: 0.1711 – #9 out of 145

6. South Korea

Attack and strike aircraft: 98

98 Total military aircraft: 1,576

1,576 Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 354

354 Total helicopters: 758

758 Attack helicopters: 112

112 Military strength score: 0.1416 – #5 out of 145

5. India

Attack and strike aircraft: 130

130 Total military aircraft: 2,296

2,296 Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 606

606 Total helicopters: 869

869 Attack helicopters: 40

40 Military strength score: 0.1023 – #4 out of 145

4. North Korea

Attack and strike aircraft: 132

132 Total military aircraft: 951

951 Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 440

440 Total helicopters: 205

205 Attack helicopters: 20

20 Military strength score: 0.5313 – #36 out of 145

3. China

Attack and strike aircraft: 371

371 Total military aircraft: 3,304

3,304 Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 1,207

1,207 Total helicopters: 913

913 Attack helicopters: 281

281 Military strength score: 0.0706 – #3 out of 145

2. Russia

Attack and strike aircraft: 730

730 Total military aircraft: 4,255

4,255 Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 809

809 Total helicopters: 1,547

1,547 Attack helicopters: 559

559 Military strength score: 0.0702 – #2 out of 145

1. United States

Attack and strike aircraft: 896

896 Total military aircraft: 13,209

13,209 Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 1,854

1,854 Total helicopters: 5,737

5,737 Attack helicopters: 1,000

1,000 Military strength score: 0.0699 – #1 out of 145

