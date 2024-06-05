These Are the Most Widely Used Military Aircraft on Earth expertinfantry / Flickr

Introduced back in 1978, the F-16 Fighting Falcon is one of the most widely used combat aircraft in the world. Despite being introduced roughly half a century ago, this fighter jet continues to be one of the most widely popular weapons systems. For many nations, the F-16 acts as a relatively low-cost and high-performance option, even compared against newer combat aircraft. The Fighting Falcon is just one of many military aircraft that pervades many national air forces. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look into the most widely used military aircraft in the world. (These are the world’s future military aircraft.)

To identify the military aircraft that are most widely used, 24/7 Wall St. referenced the report 2024 World Air Forces from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry website. We ranked each aircraft by the number of units in service in the 163 countries reporting to FlightGlobal. Supplemental data regarding the type of aircraft, how many are on order, and notable countries that use these aircraft also came from FlightGlobal.

Similar to the F-16, many of the aircraft mentioned in this list are relatively cheaper than their newer counterparts making them more affordable for countries looking to build up their military might. Another common theme among some of these combat aircraft mentioned is that they have been in production for decades, which gives credence to their combat record.

At the same time, the F-35 Lightning II is one of the fifth-generation fighter jets that many world militaries are buying up now. Lockheed Martin has been producing hundreds of these fighter jets since 2016 and many NATO nations have added these aircraft to their air forces. (These countries are buying the most F-35 Lightning II fighter jets.)

It is worth noting that the vast majority of this list consists of combat aircraft and combat helicopters. Militaries tend to have fewer tankers, transports, and special mission aircraft because their roles are limited, while combat aircraft are more effective to project power. However, the C-130 Hercules is only instance of one of these aircraft making the list.

Here is a look at the most widely flown military aircraft in the world:

Why Are We Covering This?

Source: sndr / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Understanding the most widely used military aircraft in the world is important because it provides insight into military operations. This also offers a deeper understanding of history, geopolitics, and military alliances.

25. NH90 Caiman

Source: VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Active aircraft: 433

433 Aircraft on order: 93

93 Type: Combat helicopter

Combat helicopter Notable countries: Australia, France, Netherlands

24. Chengdu J-7 Fishcan

Active aircraft: 452

452 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft

Combat aircraft, training aircraft Notable countries: China

23. Sukhoi Su-25 Frogfoot

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Active aircraft: 468

468 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft

Combat aircraft, training aircraft Notable countries: Armenia, Belarus, North Korea, Russia

22. Bell 206 JetRanger

Active aircraft: 475

475 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Type: Combat helicopter, training aircraft

Combat helicopter, training aircraft Notable countries: Argentina, Germany, Iraq, Italy

21. F-5 Tiger II

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Active aircraft: 558

558 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft

Combat aircraft, training aircraft Notable countries: Brazil, Chile, South Korea, Switzerland

20. Eurocopter H145

Active aircraft: 560

560 Aircraft on order: 63

63 Type: Combat helicopter, training aircraft

Combat helicopter, training aircraft Notable countries: Albania, Germany, United States

19. T-38 Talon

Source: Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Active aircraft: 575

575 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Type: Training aircraft

Training aircraft Notable countries: Turkey, United States

18. Aero L-39 Albatros

Active aircraft: 580

580 Aircraft on order: 32

32 Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft

Combat aircraft, training aircraft Notable countries: Libya, Mali, Russia

17. MD500 Defender

Active aircraft: 584

584 Aircraft on order: 86

86 Type: Combat helicopter

Combat helicopter Notable countries: Argentina, Colombia, North Korea

16. AH-1 Cobra

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Active aircraft: 594

594 Aircraft on order: 61

61 Type: Combat helicopter, training aircraft

Combat helicopter, training aircraft Notable countries: Bahrain, Iran, Jordan, Pakistan

15. Mil Mi-17 Hip

Active aircraft: 764

764 Aircraft on order: 17

17 Type: Combat helicopter

Combat helicopter Notable countries: Bangladesh, India, Venezuela

14. Mil Mi-24 Hind

Source: VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Active aircraft: 816

816 Aircraft on order: 37

37 Type: Combat helicopter

Combat helicopter Notable countries: Armenia, Russia, Ukraine

13. C-130 Hercules

Active aircraft: 842

842 Aircraft on order: 98

98 Type: Combat aircraft, special mission, tanker, transport

Combat aircraft, special mission, tanker, transport Notable countries: United States, Austria, Israel

12. F-35 Lightning II

Source: Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Active aircraft: 869

869 Aircraft on order: 2,703

2,703 Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft

Combat aircraft, training aircraft Notable countries: Canada, Israel, United States

11. Mikoyan MiG-29

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Active aircraft: 898

898 Aircraft on order: 72

72 Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft

Combat aircraft, training aircraft Notable countries: Belarus, Bulgaria, Cuba, Egypt

10. CH-47 Chinook

Active aircraft: 938

938 Aircraft on order: 234

234 Type: Combat aircraft

Combat aircraft Notable countries: Australia, Germany, United States

9. Bell UH-1 Iroquois

Source: cak757 / Flickr

Active aircraft: 992

992 Aircraft on order: 31

31 Type: Combat helicopter, training aircraft

Combat helicopter, training aircraft Notable countries: United States, Turkey, South Korea

8. T-6 Texan

Active aircraft: 1,001

1,001 Aircraft on order: 58

58 Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft

Combat aircraft, training aircraft Notable countries: Thailand, United States, Iraq

7. Sukhoi Su-27 Flanker

Source: Jozsef Soos / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Active aircraft: 1,005

1,005 Aircraft on order: 60

60 Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft

Combat aircraft, training aircraft Notable countries: China, Kazakhstan, Russia

6. F-15 Eagle

Source: usairforce / Flickr

Active aircraft: 1,044

1,044 Aircraft on order: 162

162 Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft

Combat aircraft, training aircraft Notable countries: Indonesia, Israel, Japan, United States

5. F/A-18 Hornet

Active aircraft: 1,108

1,108 Aircraft on order: 116

116 Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft

Combat aircraft, training aircraft Notable countries: Canada, Spain, Switzerland, United States

4. AH-64 Apache

Active aircraft: 1,249

1,249 Aircraft on order: 327

327 Type: Combat helicopter

Combat helicopter Notable countries: Greece, India, United States

3. Mil Mi-8 Hip

Active aircraft: 2,039

2,039 Aircraft on order: 17

17 Type: Combat helicopter

Combat helicopter Notable countries: Algeria, Croatia, Cuba, Russia

2. F-16 Fighting Falcon

Source: 39955793@N07 / Flickr

Active aircraft: 2,767

2,767 Aircraft on order: 255

255 Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft

Combat aircraft, training aircraft Notable countries: Bahrain, Belgium, Denmark, Egypt

1. S-70 Black Hawk

Source: fikretozk / iStock via Getty Images

Active aircraft: 3,884

3,884 Aircraft on order: 921

921 Type: Combat helicopter, training aircraft

Combat helicopter, training aircraft Notable countries: United States, Saudi Arabia, Poland