This Country Has the Most Attack and Strike Aircraft, and It's Not Even Close

Some of the most advanced air forces in the world are known for their offensive capabilities, which are carried out through their attack and strike aircraft. These aircraft play a specific role in taking out enemy assets on the ground, however they are capable of aerial engagements. Here, we are taking a closer look at the countries that have the most impressive fleets of attack and strike aircraft. (These are the nations with the largest air forces.)
To determine the countries with the most attack and strike aircraft, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. We included supplemental information regarding total military aircraft, and helicopters. We included the overall military strength score as well which is a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is.
Russia and China rank fairly high on this list as both of these nations have made great strides in recent years in terms of modernizing their air forces. This effort is seen in the development and deployment of advanced jets like the Sukhoi Su-34 and Chengdu J-20.
The United States leads the pack in terms of attack and strike aircraft. Some of these fighter jets play more roles than as just strike aircraft. The F-35 Lightning II has more capabilities than most jets as it features some of the most advanced avionics and stealth technology in the world. (This is the fastest military stealth plane ever.)
These fighter jets are a major component of most national air forces. Also, the strongest militaries in the world are home to a significant number of these jets.
Here is a look at the countries with the most attack and strike aircraft:
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding which countries have the most attack and strike aircraft gives some context to international relations and geopolitics at large. Countries with these aircraft can better defend their airspace and project power. Understanding this, helps further understand the current balance of power in the world.
30. Myanmar
- Attack and strike aircraft: 26
- Total military aircraft: 293
- Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 58
- Total helicopters: 80
- Attack helicopters: 9
- Military strength score: 0.5251 – #35 out of 145
29. Turkmenistan
- Attack and strike aircraft: 28
- Total military aircraft: 90
- Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 24
- Total helicopters: 26
- Attack helicopters: 10
- Military strength score: 1.4906 – #83 out of 145
28. United Kingdom
- Attack and strike aircraft: 29
- Total military aircraft: 664
- Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 120
- Total helicopters: 276
- Attack helicopters: 52
- Military strength score: 0.1443 – #6 out of 145
27. Norway
- Attack and strike aircraft: 30
- Total military aircraft: 102
- Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0
- Total helicopters: 37
- Attack helicopters: 0
- Military strength score: 0.5664 – #41 out of 145
26. Ukraine
- Attack and strike aircraft: 30
- Total military aircraft: 321
- Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 72
- Total helicopters: 130
- Attack helicopters: 33
- Military strength score: 0.2598 – #18 out of 145
25. Sudan
- Attack and strike aircraft: 32
- Total military aircraft: 170
- Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 45
- Total helicopters: 64
- Attack helicopters: 35
- Military strength score: 1.4119 – #76 out of 145
24. Mexico
- Attack and strike aircraft: 33
- Total military aircraft: 462
- Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 3
- Total helicopters: 178
- Attack helicopters: 0
- Military strength score: 0.4274 – #31 out of 145
23. Vietnam
- Attack and strike aircraft: 33
- Total military aircraft: 226
- Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 41
- Total helicopters: 99
- Attack helicopters: 0
- Military strength score: 0.3158 – #22 out of 145
22. Poland
- Attack and strike aircraft: 34
- Total military aircraft: 468
- Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 59
- Total helicopters: 215
- Attack helicopters: 30
- Military strength score: 0.2917 – #21 out of 145
21. Iraq
- Attack and strike aircraft: 35
- Total military aircraft: 371
- Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 26
- Total helicopters: 197
- Attack helicopters: 40
- Military strength score: 0.7441 – #45 out of 145
20. Japan
- Attack and strike aircraft: 36
- Total military aircraft: 1,459
- Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 217
- Total helicopters: 577
- Attack helicopters: 119
- Military strength score: 0.1601 – #7 out of 145
19. Indonesia
- Attack and strike aircraft: 37
- Total military aircraft: 474
- Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 41
- Total helicopters: 210
- Attack helicopters: 15
- Military strength score: 0.2251 – #13 out of 145
18. Kazakhstan
- Attack and strike aircraft: 38
- Total military aircraft: 243
- Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 81
- Total helicopters: 75
- Attack helicopters: 22
- Military strength score: 0.9495 – #58 out of 145
17. Israel
- Attack and strike aircraft: 39
- Total military aircraft: 612
- Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 241
- Total helicopters: 146
- Attack helicopters: 48
- Military strength score: 0.2596 – #17 out of 145
16. Algeria
- Attack and strike aircraft: 42
- Total military aircraft: 605
- Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 102
- Total helicopters: 298
- Attack helicopters: 75
- Military strength score: 0.3589 – #26 out of 145
15. Belarus
- Attack and strike aircraft: 51
- Total military aircraft: 183
- Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 37
- Total helicopters: 64
- Attack helicopters: 25
- Military strength score: 1.0901 – #64 out of 145
14. Syria
- Attack and strike aircraft: 57
- Total military aircraft: 452
- Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 168
- Total helicopters: 153
- Attack helicopters: 27
- Military strength score: 1.0026 – #60 out of 145
13. Australia
- Attack and strike aircraft: 60
- Total military aircraft: 325
- Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 24
- Total helicopters: 79
- Attack helicopters: 22
- Military strength score: 0.2515 – #16 out of 145
12. Italy
- Attack and strike aircraft: 67
- Total military aircraft: 800
- Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 90
- Total helicopters: 402
- Attack helicopters: 57
- Military strength score: 0.1863 – #10 out of 145
11. Brazil
- Attack and strike aircraft: 72
- Total military aircraft: 628
- Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 46
- Total helicopters: 195
- Attack helicopters: 0
- Military strength score: 0.1944 – #12 out of 145
10. Germany
- Attack and strike aircraft: 76
- Total military aircraft: 618
- Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 133
- Total helicopters: 318
- Attack helicopters: 55
- Military strength score: 0.2847 – #19 out of 145
9. Saudi Arabia
- Attack and strike aircraft: 81
- Total military aircraft: 914
- Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 283
- Total helicopters: 262
- Attack helicopters: 34
- Military strength score: 0.3235 – #23 out of 145
8. Egypt
- Attack and strike aircraft: 88
- Total military aircraft: 1,080
- Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 238
- Total helicopters: 338
- Attack helicopters: 100
- Military strength score: 0.2283 – #15 out of 145
7. Pakistan
- Attack and strike aircraft: 90
- Total military aircraft: 1,434
- Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 387
- Total helicopters: 352
- Attack helicopters: 57
- Military strength score: 0.1711 – #9 out of 145
6. South Korea
- Attack and strike aircraft: 98
- Total military aircraft: 1,576
- Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 354
- Total helicopters: 758
- Attack helicopters: 112
- Military strength score: 0.1416 – #5 out of 145
5. India
- Attack and strike aircraft: 130
- Total military aircraft: 2,296
- Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 606
- Total helicopters: 869
- Attack helicopters: 40
- Military strength score: 0.1023 – #4 out of 145
4. North Korea
- Attack and strike aircraft: 132
- Total military aircraft: 951
- Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 440
- Total helicopters: 205
- Attack helicopters: 20
- Military strength score: 0.5313 – #36 out of 145
3. China
- Attack and strike aircraft: 371
- Total military aircraft: 3,304
- Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 1,207
- Total helicopters: 913
- Attack helicopters: 281
- Military strength score: 0.0706 – #3 out of 145
2. Russia
- Attack and strike aircraft: 730
- Total military aircraft: 4,255
- Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 809
- Total helicopters: 1,547
- Attack helicopters: 559
- Military strength score: 0.0702 – #2 out of 145
1. United States
- Attack and strike aircraft: 896
- Total military aircraft: 13,209
- Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 1,854
- Total helicopters: 5,737
- Attack helicopters: 1,000
- Military strength score: 0.0699 – #1 out of 145
Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With An Advisor Now (Sponsored)
Are you ready for retirement? Planning for retirement can be overwhelming, that’s why it could be a good idea to speak to a fiduciary financial advisor about your goals today.
Start by taking this retirement quiz right here from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes. Smart Asset is now matching over 50,000 people a month.
Click here now to get started.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.