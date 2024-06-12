This African Country Has the Most Military Manpower, and It's Not Even Close Allexxandar / iStock via Getty Images

One of the strongest deterrents against invasion or occupation is a standing army. If a country had no military force, then it would be at the mercy of hostile powers, whether foreign or domestic. This is especially true for countries in the African continent. While military manpower is not entirely definitive of a country’s strength, other assets like tanks and aircraft play a role in projecting this strength. But at the end of the day, these assets must be piloted or driven by military personnel. (These are the strongest militaries in the world.)

Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look into African nations that have the most military manpower. To identify the African countries with the most military personnel, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of military personnel. We included supplemental information regarding active personnel, reserves, total population, fit-for-service, and overall military strength score.

Egypt is easily one of the strongest nations on the African continent with an impressive air force and navy. However, it is also home to one of the largest militaries in the world in terms of manpower.

Another powerful African military is found in Algeria. With one of the larger defense budgets in the world, Algeria has invested considerably to develop its military capabilities, especially training its forces on the ground.

It’s worth noting that countries fill out their ranks of military personnel through voluntary or selective service, and some through mandatory service. Other countries even turn to paramilitary forces should the need become drastic. (These are the countries with the most military personnel.)

Here is a look at the African countries with the most military manpower:

Why Are We Covering This?

Source: Kichigin / iStock via Getty Images

Understanding the military dynamics of Africa is important due to the continent’s strategic geopolitical significance. The continent is known for some instability, and military power is one way of ensuring stability both political and economical. Many of these African nations are growing rapidly and the continued stability of this region is crucial.

38. Benin

Total military personnel: 4,750

4,750 Active personnel: 4,750

4,750 Reserves: 0

0 Total population: 14,219,908

14,219,908 Fit-for-service: 3,085,720

3,085,720 Military strength score: 3.8912 – #141 out of 145

37. Liberia

Total military personnel: 7,000

7,000 Active personnel: 1,500

1,500 Reserves: 0

0 Total population: 5,358,483

5,358,483 Fit-for-service: 1,938,211

1,938,211 Military strength score: 3.7262 – #140 out of 145

36. Gabon

Total military personnel: 7,300

7,300 Active personnel: 4,800

4,800 Reserves: 0

0 Total population: 2,397,368

2,397,368 Fit-for-service: 520,229

520,229 Military strength score: 2.9517 – #132 out of 145

35. Republic of the Congo

Total military personnel: 11,000

11,000 Active personnel: 8,500

8,500 Reserves: 0

0 Total population: 5,677,493

5,677,493 Fit-for-service: 1,260,403

1,260,403 Military strength score: 2.7282 – #122 out of 145

34. Central African Republic

Total military personnel: 11,000

11,000 Active personnel: 10,000

10,000 Reserves: 0

0 Total population: 5,552,228

5,552,228 Fit-for-service: 1,232,595

1,232,595 Military strength score: 3.5316 – #137 out of 145

33. Sierra Leone

Total military personnel: 13,000

13,000 Active personnel: 13,000

13,000 Reserves: 0

0 Total population: 8,908,040

8,908,040 Fit-for-service: 1,175,861

1,175,861 Military strength score: 3.5433 – #138 out of 145

32. Mozambique

Source: Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Total military personnel: 14,200

14,200 Active personnel: 11,200

11,200 Reserves: 0

0 Total population: 32,513,805

32,513,805 Fit-for-service: 7,575,717

7,575,717 Military strength score: 1.8377 – #92 out of 145

31. Ghana

Total military personnel: 15,500

15,500 Active personnel: 15,500

15,500 Reserves: 0

0 Total population: 33,846,114

33,846,114 Fit-for-service: 9,747,681

9,747,681 Military strength score: 2.2358 – #113 out of 145

30. Zambia

Total military personnel: 16,350

16,350 Active personnel: 15,150

15,150 Reserves: 0

0 Total population: 20,216,029

20,216,029 Fit-for-service: 4,022,990

4,022,990 Military strength score: 1.9851 – #97 out of 145

29. Burkina Faso

Source: 39955793@N07 / Flickr

Total military personnel: 16,500

16,500 Active personnel: 12,000

12,000 Reserves: 0

0 Total population: 22,489,126

22,489,126 Fit-for-service: 5,914,640

5,914,640 Military strength score: 2.8501 – #127 out of 145

28. Senegal

Total military personnel: 17,000

17,000 Active personnel: 17,000

17,000 Reserves: 0

0 Total population: 18,384,660

18,384,660 Fit-for-service: 3,989,471

3,989,471 Military strength score: 2.9117 – #130 out of 145

27. Somalia

Total military personnel: 17,000

17,000 Active personnel: 15,000

15,000 Reserves: 0

0 Total population: 12,693,796

12,693,796 Fit-for-service: 1,751,744

1,751,744 Military strength score: 3.9006 – #142 out of 145

26. Namibia

Source: Allexxandar / iStock via Getty Images

Total military personnel: 18,000

18,000 Active personnel: 13,000

13,000 Reserves: 0

0 Total population: 2,777,232

2,777,232 Fit-for-service: 397,144

397,144 Military strength score: 2.7652 – #124 out of 145

25. Botswana

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total military personnel: 21,000

21,000 Active personnel: 21,000

21,000 Reserves: 0

0 Total population: 2,417,596

2,417,596 Fit-for-service: 609,234

609,234 Military strength score: 2.8353 – #126 out of 145

24. Madagascar

Total military personnel: 21,600

21,600 Active personnel: 13,500

13,500 Reserves: 0

0 Total population: 28,812,195

28,812,195 Fit-for-service: 7,779,293

7,779,293 Military strength score: 3.0655 – #133 out of 145

23. Ivory Coast

Total military personnel: 27,500

27,500 Active personnel: 22,000

22,000 Reserves: 0

0 Total population: 29,344,847

29,344,847 Fit-for-service: 7,688,350

7,688,350 Military strength score: 1.9869 – #98 out of 145

22. Niger

Total military personnel: 30,000

30,000 Active personnel: 25,000

25,000 Reserves: 0

0 Total population: 25,396,840

25,396,840 Fit-for-service: 5,104,765

5,104,765 Military strength score: 2.5988 – #121 out of 145

21. Chad

Source: yoh4nn / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Total military personnel: 38,250

38,250 Active personnel: 33,250

33,250 Reserves: 0

0 Total population: 18,523,165

18,523,165 Fit-for-service: 3,741,679

3,741,679 Military strength score: 1.8607 – #93 out of 145

20. Mali

Source: Michele Ursi / Shutterstock.com

Total military personnel: 44,800

44,800 Active personnel: 40,000

40,000 Reserves: 0

0 Total population: 21,359,722

21,359,722 Fit-for-service: 4,165,146

4,165,146 Military strength score: 2.1115 – #106 out of 145

19. Zimbabwe

Source: yoh4nn / iStock via Getty Images

Total military personnel: 50,800

50,800 Active personnel: 29,000

29,000 Reserves: 0

0 Total population: 15,418,674

15,418,674 Fit-for-service: 3,345,852

3,345,852 Military strength score: 2.0352 – #101 out of 145

18. Cameroon

Total military personnel: 52,500

52,500 Active personnel: 40,000

40,000 Reserves: 0

0 Total population: 30,135,732

30,135,732 Fit-for-service: 6,057,282

6,057,282 Military strength score: 2.0599 – #104 out of 145

17. Uganda

Total military personnel: 55,000

55,000 Active personnel: 45,000

45,000 Reserves: 0

0 Total population: 47,729,952

47,729,952 Fit-for-service: 9,593,720

9,593,720 Military strength score: 2.2405 – #114 out of 145

16. Kenya

Source: yoh4nn / iStock via Getty Images

Total military personnel: 75,000

75,000 Active personnel: 50,000

50,000 Reserves: 0

0 Total population: 57,052,004

57,052,004 Fit-for-service: 13,749,533

13,749,533 Military strength score: 1.7629 – #89 out of 145

15. Tunisia

Source: njnationalguard / Flickr

Total military personnel: 101,800

101,800 Active personnel: 89,800

89,800 Reserves: 0

0 Total population: 11,976,182

11,976,182 Fit-for-service: 5,149,758

5,149,758 Military strength score: 1.2881 – #74 out of 145

14. Mauritania

Total military personnel: 102,540

102,540 Active personnel: 31,540

31,540 Reserves: 66,000

66,000 Total population: 4,244,878

4,244,878 Fit-for-service: 1,158,852

1,158,852 Military strength score: 2.9277 – #131 out of 145

13. Tanzania

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total military personnel: 113,500

113,500 Active personnel: 27,000

27,000 Reserves: 80,000

80,000 Total population: 65,642,682

65,642,682 Fit-for-service: 6,498,626

6,498,626 Military strength score: 2.0587 – #103 out of 145

12. Angola

Source: AlexLMX / iStock via Getty Images

Total military personnel: 117,000

117,000 Active personnel: 107,000

107,000 Reserves: 0

0 Total population: 35,981,281

35,981,281 Fit-for-service: 3,598,128

3,598,128 Military strength score: 0.8702 – #55 out of 145

11. Libya

Source: RollingEarth / E+ via Getty Images

Total military personnel: 132,000

132,000 Active personnel: 32,000

32,000 Reserves: 0

0 Total population: 7,252,573

7,252,573 Fit-for-service: 3,241,900

3,241,900 Military strength score: 1.4449 – #79 out of 145

10. South Africa

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total military personnel: 150,585

150,585 Active personnel: 71,235

71,235 Reserves: 29,350

29,350 Total population: 58,048,332

58,048,332 Fit-for-service: 14,395,986

14,395,986 Military strength score: 0.4632 – #33 out of 145

9. Ethiopia

Source: Amin Mohamed / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

Total military personnel: 162,000

162,000 Active personnel: 162,000

162,000 Reserves: 0

0 Total population: 116,462,712

116,462,712 Fit-for-service: 34,705,888

34,705,888 Military strength score: 0.7938 – #49 out of 145

8. South Sudan

Total military personnel: 185,000

185,000 Active personnel: 185,000

185,000 Reserves: 0

0 Total population: 12,118,379

12,118,379 Fit-for-service: 3,877,881

3,877,881 Military strength score: 2.4376 – #119 out of 145

7. Sudan

Source: David Degner / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Total military personnel: 194,500

194,500 Active personnel: 92,000

92,000 Reserves: 85,000

85,000 Total population: 49,197,555

49,197,555 Fit-for-service: 16,677,971

16,677,971 Military strength score: 1.4119 – #76 out of 145

6. Democratic Republic of Congo

Total military personnel: 207,580

207,580 Active personnel: 166,580

166,580 Reserves: 31,000

31,000 Total population: 111,859,928

111,859,928 Fit-for-service: 30,425,900

30,425,900 Military strength score: 1.2491 – #73 out of 145

5. Eritrea

Source: davidstanleytravel / Flickr

Total military personnel: 250,000

250,000 Active personnel: 120,000

120,000 Reserves: 130,000

130,000 Total population: 6,274,796

6,274,796 Fit-for-service: 1,581,249

1,581,249 Military strength score: 2.4152 – #117 out of 145

4. Nigeria

Total military personnel: 280,000

280,000 Active personnel: 230,000

230,000 Reserves: 0

0 Total population: 230,842,743

230,842,743 Fit-for-service: 88,181,928

88,181,928 Military strength score: 0.5619 – #39 out of 145

3. Morocco

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total military personnel: 395,800

395,800 Active personnel: 195,800

195,800 Reserves: 150,000

150,000 Total population: 37,067,420

37,067,420 Fit-for-service: 15,123,507

15,123,507 Military strength score: 1.0081 – #61 out of 145

2. Algeria

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total military personnel: 610,000

610,000 Active personnel: 325,000

325,000 Reserves: 135,000

135,000 Total population: 44,758,398

44,758,398 Fit-for-service: 18,261,426

18,261,426 Military strength score: 0.3589 – #26 out of 145

1. Egypt

Source: terrazzo / Flickr

Total military personnel: 1,220,000

1,220,000 Active personnel: 440,000

440,000 Reserves: 480,000

480,000 Total population: 109,546,720

109,546,720 Fit-for-service: 37,684,072

37,684,072 Military strength score: 0.2283 – #15 out of 145

