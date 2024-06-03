Military

This Country Has the Most Attack and Strike Aircraft, and It's Not Even Close

Chris Lange
Published:

Some of the most advanced air forces in the world are known for their offensive capabilities, which are carried out through their attack and strike aircraft. These aircraft play a specific role in taking out enemy assets on the ground, however they are capable of aerial engagements. Here, we are taking a closer look at the countries that have the most impressive fleets of attack and strike aircraft. (These are the nations with the largest air forces.)

To determine the countries with the most attack and strike aircraft, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. We included supplemental information regarding total military aircraft, and helicopters. We included the overall military strength score as well which is a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is.

Russia and China rank fairly high on this list as both of these nations have made great strides in recent years in terms of modernizing their air forces. This effort is seen in the development and deployment of advanced jets like the Sukhoi Su-34 and Chengdu J-20.

The United States leads the pack in terms of attack and strike aircraft. Some of these fighter jets play more roles than as just strike aircraft. The F-35 Lightning II has more capabilities than most jets as it features some of the most advanced avionics and stealth technology in the world. (This is the fastest military stealth plane ever.)

These fighter jets are a major component of most national air forces. Also, the strongest militaries in the world are home to a significant number of these jets.

Here is a look at the countries with the most attack and strike aircraft:

Why Are We Covering This?

Understanding which countries have the most attack and strike aircraft gives some context to international relations and geopolitics at large. Countries with these aircraft can better defend their airspace and project power. Understanding this, helps further understand the current balance of power in the world.

30. Myanmar

Source: sndr / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Attack and strike aircraft: 26
  • Total military aircraft: 293
  • Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 58
  • Total helicopters: 80
  • Attack helicopters: 9
  • Military strength score: 0.5251 – #35 out of 145

29. Turkmenistan

  • Attack and strike aircraft: 28
  • Total military aircraft: 90
  • Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 24
  • Total helicopters: 26
  • Attack helicopters: 10
  • Military strength score: 1.4906 – #83 out of 145

28. United Kingdom

  • Attack and strike aircraft: 29
  • Total military aircraft: 664
  • Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 120
  • Total helicopters: 276
  • Attack helicopters: 52
  • Military strength score: 0.1443 – #6 out of 145

27. Norway

  • Attack and strike aircraft: 30
  • Total military aircraft: 102
  • Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0
  • Total helicopters: 37
  • Attack helicopters: 0
  • Military strength score: 0.5664 – #41 out of 145

26. Ukraine

  • Attack and strike aircraft: 30
  • Total military aircraft: 321
  • Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 72
  • Total helicopters: 130
  • Attack helicopters: 33
  • Military strength score: 0.2598 – #18 out of 145

25. Sudan

Source: KGrif / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Attack and strike aircraft: 32
  • Total military aircraft: 170
  • Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 45
  • Total helicopters: 64
  • Attack helicopters: 35
  • Military strength score: 1.4119 – #76 out of 145

24. Mexico

  • Attack and strike aircraft: 33
  • Total military aircraft: 462
  • Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 3
  • Total helicopters: 178
  • Attack helicopters: 0
  • Military strength score: 0.4274 – #31 out of 145

23. Vietnam

Source: heaadricofrohan / iStock via Getty Images

  • Attack and strike aircraft: 33
  • Total military aircraft: 226
  • Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 41
  • Total helicopters: 99
  • Attack helicopters: 0
  • Military strength score: 0.3158 – #22 out of 145

22. Poland

  • Attack and strike aircraft: 34
  • Total military aircraft: 468
  • Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 59
  • Total helicopters: 215
  • Attack helicopters: 30
  • Military strength score: 0.2917 – #21 out of 145

21. Iraq

Source: Willard / iStock via Getty Images

  • Attack and strike aircraft: 35
  • Total military aircraft: 371
  • Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 26
  • Total helicopters: 197
  • Attack helicopters: 40
  • Military strength score: 0.7441 – #45 out of 145

20. Japan

Source: guvendemir / Getty Images

  • Attack and strike aircraft: 36
  • Total military aircraft: 1,459
  • Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 217
  • Total helicopters: 577
  • Attack helicopters: 119
  • Military strength score: 0.1601 – #7 out of 145

19. Indonesia

  • Attack and strike aircraft: 37
  • Total military aircraft: 474
  • Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 41
  • Total helicopters: 210
  • Attack helicopters: 15
  • Military strength score: 0.2251 – #13 out of 145

18. Kazakhstan

Source: Thinkstock

  • Attack and strike aircraft: 38
  • Total military aircraft: 243
  • Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 81
  • Total helicopters: 75
  • Attack helicopters: 22
  • Military strength score: 0.9495 – #58 out of 145

17. Israel

Source: Courtesy Boeing Co.

  • Attack and strike aircraft: 39
  • Total military aircraft: 612
  • Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 241
  • Total helicopters: 146
  • Attack helicopters: 48
  • Military strength score: 0.2596 – #17 out of 145

16. Algeria

Source: U.S. Navy

  • Attack and strike aircraft: 42
  • Total military aircraft: 605
  • Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 102
  • Total helicopters: 298
  • Attack helicopters: 75
  • Military strength score: 0.3589 – #26 out of 145

15. Belarus

Source: Jozsef Soos / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Attack and strike aircraft: 51
  • Total military aircraft: 183
  • Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 37
  • Total helicopters: 64
  • Attack helicopters: 25
  • Military strength score: 1.0901 – #64 out of 145

14. Syria

  • Attack and strike aircraft: 57
  • Total military aircraft: 452
  • Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 168
  • Total helicopters: 153
  • Attack helicopters: 27
  • Military strength score: 1.0026 – #60 out of 145

13. Australia

  • Attack and strike aircraft: 60
  • Total military aircraft: 325
  • Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 24
  • Total helicopters: 79
  • Attack helicopters: 22
  • Military strength score: 0.2515 – #16 out of 145

12. Italy

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Attack and strike aircraft: 67
  • Total military aircraft: 800
  • Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 90
  • Total helicopters: 402
  • Attack helicopters: 57
  • Military strength score: 0.1863 – #10 out of 145

11. Brazil

  • Attack and strike aircraft: 72
  • Total military aircraft: 628
  • Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 46
  • Total helicopters: 195
  • Attack helicopters: 0
  • Military strength score: 0.1944 – #12 out of 145

10. Germany

Source: bbevren / iStock via Getty Images

  • Attack and strike aircraft: 76
  • Total military aircraft: 618
  • Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 133
  • Total helicopters: 318
  • Attack helicopters: 55
  • Military strength score: 0.2847 – #19 out of 145

9. Saudi Arabia

Source: Matt Cardy / Getty Images

  • Attack and strike aircraft: 81
  • Total military aircraft: 914
  • Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 283
  • Total helicopters: 262
  • Attack helicopters: 34
  • Military strength score: 0.3235 – #23 out of 145

8. Egypt

Source: Artyom_Anikeev / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Attack and strike aircraft: 88
  • Total military aircraft: 1,080
  • Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 238
  • Total helicopters: 338
  • Attack helicopters: 100
  • Military strength score: 0.2283 – #15 out of 145

7. Pakistan

  • Attack and strike aircraft: 90
  • Total military aircraft: 1,434
  • Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 387
  • Total helicopters: 352
  • Attack helicopters: 57
  • Military strength score: 0.1711 – #9 out of 145

6. South Korea

  • Attack and strike aircraft: 98
  • Total military aircraft: 1,576
  • Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 354
  • Total helicopters: 758
  • Attack helicopters: 112
  • Military strength score: 0.1416 – #5 out of 145

5. India

  • Attack and strike aircraft: 130
  • Total military aircraft: 2,296
  • Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 606
  • Total helicopters: 869
  • Attack helicopters: 40
  • Military strength score: 0.1023 – #4 out of 145

4. North Korea

  • Attack and strike aircraft: 132
  • Total military aircraft: 951
  • Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 440
  • Total helicopters: 205
  • Attack helicopters: 20
  • Military strength score: 0.5313 – #36 out of 145

3. China

Source: N509FZ / Wikimedia Commons

  • Attack and strike aircraft: 371
  • Total military aircraft: 3,304
  • Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 1,207
  • Total helicopters: 913
  • Attack helicopters: 281
  • Military strength score: 0.0706 – #3 out of 145

2. Russia

Source: Laski Collection / Getty Images

  • Attack and strike aircraft: 730
  • Total military aircraft: 4,255
  • Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 809
  • Total helicopters: 1,547
  • Attack helicopters: 559
  • Military strength score: 0.0702 – #2 out of 145

1. United States

  • Attack and strike aircraft: 896
  • Total military aircraft: 13,209
  • Fighter and interceptor aircraft: 1,854
  • Total helicopters: 5,737
  • Attack helicopters: 1,000
  • Military strength score: 0.0699 – #1 out of 145

