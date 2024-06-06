The 30 Nations with the Largest Arsenals of Self-Propelled Artillery 101561334@N08 / Flickr

Self-propelled artillery plays an important role in modern warfare, allowing for long-distance strikes while offering improved mobility to dodge any enemy offensive. Countries that invest the most in these units are some of the strongest in the world. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at countries with the most self-propelled artillery. (These are the U.S. Army’s longest range artillery weapons, ranked.)

To identify the countries with the most self-propelled artillery, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of self-propelled artillery in their arsenal. We included supplemental information regarding the total military vehicles, tanks and MLRS units, as well as each country’s overall military strength score.

One of the main advantages of self-propelled artillery is the ability to provide quick fire support in any given scenario. These units are also outfitted with advanced targeting systems that allow for accurate strikes at great distances.

The versatility of these units cannot be stated enough. As opposed to the older towed artillery units, these are highly mobile and can “shoot and scoot” where they fire a salvo and immediately move to miss any potential counterattack.

Overall, self-propelled artillery is a vital component of most modern military forces. These units offer serious firepower at range as well as impressive mobility. (These are the NATO countries with the most artillery firepower.)

Here is a look at the countries with the most self-propelled artillery:

Why Are We Covering This?

Source: Kichigin / iStock via Getty Images

Self-propelled artillery is important in modern warfare because it combines mobility and firepower. Unlike towed artillery, these units can move independently, making it easier to avoid enemy attacks. Many countries have invested heavily in these units and understanding which countries have the most gives further context to modern military strategy.

30. India

Source: abhisheklegit / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Self-propelled artillery: 140

140 Towed artillery: 3,243

3,243 Total artillery: 3,383

3,383 Total military vehicles: 151,248

151,248 Total tanks: 4,614

4,614 Total MLRS: 702

702 Military strength score: 0.1023 – #4 – out of 145

29. Indonesia

Source: jacobsroom / Flickr

Self-propelled artillery: 153

153 Towed artillery: 414

414 Total artillery: 567

567 Total military vehicles: 11,604

11,604 Total tanks: 313

313 Total MLRS: 63

63 Military strength score: 0.2251 – #13 – out of 145

28. Brazil

Source: edbrambley / Flickr

Self-propelled artillery: 172

172 Towed artillery: 460

460 Total artillery: 632

632 Total military vehicles: 44,044

44,044 Total tanks: 469

469 Total MLRS: 78

78 Military strength score: 0.1944 – #12 – out of 145

27. Japan

Source: petesphotography / iStock via Getty Images

Self-propelled artillery: 173

173 Towed artillery: 480

480 Total artillery: 653

653 Total military vehicles: 37,662

37,662 Total tanks: 518

518 Total MLRS: 54

54 Military strength score: 0.1601 – #7 – out of 145

26. Vietnam

Source: Paul Biris / Moment via Getty Images

Self-propelled artillery: 180

180 Towed artillery: 700

700 Total artillery: 880

880 Total military vehicles: 18,578

18,578 Total tanks: 2,029

2,029 Total MLRS: 450

450 Military strength score: 0.3158 – #22 – out of 145

25. United Arab Emirates

Source: tomasdelcoro / Flickr

Self-propelled artillery: 183

183 Towed artillery: 99

99 Total artillery: 282

282 Total military vehicles: 12,253

12,253 Total tanks: 354

354 Total MLRS: 162

162 Military strength score: 0.8083 – #51 – out of 145

24. Jordan

Source: Jordan Pix / Getty Images

Self-propelled artillery: 199

199 Towed artillery: 84

84 Total artillery: 283

283 Total military vehicles: 24,148

24,148 Total tanks: 1,365

1,365 Total MLRS: 88

88 Military strength score: 1.4651 – #80 – out of 145

23. Myanmar

Source: mj0007 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Self-propelled artillery: 215

215 Towed artillery: 1,868

1,868 Total artillery: 2,083

2,083 Total military vehicles: 8,139

8,139 Total tanks: 705

705 Total MLRS: 586

586 Military strength score: 0.5251 – #35 – out of 145

22. Algeria

Source: DancingMan / iStock via Getty Images

Self-propelled artillery: 224

224 Towed artillery: 483

483 Total artillery: 707

707 Total military vehicles: 35,990

35,990 Total tanks: 1,632

1,632 Total MLRS: 236

236 Military strength score: 0.3589 – #26 – out of 145

21. Kazakhstan

Self-propelled artillery: 246

246 Towed artillery: 450

450 Total artillery: 696

696 Total military vehicles: 6,012

6,012 Total tanks: 300

300 Total MLRS: 407

407 Military strength score: 0.9495 – #58 – out of 145

20. Iraq

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Self-propelled artillery: 281

281 Towed artillery: 1,446

1,446 Total artillery: 1,727

1,727 Total military vehicles: 39,872

39,872 Total tanks: 848

848 Total MLRS: 425

425 Military strength score: 0.7441 – #45 – out of 145

19. Azerbaijan

Source: usarmyeurope_images / Flickr

Self-propelled artillery: 294

294 Towed artillery: 300

300 Total artillery: 594

594 Total military vehicles: 29,312

29,312 Total tanks: 920

920 Total MLRS: 218

218 Military strength score: 0.9934 – #59 – out of 145

18. Syria

Source: mel-nik / iStock via Getty Images

Self-propelled artillery: 295

295 Towed artillery: 2,400

2,400 Total artillery: 2,695

2,695 Total military vehicles: 14,550

14,550 Total tanks: 2,720

2,720 Total MLRS: 614

614 Military strength score: 1.0026 – #60 – out of 145

17. Taiwan

Self-propelled artillery: 300

300 Towed artillery: 1,120

1,120 Total artillery: 1,420

1,420 Total military vehicles: 19,868

19,868 Total tanks: 1,010

1,010 Total MLRS: 223

223 Military strength score: 0.3302 – #24 – out of 145

16. Belarus

Self-propelled artillery: 369

369 Towed artillery: 170

170 Total artillery: 539

539 Total military vehicles: 6,700

6,700 Total tanks: 517

517 Total MLRS: 206

206 Military strength score: 1.0901 – #64 – out of 145

15. Poland

Source: 39955793@N07 / Flickr

Self-propelled artillery: 525

525 Towed artillery: 0

0 Total artillery: 525

525 Total military vehicles: 13,956

13,956 Total tanks: 612

612 Total MLRS: 211

211 Military strength score: 0.2917 – #21 – out of 145

14. Morocco

Self-propelled artillery: 565

565 Towed artillery: 306

306 Total artillery: 871

871 Total military vehicles: 13,710

13,710 Total tanks: 1,564

1,564 Total MLRS: 208

208 Military strength score: 1.0081 – #61 – out of 145

13. Iran

Source: Valery Evlakhov / Shutterstock.com

Self-propelled artillery: 580

580 Towed artillery: 2,050

2,050 Total artillery: 2,630

2,630 Total military vehicles: 65,765

65,765 Total tanks: 1,996

1,996 Total MLRS: 775

775 Military strength score: 0.2269 – #14 – out of 145

12. Greece

Source: BalkansCat / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Self-propelled artillery: 589

589 Towed artillery: 729

729 Total artillery: 1,318

1,318 Total military vehicles: 57,030

57,030 Total tanks: 1,365

1,365 Total MLRS: 152

152 Military strength score: 0.4349 – #32 – out of 145

11. Israel

Source: Photo by Andrew Burton / Getty Images

Self-propelled artillery: 650

650 Towed artillery: 300

300 Total artillery: 950

950 Total military vehicles: 43,407

43,407 Total tanks: 1,370

1,370 Total MLRS: 150

150 Military strength score: 0.2596 – #17 – out of 145

10. Pakistan

Source: ganeshdhamodkar / Flickr

Self-propelled artillery: 752

752 Towed artillery: 3,238

3,238 Total artillery: 3,990

3,990 Total military vehicles: 50,523

50,523 Total tanks: 3,742

3,742 Total MLRS: 602

602 Military strength score: 0.1711 – #9 – out of 145

9. Turkey

Source: IC / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Self-propelled artillery: 1,038

1,038 Towed artillery: 1,747

1,747 Total artillery: 2,785

2,785 Total military vehicles: 55,104

55,104 Total tanks: 2,231

2,231 Total MLRS: 286

286 Military strength score: 0.1697 – #8 – out of 145

8. Ukraine

Source: usarmyeurope_images / Flickr

Self-propelled artillery: 1,205

1,205 Towed artillery: 1,012

1,012 Total artillery: 2,217

2,217 Total military vehicles: 22,110

22,110 Total tanks: 1,777

1,777 Total MLRS: 491

491 Military strength score: 0.2598 – #18 – out of 145

7. Saudi Arabia

Self-propelled artillery: 1,236

1,236 Towed artillery: 2,017

2,017 Total artillery: 3,253

3,253 Total military vehicles: 20,694

20,694 Total tanks: 1,485

1,485 Total MLRS: 490

490 Military strength score: 0.3235 – #23 – out of 145

6. Egypt

Source: Chris Hondros / Getty Images

Self-propelled artillery: 1,489

1,489 Towed artillery: 1,557

1,557 Total artillery: 3,046

3,046 Total military vehicles: 77,596

77,596 Total tanks: 5,340

5,340 Total MLRS: 1,119

1,119 Military strength score: 0.2283 – #15 – out of 145

5. United States

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Self-propelled artillery: 1,595

1,595 Towed artillery: 1,267

1,267 Total artillery: 2,862

2,862 Total military vehicles: 360,069

360,069 Total tanks: 4,657

4,657 Total MLRS: 694

694 Military strength score: 0.0699 – #1 – out of 145

4. South Korea

Source: 101561334@N08 / Flickr

Self-propelled artillery: 3,189

3,189 Towed artillery: 4,863

4,863 Total artillery: 8,052

8,052 Total military vehicles: 66,492

66,492 Total tanks: 2,501

2,501 Total MLRS: 581

581 Military strength score: 0.1416 – #5 – out of 145

3. China

Source: Anton Petrus / Moment via Getty Images

Self-propelled artillery: 3,850

3,850 Towed artillery: 1,434

1,434 Total artillery: 5,284

5,284 Total military vehicles: 174,300

174,300 Total tanks: 5,000

5,000 Total MLRS: 3,180

3,180 Military strength score: 0.0706 – #3 – out of 145

2. North Korea

Source: Anton Petrus / Moment via Getty Images

Self-propelled artillery: 4,500

4,500 Towed artillery: 4,500

4,500 Total artillery: 9,000

9,000 Total military vehicles: 24,696

24,696 Total tanks: 5,845

5,845 Total MLRS: 2,920

2,920 Military strength score: 0.5313 – #36 – out of 145

1. Russia

Self-propelled artillery: 6,208

6,208 Towed artillery: 8,356

8,356 Total artillery: 14,564

14,564 Total military vehicles: 161,382

161,382 Total tanks: 14,777

14,777 Total MLRS: 3,065

3,065 Military strength score: 0.0702 – #2 – out of 145