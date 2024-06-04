The US Army's Longest-Range Artillery Weapons, Ranked Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

The U.S. Army is one of the most technologically advanced militaries in the world, and much of this is reflected in their cutting-edge artillery systems. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at some of the longest-range artillery systems used by the U.S. military. (These are the NATO countries with the most artillery firepower.)

To identify the U.S. Army’s longest-range weapons, 24/7 Wall St. referenced GlobalSecurity.org’s online database of weapons systems. GlobalSecurity.org is a source of information in the fields of defense, space, intelligence, WMD, and homeland security. Mobile and towed artillery used on the battlefield were focused on for this list, which includes all ground artillery weapons in use by the U.S. military ranked by their range, from shortest to longest range. All other information came from GlobalSecurity.org or, when unavailable, from third-party military sites.

One of the most effective artillery pieces the U.S. military has been using over the last few years is the M777. This 155mm howitzer has been used extensively in Iraq and Afghanistan and boasts an impressive range of up to 40 kilometers (nearly 25 miles). It is also fairly agile, making it a favorite among troops who need to quickly move and set up their firing positions.

At the same time, the M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System is another long-range artillery weapon used extensively by U.S. Armed Forces. This system, which can fire a variety of missile types up to 300 kilometers (about 185 miles) away. It is capable of delivering a devastating amount of firepower to enemy positions. (This is every important multiple launch rocket system since World War II.)

Here is a look at the longest-range artillery weapons used by the U.S. military:

Why Are We Covering This?

Source: elentir / Flickr

Understanding the capabilities of U.S. artillery units gives context to broader military strategies. Also knowing artillery capabilities fits into the bigger picture of combined operations between allies.

24. M224 60-mm

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Maximum range: 3.5 km

3.5 km Sustained rate of fire: 20 rounds per minute

20 rounds per minute Fastest rate of fire: 30 rounds per minute for 4 minutes

30 rounds per minute for 4 minutes Crew size: 3

23. M29 81-mm

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Maximum range: 4.79 km

4.79 km Sustained rate of fire: 8 rounds per minute

8 rounds per minute Fastest rate of fire: 25 rounds per minute for 2 minutes

25 rounds per minute for 2 minutes Crew size: 5

22. M252 81-mm

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Maximum range: 5.8 km (tied)

5.8 km (tied) Sustained rate of fire: 15 rounds per minute

15 rounds per minute Fastest rate of fire: 30 rounds per minute for 2 minutes

30 rounds per minute for 2 minutes Crew size: 5

21. LAV-M

Maximum range: 5.8 km (tied)

5.8 km (tied) Sustained rate of fire: 15 rounds per minute

15 rounds per minute Fastest rate of fire: 30 rounds per minute for 2 minutes

30 rounds per minute for 2 minutes Crew size: 5

20. M30 107-mm

Source: US Army / Public Domain

Maximum range: 6.84 km

6.84 km Sustained rate of fire: 3 rounds per minute

3 rounds per minute Fastest rate of fire: 18 rounds per minute for 1 minute

18 rounds per minute for 1 minute Crew size: 5

19. M125

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Maximum range: 7.2 km (tied)

7.2 km (tied) Sustained rate of fire: 4 rounds per minute

4 rounds per minute Fastest rate of fire: 16 rounds per minute for 1 minute

16 rounds per minute for 1 minute Crew size: 6

18. M1064

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Maximum range: 7.2 km (tied)

7.2 km (tied) Sustained rate of fire: 4 rounds per minute

4 rounds per minute Fastest rate of fire: 16 rounds per minute for 1 minute

16 rounds per minute for 1 minute Crew size: 6

17. M120 120-mm

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Maximum range: 7.2 km (tied)

7.2 km (tied) Sustained rate of fire: 4 rounds per minute

4 rounds per minute Fastest rate of fire: 16 rounds per minute for 1 minute

16 rounds per minute for 1 minute Crew size: 5

16. EFSS

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Maximum range: 7.2 km (tied)

7.2 km (tied) Sustained rate of fire: 4 rounds per minute

4 rounds per minute Fastest rate of fire: 16 rounds per minute for 1 minute

16 rounds per minute for 1 minute Crew size: 5

15. LAV-EFSS

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Maximum range: 7.2 km (tied)

7.2 km (tied) Sustained rate of fire: 4 rounds per minute

4 rounds per minute Fastest rate of fire: 16 rounds per minute for 1 minute

16 rounds per minute for 1 minute Crew size: 5

14. EFOGM

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Maximum range: 15 km

15 km Sustained rate of fire: N/A

N/A Fastest rate of fire: 9 minute reload (8-24 rockets)

9 minute reload (8-24 rockets) Crew size: 2

13. Hawkeye MWS

Source: Rockfinder / E+ via Getty Images

Maximum range: 19.5 km

19.5 km Sustained rate of fire: 3 rounds per minute

3 rounds per minute Fastest rate of fire: 8 rounds per minute for 3 minutes

8 rounds per minute for 3 minutes Crew size: 4

12. M109

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Maximum range: 23 km (tied)

23 km (tied) Sustained rate of fire: 1 round per minute

1 round per minute Fastest rate of fire: 4 rounds per minute for 3 minutes

4 rounds per minute for 3 minutes Crew size: 6

11. M992 FAASV

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Maximum range: 23 km (tied)

23 km (tied) Sustained rate of fire: 1 round per minute

1 round per minute Fastest rate of fire: 4 rounds per minute for 3 minutes

4 rounds per minute for 3 minutes Crew size: 2 (+ 6 passengers)

10. M109A6 Paladin

Source: scguard / Flickr

Maximum range: 30 km (tied)

30 km (tied) Sustained rate of fire: 1 round per minute

1 round per minute Fastest rate of fire: 4 rounds per minute for 3 minutes

4 rounds per minute for 3 minutes Crew size: 4

9. M109A7 Paladin

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Maximum range: 30 km (tied)

30 km (tied) Sustained rate of fire: 1 round per minute

1 round per minute Fastest rate of fire: 4 rounds per minute for 3 minutes

4 rounds per minute for 3 minutes Crew size: 4

8. M198

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Maximum range: 30 km (tied)

30 km (tied) Sustained rate of fire: 2 rounds per minute

2 rounds per minute Fastest rate of fire: 4 rounds per minute for 3 minutes

4 rounds per minute for 3 minutes Crew size: 9

7. FCS NLOS

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Maximum range: 30 km (tied)

30 km (tied) Sustained rate of fire: 10 rounds per minute

10 rounds per minute Fastest rate of fire: 10 rounds per minute

10 rounds per minute Crew size: 2

6. M2001 Crusader

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Maximum range: 40 km (tied)

40 km (tied) Sustained rate of fire: 6 rounds per minute

6 rounds per minute Fastest rate of fire: 10-12 rounds per minute for 3-5 minutes

10-12 rounds per minute for 3-5 minutes Crew size: 3

5. M777 LW155

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Maximum range: 40 km (tied)

40 km (tied) Sustained rate of fire: 2 rounds per minute

2 rounds per minute Fastest rate of fire: 5-8 rounds per minute for 2 minutes

5-8 rounds per minute for 2 minutes Crew size: 5

4. M1299 ERCA

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Maximum range: 70 km

70 km Sustained rate of fire: 3 rounds per minute

3 rounds per minute Fastest rate of fire: 3 rounds per minute

3 rounds per minute Crew size: 4

3. M270 MLRS

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Maximum range: 300 km (tied)

300 km (tied) Sustained rate of fire: N/A

N/A Fastest rate of fire: 9 minute reload (12 rockets)

9 minute reload (12 rockets) Crew size: 3

2. M993 MLRS

Source: JeffHower / iStock via Getty Images

Maximum range: 300 km (tied)

300 km (tied) Sustained rate of fire: N/A

N/A Fastest rate of fire: 9 minute reload (12 rockets)

9 minute reload (12 rockets) Crew size: 3

1. M-142 HIMARS

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Maximum range: 499 km

499 km Sustained rate of fire: N/A

N/A Fastest rate of fire: 5 minute reload (2-6 rockets)

5 minute reload (2-6 rockets) Crew size: 3