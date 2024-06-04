Every Rank in the US Army, and What They're Paid

Providing ground troops, the U.S. Army is the largest of the U.S. military service branches. The Army’s over 460,000 active-duty soldiers (as of 2022) comprise 35.4% of the military’s total active-duty members. These soldiers have to be paid, and just like in the civilian world, those with more experience and higher education are paid more. Those with higher the rank and more experience are also often in charge of larger numbers of soldiers.
To find every rank in the U.S. Army, and what they’re paid, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 basic pay tables from the Defense Finance and Accounting Service for the Department of Defense as well as Army ranks from the DOD and the Army. These ranks were matched with pay grades and are ordered by the maximum possible annual base pay (we used the monthly pay to calculate annual pay), with the minimum pay used as tie breaker.
Like all U.S. military personnel, Army soldiers are paid a minimum basic pay based on rank and years of service. The basic pay increased by 5.2% in 2024 (the highest increase of the past two decades). On top of the basic pay, there are allowances, bonuses, and other pays. For example, all military members also receive basic allowance for subsistence, which amounts to about $3,803 a year for officers and $5,523 a year for enlisted personnel. Other allowances can amount to thousands of dollars a year. (Also see: States With the Most American Armed Forces Personnel: All 50 Ranked.)
In the junior enlisted ranks, when soldiers tend to still be in training or on their initial assignment, the Army pay may seem low. But the pay increases with time and we provide pay — basic only — at four years, 10 years, and 20 years to see how the pay rises over time, assuming the same rank. Starting with the sergeant rank, these enlisted soldiers are termed noncommissioned officers and take on leadership roles … all the way to Sergeant Major of the Army. The only one person in the Army with that rank oversees all NCOs and serves as advisor to the Chief of Staff of the Army (a 4-star general).
Before commissioned officers in terms of precedence are warrant officers. These technical experts, combat leaders, trainers, and advisors are appointed by the secretary of the Army. Finally, though the lower-ranked officers are paid below some higher enlisted ranks and warrant officers, eventually officers are the highest paid in the Army. The highest paid ranks — brigadier generals through generals — can make over $150,000 a year in base pay alone. Generals who have 20 years of experience or more and vast amounts of personnel under their command can make over $200,000 a year in basic pay. To compare, the average CEO pay is $258,900, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
(It is important to note that the O-1E to O-3E officers – those with previous enlisted active-duty service – get paid extra in acknowledgement of their service time and experience.)
Why This MattersIn fiscal 2022, the Army missed its recruitment goal of 60,000 new soldiers by 15,000, and in fiscal 2023, it missed a recruitment goal of 65,000 new soldiers by 10,000. The current Army end strength of 452,000 is “the smallest since before World War II.” To attract new recruits, the Army offers up to $50,000 in recruitment bonuses. While the basic pay may seem low, it does not include any allowances many personnel receive, in addition to different benefits and career training and possible pensions at retirement. Here we aim to at least provide an overview of the basic pay of Army ranks.
32. Academy cadet
- Monthly pay: $1,340
- Corresponding annual pay range: $16,074
31. Private — pay grades: E-1 <4 mos & E-1 >4 mos
- Monthly pay with less than 4 months of service: $1,865
- Monthly pay range with min <2 to 40 yrs of service: $2,017 to $2,017
- Corresponding annual pay range: $24,206 to $24,206
- Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $24,206
- Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $24,206
- Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $24,206
30. Private (PV2) — pay grade: E-2
- Monthly pay range with min <2 to 40 yrs of service: $2,261 to $2,261
- Corresponding annual pay range: $27,133 to $27,133
- Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $27,133
- Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $27,133
- Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $27,133
29. Private First Class (PFC) — pay grade: E-3
- Monthly pay range with min <2 to 40 yrs of service: $2,378 to $2,680
- Corresponding annual pay range: $28,530 to $32,162
- Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $32,162
- Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $32,162
- Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $32,162
28. Specialist (SPC) — pay grade: E-4
- Monthly pay range with min <2 to 40 yrs of service: $2,634 to $3,197
- Corresponding annual pay range: $31,604 to $38,369
- Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $36,796
- Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $38,369
- Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $38,369
27. Corporal (CPL) — pay grade: E-4
- Monthly pay range with min <2 to 40 yrs of service: $2,634 to $3,197
- Corresponding annual pay range: $31,604 to $38,369
- Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $36,796
- Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $38,369
- Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $38,369
26. Sergeant (SGT) — pay grade: E-5
- Monthly pay range with min <2 to 40 yrs of service: $2,872 to $4,076
- Corresponding annual pay range: $34,466 to $48,917
- Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $40,388
- Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $48,625
- Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $48,917
25. Second Lieutenant (2LT) — pay grade: O-1
- Monthly pay range with min <2 to 40 yrs of service: $3,826 to $4,815
- Corresponding annual pay range: $45,914 to $57,776
- Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $57,776
- Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $57,776
- Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $57,776
24. Staff Sergeant (SSG) — pay grade: E-6
- Monthly pay range with min <2 to 40 yrs of service: $3,136 to $4,856
- Corresponding annual pay range: $37,627 to $58,277
- Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $45,011
- Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $52,654
- Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $58,277
23. Second Lieutenant 2LT — pay grade: O-1E
- Monthly pay range with min 4 to 40 yrs of service: $4,815 to $5,978
- Corresponding annual pay range: $57,776 to $71,737
- Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $57,776
- Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $66,308
- Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $71,737
22. First Lieutenant (1LT) — pay grade: O-2
- Monthly pay range with min <2 to 40 yrs of service: $4,409 to $6,101
- Corresponding annual pay range: $52,902 to $73,210
- Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $71,737
- Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $73,210
- Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $73,210
21. Warrant Officer 1 (WO1) — pay grade: W-1
- Monthly pay range with min <2 to 40 yrs of service: $3,740 to $6,463
- Corresponding annual pay range: $44,878 to $77,555
- Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $53,755
- Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $64,012
- Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $77,555
20. Sergeant First Class (SFC) — pay grade: E-7
- Monthly pay range with min <2 to 40 yrs of service: $3,625 to $6,516
- Corresponding annual pay range: $43,499 to $78,188
- Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $51,700
- Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $58,637
- Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $69,095
19. First Lieutenant 1LT — pay grade: O-2E
- Monthly pay range with min 4 to 40 yrs of service: $5,978 to $7,065
- Corresponding annual pay range: $71,737 to $84,780
- Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $71,737
- Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $79,474
- Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $84,780
18. Chief Warrant Officer 2 (CW2) — pay grade: W-2
- Monthly pay range with min <2 to 40 yrs of service: $4,261 to $7,112
- Corresponding annual pay range: $51,131 to $85,342
- Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $58,478
- Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $69,502
- Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $82,274
17. Master Sergeant (MSG) — pay grade: E-8
- Monthly pay range with min 8 to 40 yrs of service: $5,215 to $7,437
- Corresponding annual pay range: $62,579 to $89,248
- Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $65,347
- Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $77,389
16. First Sergeant (1SG) — pay grade: E-8
- Monthly pay range with min 8 to 40 yrs of service: $5,215 to $7,437
- Corresponding annual pay range: $62,579 to $89,248
- Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $65,347
- Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $77,389
15. Captain (CPT) — pay grade: O-3
- Monthly pay range with min <2 to 40 yrs of service: $5,102 to $8,301
- Corresponding annual pay range: $61,225 to $99,612
- Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $81,673
- Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $92,660
- Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $99,612
14. Chief Warrant Officer 3 (CW3) — pay grade: W-3
- Monthly pay range with min <2 to 40 yrs of service: $4,816 to $8,447
- Corresponding annual pay range: $57,787 to $101,365
- Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $63,468
- Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $76,450
- Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $93,776
13. Captain CPT — pay grade: O-3E
- Monthly pay range with min 4 to 40 yrs of service: $6,806 to $8,859
- Corresponding annual pay range: $81,673 to $106,308
- Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $81,673
- Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $92,660
- Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $106,308
12. Major (MAJ) — pay grade: O-4
- Monthly pay range with min <2 to 40 yrs of service: $5,803 to $9,689
- Corresponding annual pay range: $69,638 to $116,269
- Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $87,185
- Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $104,209
- Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $116,269
11. Chief Warrant Officer 4 (CW4) — pay grade: W-4
- Monthly pay range with min <2 to 40 yrs of service: $5,273 to $9,822
- Corresponding annual pay range: $63,277 to $117,860
- Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $71,935
- Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $81,842
- Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $102,100
10. Sergeant Major (SGM) — pay grade: E-9
- Monthly pay range with min 10 to 40 yrs of service: $6,371 to $9,891
- Corresponding annual pay range: $76,446 to $118,696
- Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $76,446
- Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $89,665
9. Command Sergeant Major (CSM) — pay grade: E-9
- Monthly pay range with min 10 to 40 yrs of service: $6,371 to $9,891
- Corresponding annual pay range: $76,446 to $118,696
- Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $76,446
- Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $89,665
8. Sergeant Major of the Army — pay grade: E-9
- Monthly pay range with min 10 to 40 yrs of service: $6,371 to $9,891
- Corresponding annual pay range: $76,446 to $118,696
- Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $76,446
- Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $89,665
7. Lieutenant Colonel (LTC) — pay grade: O-5
- Monthly pay range with min <2 to 40 yrs of service: $6,726 to $11,427
- Corresponding annual pay range: $80,708 to $137,120
- Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $98,395
- Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $109,836
- Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $133,117
6. Chief Warrant Officer 5 (CW5) — pay grade: W-5
- Monthly pay range with min 20 to 40 yrs of service: $9,376 to $12,269
- Corresponding annual pay range: $112,507 to $147,229
- Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $112,507
5. Colonel (COL) — pay grade: O-6
- Monthly pay range with min <2 to 40 yrs of service: $8,068 to $14,282
- Corresponding annual pay range: $96,815 to $171,389
- Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $113,339
- Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $119,297
- Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $152,125
4. Brigadier General (BG) — pay grade: O-7
- Monthly pay range with min <2 to 40 yrs of service: $10,639 to $15,896
- Corresponding annual pay range: $127,667 to $190,750
- Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $138,528
- Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $150,890
- Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $186,052
3. Major General (MG) — pay grade: O-8
- Monthly pay range with min <2 to 40 yrs of service: $12,804 to $18,458
- Corresponding annual pay range: $153,644 to $221,497
- Annual pay with over 4 yrs of service: $162,950
- Annual pay with over 10 yrs of service: $175,702
- Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $205,747
2. Lieutenant General (LTG) — pay grade: O-9
- Monthly pay range with min 20 to 40 yrs of service: $18,096 to $18,492
- Corresponding annual pay range: $217,152 to $221,900
- Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $217,152
1. General (GEN) — pay grade: O-10
- Monthly pay range with min 20 to 40 yrs of service: $18,492 to $18,492
- Corresponding annual pay range: $221,900 to $221,900
- Annual pay with over 20 yrs of service: $221,900
