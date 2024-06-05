Military

This Country Has Easily the Most Armored Fighting Vehicles

Armored all-terrain fighting vehicles first saw prolific use when they entered the battlefield in World War I. Ultimately, these vehicles would underscore the rise of an age of mechanized warfare where machines are now instrumental in determining the outcome of conflicts around the globe. Now much a countries military strength can be attributed to how many aircraft, navy vessels or vehicles are in its arsenal for any given conflict. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at which countries have the most military vehicles. (These are revolutionary army vehicles that transformed warfare.)

To identify the countries with the most armored fighting vehicles, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of tanks in their arsenal. We included supplemental information regarding the total tanks, artillery and MLRS units, as well as each country’s overall military strength score.

The United States is home to an impressive arsenal of these vehicles, which include the iconic M1 Abrams main battle tank as well as the family of Bradley Fighting Vehicles. A large portion of the U.S. defense budget goes towards upgrading and maintaining these vehicles. (These are the most expensive vehicles in the U.S. Army.)

Russia ranks near the top of this list as well as it is home to one of the largest tank armies on the planet. Most of these tanks were inherited from the Soviet era, but there are many new additions like the T-14 Armata tanks, which feature unmanned turrets and advanced defensive systems.

Many other national militaries are home to a significant number of these armored fighting vehicles as well. And these vehicles are a key component in the ground game for any of these given militaries.

Here is a look at the countries with the most armored fighting vehicles:

Why Are We Covering This?

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Armored fighting vehicles are important assets for modern militaries. They offer mobility, protection, and firepower for troops on the battlefield, and transport for logistics in other scenarios. Understanding which countries have the most of these armored fighting vehicles gives context to their operational strategies in the field and a look into their resource management.

30. Australia

170408-A-TW998-009 by West Point - The U.S. Military Academy
170408-A-TW998-009 (Public Domain) by West Point - The U.S. Military Academy
  • Total armored fighting vehicles: 16,162
  • Total tanks: 59
  • Total artillery: 48
  • Total MLRS: 0
  • Total aircraft: 325
  • Total naval vessels: 43
  • Military strength score: 0.2515 – #16 out of 145

29. Mexico

Source: Joel Carillet / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • Total armored fighting vehicles: 17,601
  • Total tanks: 0
  • Total artillery: 90
  • Total MLRS: 0
  • Total aircraft: 462
  • Total naval vessels: 194
  • Military strength score: 0.4274 – #31 out of 145

28. Canada

160724-Z-NT152-004 by Oregon National Guard
160724-Z-NT152-004 (CC BY 2.0) by Oregon National Guard
  • Total armored fighting vehicles: 18,054
  • Total tanks: 74
  • Total artillery: 0
  • Total MLRS: 0
  • Total aircraft: 375
  • Total naval vessels: 67
  • Military strength score: 0.3813 – #27 out of 145

27. Vietnam

Artillery by Marie
Artillery (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Marie
  • Total armored fighting vehicles: 18,578
  • Total tanks: 2,029
  • Total artillery: 880
  • Total MLRS: 450
  • Total aircraft: 226
  • Total naval vessels: 97
  • Military strength score: 0.3158 – #22 out of 145

26. Taiwan

Source: 2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Total armored fighting vehicles: 19,868
  • Total tanks: 1,010
  • Total artillery: 1,420
  • Total MLRS: 223
  • Total aircraft: 750
  • Total naval vessels: 93
  • Military strength score: 0.3302 – #24 out of 145

25. Saudi Arabia

Saudi+Arabia+tanks | Operation Desert Storm
Source: edoug / Flickr

  • Total armored fighting vehicles: 20,694
  • Total tanks: 1,485
  • Total artillery: 3,253
  • Total MLRS: 490
  • Total aircraft: 914
  • Total naval vessels: 57
  • Military strength score: 0.3235 – #23 out of 145

24. Argentina

Source: nickalbi / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Total armored fighting vehicles: 21,724
  • Total tanks: 348
  • Total artillery: 222
  • Total MLRS: 26
  • Total aircraft: 229
  • Total naval vessels: 41
  • Military strength score: 0.3823 – #28 out of 145

23. Ukraine

On Day of Defenders of Ukraine President presents orders of Gold Star, Cross of Combat Merit awards, awards military units with honorary titles. by President Of Ukraine
On Day of Defenders of Ukraine President presents orders of Gold Star, Cross of Combat Merit awards, awards military units with honorary titles. (CC0 1.0) by President Of Ukraine
  • Total armored fighting vehicles: 22,110
  • Total tanks: 1,777
  • Total artillery: 2,217
  • Total MLRS: 491
  • Total aircraft: 321
  • Total naval vessels: 104
  • Military strength score: 0.2598 – #18 out of 145

22. Jordan

Source: 39955793@N07 / Flickr
  • Total armored fighting vehicles: 24,148
  • Total tanks: 1,365
  • Total artillery: 283
  • Total MLRS: 88
  • Total aircraft: 265
  • Total naval vessels: 27
  • Military strength score: 1.4651 – #80 out of 145

21. North Korea

Source: Carla Antonini / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total armored fighting vehicles: 24,696
  • Total tanks: 5,845
  • Total artillery: 9,000
  • Total MLRS: 2,920
  • Total aircraft: 951
  • Total naval vessels: 505
  • Military strength score: 0.5313 – #36 out of 145

20. United Kingdom

Source: Scott Nelson / Getty Images

  • Total armored fighting vehicles: 27,203
  • Total tanks: 213
  • Total artillery: 197
  • Total MLRS: 41
  • Total aircraft: 664
  • Total naval vessels: 117
  • Military strength score: 0.1443 – #6 out of 145

19. Azerbaijan

Soldiers with 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team from Ontario, Ore., commence a movement to contact operation during exercise Saber Guardian 2016, July 29 at the Romanian Land Forces Combat Training Center in Cincu, Romania by Oregon National Guard
Soldiers with 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team from Ontario, Ore., commence a movement to contact operation during exercise Saber Guardian 2016, July 29 at the Romanian Land Forces Combat Training Center in Cincu, Romania (CC BY 2.0 DEED) by Oregon National Guard
  • Total armored fighting vehicles: 29,312
  • Total tanks: 920
  • Total artillery: 594
  • Total MLRS: 218
  • Total aircraft: 144
  • Total naval vessels: 24
  • Military strength score: 0.9934 – #59 out of 145

18. Algeria

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total armored fighting vehicles: 35,990
  • Total tanks: 1,632
  • Total artillery: 707
  • Total MLRS: 236
  • Total aircraft: 605
  • Total naval vessels: 213
  • Military strength score: 0.3589 – #26 out of 145

17. Japan

Source: 39955793@N07 / Flickr

  • Total armored fighting vehicles: 37,662
  • Total tanks: 518
  • Total artillery: 653
  • Total MLRS: 54
  • Total aircraft: 1,459
  • Total naval vessels: 155
  • Military strength score: 0.1601 – #7 out of 145

16. Iraq

Source: christiaanbriggs / Flickr

  • Total armored fighting vehicles: 39,872
  • Total tanks: 848
  • Total artillery: 1,727
  • Total MLRS: 425
  • Total aircraft: 371
  • Total naval vessels: 68
  • Military strength score: 0.7441 – #45 out of 145

15. Israel

Source: Joel Carillet / E+ via Getty Images
  • Total armored fighting vehicles: 43,407
  • Total tanks: 1,370
  • Total artillery: 950
  • Total MLRS: 150
  • Total aircraft: 612
  • Total naval vessels: 67
  • Military strength score: 0.2596 – #17 out of 145

14. Brazil

Source: pabst_ell / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Total armored fighting vehicles: 44,044
  • Total tanks: 469
  • Total artillery: 632
  • Total MLRS: 78
  • Total aircraft: 628
  • Total naval vessels: 134
  • Military strength score: 0.1944 – #12 out of 145

13. Pakistan

T-80+MBT | Russian Tank T-80 with Gas Turbine ÃÂngine. ÃÂ¢ÃÂ°ÃÂ½ÃÂº ÃÂ¢-80 ÃÂ ÃÂ³ÃÂ°ÃÂ·ÃÂ¾ÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂ±ÃÂ¸ÃÂ½ÃÂ½ÃÂÃÂ¼ ÃÂ´ÃÂ²ÃÂ¸ÃÂ³ÃÂ°ÃÂÃÂµÃÂ»ÃÂµÃÂ¼.
Source: peer_gynt / Flickr

  • Total armored fighting vehicles: 50,523
  • Total tanks: 3,742
  • Total artillery: 3,990
  • Total MLRS: 602
  • Total aircraft: 1,434
  • Total naval vessels: 114
  • Military strength score: 0.1711 – #9 out of 145

12. Turkey

Source: IC / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Total armored fighting vehicles: 55,104
  • Total tanks: 2,231
  • Total artillery: 2,785
  • Total MLRS: 286
  • Total aircraft: 1,069
  • Total naval vessels: 186
  • Military strength score: 0.1697 – #8 out of 145

11. Greece

Source: Konstantinos Stampoulis (el:User:Geraki) / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total armored fighting vehicles: 57,030
  • Total tanks: 1,365
  • Total artillery: 1,318
  • Total MLRS: 152
  • Total aircraft: 632
  • Total naval vessels: 187
  • Military strength score: 0.4349 – #32 out of 145

10. Italy

Source: naphtalina / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total armored fighting vehicles: 61,892
  • Total tanks: 200
  • Total artillery: 172
  • Total MLRS: 21
  • Total aircraft: 800
  • Total naval vessels: 309
  • Military strength score: 0.1863 – #10 out of 145

9. Iran

Military rockets, wall with barbwire and Iran national flag by Valery Evlakhov
Military rockets, wall with barbwire and Iran national flag (Shutterstock.com) by Valery Evlakhov
  • Total armored fighting vehicles: 65,765
  • Total tanks: 1,996
  • Total artillery: 2,630
  • Total MLRS: 775
  • Total aircraft: 551
  • Total naval vessels: 101
  • Military strength score: 0.2269 – #14 out of 145

8. South Korea

Flag of South Korea on soldiers arm. Flag of South Korea on military uniforms (collage). by Bumble Dee
Flag of South Korea on soldiers arm. Flag of South Korea on military uniforms (collage). (Shutterstock.com) by Bumble Dee
  • Total armored fighting vehicles: 66,492
  • Total tanks: 2,501
  • Total artillery: 8,052
  • Total MLRS: 581
  • Total aircraft: 1,576
  • Total naval vessels: 200
  • Military strength score: 0.1416 – #5 out of 145

7. Egypt

Egyptian National Military Mus... by Terrazzo
Egyptian National Military Mus... (CC BY 2.0) by Terrazzo
  • Total armored fighting vehicles: 77,596
  • Total tanks: 5,340
  • Total artillery: 3,046
  • Total MLRS: 1,119
  • Total aircraft: 1,080
  • Total naval vessels: 140
  • Military strength score: 0.2283 – #15 out of 145

6. Germany

Source: 2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Total armored fighting vehicles: 79,317
  • Total tanks: 295
  • Total artillery: 134
  • Total MLRS: 33
  • Total aircraft: 618
  • Total naval vessels: 64
  • Military strength score: 0.2847 – #19 out of 145

5. France

V.A.B. - military vehicule in the traffic jam by manuel | MC
V.A.B. - military vehicule in the traffic jam (CC BY-SA 2.0 DEED) by manuel | MC
  • Total armored fighting vehicles: 85,023
  • Total tanks: 222
  • Total artillery: 96
  • Total MLRS: 9
  • Total aircraft: 972
  • Total naval vessels: 128
  • Military strength score: 0.1878 – #11 out of 145

4. India

Source: BDphoto / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • Total armored fighting vehicles: 151,248
  • Total tanks: 4,614
  • Total artillery: 3,383
  • Total MLRS: 702
  • Total aircraft: 2,296
  • Total naval vessels: 294
  • Military strength score: 0.1023 – #4 out of 145

3. Russia

Czechia+artillery | 2022_07_18_Ukraine_Shield_of_Europe_exhibition_2_T-90A_main_battle_tank_020
Source: 96541566@N06 / Flickr

  • Total armored fighting vehicles: 161,382
  • Total tanks: 14,777
  • Total artillery: 14,564
  • Total MLRS: 3,065
  • Total aircraft: 4,255
  • Total naval vessels: 781
  • Military strength score: 0.0702 – #2 out of 145

2. China

Source: Kevin Frayer / Getty Images

  • Total armored fighting vehicles: 174,300
  • Total tanks: 5,000
  • Total artillery: 5,284
  • Total MLRS: 3,180
  • Total aircraft: 3,304
  • Total naval vessels: 730
  • Military strength score: 0.0706 – #3 out of 145

1. United States

Source: guvendemir / E+ via Getty Images
  • Total armored fighting vehicles: 360,069
  • Total tanks: 4,657
  • Total artillery: 2,862
  • Total MLRS: 694
  • Total aircraft: 13,209
  • Total naval vessels: 472
  • Military strength score: 0.0699 – #1 out of 145
