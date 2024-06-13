Military

The African Nations with the Most Military Aircraft

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
Chris Lange
Published:

Modern military doctrine leans heavily on the concept of air superiority, meaning for nations to be successful in military operations they must control the skies. Although most think of the United States, China and Russia when it comes to superior air forces. However, African nations have been making an effort in fleet modernization in recent years, and some are quite formidable now. (This African country has the most military manpower, and it’s not even close.)

Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at African nations that have the most military aircraft. To determine the African countries with the most military aircraft, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 military strength report from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. We ranked these countries according to which countries have the most aircraft. We included supplemental information regarding each country’s current air force and overall military strength ranking. Nations that did not have any military aircraft were excluded.

Egypt ranks as one of the top 10 nations in the world in terms of its fleet of fighter jets. It has pulled from both the United States and Russia in terms of modernizing its fleet over the past few decades. The air force that Egypt has built now is easily one of the strongest, and more African nations are following its example. (These are the strongest militaries in Africa.)

As these African nations seek to maintain or extend their strategic influence, the role of acquiring more fighter jets and military aircraft will continue to be a top priority.

Here is a look at the African countries with the most military aircraft:

Why Are We Covering This?

Source: Kichigin / iStock via Getty Images

Understanding the military dynamics of Africa is important due to the continent’s strategic geopolitical significance. The continent is known for some instability, and military power is one way of ensuring stability both political and economic. Many of these African nations are growing rapidly and the continued stability of this region is crucial.

36. Benin

Tunisia+Black+Hawk+helicopter | 150831-Z-AL508-062
Source: njnationalguard / Flickr

  • Total military aircraft: 3
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
  • Total helicopters: 2
  • Total attack helicopters: 0
  • Military strength score: 3.8912 – #141 out of 145

35. Sierra Leone

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total military aircraft: 4
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
  • Total helicopters: 4
  • Total attack helicopters: 2
  • Military strength score: 3.5433 – #138 out of 145

34. Madagascar

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total military aircraft: 5
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
  • Total helicopters: 5
  • Total attack helicopters: 0
  • Military strength score: 3.0655 – #133 out of 145

33. Central African Republic

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total military aircraft: 6
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
  • Total helicopters: 0
  • Total attack helicopters: 0
  • Military strength score: 3.5316 – #137 out of 145

32. Ivory Coast

Source: Sean MENDIS / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total military aircraft: 9
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
  • Total helicopters: 2
  • Total attack helicopters: 1
  • Military strength score: 1.9869 – #98 out of 145

31. Republic of the Congo

Exercise Kwanza Angola 06-2010... by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa
Exercise Kwanza Angola 06-2010... (CC BY 2.0) by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa
  • Total military aircraft: 14
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 2
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
  • Total helicopters: 8
  • Total attack helicopters: 1
  • Military strength score: 2.7282 – #122 out of 145

30. South Sudan

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total military aircraft: 16
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
  • Total helicopters: 15
  • Total attack helicopters: 6
  • Military strength score: 2.4376 – #119 out of 145

29. Ghana

UGANDA ADAPT 2010 by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa
UGANDA ADAPT 2010 (CC BY 2.0) by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa
  • Total military aircraft: 20
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
  • Total helicopters: 11
  • Total attack helicopters: 0
  • Military strength score: 2.2358 – #113 out of 145

28. Eritrea

Source: Clay Gilliland / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total military aircraft: 20
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 1
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
  • Total helicopters: 13
  • Total attack helicopters: 6
  • Military strength score: 2.4152 – #117 out of 145

27. Mozambique

Source: Bob Adams / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total military aircraft: 21
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 8
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
  • Total helicopters: 8
  • Total attack helicopters: 2
  • Military strength score: 1.8377 – #92 out of 145

26. Burkina Faso

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total military aircraft: 21
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 3
  • Total helicopters: 11
  • Total attack helicopters: 2
  • Military strength score: 2.8501 – #127 out of 145

25. Niger

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total military aircraft: 24
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 2
  • Total helicopters: 13
  • Total attack helicopters: 1
  • Military strength score: 2.5988 – #121 out of 145

24. Mauritania

Mauritanian Air Force plane la... by John Atherton
Mauritanian Air Force plane la... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by John Atherton
  • Total military aircraft: 24
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 4
  • Total helicopters: 4
  • Total attack helicopters: 0
  • Military strength score: 2.9277 – #131 out of 145

23. Gabon

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total military aircraft: 24
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 6
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
  • Total helicopters: 15
  • Total attack helicopters: 0
  • Military strength score: 2.9517 – #132 out of 145

22. Namibia

Source: tienvijftien / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total military aircraft: 32
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 9
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
  • Total helicopters: 7
  • Total attack helicopters: 2
  • Military strength score: 2.7652 – #124 out of 145

21. Cameroon

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total military aircraft: 35
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
  • Total helicopters: 21
  • Total attack helicopters: 0
  • Military strength score: 2.0599 – #104 out of 145

20. Tanzania

Source: Hansueli Krapf / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total military aircraft: 39
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 14
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
  • Total helicopters: 12
  • Total attack helicopters: 0
  • Military strength score: 2.0587 – #103 out of 145

19. Senegal

Source: usairforce / Flickr
  • Total military aircraft: 39
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
  • Total helicopters: 21
  • Total attack helicopters: 5
  • Military strength score: 2.9117 – #130 out of 145

18. Chad

Source: Aeroprints.com / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total military aircraft: 41
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 7
  • Total helicopters: 15
  • Total attack helicopters: 3
  • Military strength score: 1.8607 – #93 out of 145

17. Mali

Source: 39955793@N07 / Flickr
  • Total military aircraft: 42
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 9
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 12
  • Total helicopters: 10
  • Total attack helicopters: 7
  • Military strength score: 2.1115 – #106 out of 145

16. Democratic Republic of Congo

Source: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine/Nazar Voloshyn / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total military aircraft: 46
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 1
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 6
  • Total helicopters: 32
  • Total attack helicopters: 8
  • Military strength score: 1.2491 – #73 out of 145

15. Botswana

Source: Bob Adams / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total military aircraft: 46
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 11
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
  • Total helicopters: 16
  • Total attack helicopters: 0
  • Military strength score: 2.8353 – #126 out of 145

14. Uganda

Source: US Army Africa / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total military aircraft: 55
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 11
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
  • Total helicopters: 26
  • Total attack helicopters: 6
  • Military strength score: 2.2405 – #114 out of 145

13. Zimbabwe

Source: Danie van der Merwe / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total military aircraft: 90
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 10
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
  • Total helicopters: 28
  • Total attack helicopters: 6
  • Military strength score: 2.0352 – #101 out of 145

12. Ethiopia

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total military aircraft: 91
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 23
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
  • Total helicopters: 31
  • Total attack helicopters: 6
  • Military strength score: 0.7938 – #49 out of 145

11. Zambia

Source: Bob Adams / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total military aircraft: 99
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 8
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
  • Total helicopters: 28
  • Total attack helicopters: 0
  • Military strength score: 1.9851 – #97 out of 145

10. Libya

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total military aircraft: 132
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 17
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 3
  • Total helicopters: 32
  • Total attack helicopters: 7
  • Military strength score: 1.4449 – #79 out of 145

9. Nigeria

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Total military aircraft: 147
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 14
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 24
  • Total helicopters: 53
  • Total attack helicopters: 15
  • Military strength score: 0.5619 – #39 out of 145

8. Tunisia

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total military aircraft: 155
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 10
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
  • Total helicopters: 101
  • Total attack helicopters: 0
  • Military strength score: 1.2881 – #74 out of 145

7. Kenya

Source: Cobatfor / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total military aircraft: 158
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 17
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
  • Total helicopters: 87
  • Total attack helicopters: 2
  • Military strength score: 1.7629 – #89 out of 145

6. Sudan

Darfur support, U.S. Army Afri... by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa
Darfur support, U.S. Army Afri... (CC BY 2.0) by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa
  • Total military aircraft: 170
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 45
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 32
  • Total helicopters: 64
  • Total attack helicopters: 35
  • Military strength score: 1.4119 – #76 out of 145

5. South Africa

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Total military aircraft: 194
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 2
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
  • Total helicopters: 91
  • Total attack helicopters: 12
  • Military strength score: 0.4632 – #33 out of 145

4. Morocco

Morocco+F-16 | 24
Source: africom / Flickr

  • Total military aircraft: 255
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 83
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 0
  • Total helicopters: 70
  • Total attack helicopters: 0
  • Military strength score: 1.0081 – #61 out of 145

3. Angola

Source: Anton Minin / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total military aircraft: 297
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 57
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 26
  • Total helicopters: 116
  • Total attack helicopters: 15
  • Military strength score: 0.8702 – #55 out of 145

2. Algeria

Source: DancingMan / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total military aircraft: 605
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 102
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 42
  • Total helicopters: 298
  • Total attack helicopters: 75
  • Military strength score: 0.3589 – #26 out of 145

1. Egypt

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total military aircraft: 1,080
  • Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 238
  • Total strike and attack aircraft: 88
  • Total helicopters: 338
  • Total attack helicopters: 100
  • Military strength score: 0.2283 – #15 out of 145

ALERT: Take This Retirement Quiz Now  (Sponsored)

Take the quiz below to get matched with a financial advisor today.

Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests.

Here’s how it works:
1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz
2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.
3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future

Take the retirement quiz right here.
Read more: Military, africa, aircraft, fighter jets, helicopters, military, military helicopters

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Editors' Picks

Every US Navy Aircraft Currently in Active Service