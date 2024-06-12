Military

This African Country Has the Most Military Manpower, and It's Not Even Close

Namibia military | Soldier with machine gun with national flag of Namibia
Allexxandar / iStock via Getty Images
One of the strongest deterrents against invasion or occupation is a standing army. If a country had no military force, then it would be at the mercy of hostile powers, whether foreign or domestic. This is especially true for countries in the African continent. While military manpower is not entirely definitive of a country’s strength, other assets like tanks and aircraft play a role in projecting this strength. But at the end of the day, these assets must be piloted or driven by military personnel. (These are the strongest militaries in the world.)

Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look into African nations that have the most military manpower. To identify the African countries with the most military personnel, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of military personnel. We included supplemental information regarding active personnel, reserves, total population, fit-for-service, and overall military strength score.

Egypt is easily one of the strongest nations on the African continent with an impressive air force and navy. However, it is also home to one of the largest militaries in the world in terms of manpower.

Another powerful African military is found in Algeria. With one of the larger defense budgets in the world, Algeria has invested considerably to develop its military capabilities, especially training its forces on the ground.

It’s worth noting that countries fill out their ranks of military personnel through voluntary or selective service, and some through mandatory service. Other countries even turn to paramilitary forces should the need become drastic. (These are the countries with the most military personnel.)

Here is a look at the African countries with the most military manpower:

Why Are We Covering This?

Source: Kichigin / iStock via Getty Images

Understanding the military dynamics of Africa is important due to the continent’s strategic geopolitical significance. The continent is known for some instability, and military power is one way of ensuring stability both political and economical. Many of these African nations are growing rapidly and the continued stability of this region is crucial.

38. Benin

Africa Endeavor 2010 by US Army Africa
Africa Endeavor 2010 (BY 2.0) by US Army Africa
  • Total military personnel: 4,750
  • Active personnel: 4,750
  • Reserves: 0
  • Total population: 14,219,908
  • Fit-for-service: 3,085,720
  • Military strength score: 3.8912 – #141 out of 145

37. Liberia

U.S. Army Africa: Liberia Security Sector Reform 090419 by US Army Africa
U.S. Army Africa: Liberia Security Sector Reform 090419 (BY 2.0) by US Army Africa
  • Total military personnel: 7,000
  • Active personnel: 1,500
  • Reserves: 0
  • Total population: 5,358,483
  • Fit-for-service: 1,938,211
  • Military strength score: 3.7262 – #140 out of 145

36. Gabon

Joint U.S., Gabon military med... by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa
Joint U.S., Gabon military med... (CC BY 2.0) by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa
  • Total military personnel: 7,300
  • Active personnel: 4,800
  • Reserves: 0
  • Total population: 2,397,368
  • Fit-for-service: 520,229
  • Military strength score: 2.9517 – #132 out of 145

35. Republic of the Congo

MEDFLAG 2010, Kinshasa, Democr... by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa
MEDFLAG 2010, Kinshasa, Democr... (CC BY 2.0) by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa
  • Total military personnel: 11,000
  • Active personnel: 8,500
  • Reserves: 0
  • Total population: 5,677,493
  • Fit-for-service: 1,260,403
  • Military strength score: 2.7282 – #122 out of 145

34. Central African Republic

Exercise Kwanza Angola 06-2010 (9) by US Army Africa
Exercise Kwanza Angola 06-2010 (9) (BY 2.0) by US Army Africa
  • Total military personnel: 11,000
  • Active personnel: 10,000
  • Reserves: 0
  • Total population: 5,552,228
  • Fit-for-service: 1,232,595
  • Military strength score: 3.5316 – #137 out of 145

33. Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone and Brig. Gen. Kabia: A progressive voice for African military women - ALFS 2010 by US Army Africa
Sierra Leone and Brig. Gen. Kabia: A progressive voice for African military women - ALFS 2010 (BY 2.0) by US Army Africa
  • Total military personnel: 13,000
  • Active personnel: 13,000
  • Reserves: 0
  • Total population: 8,908,040
  • Fit-for-service: 1,175,861
  • Military strength score: 3.5433 – #138 out of 145

32. Mozambique

Source: Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images
  • Total military personnel: 14,200
  • Active personnel: 11,200
  • Reserves: 0
  • Total population: 32,513,805
  • Fit-for-service: 7,575,717
  • Military strength score: 1.8377 – #92 out of 145

31. Ghana

Ghana Armed Forces u2013 Military Sergeant Soldier by Flickr: [2]
Ghana Armed Forces u2013 Military Sergeant Soldier (BY 2.0) by Flickr: [2]
  • Total military personnel: 15,500
  • Active personnel: 15,500
  • Reserves: 0
  • Total population: 33,846,114
  • Fit-for-service: 9,747,681
  • Military strength score: 2.2358 – #113 out of 145

30. Zambia

World AIDS Day 2010, Windhoek,... by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa
World AIDS Day 2010, Windhoek,... (CC BY 2.0) by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa
  • Total military personnel: 16,350
  • Active personnel: 15,150
  • Reserves: 0
  • Total population: 20,216,029
  • Fit-for-service: 4,022,990
  • Military strength score: 1.9851 – #97 out of 145

29. Burkina Faso

Source: 39955793@N07 / Flickr
  • Total military personnel: 16,500
  • Active personnel: 12,000
  • Reserves: 0
  • Total population: 22,489,126
  • Fit-for-service: 5,914,640
  • Military strength score: 2.8501 – #127 out of 145

28. Senegal

military by Jeff Attaway
military (CC BY 2.0) by Jeff Attaway
  • Total military personnel: 17,000
  • Active personnel: 17,000
  • Reserves: 0
  • Total population: 18,384,660
  • Fit-for-service: 3,989,471
  • Military strength score: 2.9117 – #130 out of 145

27. Somalia

AMISOM's Force Commander, General Silas Ntigurirwa, greets officers during a ceremony to mark their rotation at Burundi's military base in Mogadishu, Somalia, on July 26. AMISOM Photo (14577825348) by AMISOM Public Information
AMISOM's Force Commander, General Silas Ntigurirwa, greets officers during a ceremony to mark their rotation at Burundi's military base in Mogadishu, Somalia, on July 26. AMISOM Photo (14577825348) (CC0 1.0) by AMISOM Public Information
  • Total military personnel: 17,000
  • Active personnel: 15,000
  • Reserves: 0
  • Total population: 12,693,796
  • Fit-for-service: 1,751,744
  • Military strength score: 3.9006 – #142 out of 145

26. Namibia

Source: Allexxandar / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total military personnel: 18,000
  • Active personnel: 13,000
  • Reserves: 0
  • Total population: 2,777,232
  • Fit-for-service: 397,144
  • Military strength score: 2.7652 – #124 out of 145

25. Botswana

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total military personnel: 21,000
  • Active personnel: 21,000
  • Reserves: 0
  • Total population: 2,417,596
  • Fit-for-service: 609,234
  • Military strength score: 2.8353 – #126 out of 145

24. Madagascar

Madagascar. Antsirabe. Malagasy military, on a march. by Anne & David (Use Albums)
Madagascar. Antsirabe. Malagasy military, on a march. (PDM 1.0) by Anne & David (Use Albums)
  • Total military personnel: 21,600
  • Active personnel: 13,500
  • Reserves: 0
  • Total population: 28,812,195
  • Fit-for-service: 7,779,293
  • Military strength score: 3.0655 – #133 out of 145

23. Ivory Coast

Malawi Defence Force receives ... by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa
Malawi Defence Force receives ... (CC BY 2.0) by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa
  • Total military personnel: 27,500
  • Active personnel: 22,000
  • Reserves: 0
  • Total population: 29,344,847
  • Fit-for-service: 7,688,350
  • Military strength score: 1.9869 – #98 out of 145

22. Niger

Army partners with Republic of... by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa
Army partners with Republic of... (CC BY 2.0) by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa
  • Total military personnel: 30,000
  • Active personnel: 25,000
  • Reserves: 0
  • Total population: 25,396,840
  • Fit-for-service: 5,104,765
  • Military strength score: 2.5988 – #121 out of 145

21. Chad

Source: yoh4nn / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Total military personnel: 38,250
  • Active personnel: 33,250
  • Reserves: 0
  • Total population: 18,523,165
  • Fit-for-service: 3,741,679
  • Military strength score: 1.8607 – #93 out of 145

20. Mali

Source: Michele Ursi / Shutterstock.com
  • Total military personnel: 44,800
  • Active personnel: 40,000
  • Reserves: 0
  • Total population: 21,359,722
  • Fit-for-service: 4,165,146
  • Military strength score: 2.1115 – #106 out of 145

19. Zimbabwe

Source: yoh4nn / iStock via Getty Images

  • Total military personnel: 50,800
  • Active personnel: 29,000
  • Reserves: 0
  • Total population: 15,418,674
  • Fit-for-service: 3,345,852
  • Military strength score: 2.0352 – #101 out of 145

18. Cameroon

Multinational MEDEVAC training... by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa
Multinational MEDEVAC training... (CC BY 2.0) by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa
  • Total military personnel: 52,500
  • Active personnel: 40,000
  • Reserves: 0
  • Total population: 30,135,732
  • Fit-for-service: 6,057,282
  • Military strength score: 2.0599 – #104 out of 145

17. Uganda

Ugandan military police train ... by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa
Ugandan military police train ... (CC BY 2.0) by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa
  • Total military personnel: 55,000
  • Active personnel: 45,000
  • Reserves: 0
  • Total population: 47,729,952
  • Fit-for-service: 9,593,720
  • Military strength score: 2.2405 – #114 out of 145

16. Kenya

Source: yoh4nn / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total military personnel: 75,000
  • Active personnel: 50,000
  • Reserves: 0
  • Total population: 57,052,004
  • Fit-for-service: 13,749,533
  • Military strength score: 1.7629 – #89 out of 145

15. Tunisia

Source: njnationalguard / Flickr
  • Total military personnel: 101,800
  • Active personnel: 89,800
  • Reserves: 0
  • Total population: 11,976,182
  • Fit-for-service: 5,149,758
  • Military strength score: 1.2881 – #74 out of 145

14. Mauritania

Mauritanian troops stage borde... by Magharebia
Mauritanian troops stage borde... (CC BY 2.0) by Magharebia
  • Total military personnel: 102,540
  • Active personnel: 31,540
  • Reserves: 66,000
  • Total population: 4,244,878
  • Fit-for-service: 1,158,852
  • Military strength score: 2.9277 – #131 out of 145

13. Tanzania

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total military personnel: 113,500
  • Active personnel: 27,000
  • Reserves: 80,000
  • Total population: 65,642,682
  • Fit-for-service: 6,498,626
  • Military strength score: 2.0587 – #103 out of 145

12. Angola

Source: AlexLMX / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total military personnel: 117,000
  • Active personnel: 107,000
  • Reserves: 0
  • Total population: 35,981,281
  • Fit-for-service: 3,598,128
  • Military strength score: 0.8702 – #55 out of 145

11. Libya

Source: RollingEarth / E+ via Getty Images

  • Total military personnel: 132,000
  • Active personnel: 32,000
  • Reserves: 0
  • Total population: 7,252,573
  • Fit-for-service: 3,241,900
  • Military strength score: 1.4449 – #79 out of 145

10. South Africa

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total military personnel: 150,585
  • Active personnel: 71,235
  • Reserves: 29,350
  • Total population: 58,048,332
  • Fit-for-service: 14,395,986
  • Military strength score: 0.4632 – #33 out of 145

9. Ethiopia

Source: Amin Mohamed / Hulton Archive via Getty Images
  • Total military personnel: 162,000
  • Active personnel: 162,000
  • Reserves: 0
  • Total population: 116,462,712
  • Fit-for-service: 34,705,888
  • Military strength score: 0.7938 – #49 out of 145

8. South Sudan

Generals of South Sudan by Steve Evans
Generals of South Sudan (CC BY 2.0) by Steve Evans
  • Total military personnel: 185,000
  • Active personnel: 185,000
  • Reserves: 0
  • Total population: 12,118,379
  • Fit-for-service: 3,877,881
  • Military strength score: 2.4376 – #119 out of 145

7. Sudan

Source: David Degner / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Total military personnel: 194,500
  • Active personnel: 92,000
  • Reserves: 85,000
  • Total population: 49,197,555
  • Fit-for-service: 16,677,971
  • Military strength score: 1.4119 – #76 out of 145

6. Democratic Republic of Congo

U.S. Army Africa assists with ... by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa
U.S. Army Africa assists with ... (CC BY 2.0) by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa
  • Total military personnel: 207,580
  • Active personnel: 166,580
  • Reserves: 31,000
  • Total population: 111,859,928
  • Fit-for-service: 30,425,900
  • Military strength score: 1.2491 – #73 out of 145

5. Eritrea

Eritrea+tanks | Three Tanks
Source: davidstanleytravel / Flickr

  • Total military personnel: 250,000
  • Active personnel: 120,000
  • Reserves: 130,000
  • Total population: 6,274,796
  • Fit-for-service: 1,581,249
  • Military strength score: 2.4152 – #117 out of 145

4. Nigeria

2022 Army DSSC graduation by EngrgeneralG
2022 Army DSSC graduation (CC BY-SA 4.0) by EngrgeneralG
  • Total military personnel: 280,000
  • Active personnel: 230,000
  • Reserves: 0
  • Total population: 230,842,743
  • Fit-for-service: 88,181,928
  • Military strength score: 0.5619 – #39 out of 145

3. Morocco

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total military personnel: 395,800
  • Active personnel: 195,800
  • Reserves: 150,000
  • Total population: 37,067,420
  • Fit-for-service: 15,123,507
  • Military strength score: 1.0081 – #61 out of 145

2. Algeria

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total military personnel: 610,000
  • Active personnel: 325,000
  • Reserves: 135,000
  • Total population: 44,758,398
  • Fit-for-service: 18,261,426
  • Military strength score: 0.3589 – #26 out of 145

1. Egypt

Source: terrazzo / Flickr

  • Total military personnel: 1,220,000
  • Active personnel: 440,000
  • Reserves: 480,000
  • Total population: 109,546,720
  • Fit-for-service: 37,684,072
  • Military strength score: 0.2283 – #15 out of 145

