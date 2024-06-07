The 31 Warplanes of the Russian Air Force my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

One of the key elements of Russian military power is its air force. The Red Army boasts an extensive fleet of diverse aircraft designed to be some of the most technologically advanced in the world. Despite the dissolution of the Soviet Union, the Russian Air Force has maintained its operational effectiveness as one of the strongest fleets in the world. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the aircraft within this impressive force.

To identify all of the planes in active service in the Russian Air Force, 24/7 Wall St. referenced the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry website. We ranked aircraft by the number of units in active service. Supplemental data regarding the type of aircraft, how many are in active service, and how many are on order came from FlightGlobal. Data on each aircraft’s first flight came from various military and historical sources.

The Russian Air Force is known for its offensive capabilities and strategic vision. It is home to a series of MiG and Sukhoi fighter jets that are easily some of the fastest and most technologically advanced in the world. They primarily act as air superiority fighters, but also retain the capacity for strike missions and various other operations. (These countries have the most Sukhoi fighter jets.)

Outside of fighter and attack aircraft, the fleet features a series of Ilyushin transport and tanker aircraft, which are intended to rival the American C-130 Hercules.

Overall the Russian air force boasts a diverse array of active aircraft and is known as one of the strongest in the world by sheer numbers, capable of maintaining strategic balance domestically and abroad. (These are all warship and submarine classes in the Russian Navy.)

Here is a closer look at the warplanes in Russia’s Air Force:

Why Are We Covering This?

Understanding Russia’s air force gives context to their modernization effort and geopolitical standing. Knowing which specific aircraft Russia employs also helps to understand their operational capacity when using these jets.

31. Be-200 Altair

Type: Special mission

Special mission Active in Russian Air Force: 2

2 On order for the Russian Air Force: 0

0 First flight: September 24, 1998

30. An-12 Antei

Type: Transport

Transport Active in Russian Air Force: 3

3 On order for the Russian Air Force: 0

0 First flight: February 27, 1965

29. IL-80 Maxdome

Type: Special mission

Special mission Active in Russian Air Force: 3

3 On order for the Russian Air Force: 0

0 First flight: March 5, 1987

28. IL-18 Coot

Type: Transport

Transport Active in Russian Air Force: 4

4 On order for the Russian Air Force: 0

0 First flight: July 4, 1957

27. Tu-154 Careless

Type: Transport, special mission

Transport, special mission Active in Russian Air Force: 4

4 On order for the Russian Air Force: 0

0 First flight: October 4, 1968

26. Tupolev Tu-214

Type: Special mission

Special mission Active in Russian Air Force: 4

4 On order for the Russian Air Force: 0

0 First flight: January 2, 1989

25. An-124 Ruslan Condor

Type: Transport

Transport Active in Russian Air Force: 5

5 On order for the Russian Air Force: 0

0 First flight: December 24, 1982

24. Tu-134 Crusty

Type: Transport, special mission

Transport, special mission Active in Russian Air Force: 6

6 On order for the Russian Air Force: 0

0 First flight: July 29, 1963

23. Be-12 Chayka

Type: Special mission

Special mission Active in Russian Air Force: 7

7 On order for the Russian Air Force: 0

0 First flight: October 18, 1960

22. Antonov An-140

Type: Transport, special mission

Transport, special mission Active in Russian Air Force: 8

8 On order for the Russian Air Force: 0

0 First flight: September 17, 1997

21. Su-57 Felon

Type: Combat aircraft

Combat aircraft Active in Russian Air Force: 14

14 On order for the Russian Air Force: 62

62 First flight: January 29, 2010

20. Antonov An-148

Type: Transport

Transport Active in Russian Air Force: 15

15 On order for the Russian Air Force: 0

0 First flight: December 17, 2004

19. Tu-160 Blackjack

Type: Combat aircraft

Combat aircraft Active in Russian Air Force: 15

15 On order for the Russian Air Force: 50

50 First flight: December 18, 1981

18. An-30 Clank

Type: Special mission

Special mission Active in Russian Air Force: 16

16 On order for the Russian Air Force: 0

0 First flight: August 21, 1967

17. IL-78 Midas

Type: Tanker

Tanker Active in Russian Air Force: 19

19 On order for the Russian Air Force: 31

31 First flight: June 26, 1983

16. Il-38 Dolphin

Type: Special mission

Special mission Active in Russian Air Force: 21

21 On order for the Russian Air Force: 0

0 First flight: September 28, 1961

15. IL-20 Coot-A

Type: Special mission

Special mission Active in Russian Air Force: 31

31 On order for the Russian Air Force: 0

0 First flight: July 4, 1957

14. Tu-142 Bear

Type: Special mission

Special mission Active in Russian Air Force: 32

32 On order for the Russian Air Force: 0

0 First flight: June 18, 1968

13. An-72 Coaler

Type: Transport

Transport Active in Russian Air Force: 35

35 On order for the Russian Air Force: 0

0 First flight: August 31, 1977

12. Tu-95 Bear

Type: Combat aircraft

Combat aircraft Active in Russian Air Force: 47

47 On order for the Russian Air Force: 0

0 First flight: November 1, 1952

11. Let L-410 Turbolet

Type: Transport

Transport Active in Russian Air Force: 53

53 On order for the Russian Air Force: 2

2 First flight: April 16, 1969

10. Tu-22M Backfire

Type: Combat aircraft

Combat aircraft Active in Russian Air Force: 58

58 On order for the Russian Air Force: 0

0 First flight: August 30, 1969

9. An-12 Cub

Type: Transport, special mission

Transport, special mission Active in Russian Air Force: 64

64 On order for the Russian Air Force: 0

0 First flight: December 16, 1957

8. MiG-31 Foxhound

Type: Combat aircraft

Combat aircraft Active in Russian Air Force: 128

128 On order for the Russian Air Force: 0

0 First flight: September 16, 1975

7. Su-34 Fullback

Type: Combat aircraft

Combat aircraft Active in Russian Air Force: 134

134 On order for the Russian Air Force: 4

4 First flight: April 13, 1990

6. An-26 Curl

Type: Transport, special mission

Transport, special mission Active in Russian Air Force: 139

139 On order for the Russian Air Force: 0

0 First flight: May 21, 1969

5. IL-76 Candid

Type: Transport, special mission

Transport, special mission Active in Russian Air Force: 143

143 On order for the Russian Air Force: 11

11 First flight: March 25, 1971

4. Su-25 Grach Frogfoot

Type: Combat aircraft

Combat aircraft Active in Russian Air Force: 176

176 On order for the Russian Air Force: 0

0 First flight: February 22, 1975

3. Mig-29 Fulcrum

Type: Combat aircraft

Combat aircraft Active in Russian Air Force: 258

258 On order for the Russian Air Force: 31

31 First flight: October 6, 1977

2. Su-24 Fencer

Type: Combat aircraft

Combat aircraft Active in Russian Air Force: 300

300 On order for the Russian Air Force: 0

0 First flight: July 2, 1967

1. Su-27 Flanker

Type: Combat aircraft

Combat aircraft Active in Russian Air Force: 409

409 On order for the Russian Air Force: 44

44 First flight: May 20, 1977

