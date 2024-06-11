Military

The 30 Countries with the Most Towed Artillery

Ukraine artillery | The flight of a projectile during a shot from a cannon
3DSculptor / iStock via Getty Images
Artillery units have advanced significantly since World War II. Some of the newest artillery units are self-propelled and incredibly mobile, but not all militaries have access to the newest technology. In fact, many still use tried-and-tested towed artillery. Even modern militaries still rely on these and have a complement of these assets that support their troops on the ground. (This is the U.S. Army’s longest range artillery weapons, ranked.)

Having a massive stock of artillery does not necessarily determine a country’s overall military strength in any given conflict, but it does help significantly in conflicts that are fought on the ground with troops.

Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at countries with large arsenals of artillery. To identify the countries with the most towed artillery, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of towed artillery in their arsenal. We included supplemental information regarding the total military vehicles, tanks and MLRS units, as well as each country’s overall military strength score.

The Russian military is home to the largest artillery arsenal in the world. This comprises over 14,000 towed and self-propelled units. In addition to these artillery units, Russia also has the largest tank army in the world with nearly 15,000 tanks at its disposal. For the Red Army it makes sense to have some of the largest ground forces on the planet, as Russia is the largest country in the world by square mileage, with at least one not-too-friendly neighbor. (These are the NATO countries with the most artillery firepower.)

Here is a look at the countries with the most towed artillery units:

Why Are We Covering This?

M7+Priest | M7 Priest at MusÃ©e des Ã©paves
Source: ajw1970 / Flickr

Artillery is important in modern warfare because of the firepower that it implies. While these units are not as mobile as self-propelled artillery units, they are still capable of laying down serious fire from a distance. Many countries have invested heavily in these units and understanding which countries have the most gives further context to modern military strategy.

30. Bangladesh

Azerbaijan+artillery | Romanian artillery
Source: usarmyeurope_images / Flickr

  • Towed artillery: 437
  • Self-propelled artillery: 27
  • Total artillery: 464
  • Total military vehicles: 13,100
  • Total tanks: 320
  • Total MLRS: 71
  • Military strength score: 0.5419 – #37 – out of 145

29. Kazakhstan

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Towed artillery: 450
  • Self-propelled artillery: 246
  • Total artillery: 696
  • Total military vehicles: 6,012
  • Total tanks: 300
  • Total MLRS: 407
  • Military strength score: 0.9495 – #58 – out of 145

28. Turkmenistan

Source: irontrybex / iStock via Getty Images
  • Towed artillery: 457
  • Self-propelled artillery: 73
  • Total artillery: 530
  • Total military vehicles: 8,312
  • Total tanks: 680
  • Total MLRS: 160
  • Military strength score: 1.4906 – #83 – out of 145

27. Brazil

Source: Maurizio Fabbroni / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Towed artillery: 460
  • Self-propelled artillery: 172
  • Total artillery: 632
  • Total military vehicles: 44,044
  • Total tanks: 469
  • Total MLRS: 78
  • Military strength score: 0.1944 – #12 – out of 145

26. Japan

Source: petesphotography / iStock via Getty Images
  • Towed artillery: 480
  • Self-propelled artillery: 173
  • Total artillery: 653
  • Total military vehicles: 37,662
  • Total tanks: 518
  • Total MLRS: 54
  • Military strength score: 0.1601 – #7 – out of 145

25. Algeria

Source: DancingMan / iStock via Getty Images
  • Towed artillery: 483
  • Self-propelled artillery: 224
  • Total artillery: 707
  • Total military vehicles: 35,990
  • Total tanks: 1,632
  • Total MLRS: 236
  • Military strength score: 0.3589 – #26 – out of 145

24. Angola

Source: mauriziobiso / iStock via Getty Images

  • Towed artillery: 552
  • Self-propelled artillery: 28
  • Total artillery: 580
  • Total military vehicles: 5,500
  • Total tanks: 310
  • Total MLRS: 123
  • Military strength score: 0.8702 – #55 – out of 145

23. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Source: Hulton Archive / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

  • Towed artillery: 580
  • Self-propelled artillery: 10
  • Total artillery: 590
  • Total military vehicles: 450
  • Total tanks: 91
  • Total MLRS: 79
  • Military strength score: 2.3996 – #116 – out of 145

22. Thailand

Source: soldiersmediacenter / Flickr

  • Towed artillery: 589
  • Self-propelled artillery: 50
  • Total artillery: 639
  • Total military vehicles: 14,040
  • Total tanks: 648
  • Total MLRS: 26
  • Military strength score: 0.3389 – #25 – out of 145

21. Ethiopia

Source: Photo by Andrew Burton / Getty Images

  • Towed artillery: 648
  • Self-propelled artillery: 65
  • Total artillery: 713
  • Total military vehicles: 10,028
  • Total tanks: 680
  • Total MLRS: 79
  • Military strength score: 0.7938 – #49 – out of 145

20. Finland

Source: Anton Petrus / Moment via Getty Images
  • Towed artillery: 667
  • Self-propelled artillery: 125
  • Total artillery: 792
  • Total military vehicles: 11,716
  • Total tanks: 200
  • Total MLRS: 76
  • Military strength score: 0.7967 – #50 – out of 145

19. Vietnam

Source: Paul Biris / Moment via Getty Images
  • Towed artillery: 700
  • Self-propelled artillery: 180
  • Total artillery: 880
  • Total military vehicles: 18,578
  • Total tanks: 2,029
  • Total MLRS: 450
  • Military strength score: 0.3158 – #22 – out of 145

18. Romania

Source: usarmyeurope_images / Flickr
  • Towed artillery: 720
  • Self-propelled artillery: 0
  • Total artillery: 720
  • Total military vehicles: 9,990
  • Total tanks: 345
  • Total MLRS: 225
  • Military strength score: 0.7712 – #47 – out of 145

17. Greece

Source: The Joint Multinational Training Command Public Affairs Office from Grafenwoehr, Germany / Wikimedia Commons

  • Towed artillery: 729
  • Self-propelled artillery: 589
  • Total artillery: 1,318
  • Total military vehicles: 57,030
  • Total tanks: 1,365
  • Total MLRS: 152
  • Military strength score: 0.4349 – #32 – out of 145

16. Ukraine

Source: 3DSculptor / iStock via Getty Images
  • Towed artillery: 1,012
  • Self-propelled artillery: 1,205
  • Total artillery: 2,217
  • Total military vehicles: 22,110
  • Total tanks: 1,777
  • Total MLRS: 491
  • Military strength score: 0.2598 – #18 – out of 145

15. Taiwan

afghanistan by @USArmy
afghanistan (CC BY 2.0) by @USArmy
  • Towed artillery: 1,120
  • Self-propelled artillery: 300
  • Total artillery: 1,420
  • Total military vehicles: 19,868
  • Total tanks: 1,010
  • Total MLRS: 223
  • Military strength score: 0.3302 – #24 – out of 145

14. United States

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Towed artillery: 1,267
  • Self-propelled artillery: 1,595
  • Total artillery: 2,862
  • Total military vehicles: 360,069
  • Total tanks: 4,657
  • Total MLRS: 694
  • Military strength score: 0.0699 – #1 – out of 145

13. China

China artillery | Armored tank and combat drone on the background of the Chinese flag
Source: Anton Petrus / Moment via Getty Images

  • Towed artillery: 1,434
  • Self-propelled artillery: 3,850
  • Total artillery: 5,284
  • Total military vehicles: 174,300
  • Total tanks: 5,000
  • Total MLRS: 3,180
  • Military strength score: 0.0706 – #3 – out of 145

12. Iraq

Source: 39955793@N07 / Flickr
  • Towed artillery: 1,446
  • Self-propelled artillery: 281
  • Total artillery: 1,727
  • Total military vehicles: 39,872
  • Total tanks: 848
  • Total MLRS: 425
  • Military strength score: 0.7441 – #45 – out of 145

11. Egypt

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Towed artillery: 1,557
  • Self-propelled artillery: 1,489
  • Total artillery: 3,046
  • Total military vehicles: 77,596
  • Total tanks: 5,340
  • Total MLRS: 1,119
  • Military strength score: 0.2283 – #15 – out of 145

10. Turkey

Source: M-A-U / iStock via Getty Images
  • Towed artillery: 1,747
  • Self-propelled artillery: 1,038
  • Total artillery: 2,785
  • Total military vehicles: 55,104
  • Total tanks: 2,231
  • Total MLRS: 286
  • Military strength score: 0.1697 – #8 – out of 145

9. Myanmar

Source: Goldquest / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Towed artillery: 1,868
  • Self-propelled artillery: 215
  • Total artillery: 2,083
  • Total military vehicles: 8,139
  • Total tanks: 705
  • Total MLRS: 586
  • Military strength score: 0.5251 – #35 – out of 145

8. Saudi Arabia

Operation Desert Storm by Lietmotiv
Operation Desert Storm (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Lietmotiv
  • Towed artillery: 2,017
  • Self-propelled artillery: 1,236
  • Total artillery: 3,253
  • Total military vehicles: 20,694
  • Total tanks: 1,485
  • Total MLRS: 490
  • Military strength score: 0.3235 – #23 – out of 145

7. Iran

Source: FarzadFrames / iStock via Getty Images
  • Towed artillery: 2,050
  • Self-propelled artillery: 580
  • Total artillery: 2,630
  • Total military vehicles: 65,765
  • Total tanks: 1,996
  • Total MLRS: 775
  • Military strength score: 0.2269 – #14 – out of 145

6. Syria

Source: Chris McGrath / Getty Images

  • Towed artillery: 2,400
  • Self-propelled artillery: 295
  • Total artillery: 2,695
  • Total military vehicles: 14,550
  • Total tanks: 2,720
  • Total MLRS: 614
  • Military strength score: 1.0026 – #60 – out of 145

5. Pakistan

Luxembourg+artillery | American Bunker-Buster WWII artillery
Source: quinet / Flickr

  • Towed artillery: 3,238
  • Self-propelled artillery: 752
  • Total artillery: 3,990
  • Total military vehicles: 50,523
  • Total tanks: 3,742
  • Total MLRS: 602
  • Military strength score: 0.1711 – #9 – out of 145

4. India

Artillery Gun. by Mohit S
Artillery Gun. (CC BY 2.0) by Mohit S
  • Towed artillery: 3,243
  • Self-propelled artillery: 140
  • Total artillery: 3,383
  • Total military vehicles: 151,248
  • Total tanks: 4,614
  • Total MLRS: 702
  • Military strength score: 0.1023 – #4 – out of 145

3. North Korea

Source: Anton Petrus / Moment via Getty Images
  • Towed artillery: 4,500
  • Self-propelled artillery: 4,500
  • Total artillery: 9,000
  • Total military vehicles: 24,696
  • Total tanks: 5,845
  • Total MLRS: 2,920
  • Military strength score: 0.5313 – #36 – out of 145

2. South Korea

Source: 101561334@N08 / Flickr
  • Towed artillery: 4,863
  • Self-propelled artillery: 3,189
  • Total artillery: 8,052
  • Total military vehicles: 66,492
  • Total tanks: 2,501
  • Total MLRS: 581
  • Military strength score: 0.1416 – #5 – out of 145

1. Russia

Soviet 2K11 Krug long-range su... by Andrey Korchagin
Soviet 2K11 Krug long-range su... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Andrey Korchagin
  • Towed artillery: 8,356
  • Self-propelled artillery: 6,208
  • Total artillery: 14,564
  • Total military vehicles: 161,382
  • Total tanks: 14,777
  • Total MLRS: 3,065
  • Military strength score: 0.0702 – #2 – out of 145

