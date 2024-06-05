This Country Has Easily the Most Armored Fighting Vehicles

Armored all-terrain fighting vehicles first saw prolific use when they entered the battlefield in World War I. Ultimately, these vehicles would underscore the rise of an age of mechanized warfare where machines are now instrumental in determining the outcome of conflicts around the globe. Now much a countries military strength can be attributed to how many aircraft, navy vessels or vehicles are in its arsenal for any given conflict. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at which countries have the most military vehicles. (These are revolutionary army vehicles that transformed warfare.)
To identify the countries with the most armored fighting vehicles, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of tanks in their arsenal. We included supplemental information regarding the total tanks, artillery and MLRS units, as well as each country’s overall military strength score.
The United States is home to an impressive arsenal of these vehicles, which include the iconic M1 Abrams main battle tank as well as the family of Bradley Fighting Vehicles. A large portion of the U.S. defense budget goes towards upgrading and maintaining these vehicles. (These are the most expensive vehicles in the U.S. Army.)
Russia ranks near the top of this list as well as it is home to one of the largest tank armies on the planet. Most of these tanks were inherited from the Soviet era, but there are many new additions like the T-14 Armata tanks, which feature unmanned turrets and advanced defensive systems.
Many other national militaries are home to a significant number of these armored fighting vehicles as well. And these vehicles are a key component in the ground game for any of these given militaries.
Here is a look at the countries with the most armored fighting vehicles:
30. Australia
- Total armored fighting vehicles: 16,162
- Total tanks: 59
- Total artillery: 48
- Total MLRS: 0
- Total aircraft: 325
- Total naval vessels: 43
- Military strength score: 0.2515 – #16 out of 145
29. Mexico
- Total armored fighting vehicles: 17,601
- Total tanks: 0
- Total artillery: 90
- Total MLRS: 0
- Total aircraft: 462
- Total naval vessels: 194
- Military strength score: 0.4274 – #31 out of 145
28. Canada
- Total armored fighting vehicles: 18,054
- Total tanks: 74
- Total artillery: 0
- Total MLRS: 0
- Total aircraft: 375
- Total naval vessels: 67
- Military strength score: 0.3813 – #27 out of 145
27. Vietnam
- Total armored fighting vehicles: 18,578
- Total tanks: 2,029
- Total artillery: 880
- Total MLRS: 450
- Total aircraft: 226
- Total naval vessels: 97
- Military strength score: 0.3158 – #22 out of 145
26. Taiwan
- Total armored fighting vehicles: 19,868
- Total tanks: 1,010
- Total artillery: 1,420
- Total MLRS: 223
- Total aircraft: 750
- Total naval vessels: 93
- Military strength score: 0.3302 – #24 out of 145
25. Saudi Arabia
- Total armored fighting vehicles: 20,694
- Total tanks: 1,485
- Total artillery: 3,253
- Total MLRS: 490
- Total aircraft: 914
- Total naval vessels: 57
- Military strength score: 0.3235 – #23 out of 145
24. Argentina
- Total armored fighting vehicles: 21,724
- Total tanks: 348
- Total artillery: 222
- Total MLRS: 26
- Total aircraft: 229
- Total naval vessels: 41
- Military strength score: 0.3823 – #28 out of 145
23. Ukraine
- Total armored fighting vehicles: 22,110
- Total tanks: 1,777
- Total artillery: 2,217
- Total MLRS: 491
- Total aircraft: 321
- Total naval vessels: 104
- Military strength score: 0.2598 – #18 out of 145
22. Jordan
- Total armored fighting vehicles: 24,148
- Total tanks: 1,365
- Total artillery: 283
- Total MLRS: 88
- Total aircraft: 265
- Total naval vessels: 27
- Military strength score: 1.4651 – #80 out of 145
21. North Korea
- Total armored fighting vehicles: 24,696
- Total tanks: 5,845
- Total artillery: 9,000
- Total MLRS: 2,920
- Total aircraft: 951
- Total naval vessels: 505
- Military strength score: 0.5313 – #36 out of 145
20. United Kingdom
- Total armored fighting vehicles: 27,203
- Total tanks: 213
- Total artillery: 197
- Total MLRS: 41
- Total aircraft: 664
- Total naval vessels: 117
- Military strength score: 0.1443 – #6 out of 145
19. Azerbaijan
- Total armored fighting vehicles: 29,312
- Total tanks: 920
- Total artillery: 594
- Total MLRS: 218
- Total aircraft: 144
- Total naval vessels: 24
- Military strength score: 0.9934 – #59 out of 145
18. Algeria
- Total armored fighting vehicles: 35,990
- Total tanks: 1,632
- Total artillery: 707
- Total MLRS: 236
- Total aircraft: 605
- Total naval vessels: 213
- Military strength score: 0.3589 – #26 out of 145
17. Japan
- Total armored fighting vehicles: 37,662
- Total tanks: 518
- Total artillery: 653
- Total MLRS: 54
- Total aircraft: 1,459
- Total naval vessels: 155
- Military strength score: 0.1601 – #7 out of 145
16. Iraq
- Total armored fighting vehicles: 39,872
- Total tanks: 848
- Total artillery: 1,727
- Total MLRS: 425
- Total aircraft: 371
- Total naval vessels: 68
- Military strength score: 0.7441 – #45 out of 145
15. Israel
- Total armored fighting vehicles: 43,407
- Total tanks: 1,370
- Total artillery: 950
- Total MLRS: 150
- Total aircraft: 612
- Total naval vessels: 67
- Military strength score: 0.2596 – #17 out of 145
14. Brazil
- Total armored fighting vehicles: 44,044
- Total tanks: 469
- Total artillery: 632
- Total MLRS: 78
- Total aircraft: 628
- Total naval vessels: 134
- Military strength score: 0.1944 – #12 out of 145
13. Pakistan
- Total armored fighting vehicles: 50,523
- Total tanks: 3,742
- Total artillery: 3,990
- Total MLRS: 602
- Total aircraft: 1,434
- Total naval vessels: 114
- Military strength score: 0.1711 – #9 out of 145
12. Turkey
- Total armored fighting vehicles: 55,104
- Total tanks: 2,231
- Total artillery: 2,785
- Total MLRS: 286
- Total aircraft: 1,069
- Total naval vessels: 186
- Military strength score: 0.1697 – #8 out of 145
11. Greece
- Total armored fighting vehicles: 57,030
- Total tanks: 1,365
- Total artillery: 1,318
- Total MLRS: 152
- Total aircraft: 632
- Total naval vessels: 187
- Military strength score: 0.4349 – #32 out of 145
10. Italy
- Total armored fighting vehicles: 61,892
- Total tanks: 200
- Total artillery: 172
- Total MLRS: 21
- Total aircraft: 800
- Total naval vessels: 309
- Military strength score: 0.1863 – #10 out of 145
9. Iran
- Total armored fighting vehicles: 65,765
- Total tanks: 1,996
- Total artillery: 2,630
- Total MLRS: 775
- Total aircraft: 551
- Total naval vessels: 101
- Military strength score: 0.2269 – #14 out of 145
8. South Korea
- Total armored fighting vehicles: 66,492
- Total tanks: 2,501
- Total artillery: 8,052
- Total MLRS: 581
- Total aircraft: 1,576
- Total naval vessels: 200
- Military strength score: 0.1416 – #5 out of 145
7. Egypt
- Total armored fighting vehicles: 77,596
- Total tanks: 5,340
- Total artillery: 3,046
- Total MLRS: 1,119
- Total aircraft: 1,080
- Total naval vessels: 140
- Military strength score: 0.2283 – #15 out of 145
6. Germany
- Total armored fighting vehicles: 79,317
- Total tanks: 295
- Total artillery: 134
- Total MLRS: 33
- Total aircraft: 618
- Total naval vessels: 64
- Military strength score: 0.2847 – #19 out of 145
5. France
- Total armored fighting vehicles: 85,023
- Total tanks: 222
- Total artillery: 96
- Total MLRS: 9
- Total aircraft: 972
- Total naval vessels: 128
- Military strength score: 0.1878 – #11 out of 145
4. India
- Total armored fighting vehicles: 151,248
- Total tanks: 4,614
- Total artillery: 3,383
- Total MLRS: 702
- Total aircraft: 2,296
- Total naval vessels: 294
- Military strength score: 0.1023 – #4 out of 145
3. Russia
- Total armored fighting vehicles: 161,382
- Total tanks: 14,777
- Total artillery: 14,564
- Total MLRS: 3,065
- Total aircraft: 4,255
- Total naval vessels: 781
- Military strength score: 0.0702 – #2 out of 145
2. China
- Total armored fighting vehicles: 174,300
- Total tanks: 5,000
- Total artillery: 5,284
- Total MLRS: 3,180
- Total aircraft: 3,304
- Total naval vessels: 730
- Military strength score: 0.0706 – #3 out of 145
1. United States
- Total armored fighting vehicles: 360,069
- Total tanks: 4,657
- Total artillery: 2,862
- Total MLRS: 694
- Total aircraft: 13,209
- Total naval vessels: 472
- Military strength score: 0.0699 – #1 out of 145
