This Country Has the Largest Defense Budget, and It's Not Even Close: The Top 25 Ranked

The United States, China and Russia rank as some of the strongest militaries in the world and a large part of this is because they spend the most on their respective militaries. It’s no secret that how much countries spend on their militaries corresponds to their standing on the world stage. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at which countries spend the most on their militaries. (See how the U.S. military budget has skyrocketed over the years.)

To identify the countries with the biggest defense budgets, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ordered according to their defense budgets. We included supplemental information regarding total personnel, total population, aircraft, vehicles, as well as each country’s overall military strength score.

Russia ranks near the top of this list as a big spender, with much of these funds currently dedicated to its ongoing conflict with Ukraine. Although there was a slow start to the conflict and it initially looked like neither side was budging, Russia has proven successful in recent months in maintaining a hold on territories that it is claiming as its own. Much of this can be attributed to its targeted spending on its military.

On the other hand, the United States spends the most of any country in the world on its military. In fact, it spends more than the next ten nations combined on their respective militaries. Much of this spending goes to keeping U.S. forces outfitted with the most technologically advanced gear, aircraft and vehicles. (These are the U.S. military’s most expensive weapons programs, ranked.)

Across the board, these military budgets go towards paying soldiers, buying new assets, and maintaining current arsenals. With geopolitical tensions at all-time highs, this military spending may come into play sooner than later.

Here is a look at the countries with the largest defense budgets:

Why Are We Covering This?

Understanding the defense budgets for different countries gives context to their military capabilities. Outfitting troops with the newest technology costs money, but it also acts as a force multiplier. So there is a balance that must be struck by countries with limited budgets on what they can afford to get the most bang for their buck.

25. Mexico

Defense budget: $14.82 billion

$14.82 billion Total population: 129,875,529

129,875,529 Total military personnel: 630,655

630,655 Total military aircraft: 462

462 Total military vehicles: 17,601

17,601 Total naval vessels: 194

194 Military strength score: 0.4274 – #31 out of 145

24. United Arab Emirates

Defense budget: $15.50 billion

$15.50 billion Total population: 9,973,449

9,973,449 Total military personnel: 207,000

207,000 Total military aircraft: 560

560 Total military vehicles: 12,253

12,253 Total naval vessels: 79

79 Military strength score: 0.8083 – #51 out of 145

23. Taiwan

Defense budget: $19.10 billion

$19.10 billion Total population: 23,588,613

23,588,613 Total military personnel: 2,580,000

2,580,000 Total military aircraft: 750

750 Total military vehicles: 19,868

19,868 Total naval vessels: 93

93 Military strength score: 0.3302 – #24 out of 145

22. Algeria

Defense budget: $21.60 billion

$21.60 billion Total population: 44,758,398

44,758,398 Total military personnel: 610,000

610,000 Total military aircraft: 605

605 Total military vehicles: 35,990

35,990 Total naval vessels: 213

213 Military strength score: 0.3589 – #26 out of 145

21. Spain

Defense budget: $22.00 billion

$22.00 billion Total population: 47,222,613

47,222,613 Total military personnel: 226,902

226,902 Total military aircraft: 513

513 Total military vehicles: 15,046

15,046 Total naval vessels: 168

168 Military strength score: 0.2882 – #20 out of 145

20. Venezuela

Defense budget: $24.12 billion

$24.12 billion Total population: 30,518,260

30,518,260 Total military personnel: 337,000

337,000 Total military aircraft: 242

242 Total military vehicles: 14,966

14,966 Total naval vessels: 32

32 Military strength score: 0.9447 – #57 out of 145

19. Israel

Defense budget: $24.40 billion

$24.40 billion Total population: 9,043,387

9,043,387 Total military personnel: 670,000

670,000 Total military aircraft: 612

612 Total military vehicles: 43,407

43,407 Total naval vessels: 67

67 Military strength score: 0.2596 – #17 out of 145

18. Brazil

Defense budget: $24.75 billion

$24.75 billion Total population: 218,689,757

218,689,757 Total military personnel: 900,000

900,000 Total military aircraft: 628

628 Total military vehicles: 44,044

44,044 Total naval vessels: 134

134 Military strength score: 0.1944 – #12 out of 145

17. Indonesia

Defense budget: $25.00 billion

$25.00 billion Total population: 279,476,346

279,476,346 Total military personnel: 1,050,000

1,050,000 Total military aircraft: 474

474 Total military vehicles: 11,604

11,604 Total naval vessels: 333

333 Military strength score: 0.2251 – #13 out of 145

16. Canada

Defense budget: $26.50 billion

$26.50 billion Total population: 38,516,736

38,516,736 Total military personnel: 100,500

100,500 Total military aircraft: 375

375 Total military vehicles: 18,054

18,054 Total naval vessels: 67

67 Military strength score: 0.3813 – #27 out of 145

15. Italy

Defense budget: $31.60 billion

$31.60 billion Total population: 61,021,855

61,021,855 Total military personnel: 289,000

289,000 Total military aircraft: 800

800 Total military vehicles: 61,892

61,892 Total naval vessels: 309

309 Military strength score: 0.1863 – #10 out of 145

14. Poland

Defense budget: $38.36 billion

$38.36 billion Total population: 37,991,766

37,991,766 Total military personnel: 602,100

602,100 Total military aircraft: 468

468 Total military vehicles: 13,956

13,956 Total naval vessels: 45

45 Military strength score: 0.2917 – #21 out of 145

13. Turkey

Defense budget: $40.00 billion

$40.00 billion Total population: 83,593,483

83,593,483 Total military personnel: 883,900

883,900 Total military aircraft: 1,069

1,069 Total military vehicles: 55,104

55,104 Total naval vessels: 186

186 Military strength score: 0.1697 – #8 out of 145

12. Ukraine

Defense budget: $42.00 billion

$42.00 billion Total population: 43,306,477

43,306,477 Total military personnel: 2,200,000

2,200,000 Total military aircraft: 321

321 Total military vehicles: 22,110

22,110 Total naval vessels: 104

104 Military strength score: 0.2598 – #18 out of 145

11. South Korea

Defense budget: $44.70 billion

$44.70 billion Total population: 51,966,948

51,966,948 Total military personnel: 3,820,000

3,820,000 Total military aircraft: 1,576

1,576 Total military vehicles: 66,492

66,492 Total naval vessels: 200

200 Military strength score: 0.1416 – #5 out of 145

10. France

Defense budget: $49.73 billion

$49.73 billion Total population: 68,521,974

68,521,974 Total military personnel: 376,000

376,000 Total military aircraft: 972

972 Total military vehicles: 85,023

85,023 Total naval vessels: 128

128 Military strength score: 0.1878 – #11 out of 145

9. Australia

Defense budget: $52.56 billion

$52.56 billion Total population: 26,461,166

26,461,166 Total military personnel: 89,400

89,400 Total military aircraft: 325

325 Total military vehicles: 16,162

16,162 Total naval vessels: 43

43 Military strength score: 0.2515 – #16 out of 145

8. Japan

Defense budget: $53.00 billion

$53.00 billion Total population: 123,719,238

123,719,238 Total military personnel: 328,150

328,150 Total military aircraft: 1,459

1,459 Total military vehicles: 37,662

37,662 Total naval vessels: 155

155 Military strength score: 0.1601 – #7 out of 145

7. Germany

Defense budget: $55.94 billion

$55.94 billion Total population: 84,220,184

84,220,184 Total military personnel: 215,600

215,600 Total military aircraft: 618

618 Total military vehicles: 79,317

79,317 Total naval vessels: 64

64 Military strength score: 0.2847 – #19 out of 145

6. United Kingdom

Defense budget: $62.82 billion

$62.82 billion Total population: 68,138,484

68,138,484 Total military personnel: 1,108,860

1,108,860 Total military aircraft: 664

664 Total military vehicles: 27,203

27,203 Total naval vessels: 117

117 Military strength score: 0.1443 – #6 out of 145

5. Saudi Arabia

Defense budget: $71.72 billion

$71.72 billion Total population: 35,959,806

35,959,806 Total military personnel: 407,000

407,000 Total military aircraft: 914

914 Total military vehicles: 20,694

20,694 Total naval vessels: 57

57 Military strength score: 0.3235 – #23 out of 145

4. India

Defense budget: $74.00 billion

$74.00 billion Total population: 1,399,179,585

1,399,179,585 Total military personnel: 5,137,550

5,137,550 Total military aircraft: 2,296

2,296 Total military vehicles: 151,248

151,248 Total naval vessels: 294

294 Military strength score: 0.1023 – #4 out of 145

3. Russia

Defense budget: $109.00 billion

$109.00 billion Total population: 141,698,923

141,698,923 Total military personnel: 3,570,000

3,570,000 Total military aircraft: 4,255

4,255 Total military vehicles: 161,382

161,382 Total naval vessels: 781

781 Military strength score: 0.0702 – #2 out of 145

2. China

Defense budget: $227.00 billion

$227.00 billion Total population: 1,413,142,846

1,413,142,846 Total military personnel: 3,170,000

3,170,000 Total military aircraft: 3,304

3,304 Total military vehicles: 174,300

174,300 Total naval vessels: 730

730 Military strength score: 0.0706 – #3 out of 145

1. United States

Defense budget: $831.78 billion

$831.78 billion Total population: 339,665,118

339,665,118 Total military personnel: 2,127,500

2,127,500 Total military aircraft: 13,209

13,209 Total military vehicles: 360,069

360,069 Total naval vessels: 472

472 Military strength score: 0.0699 – #1 out of 145