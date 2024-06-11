The African Countries with the Biggest Tank Armies, Ranked terrazzo / Flickr

Tanks began an age of mechanized warfare, starting back in World War I. Ever since, these armored vehicles have been instrumental in determining the outcome of conflicts around the world. As one of the largest continents in the world, Africa is home to some of the largest tank armies. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look into the African countries with the biggest tank armies. (These are the 30 most mass-produced tanks since WWII ended.)

To identify the African countries with the most tanks, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of tanks in their arsenal. We included supplemental information regarding the total military vehicles, artillery and MLRS units, as well as each country’s overall military strength score. Nations that do not have any tanks in their arsenal were excluded.

While the United States may have the strongest military on the planet, it pales in comparison to only a handful of other nations when it comes to its tank arsenal, numerically speaking. The U.S. military primarily relies on its Navy and Air Force for projecting power around the world, but when there are troops on the ground tanks are there to back them up.

Egypt is one of these such nations that is home to a larger tank arsenal than the United States. Algeria ranks fairly high on the world stage as well with an incredibly formidable tank army. Other African nations feature fairly impressive tank armies as well. (These are the countries with the largest tank armies.)

Here is a look at the African countries with the biggest tank armies:

Why Are We Covering This?

Understanding the military dynamics of Africa is important due to the continent’s strategic geopolitical significance. The continent is known for some instability, and military power is one way of ensuring stability both political and economic. Many of these African nations are growing rapidly and the continued stability of this region is crucial.

26. Namibia:

Total tanks: 7

7 Total military vehicles: 2,674

2,674 Total artillery: 50

50 Total MLRS: 7

7 Military strength score: 2.7652 – #124 out of 145

25. Ivory Coast:

Total tanks: 10

10 Total military vehicles: 476

476 Total artillery: 4

4 Total MLRS: 6

6 Military strength score: 1.9869 – #98 out of 145

24. Madagascar:

Total tanks: 12

12 Total military vehicles: 232

232 Total artillery: 0

0 Total MLRS: 0

0 Military strength score: 3.0655 – #133 out of 145

23. Zimbabwe:

Total tanks: 20

20 Total military vehicles: 2,412

2,412 Total artillery: 0

0 Total MLRS: 0

0 Military strength score: 2.0352 – #101 out of 145

22. Mali:

Total tanks: 20

20 Total military vehicles: 647

647 Total artillery: 10

10 Total MLRS: 25

25 Military strength score: 2.1115 – #106 out of 145

21. Botswana:

Total tanks: 20

20 Total military vehicles: 587

587 Total artillery: 48

48 Total MLRS: 20

20 Military strength score: 2.8353 – #126 out of 145

20. Tanzania:

Total tanks: 21

21 Total military vehicles: 712

712 Total artillery: 0

0 Total MLRS: 0

0 Military strength score: 2.0587 – #103 out of 145

19. Republic of the Congo:

Total tanks: 32

32 Total military vehicles: 519

519 Total artillery: 37

37 Total MLRS: 72

72 Military strength score: 2.7282 – #122 out of 145

18. Zambia:

Total tanks: 38

38 Total military vehicles: 506

506 Total artillery: 46

46 Total MLRS: 35

35 Military strength score: 1.9851 – #97 out of 145

17. South Sudan:

Total tanks: 55

55 Total military vehicles: 1,920

1,920 Total artillery: 20

20 Total MLRS: 10

10 Military strength score: 2.4376 – #119 out of 145

16. Mozambique:

Total tanks: 60

60 Total military vehicles: 872

872 Total artillery: 104

104 Total MLRS: 12

12 Military strength score: 1.8377 – #92 out of 145

15. Chad:

Total tanks: 90

90 Total military vehicles: 1,568

1,568 Total artillery: 25

25 Total MLRS: 21

21 Military strength score: 1.8607 – #93 out of 145

14. Uganda:

Total tanks: 130

130 Total military vehicles: 3,162

3,162 Total artillery: 32

32 Total MLRS: 12

12 Military strength score: 2.2405 – #114 out of 145

13. Tunisia:

Total tanks: 140

140 Total military vehicles: 6,400

6,400 Total artillery: 108

108 Total MLRS: 0

0 Military strength score: 1.2881 – #74 out of 145

12. Kenya:

Total tanks: 188

188 Total military vehicles: 4,856

4,856 Total artillery: 71

71 Total MLRS: 0

0 Military strength score: 1.7629 – #89 out of 145

11. South Africa:

Total tanks: 195

195 Total military vehicles: 12,140

12,140 Total artillery: 153

153 Total MLRS: 101

101 Military strength score: 0.4632 – #33 out of 145

10. Democratic Republic of Congo:

Total tanks: 210

210 Total military vehicles: 458

458 Total artillery: 135

135 Total MLRS: 50

50 Military strength score: 1.2491 – #73 out of 145

9. Sudan:

Total tanks: 233

233 Total military vehicles: 3,648

3,648 Total artillery: 200

200 Total MLRS: 343

343 Military strength score: 1.4119 – #76 out of 145

8. Libya:

Total tanks: 300

300 Total military vehicles: 2,890

2,890 Total artillery: 75

75 Total MLRS: 55

55 Military strength score: 1.4449 – #79 out of 145

7. Angola:

Total tanks: 310

310 Total military vehicles: 5,500

5,500 Total artillery: 580

580 Total MLRS: 123

123 Military strength score: 0.8702 – #55 out of 145

6. Nigeria:

Total tanks: 343

343 Total military vehicles: 6,404

6,404 Total artillery: 371

371 Total MLRS: 37

37 Military strength score: 0.5619 – #39 out of 145

5. Ethiopia:

Total tanks: 680

680 Total military vehicles: 10,028

10,028 Total artillery: 713

713 Total MLRS: 79

79 Military strength score: 0.7938 – #49 out of 145

4. Morocco:

Total tanks: 1,564

1,564 Total military vehicles: 13,710

13,710 Total artillery: 871

871 Total MLRS: 208

208 Military strength score: 1.0081 – #61 out of 145

3. Algeria:

Total tanks: 1,632

1,632 Total military vehicles: 35,990

35,990 Total artillery: 707

707 Total MLRS: 236

236 Military strength score: 0.3589 – #26 out of 145

2. Eritrea:

Total tanks: 1,756

1,756 Total military vehicles: 3,512

3,512 Total artillery: 210

210 Total MLRS: 219

219 Military strength score: 2.4152 – #117 out of 145

1. Egypt:

Total tanks: 5,340

5,340 Total military vehicles: 77,596

77,596 Total artillery: 3,046

3,046 Total MLRS: 1,119

1,119 Military strength score: 0.2283 – #15 out of 145