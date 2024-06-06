The 30 Nations with the Largest Arsenals of Self-Propelled Artillery

Self-propelled artillery plays an important role in modern warfare, allowing for long-distance strikes while offering improved mobility to dodge any enemy offensive. Countries that invest the most in these units are some of the strongest in the world. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at countries with the most self-propelled artillery. (These are the U.S. Army’s longest range artillery weapons, ranked.)
To identify the countries with the most self-propelled artillery, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of self-propelled artillery in their arsenal. We included supplemental information regarding the total military vehicles, tanks and MLRS units, as well as each country’s overall military strength score.
One of the main advantages of self-propelled artillery is the ability to provide quick fire support in any given scenario. These units are also outfitted with advanced targeting systems that allow for accurate strikes at great distances.
The versatility of these units cannot be stated enough. As opposed to the older towed artillery units, these are highly mobile and can “shoot and scoot” where they fire a salvo and immediately move to miss any potential counterattack.
Overall, self-propelled artillery is a vital component of most modern military forces. These units offer serious firepower at range as well as impressive mobility. (These are the NATO countries with the most artillery firepower.)
Here is a look at the countries with the most self-propelled artillery:
Why Are We Covering This?
Self-propelled artillery is important in modern warfare because it combines mobility and firepower. Unlike towed artillery, these units can move independently, making it easier to avoid enemy attacks. Many countries have invested heavily in these units and understanding which countries have the most gives further context to modern military strategy.
30. India
- Self-propelled artillery: 140
- Towed artillery: 3,243
- Total artillery: 3,383
- Total military vehicles: 151,248
- Total tanks: 4,614
- Total MLRS: 702
- Military strength score: 0.1023 – #4 – out of 145
29. Indonesia
- Self-propelled artillery: 153
- Towed artillery: 414
- Total artillery: 567
- Total military vehicles: 11,604
- Total tanks: 313
- Total MLRS: 63
- Military strength score: 0.2251 – #13 – out of 145
28. Brazil
- Self-propelled artillery: 172
- Towed artillery: 460
- Total artillery: 632
- Total military vehicles: 44,044
- Total tanks: 469
- Total MLRS: 78
- Military strength score: 0.1944 – #12 – out of 145
27. Japan
- Self-propelled artillery: 173
- Towed artillery: 480
- Total artillery: 653
- Total military vehicles: 37,662
- Total tanks: 518
- Total MLRS: 54
- Military strength score: 0.1601 – #7 – out of 145
26. Vietnam
- Self-propelled artillery: 180
- Towed artillery: 700
- Total artillery: 880
- Total military vehicles: 18,578
- Total tanks: 2,029
- Total MLRS: 450
- Military strength score: 0.3158 – #22 – out of 145
25. United Arab Emirates
- Self-propelled artillery: 183
- Towed artillery: 99
- Total artillery: 282
- Total military vehicles: 12,253
- Total tanks: 354
- Total MLRS: 162
- Military strength score: 0.8083 – #51 – out of 145
24. Jordan
- Self-propelled artillery: 199
- Towed artillery: 84
- Total artillery: 283
- Total military vehicles: 24,148
- Total tanks: 1,365
- Total MLRS: 88
- Military strength score: 1.4651 – #80 – out of 145
23. Myanmar
- Self-propelled artillery: 215
- Towed artillery: 1,868
- Total artillery: 2,083
- Total military vehicles: 8,139
- Total tanks: 705
- Total MLRS: 586
- Military strength score: 0.5251 – #35 – out of 145
22. Algeria
- Self-propelled artillery: 224
- Towed artillery: 483
- Total artillery: 707
- Total military vehicles: 35,990
- Total tanks: 1,632
- Total MLRS: 236
- Military strength score: 0.3589 – #26 – out of 145
21. Kazakhstan
- Self-propelled artillery: 246
- Towed artillery: 450
- Total artillery: 696
- Total military vehicles: 6,012
- Total tanks: 300
- Total MLRS: 407
- Military strength score: 0.9495 – #58 – out of 145
20. Iraq
- Self-propelled artillery: 281
- Towed artillery: 1,446
- Total artillery: 1,727
- Total military vehicles: 39,872
- Total tanks: 848
- Total MLRS: 425
- Military strength score: 0.7441 – #45 – out of 145
19. Azerbaijan
- Self-propelled artillery: 294
- Towed artillery: 300
- Total artillery: 594
- Total military vehicles: 29,312
- Total tanks: 920
- Total MLRS: 218
- Military strength score: 0.9934 – #59 – out of 145
18. Syria
- Self-propelled artillery: 295
- Towed artillery: 2,400
- Total artillery: 2,695
- Total military vehicles: 14,550
- Total tanks: 2,720
- Total MLRS: 614
- Military strength score: 1.0026 – #60 – out of 145
17. Taiwan
- Self-propelled artillery: 300
- Towed artillery: 1,120
- Total artillery: 1,420
- Total military vehicles: 19,868
- Total tanks: 1,010
- Total MLRS: 223
- Military strength score: 0.3302 – #24 – out of 145
16. Belarus
- Self-propelled artillery: 369
- Towed artillery: 170
- Total artillery: 539
- Total military vehicles: 6,700
- Total tanks: 517
- Total MLRS: 206
- Military strength score: 1.0901 – #64 – out of 145
15. Poland
- Self-propelled artillery: 525
- Towed artillery: 0
- Total artillery: 525
- Total military vehicles: 13,956
- Total tanks: 612
- Total MLRS: 211
- Military strength score: 0.2917 – #21 – out of 145
14. Morocco
- Self-propelled artillery: 565
- Towed artillery: 306
- Total artillery: 871
- Total military vehicles: 13,710
- Total tanks: 1,564
- Total MLRS: 208
- Military strength score: 1.0081 – #61 – out of 145
13. Iran
- Self-propelled artillery: 580
- Towed artillery: 2,050
- Total artillery: 2,630
- Total military vehicles: 65,765
- Total tanks: 1,996
- Total MLRS: 775
- Military strength score: 0.2269 – #14 – out of 145
12. Greece
- Self-propelled artillery: 589
- Towed artillery: 729
- Total artillery: 1,318
- Total military vehicles: 57,030
- Total tanks: 1,365
- Total MLRS: 152
- Military strength score: 0.4349 – #32 – out of 145
11. Israel
- Self-propelled artillery: 650
- Towed artillery: 300
- Total artillery: 950
- Total military vehicles: 43,407
- Total tanks: 1,370
- Total MLRS: 150
- Military strength score: 0.2596 – #17 – out of 145
10. Pakistan
- Self-propelled artillery: 752
- Towed artillery: 3,238
- Total artillery: 3,990
- Total military vehicles: 50,523
- Total tanks: 3,742
- Total MLRS: 602
- Military strength score: 0.1711 – #9 – out of 145
9. Turkey
- Self-propelled artillery: 1,038
- Towed artillery: 1,747
- Total artillery: 2,785
- Total military vehicles: 55,104
- Total tanks: 2,231
- Total MLRS: 286
- Military strength score: 0.1697 – #8 – out of 145
8. Ukraine
- Self-propelled artillery: 1,205
- Towed artillery: 1,012
- Total artillery: 2,217
- Total military vehicles: 22,110
- Total tanks: 1,777
- Total MLRS: 491
- Military strength score: 0.2598 – #18 – out of 145
7. Saudi Arabia
- Self-propelled artillery: 1,236
- Towed artillery: 2,017
- Total artillery: 3,253
- Total military vehicles: 20,694
- Total tanks: 1,485
- Total MLRS: 490
- Military strength score: 0.3235 – #23 – out of 145
6. Egypt
- Self-propelled artillery: 1,489
- Towed artillery: 1,557
- Total artillery: 3,046
- Total military vehicles: 77,596
- Total tanks: 5,340
- Total MLRS: 1,119
- Military strength score: 0.2283 – #15 – out of 145
5. United States
- Self-propelled artillery: 1,595
- Towed artillery: 1,267
- Total artillery: 2,862
- Total military vehicles: 360,069
- Total tanks: 4,657
- Total MLRS: 694
- Military strength score: 0.0699 – #1 – out of 145
4. South Korea
- Self-propelled artillery: 3,189
- Towed artillery: 4,863
- Total artillery: 8,052
- Total military vehicles: 66,492
- Total tanks: 2,501
- Total MLRS: 581
- Military strength score: 0.1416 – #5 – out of 145
3. China
- Self-propelled artillery: 3,850
- Towed artillery: 1,434
- Total artillery: 5,284
- Total military vehicles: 174,300
- Total tanks: 5,000
- Total MLRS: 3,180
- Military strength score: 0.0706 – #3 – out of 145
2. North Korea
- Self-propelled artillery: 4,500
- Towed artillery: 4,500
- Total artillery: 9,000
- Total military vehicles: 24,696
- Total tanks: 5,845
- Total MLRS: 2,920
- Military strength score: 0.5313 – #36 – out of 145
1. Russia
- Self-propelled artillery: 6,208
- Towed artillery: 8,356
- Total artillery: 14,564
- Total military vehicles: 161,382
- Total tanks: 14,777
- Total MLRS: 3,065
- Military strength score: 0.0702 – #2 – out of 145
