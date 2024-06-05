This Country Has Easily the Most Armored Fighting Vehicles guvendemir / E+ via Getty Images

Armored all-terrain fighting vehicles first saw prolific use when they entered the battlefield in World War I. Ultimately, these vehicles would underscore the rise of an age of mechanized warfare where machines are now instrumental in determining the outcome of conflicts around the globe. Now much a countries military strength can be attributed to how many aircraft, navy vessels or vehicles are in its arsenal for any given conflict. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at which countries have the most military vehicles. (These are revolutionary army vehicles that transformed warfare.)

To identify the countries with the most armored fighting vehicles, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of tanks in their arsenal. We included supplemental information regarding the total tanks, artillery and MLRS units, as well as each country’s overall military strength score.

The United States is home to an impressive arsenal of these vehicles, which include the iconic M1 Abrams main battle tank as well as the family of Bradley Fighting Vehicles. A large portion of the U.S. defense budget goes towards upgrading and maintaining these vehicles. (These are the most expensive vehicles in the U.S. Army.)

Russia ranks near the top of this list as well as it is home to one of the largest tank armies on the planet. Most of these tanks were inherited from the Soviet era, but there are many new additions like the T-14 Armata tanks, which feature unmanned turrets and advanced defensive systems.

Many other national militaries are home to a significant number of these armored fighting vehicles as well. And these vehicles are a key component in the ground game for any of these given militaries.

Here is a look at the countries with the most armored fighting vehicles:

Why Are We Covering This?

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Armored fighting vehicles are important assets for modern militaries. They offer mobility, protection, and firepower for troops on the battlefield, and transport for logistics in other scenarios. Understanding which countries have the most of these armored fighting vehicles gives context to their operational strategies in the field and a look into their resource management.

30. Australia

Total armored fighting vehicles: 16,162

16,162 Total tanks: 59

59 Total artillery: 48

48 Total MLRS: 0

0 Total aircraft: 325

325 Total naval vessels: 43

43 Military strength score: 0.2515 – #16 out of 145

29. Mexico

Source: Joel Carillet / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Total armored fighting vehicles: 17,601

17,601 Total tanks: 0

0 Total artillery: 90

90 Total MLRS: 0

0 Total aircraft: 462

462 Total naval vessels: 194

194 Military strength score: 0.4274 – #31 out of 145

28. Canada

Total armored fighting vehicles: 18,054

18,054 Total tanks: 74

74 Total artillery: 0

0 Total MLRS: 0

0 Total aircraft: 375

375 Total naval vessels: 67

67 Military strength score: 0.3813 – #27 out of 145

27. Vietnam

Total armored fighting vehicles: 18,578

18,578 Total tanks: 2,029

2,029 Total artillery: 880

880 Total MLRS: 450

450 Total aircraft: 226

226 Total naval vessels: 97

97 Military strength score: 0.3158 – #22 out of 145

26. Taiwan

Source: 2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Total armored fighting vehicles: 19,868

19,868 Total tanks: 1,010

1,010 Total artillery: 1,420

1,420 Total MLRS: 223

223 Total aircraft: 750

750 Total naval vessels: 93

93 Military strength score: 0.3302 – #24 out of 145

25. Saudi Arabia

Source: edoug / Flickr

Total armored fighting vehicles: 20,694

20,694 Total tanks: 1,485

1,485 Total artillery: 3,253

3,253 Total MLRS: 490

490 Total aircraft: 914

914 Total naval vessels: 57

57 Military strength score: 0.3235 – #23 out of 145

24. Argentina

Source: nickalbi / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total armored fighting vehicles: 21,724

21,724 Total tanks: 348

348 Total artillery: 222

222 Total MLRS: 26

26 Total aircraft: 229

229 Total naval vessels: 41

41 Military strength score: 0.3823 – #28 out of 145

23. Ukraine

Total armored fighting vehicles: 22,110

22,110 Total tanks: 1,777

1,777 Total artillery: 2,217

2,217 Total MLRS: 491

491 Total aircraft: 321

321 Total naval vessels: 104

104 Military strength score: 0.2598 – #18 out of 145

22. Jordan

Source: 39955793@N07 / Flickr

Total armored fighting vehicles: 24,148

24,148 Total tanks: 1,365

1,365 Total artillery: 283

283 Total MLRS: 88

88 Total aircraft: 265

265 Total naval vessels: 27

27 Military strength score: 1.4651 – #80 out of 145

21. North Korea

Source: Carla Antonini / Wikimedia Commons

Total armored fighting vehicles: 24,696

24,696 Total tanks: 5,845

5,845 Total artillery: 9,000

9,000 Total MLRS: 2,920

2,920 Total aircraft: 951

951 Total naval vessels: 505

505 Military strength score: 0.5313 – #36 out of 145

20. United Kingdom

Source: Scott Nelson / Getty Images

Total armored fighting vehicles: 27,203

27,203 Total tanks: 213

213 Total artillery: 197

197 Total MLRS: 41

41 Total aircraft: 664

664 Total naval vessels: 117

117 Military strength score: 0.1443 – #6 out of 145

19. Azerbaijan

Total armored fighting vehicles: 29,312

29,312 Total tanks: 920

920 Total artillery: 594

594 Total MLRS: 218

218 Total aircraft: 144

144 Total naval vessels: 24

24 Military strength score: 0.9934 – #59 out of 145

18. Algeria

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total armored fighting vehicles: 35,990

35,990 Total tanks: 1,632

1,632 Total artillery: 707

707 Total MLRS: 236

236 Total aircraft: 605

605 Total naval vessels: 213

213 Military strength score: 0.3589 – #26 out of 145

17. Japan

Source: 39955793@N07 / Flickr

Total armored fighting vehicles: 37,662

37,662 Total tanks: 518

518 Total artillery: 653

653 Total MLRS: 54

54 Total aircraft: 1,459

1,459 Total naval vessels: 155

155 Military strength score: 0.1601 – #7 out of 145

16. Iraq

Source: christiaanbriggs / Flickr

Total armored fighting vehicles: 39,872

39,872 Total tanks: 848

848 Total artillery: 1,727

1,727 Total MLRS: 425

425 Total aircraft: 371

371 Total naval vessels: 68

68 Military strength score: 0.7441 – #45 out of 145

15. Israel

Source: Joel Carillet / E+ via Getty Images

Total armored fighting vehicles: 43,407

43,407 Total tanks: 1,370

1,370 Total artillery: 950

950 Total MLRS: 150

150 Total aircraft: 612

612 Total naval vessels: 67

67 Military strength score: 0.2596 – #17 out of 145

14. Brazil

Source: pabst_ell / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Total armored fighting vehicles: 44,044

44,044 Total tanks: 469

469 Total artillery: 632

632 Total MLRS: 78

78 Total aircraft: 628

628 Total naval vessels: 134

134 Military strength score: 0.1944 – #12 out of 145

13. Pakistan

Source: peer_gynt / Flickr

Total armored fighting vehicles: 50,523

50,523 Total tanks: 3,742

3,742 Total artillery: 3,990

3,990 Total MLRS: 602

602 Total aircraft: 1,434

1,434 Total naval vessels: 114

114 Military strength score: 0.1711 – #9 out of 145

12. Turkey

Source: IC / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total armored fighting vehicles: 55,104

55,104 Total tanks: 2,231

2,231 Total artillery: 2,785

2,785 Total MLRS: 286

286 Total aircraft: 1,069

1,069 Total naval vessels: 186

186 Military strength score: 0.1697 – #8 out of 145

11. Greece

Source: Konstantinos Stampoulis (el:User:Geraki) / Wikimedia Commons

Total armored fighting vehicles: 57,030

57,030 Total tanks: 1,365

1,365 Total artillery: 1,318

1,318 Total MLRS: 152

152 Total aircraft: 632

632 Total naval vessels: 187

187 Military strength score: 0.4349 – #32 out of 145

10. Italy

Source: naphtalina / iStock via Getty Images

Total armored fighting vehicles: 61,892

61,892 Total tanks: 200

200 Total artillery: 172

172 Total MLRS: 21

21 Total aircraft: 800

800 Total naval vessels: 309

309 Military strength score: 0.1863 – #10 out of 145

9. Iran

Total armored fighting vehicles: 65,765

65,765 Total tanks: 1,996

1,996 Total artillery: 2,630

2,630 Total MLRS: 775

775 Total aircraft: 551

551 Total naval vessels: 101

101 Military strength score: 0.2269 – #14 out of 145

8. South Korea

Total armored fighting vehicles: 66,492

66,492 Total tanks: 2,501

2,501 Total artillery: 8,052

8,052 Total MLRS: 581

581 Total aircraft: 1,576

1,576 Total naval vessels: 200

200 Military strength score: 0.1416 – #5 out of 145

7. Egypt

Total armored fighting vehicles: 77,596

77,596 Total tanks: 5,340

5,340 Total artillery: 3,046

3,046 Total MLRS: 1,119

1,119 Total aircraft: 1,080

1,080 Total naval vessels: 140

140 Military strength score: 0.2283 – #15 out of 145

6. Germany

Source: 2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Total armored fighting vehicles: 79,317

79,317 Total tanks: 295

295 Total artillery: 134

134 Total MLRS: 33

33 Total aircraft: 618

618 Total naval vessels: 64

64 Military strength score: 0.2847 – #19 out of 145

5. France

Total armored fighting vehicles: 85,023

85,023 Total tanks: 222

222 Total artillery: 96

96 Total MLRS: 9

9 Total aircraft: 972

972 Total naval vessels: 128

128 Military strength score: 0.1878 – #11 out of 145

4. India

Source: BDphoto / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Total armored fighting vehicles: 151,248

151,248 Total tanks: 4,614

4,614 Total artillery: 3,383

3,383 Total MLRS: 702

702 Total aircraft: 2,296

2,296 Total naval vessels: 294

294 Military strength score: 0.1023 – #4 out of 145

3. Russia

Source: 96541566@N06 / Flickr

Total armored fighting vehicles: 161,382

161,382 Total tanks: 14,777

14,777 Total artillery: 14,564

14,564 Total MLRS: 3,065

3,065 Total aircraft: 4,255

4,255 Total naval vessels: 781

781 Military strength score: 0.0702 – #2 out of 145

2. China

Source: Kevin Frayer / Getty Images

Total armored fighting vehicles: 174,300

174,300 Total tanks: 5,000

5,000 Total artillery: 5,284

5,284 Total MLRS: 3,180

3,180 Total aircraft: 3,304

3,304 Total naval vessels: 730

730 Military strength score: 0.0706 – #3 out of 145

1. United States

Source: guvendemir / E+ via Getty Images

Total armored fighting vehicles: 360,069

360,069 Total tanks: 4,657

4,657 Total artillery: 2,862

2,862 Total MLRS: 694

694 Total aircraft: 13,209

13,209 Total naval vessels: 472

472 Military strength score: 0.0699 – #1 out of 145