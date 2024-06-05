Military

These Are the Most Widely Used Military Aircraft on Earth

US+Army+Sergeant+First+Class+SFC | Best Army Photos 2
expertinfantry / Flickr
Chris Lange
Published:

Introduced back in 1978, the F-16 Fighting Falcon is one of the most widely used combat aircraft in the world. Despite being introduced roughly half a century ago, this fighter jet continues to be one of the most widely popular weapons systems. For many nations, the F-16 acts as a relatively low-cost and high-performance option, even compared against newer combat aircraft. The Fighting Falcon is just one of many military aircraft that pervades many national air forces. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look into the most widely used military aircraft in the world. (These are the world’s future military aircraft.)

To identify the military aircraft that are most widely used, 24/7 Wall St. referenced the report 2024 World Air Forces from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry website. We ranked each aircraft by the number of units in service in the 163 countries reporting to FlightGlobal. Supplemental data regarding the type of aircraft, how many are on order, and notable countries that use these aircraft also came from FlightGlobal.

Similar to the F-16, many of the aircraft mentioned in this list are relatively cheaper than their newer counterparts making them more affordable for countries looking to build up their military might. Another common theme among some of these combat aircraft mentioned is that they have been in production for decades, which gives credence to their combat record.

At the same time, the F-35 Lightning II is one of the fifth-generation fighter jets that many world militaries are buying up now. Lockheed Martin has been producing hundreds of these fighter jets since 2016 and many NATO nations have added these aircraft to their air forces. (These countries are buying the most F-35 Lightning II fighter jets.)

It is worth noting that the vast majority of this list consists of combat aircraft and combat helicopters. Militaries tend to have fewer tankers, transports, and special mission aircraft because their roles are limited, while combat aircraft are more effective to project power. However, the C-130 Hercules is only instance of one of these aircraft making the list.

Here is a look at the most widely flown military aircraft in the world:

Why Are We Covering This?

Source: sndr / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Understanding the most widely used military aircraft in the world is important because it provides insight into military operations. This also offers a deeper understanding of history, geopolitics, and military alliances.

25. NH90 Caiman

Source: VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Active aircraft: 433
  • Aircraft on order: 93
  • Type: Combat helicopter
  • Notable countries: Australia, France, Netherlands

24. Chengdu J-7 Fishcan

Chengdu J-7 II 71166 PLAF China by SDASM Archives/Rene Francillon Collection
Chengdu J-7 II 71166 PLAF China (Public domain) by SDASM Archives/Rene Francillon Collection
  • Active aircraft: 452
  • Aircraft on order: 0
  • Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft
  • Notable countries: China

23. Sukhoi Su-25 Frogfoot

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Active aircraft: 468
  • Aircraft on order: 0
  • Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft
  • Notable countries: Armenia, Belarus, North Korea, Russia

22. Bell 206 JetRanger

S3-BSJ Bangladesh Army Aviation Bell 206-L4 by Shadman Samee
S3-BSJ Bangladesh Army Aviation Bell 206-L4 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Shadman Samee
  • Active aircraft: 475
  • Aircraft on order: 0
  • Type: Combat helicopter, training aircraft
  • Notable countries: Argentina, Germany, Iraq, Italy

21. F-5 Tiger II

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Active aircraft: 558
  • Aircraft on order: 0
  • Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft
  • Notable countries: Brazil, Chile, South Korea, Switzerland

20. Eurocopter H145

Tag der Bundeswehr Airbus H145M by Tim Rademacher
Tag der Bundeswehr Airbus H145M (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Tim Rademacher
  • Active aircraft: 560
  • Aircraft on order: 63
  • Type: Combat helicopter, training aircraft
  • Notable countries: Albania, Germany, United States

19. T-38 Talon

Source: Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images
  • Active aircraft: 575
  • Aircraft on order: 0
  • Type: Training aircraft
  • Notable countries: Turkey, United States

18. Aero L-39 Albatros

Aero L-39 Albatros, N139SR by Eric Friedebach
Aero L-39 Albatros, N139SR (CC BY 2.0) by Eric Friedebach
  • Active aircraft: 580
  • Aircraft on order: 32
  • Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft
  • Notable countries: Libya, Mali, Russia

17. MD500 Defender

Finnish Army MD500 by James Cromwell
Finnish Army MD500 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by James Cromwell
  • Active aircraft: 584
  • Aircraft on order: 86
  • Type: Combat helicopter
  • Notable countries: Argentina, Colombia, North Korea

16. AH-1 Cobra

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Active aircraft: 594
  • Aircraft on order: 61
  • Type: Combat helicopter, training aircraft
  • Notable countries: Bahrain, Iran, Jordan, Pakistan

15. Mil Mi-17 Hip

Russian Air Force Mil Mi-17 yellow 62 by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
Russian Air Force Mil Mi-17 yellow 62 (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
  • Active aircraft: 764
  • Aircraft on order: 17
  • Type: Combat helicopter
  • Notable countries: Bangladesh, India, Venezuela

14. Mil Mi-24 Hind

Source: VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Active aircraft: 816
  • Aircraft on order: 37
  • Type: Combat helicopter
  • Notable countries: Armenia, Russia, Ukraine

13. C-130 Hercules

Best Army Photos 2 by Expert Infantry
Best Army Photos 2 (CC BY 2.0) by Expert Infantry
  • Active aircraft: 842
  • Aircraft on order: 98
  • Type: Combat aircraft, special mission, tanker, transport
  • Notable countries: United States, Austria, Israel

12. F-35 Lightning II

Source: Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr
  • Active aircraft: 869
  • Aircraft on order: 2,703
  • Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft
  • Notable countries: Canada, Israel, United States

11. Mikoyan MiG-29

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Active aircraft: 898
  • Aircraft on order: 72
  • Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft
  • Notable countries: Belarus, Bulgaria, Cuba, Egypt

10. CH-47 Chinook

150730-A-VO006-435 by US Dept of Defense
150730-A-VO006-435 (PDM 1.0) by US Dept of Defense
  • Active aircraft: 938
  • Aircraft on order: 234
  • Type: Combat aircraft
  • Notable countries: Australia, Germany, United States

9. Bell UH-1 Iroquois

Source: cak757 / Flickr
  • Active aircraft: 992
  • Aircraft on order: 31
  • Type: Combat helicopter, training aircraft
  • Notable countries: United States, Turkey, South Korea

8. T-6 Texan

T-6 Texan II by Photographer 192
T-6 Texan II (CC BY 2.0) by Photographer 192
  • Active aircraft: 1,001
  • Aircraft on order: 58
  • Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft
  • Notable countries: Thailand, United States, Iraq

7. Sukhoi Su-27 Flanker

Source: Jozsef Soos / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Active aircraft: 1,005
  • Aircraft on order: 60
  • Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft
  • Notable countries: China, Kazakhstan, Russia

6. F-15 Eagle

Source: usairforce / Flickr
  • Active aircraft: 1,044
  • Aircraft on order: 162
  • Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft
  • Notable countries: Indonesia, Israel, Japan, United States

5. F/A-18 Hornet

F-18 Hornet by VALDITHRASH
F-18 Hornet (CC BY 2.0) by VALDITHRASH
  • Active aircraft: 1,108
  • Aircraft on order: 116
  • Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft
  • Notable countries: Canada, Spain, Switzerland, United States

4. AH-64 Apache

Insurgents Driven Out of Shah ... by ResoluteSupportMedia
Insurgents Driven Out of Shah ... (CC BY 2.0) by ResoluteSupportMedia
  • Active aircraft: 1,249
  • Aircraft on order: 327
  • Type: Combat helicopter
  • Notable countries: Greece, India, United States

3. Mil Mi-8 Hip

Mil Mi-8 Hip [unmarked] by Alan Wilson
Mil Mi-8 Hip [unmarked] (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alan Wilson
  • Active aircraft: 2,039
  • Aircraft on order: 17
  • Type: Combat helicopter
  • Notable countries: Algeria, Croatia, Cuba, Russia

2. F-16 Fighting Falcon

Source: 39955793@N07 / Flickr
  • Active aircraft: 2,767
  • Aircraft on order: 255
  • Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft
  • Notable countries: Bahrain, Belgium, Denmark, Egypt

1. S-70 Black Hawk

Source: fikretozk / iStock via Getty Images
  • Active aircraft: 3,884
  • Aircraft on order: 921
  • Type: Combat helicopter, training aircraft
  • Notable countries: United States, Saudi Arabia, Poland
Read more: Military, Air Force, aircraft, combat aircraft, F-16, f-16 fighting falcon, F-35, F-35 Lightning II, military, military aircraft

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Editors' Picks