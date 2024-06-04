Every Rank in the US Army, and What They're Paid zim286 / iStock via Getty Images

Providing ground troops, the U.S. Army is the largest of the U.S. military service branches. The Army’s over 460,000 active-duty soldiers (as of 2022) comprise 35.4% of the military’s total active-duty members. These soldiers have to be paid, and just like in the civilian world, those with more experience and higher education are paid more. Those with higher the rank and more experience are also often in charge of larger numbers of soldiers.

To find every rank in the U.S. Army, and what they’re paid, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 basic pay tables from the Defense Finance and Accounting Service for the Department of Defense as well as Army ranks from the DOD and the Army. These ranks were matched with pay grades and are ordered by the maximum possible annual base pay (we used the monthly pay to calculate annual pay), with the minimum pay used as tie breaker.

Like all U.S. military personnel, Army soldiers are paid a minimum basic pay based on rank and years of service. The basic pay increased by 5.2% in 2024 (the highest increase of the past two decades). On top of the basic pay, there are allowances, bonuses, and other pays. For example, all military members also receive basic allowance for subsistence, which amounts to about $3,803 a year for officers and $5,523 a year for enlisted personnel. Other allowances can amount to thousands of dollars a year. (Also see: States With the Most American Armed Forces Personnel: All 50 Ranked.)

In the junior enlisted ranks, when soldiers tend to still be in training or on their initial assignment, the Army pay may seem low. But the pay increases with time and we provide pay — basic only — at four years, 10 years, and 20 years to see how the pay rises over time, assuming the same rank. Starting with the sergeant rank, these enlisted soldiers are termed noncommissioned officers and take on leadership roles … all the way to Sergeant Major of the Army. The only one person in the Army with that rank oversees all NCOs and serves as advisor to the Chief of Staff of the Army (a 4-star general).

Before commissioned officers in terms of precedence are warrant officers. These technical experts, combat leaders, trainers, and advisors are appointed by the secretary of the Army. Finally, though the lower-ranked officers are paid below some higher enlisted ranks and warrant officers, eventually officers are the highest paid in the Army. The highest paid ranks — brigadier generals through generals — can make over $150,000 a year in base pay alone. Generals who have 20 years of experience or more and vast amounts of personnel under their command can make over $200,000 a year in basic pay. To compare, the average CEO pay is $258,900, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

(It is important to note that the O-1E to O-3E officers – those with previous enlisted active-duty service – get paid extra in acknowledgement of their service time and experience.)

32. Academy cadet

Monthly pay: $1,340

$1,340 Corresponding annual pay range: $16,074

31. Private — pay grades: E-1 <4 mos & E-1 >4 mos

Monthly pay with less than 4 months of service: $1,865

$1,865 Monthly pay range with min <2 to 40 yrs of service: $2,017 to $2,017

$2,017 to $2,017 Corresponding annual pay range: $24,206 to $24,206

$24,206 to $24,206 Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $24,206

$24,206 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $24,206

$24,206 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $24,206

30. Private (PV2) — pay grade: E-2

Monthly pay range with min <2 to 40 yrs of service: $2,261 to $2,261

$2,261 to $2,261 Corresponding annual pay range: $27,133 to $27,133

$27,133 to $27,133 Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $27,133

$27,133 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $27,133

$27,133 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $27,133

29. Private First Class (PFC) — pay grade: E-3

Monthly pay range with min <2 to 40 yrs of service: $2,378 to $2,680

$2,378 to $2,680 Corresponding annual pay range: $28,530 to $32,162

$28,530 to $32,162 Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $32,162

$32,162 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $32,162

$32,162 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $32,162

28. Specialist (SPC) — pay grade: E-4

Monthly pay range with min <2 to 40 yrs of service: $2,634 to $3,197

$2,634 to $3,197 Corresponding annual pay range: $31,604 to $38,369

$31,604 to $38,369 Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $36,796

$36,796 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $38,369

$38,369 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $38,369

27. Corporal (CPL) — pay grade: E-4

Monthly pay range with min <2 to 40 yrs of service: $2,634 to $3,197

$2,634 to $3,197 Corresponding annual pay range: $31,604 to $38,369

$31,604 to $38,369 Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $36,796

$36,796 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $38,369

$38,369 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $38,369

26. Sergeant (SGT) — pay grade: E-5

Monthly pay range with min <2 to 40 yrs of service: $2,872 to $4,076

$2,872 to $4,076 Corresponding annual pay range: $34,466 to $48,917

$34,466 to $48,917 Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $40,388

$40,388 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $48,625

$48,625 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $48,917

25. Second Lieutenant (2LT) — pay grade: O-1

Monthly pay range with min <2 to 40 yrs of service: $3,826 to $4,815

$3,826 to $4,815 Corresponding annual pay range: $45,914 to $57,776

$45,914 to $57,776 Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $57,776

$57,776 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $57,776

$57,776 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $57,776

24. Staff Sergeant (SSG) — pay grade: E-6

Monthly pay range with min <2 to 40 yrs of service: $3,136 to $4,856

$3,136 to $4,856 Corresponding annual pay range: $37,627 to $58,277

$37,627 to $58,277 Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $45,011

$45,011 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $52,654

$52,654 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $58,277

23. Second Lieutenant 2LT — pay grade: O-1E

Monthly pay range with min 4 to 40 yrs of service: $4,815 to $5,978

$4,815 to $5,978 Corresponding annual pay range: $57,776 to $71,737

$57,776 to $71,737 Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $57,776

$57,776 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $66,308

$66,308 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $71,737

22. First Lieutenant (1LT) — pay grade: O-2

Monthly pay range with min <2 to 40 yrs of service: $4,409 to $6,101

$4,409 to $6,101 Corresponding annual pay range: $52,902 to $73,210

$52,902 to $73,210 Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $71,737

$71,737 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $73,210

$73,210 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $73,210

21. Warrant Officer 1 (WO1) — pay grade: W-1

Monthly pay range with min <2 to 40 yrs of service: $3,740 to $6,463

$3,740 to $6,463 Corresponding annual pay range: $44,878 to $77,555

$44,878 to $77,555 Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $53,755

$53,755 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $64,012

$64,012 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $77,555

20. Sergeant First Class (SFC) — pay grade: E-7

Monthly pay range with min <2 to 40 yrs of service: $3,625 to $6,516

$3,625 to $6,516 Corresponding annual pay range: $43,499 to $78,188

$43,499 to $78,188 Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $51,700

$51,700 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $58,637

$58,637 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $69,095

19. First Lieutenant 1LT — pay grade: O-2E

Monthly pay range with min 4 to 40 yrs of service: $5,978 to $7,065

$5,978 to $7,065 Corresponding annual pay range: $71,737 to $84,780

$71,737 to $84,780 Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $71,737

$71,737 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $79,474

$79,474 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $84,780

18. Chief Warrant Officer 2 (CW2) — pay grade: W-2

Monthly pay range with min <2 to 40 yrs of service: $4,261 to $7,112

$4,261 to $7,112 Corresponding annual pay range: $51,131 to $85,342

$51,131 to $85,342 Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $58,478

$58,478 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $69,502

$69,502 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $82,274

17. Master Sergeant (MSG) — pay grade: E-8

Monthly pay range with min 8 to 40 yrs of service: $5,215 to $7,437

$5,215 to $7,437 Corresponding annual pay range: $62,579 to $89,248

$62,579 to $89,248 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $65,347

$65,347 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $77,389

16. First Sergeant (1SG) — pay grade: E-8

Monthly pay range with min 8 to 40 yrs of service: $5,215 to $7,437

$5,215 to $7,437 Corresponding annual pay range: $62,579 to $89,248

$62,579 to $89,248 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $65,347

$65,347 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $77,389

15. Captain (CPT) — pay grade: O-3

Monthly pay range with min <2 to 40 yrs of service: $5,102 to $8,301

$5,102 to $8,301 Corresponding annual pay range: $61,225 to $99,612

$61,225 to $99,612 Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $81,673

$81,673 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $92,660

$92,660 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $99,612

14. Chief Warrant Officer 3 (CW3) — pay grade: W-3

Monthly pay range with min <2 to 40 yrs of service: $4,816 to $8,447

$4,816 to $8,447 Corresponding annual pay range: $57,787 to $101,365

$57,787 to $101,365 Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $63,468

$63,468 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $76,450

$76,450 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $93,776

13. Captain CPT — pay grade: O-3E

Monthly pay range with min 4 to 40 yrs of service: $6,806 to $8,859

$6,806 to $8,859 Corresponding annual pay range: $81,673 to $106,308

$81,673 to $106,308 Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $81,673

$81,673 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $92,660

$92,660 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $106,308

12. Major (MAJ) — pay grade: O-4

Monthly pay range with min <2 to 40 yrs of service: $5,803 to $9,689

$5,803 to $9,689 Corresponding annual pay range: $69,638 to $116,269

$69,638 to $116,269 Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $87,185

$87,185 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $104,209

$104,209 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $116,269

11. Chief Warrant Officer 4 (CW4) — pay grade: W-4

Monthly pay range with min <2 to 40 yrs of service: $5,273 to $9,822

$5,273 to $9,822 Corresponding annual pay range: $63,277 to $117,860

$63,277 to $117,860 Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $71,935

$71,935 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $81,842

$81,842 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $102,100

10. Sergeant Major (SGM) — pay grade: E-9

Monthly pay range with min 10 to 40 yrs of service: $6,371 to $9,891

$6,371 to $9,891 Corresponding annual pay range: $76,446 to $118,696

$76,446 to $118,696 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $76,446

$76,446 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $89,665

9. Command Sergeant Major (CSM) — pay grade: E-9

Monthly pay range with min 10 to 40 yrs of service: $6,371 to $9,891

$6,371 to $9,891 Corresponding annual pay range: $76,446 to $118,696

$76,446 to $118,696 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $76,446

$76,446 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $89,665

8. Sergeant Major of the Army — pay grade: E-9

Monthly pay range with min 10 to 40 yrs of service: $6,371 to $9,891

$6,371 to $9,891 Corresponding annual pay range: $76,446 to $118,696

$76,446 to $118,696 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $76,446

$76,446 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $89,665

7. Lieutenant Colonel (LTC) — pay grade: O-5

Monthly pay range with min <2 to 40 yrs of service: $6,726 to $11,427

$6,726 to $11,427 Corresponding annual pay range: $80,708 to $137,120

$80,708 to $137,120 Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $98,395

$98,395 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $109,836

$109,836 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $133,117

6. Chief Warrant Officer 5 (CW5) — pay grade: W-5

Monthly pay range with min 20 to 40 yrs of service: $9,376 to $12,269

$9,376 to $12,269 Corresponding annual pay range: $112,507 to $147,229

$112,507 to $147,229 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $112,507

5. Colonel (COL) — pay grade: O-6

Monthly pay range with min <2 to 40 yrs of service: $8,068 to $14,282

$8,068 to $14,282 Corresponding annual pay range: $96,815 to $171,389

$96,815 to $171,389 Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $113,339

$113,339 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $119,297

$119,297 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $152,125

4. Brigadier General (BG) — pay grade: O-7

Monthly pay range with min <2 to 40 yrs of service: $10,639 to $15,896

$10,639 to $15,896 Corresponding annual pay range: $127,667 to $190,750

$127,667 to $190,750 Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $138,528

$138,528 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $150,890

$150,890 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $186,052

3. Major General (MG) — pay grade: O-8

Monthly pay range with min <2 to 40 yrs of service: $12,804 to $18,458

$12,804 to $18,458 Corresponding annual pay range: $153,644 to $221,497

$153,644 to $221,497 Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $162,950

$162,950 Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $175,702

$175,702 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $205,747

2. Lieutenant General (LTG) — pay grade: O-9

Monthly pay range with min 20 to 40 yrs of service: $18,096 to $18,492

$18,096 to $18,492 Corresponding annual pay range: $217,152 to $221,900

$217,152 to $221,900 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $217,152

1. General (GEN) — pay grade: O-10

Monthly pay range with min 20 to 40 yrs of service: $18,492 to $18,492

$18,492 to $18,492 Corresponding annual pay range: $221,900 to $221,900

$221,900 to $221,900 Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $221,900

