The 30 Countries with the Most Towed Artillery 3DSculptor / iStock via Getty Images

Artillery units have advanced significantly since World War II. Some of the newest artillery units are self-propelled and incredibly mobile, but not all militaries have access to the newest technology. In fact, many still use tried-and-tested towed artillery. Even modern militaries still rely on these and have a complement of these assets that support their troops on the ground. (This is the U.S. Army’s longest range artillery weapons, ranked.)

Having a massive stock of artillery does not necessarily determine a country’s overall military strength in any given conflict, but it does help significantly in conflicts that are fought on the ground with troops.

Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at countries with large arsenals of artillery. To identify the countries with the most towed artillery, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of towed artillery in their arsenal. We included supplemental information regarding the total military vehicles, tanks and MLRS units, as well as each country’s overall military strength score.

The Russian military is home to the largest artillery arsenal in the world. This comprises over 14,000 towed and self-propelled units. In addition to these artillery units, Russia also has the largest tank army in the world with nearly 15,000 tanks at its disposal. For the Red Army it makes sense to have some of the largest ground forces on the planet, as Russia is the largest country in the world by square mileage, with at least one not-too-friendly neighbor. (These are the NATO countries with the most artillery firepower.)

Here is a look at the countries with the most towed artillery units:

Why Are We Covering This?

Source: ajw1970 / Flickr

Artillery is important in modern warfare because of the firepower that it implies. While these units are not as mobile as self-propelled artillery units, they are still capable of laying down serious fire from a distance. Many countries have invested heavily in these units and understanding which countries have the most gives further context to modern military strategy.

30. Bangladesh

Source: usarmyeurope_images / Flickr

Towed artillery: 437

437 Self-propelled artillery: 27

27 Total artillery: 464

464 Total military vehicles: 13,100

13,100 Total tanks: 320

320 Total MLRS: 71

71 Military strength score: 0.5419 – #37 – out of 145

29. Kazakhstan

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Towed artillery: 450

450 Self-propelled artillery: 246

246 Total artillery: 696

696 Total military vehicles: 6,012

6,012 Total tanks: 300

300 Total MLRS: 407

407 Military strength score: 0.9495 – #58 – out of 145

28. Turkmenistan

Source: irontrybex / iStock via Getty Images

Towed artillery: 457

457 Self-propelled artillery: 73

73 Total artillery: 530

530 Total military vehicles: 8,312

8,312 Total tanks: 680

680 Total MLRS: 160

160 Military strength score: 1.4906 – #83 – out of 145

27. Brazil

Source: Maurizio Fabbroni / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Towed artillery: 460

460 Self-propelled artillery: 172

172 Total artillery: 632

632 Total military vehicles: 44,044

44,044 Total tanks: 469

469 Total MLRS: 78

78 Military strength score: 0.1944 – #12 – out of 145

26. Japan

Source: petesphotography / iStock via Getty Images

Towed artillery: 480

480 Self-propelled artillery: 173

173 Total artillery: 653

653 Total military vehicles: 37,662

37,662 Total tanks: 518

518 Total MLRS: 54

54 Military strength score: 0.1601 – #7 – out of 145

25. Algeria

Source: DancingMan / iStock via Getty Images

Towed artillery: 483

483 Self-propelled artillery: 224

224 Total artillery: 707

707 Total military vehicles: 35,990

35,990 Total tanks: 1,632

1,632 Total MLRS: 236

236 Military strength score: 0.3589 – #26 – out of 145

24. Angola

Source: mauriziobiso / iStock via Getty Images

Towed artillery: 552

552 Self-propelled artillery: 28

28 Total artillery: 580

580 Total military vehicles: 5,500

5,500 Total tanks: 310

310 Total MLRS: 123

123 Military strength score: 0.8702 – #55 – out of 145

23. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Source: Hulton Archive / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

Towed artillery: 580

580 Self-propelled artillery: 10

10 Total artillery: 590

590 Total military vehicles: 450

450 Total tanks: 91

91 Total MLRS: 79

79 Military strength score: 2.3996 – #116 – out of 145

22. Thailand

Source: soldiersmediacenter / Flickr

Towed artillery: 589

589 Self-propelled artillery: 50

50 Total artillery: 639

639 Total military vehicles: 14,040

14,040 Total tanks: 648

648 Total MLRS: 26

26 Military strength score: 0.3389 – #25 – out of 145

21. Ethiopia

Source: Photo by Andrew Burton / Getty Images

Towed artillery: 648

648 Self-propelled artillery: 65

65 Total artillery: 713

713 Total military vehicles: 10,028

10,028 Total tanks: 680

680 Total MLRS: 79

79 Military strength score: 0.7938 – #49 – out of 145

20. Finland

Source: Anton Petrus / Moment via Getty Images

Towed artillery: 667

667 Self-propelled artillery: 125

125 Total artillery: 792

792 Total military vehicles: 11,716

11,716 Total tanks: 200

200 Total MLRS: 76

76 Military strength score: 0.7967 – #50 – out of 145

19. Vietnam

Source: Paul Biris / Moment via Getty Images

Towed artillery: 700

700 Self-propelled artillery: 180

180 Total artillery: 880

880 Total military vehicles: 18,578

18,578 Total tanks: 2,029

2,029 Total MLRS: 450

450 Military strength score: 0.3158 – #22 – out of 145

18. Romania

Source: usarmyeurope_images / Flickr

Towed artillery: 720

720 Self-propelled artillery: 0

0 Total artillery: 720

720 Total military vehicles: 9,990

9,990 Total tanks: 345

345 Total MLRS: 225

225 Military strength score: 0.7712 – #47 – out of 145

17. Greece

Source: The Joint Multinational Training Command Public Affairs Office from Grafenwoehr, Germany / Wikimedia Commons

Towed artillery: 729

729 Self-propelled artillery: 589

589 Total artillery: 1,318

1,318 Total military vehicles: 57,030

57,030 Total tanks: 1,365

1,365 Total MLRS: 152

152 Military strength score: 0.4349 – #32 – out of 145

16. Ukraine

Source: 3DSculptor / iStock via Getty Images

Towed artillery: 1,012

1,012 Self-propelled artillery: 1,205

1,205 Total artillery: 2,217

2,217 Total military vehicles: 22,110

22,110 Total tanks: 1,777

1,777 Total MLRS: 491

491 Military strength score: 0.2598 – #18 – out of 145

15. Taiwan

Towed artillery: 1,120

1,120 Self-propelled artillery: 300

300 Total artillery: 1,420

1,420 Total military vehicles: 19,868

19,868 Total tanks: 1,010

1,010 Total MLRS: 223

223 Military strength score: 0.3302 – #24 – out of 145

14. United States

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Towed artillery: 1,267

1,267 Self-propelled artillery: 1,595

1,595 Total artillery: 2,862

2,862 Total military vehicles: 360,069

360,069 Total tanks: 4,657

4,657 Total MLRS: 694

694 Military strength score: 0.0699 – #1 – out of 145

13. China

Source: Anton Petrus / Moment via Getty Images

Towed artillery: 1,434

1,434 Self-propelled artillery: 3,850

3,850 Total artillery: 5,284

5,284 Total military vehicles: 174,300

174,300 Total tanks: 5,000

5,000 Total MLRS: 3,180

3,180 Military strength score: 0.0706 – #3 – out of 145

12. Iraq

Source: 39955793@N07 / Flickr

Towed artillery: 1,446

1,446 Self-propelled artillery: 281

281 Total artillery: 1,727

1,727 Total military vehicles: 39,872

39,872 Total tanks: 848

848 Total MLRS: 425

425 Military strength score: 0.7441 – #45 – out of 145

11. Egypt

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Towed artillery: 1,557

1,557 Self-propelled artillery: 1,489

1,489 Total artillery: 3,046

3,046 Total military vehicles: 77,596

77,596 Total tanks: 5,340

5,340 Total MLRS: 1,119

1,119 Military strength score: 0.2283 – #15 – out of 145

10. Turkey

Source: M-A-U / iStock via Getty Images

Towed artillery: 1,747

1,747 Self-propelled artillery: 1,038

1,038 Total artillery: 2,785

2,785 Total military vehicles: 55,104

55,104 Total tanks: 2,231

2,231 Total MLRS: 286

286 Military strength score: 0.1697 – #8 – out of 145

9. Myanmar

Source: Goldquest / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Towed artillery: 1,868

1,868 Self-propelled artillery: 215

215 Total artillery: 2,083

2,083 Total military vehicles: 8,139

8,139 Total tanks: 705

705 Total MLRS: 586

586 Military strength score: 0.5251 – #35 – out of 145

8. Saudi Arabia

Towed artillery: 2,017

2,017 Self-propelled artillery: 1,236

1,236 Total artillery: 3,253

3,253 Total military vehicles: 20,694

20,694 Total tanks: 1,485

1,485 Total MLRS: 490

490 Military strength score: 0.3235 – #23 – out of 145

7. Iran

Source: FarzadFrames / iStock via Getty Images

Towed artillery: 2,050

2,050 Self-propelled artillery: 580

580 Total artillery: 2,630

2,630 Total military vehicles: 65,765

65,765 Total tanks: 1,996

1,996 Total MLRS: 775

775 Military strength score: 0.2269 – #14 – out of 145

6. Syria

Source: Chris McGrath / Getty Images

Towed artillery: 2,400

2,400 Self-propelled artillery: 295

295 Total artillery: 2,695

2,695 Total military vehicles: 14,550

14,550 Total tanks: 2,720

2,720 Total MLRS: 614

614 Military strength score: 1.0026 – #60 – out of 145

5. Pakistan

Source: quinet / Flickr

Towed artillery: 3,238

3,238 Self-propelled artillery: 752

752 Total artillery: 3,990

3,990 Total military vehicles: 50,523

50,523 Total tanks: 3,742

3,742 Total MLRS: 602

602 Military strength score: 0.1711 – #9 – out of 145

4. India

Towed artillery: 3,243

3,243 Self-propelled artillery: 140

140 Total artillery: 3,383

3,383 Total military vehicles: 151,248

151,248 Total tanks: 4,614

4,614 Total MLRS: 702

702 Military strength score: 0.1023 – #4 – out of 145

3. North Korea

Source: Anton Petrus / Moment via Getty Images

Towed artillery: 4,500

4,500 Self-propelled artillery: 4,500

4,500 Total artillery: 9,000

9,000 Total military vehicles: 24,696

24,696 Total tanks: 5,845

5,845 Total MLRS: 2,920

2,920 Military strength score: 0.5313 – #36 – out of 145

2. South Korea

Source: 101561334@N08 / Flickr

Towed artillery: 4,863

4,863 Self-propelled artillery: 3,189

3,189 Total artillery: 8,052

8,052 Total military vehicles: 66,492

66,492 Total tanks: 2,501

2,501 Total MLRS: 581

581 Military strength score: 0.1416 – #5 – out of 145

1. Russia

Towed artillery: 8,356

8,356 Self-propelled artillery: 6,208

6,208 Total artillery: 14,564

14,564 Total military vehicles: 161,382

161,382 Total tanks: 14,777

14,777 Total MLRS: 3,065

3,065 Military strength score: 0.0702 – #2 – out of 145