This African Country Has the Most Military Manpower, and It's Not Even Close

One of the strongest deterrents against invasion or occupation is a standing army. If a country had no military force, then it would be at the mercy of hostile powers, whether foreign or domestic. This is especially true for countries in the African continent. While military manpower is not entirely definitive of a country’s strength, other assets like tanks and aircraft play a role in projecting this strength. But at the end of the day, these assets must be piloted or driven by military personnel. (These are the strongest militaries in the world.)
Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look into African nations that have the most military manpower. To identify the African countries with the most military personnel, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of military personnel. We included supplemental information regarding active personnel, reserves, total population, fit-for-service, and overall military strength score.
Egypt is easily one of the strongest nations on the African continent with an impressive air force and navy. However, it is also home to one of the largest militaries in the world in terms of manpower.
Another powerful African military is found in Algeria. With one of the larger defense budgets in the world, Algeria has invested considerably to develop its military capabilities, especially training its forces on the ground.
It’s worth noting that countries fill out their ranks of military personnel through voluntary or selective service, and some through mandatory service. Other countries even turn to paramilitary forces should the need become drastic. (These are the countries with the most military personnel.)
Here is a look at the African countries with the most military manpower:
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding the military dynamics of Africa is important due to the continent’s strategic geopolitical significance. The continent is known for some instability, and military power is one way of ensuring stability both political and economical. Many of these African nations are growing rapidly and the continued stability of this region is crucial.
38. Benin
- Total military personnel: 4,750
- Active personnel: 4,750
- Reserves: 0
- Total population: 14,219,908
- Fit-for-service: 3,085,720
- Military strength score: 3.8912 – #141 out of 145
37. Liberia
- Total military personnel: 7,000
- Active personnel: 1,500
- Reserves: 0
- Total population: 5,358,483
- Fit-for-service: 1,938,211
- Military strength score: 3.7262 – #140 out of 145
36. Gabon
- Total military personnel: 7,300
- Active personnel: 4,800
- Reserves: 0
- Total population: 2,397,368
- Fit-for-service: 520,229
- Military strength score: 2.9517 – #132 out of 145
35. Republic of the Congo
- Total military personnel: 11,000
- Active personnel: 8,500
- Reserves: 0
- Total population: 5,677,493
- Fit-for-service: 1,260,403
- Military strength score: 2.7282 – #122 out of 145
34. Central African Republic
- Total military personnel: 11,000
- Active personnel: 10,000
- Reserves: 0
- Total population: 5,552,228
- Fit-for-service: 1,232,595
- Military strength score: 3.5316 – #137 out of 145
33. Sierra Leone
- Total military personnel: 13,000
- Active personnel: 13,000
- Reserves: 0
- Total population: 8,908,040
- Fit-for-service: 1,175,861
- Military strength score: 3.5433 – #138 out of 145
32. Mozambique
- Total military personnel: 14,200
- Active personnel: 11,200
- Reserves: 0
- Total population: 32,513,805
- Fit-for-service: 7,575,717
- Military strength score: 1.8377 – #92 out of 145
31. Ghana
- Total military personnel: 15,500
- Active personnel: 15,500
- Reserves: 0
- Total population: 33,846,114
- Fit-for-service: 9,747,681
- Military strength score: 2.2358 – #113 out of 145
30. Zambia
- Total military personnel: 16,350
- Active personnel: 15,150
- Reserves: 0
- Total population: 20,216,029
- Fit-for-service: 4,022,990
- Military strength score: 1.9851 – #97 out of 145
29. Burkina Faso
- Total military personnel: 16,500
- Active personnel: 12,000
- Reserves: 0
- Total population: 22,489,126
- Fit-for-service: 5,914,640
- Military strength score: 2.8501 – #127 out of 145
28. Senegal
- Total military personnel: 17,000
- Active personnel: 17,000
- Reserves: 0
- Total population: 18,384,660
- Fit-for-service: 3,989,471
- Military strength score: 2.9117 – #130 out of 145
27. Somalia
- Total military personnel: 17,000
- Active personnel: 15,000
- Reserves: 0
- Total population: 12,693,796
- Fit-for-service: 1,751,744
- Military strength score: 3.9006 – #142 out of 145
26. Namibia
- Total military personnel: 18,000
- Active personnel: 13,000
- Reserves: 0
- Total population: 2,777,232
- Fit-for-service: 397,144
- Military strength score: 2.7652 – #124 out of 145
25. Botswana
- Total military personnel: 21,000
- Active personnel: 21,000
- Reserves: 0
- Total population: 2,417,596
- Fit-for-service: 609,234
- Military strength score: 2.8353 – #126 out of 145
24. Madagascar
- Total military personnel: 21,600
- Active personnel: 13,500
- Reserves: 0
- Total population: 28,812,195
- Fit-for-service: 7,779,293
- Military strength score: 3.0655 – #133 out of 145
23. Ivory Coast
- Total military personnel: 27,500
- Active personnel: 22,000
- Reserves: 0
- Total population: 29,344,847
- Fit-for-service: 7,688,350
- Military strength score: 1.9869 – #98 out of 145
22. Niger
- Total military personnel: 30,000
- Active personnel: 25,000
- Reserves: 0
- Total population: 25,396,840
- Fit-for-service: 5,104,765
- Military strength score: 2.5988 – #121 out of 145
21. Chad
- Total military personnel: 38,250
- Active personnel: 33,250
- Reserves: 0
- Total population: 18,523,165
- Fit-for-service: 3,741,679
- Military strength score: 1.8607 – #93 out of 145
20. Mali
- Total military personnel: 44,800
- Active personnel: 40,000
- Reserves: 0
- Total population: 21,359,722
- Fit-for-service: 4,165,146
- Military strength score: 2.1115 – #106 out of 145
19. Zimbabwe
- Total military personnel: 50,800
- Active personnel: 29,000
- Reserves: 0
- Total population: 15,418,674
- Fit-for-service: 3,345,852
- Military strength score: 2.0352 – #101 out of 145
18. Cameroon
- Total military personnel: 52,500
- Active personnel: 40,000
- Reserves: 0
- Total population: 30,135,732
- Fit-for-service: 6,057,282
- Military strength score: 2.0599 – #104 out of 145
17. Uganda
- Total military personnel: 55,000
- Active personnel: 45,000
- Reserves: 0
- Total population: 47,729,952
- Fit-for-service: 9,593,720
- Military strength score: 2.2405 – #114 out of 145
16. Kenya
- Total military personnel: 75,000
- Active personnel: 50,000
- Reserves: 0
- Total population: 57,052,004
- Fit-for-service: 13,749,533
- Military strength score: 1.7629 – #89 out of 145
15. Tunisia
- Total military personnel: 101,800
- Active personnel: 89,800
- Reserves: 0
- Total population: 11,976,182
- Fit-for-service: 5,149,758
- Military strength score: 1.2881 – #74 out of 145
14. Mauritania
- Total military personnel: 102,540
- Active personnel: 31,540
- Reserves: 66,000
- Total population: 4,244,878
- Fit-for-service: 1,158,852
- Military strength score: 2.9277 – #131 out of 145
13. Tanzania
- Total military personnel: 113,500
- Active personnel: 27,000
- Reserves: 80,000
- Total population: 65,642,682
- Fit-for-service: 6,498,626
- Military strength score: 2.0587 – #103 out of 145
12. Angola
- Total military personnel: 117,000
- Active personnel: 107,000
- Reserves: 0
- Total population: 35,981,281
- Fit-for-service: 3,598,128
- Military strength score: 0.8702 – #55 out of 145
11. Libya
- Total military personnel: 132,000
- Active personnel: 32,000
- Reserves: 0
- Total population: 7,252,573
- Fit-for-service: 3,241,900
- Military strength score: 1.4449 – #79 out of 145
10. South Africa
- Total military personnel: 150,585
- Active personnel: 71,235
- Reserves: 29,350
- Total population: 58,048,332
- Fit-for-service: 14,395,986
- Military strength score: 0.4632 – #33 out of 145
9. Ethiopia
- Total military personnel: 162,000
- Active personnel: 162,000
- Reserves: 0
- Total population: 116,462,712
- Fit-for-service: 34,705,888
- Military strength score: 0.7938 – #49 out of 145
8. South Sudan
- Total military personnel: 185,000
- Active personnel: 185,000
- Reserves: 0
- Total population: 12,118,379
- Fit-for-service: 3,877,881
- Military strength score: 2.4376 – #119 out of 145
7. Sudan
- Total military personnel: 194,500
- Active personnel: 92,000
- Reserves: 85,000
- Total population: 49,197,555
- Fit-for-service: 16,677,971
- Military strength score: 1.4119 – #76 out of 145
6. Democratic Republic of Congo
- Total military personnel: 207,580
- Active personnel: 166,580
- Reserves: 31,000
- Total population: 111,859,928
- Fit-for-service: 30,425,900
- Military strength score: 1.2491 – #73 out of 145
5. Eritrea
- Total military personnel: 250,000
- Active personnel: 120,000
- Reserves: 130,000
- Total population: 6,274,796
- Fit-for-service: 1,581,249
- Military strength score: 2.4152 – #117 out of 145
4. Nigeria
- Total military personnel: 280,000
- Active personnel: 230,000
- Reserves: 0
- Total population: 230,842,743
- Fit-for-service: 88,181,928
- Military strength score: 0.5619 – #39 out of 145
3. Morocco
- Total military personnel: 395,800
- Active personnel: 195,800
- Reserves: 150,000
- Total population: 37,067,420
- Fit-for-service: 15,123,507
- Military strength score: 1.0081 – #61 out of 145
2. Algeria
- Total military personnel: 610,000
- Active personnel: 325,000
- Reserves: 135,000
- Total population: 44,758,398
- Fit-for-service: 18,261,426
- Military strength score: 0.3589 – #26 out of 145
1. Egypt
- Total military personnel: 1,220,000
- Active personnel: 440,000
- Reserves: 480,000
- Total population: 109,546,720
- Fit-for-service: 37,684,072
- Military strength score: 0.2283 – #15 out of 145
