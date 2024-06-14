The Modern Fighter Jets That Can Carry the Biggest Payload my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Russian forces have employed a variety of aircraft in their ongoing campaign within Ukraine. Notably, fighter jets have played key roles in conducting bombing raids throughout Ukrainian territory. The more payload that these jets can carry equates to the more damage they do, and this has been greatly improved since the advent of the modern fighter jet. (Exploring the fastest and most powerful fighter jets in existence.)

From the times of World War II, aircraft transitioned from propeller-driven fighters to jet-powered aircraft, capable of traveling great distances at even greater speeds. One of the biggest improvements over this time was the ability of these fighter jets to carry more bombs, missiles, or other drop ordnance. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at fighter jets that can carry the most payload.

To determine the fighter jets that can carry the biggest payload, 24/7 Wall St. referenced Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, arms, and more. Aircraft were ranked by the maximum payload weight they can carry. Supplemental data regarding manufacturer, speed, and more also came from Military Factory.

The Su-57 Felon and J-20 Black Eagle rank fairly high in terms of the payload that each can carry. Notably, these are also both fifth-generation fighter jets that are outfitted with some of the best avionics and stealth technology in the world.

As technology continues to march forward, these fighter jets will only improve on their avionics and payload. (This is every modern fighter jet ranked from slowest to fastest.)

Here is a look at the fighter jets that carry the biggest payloads.

Why Are We Covering This?

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Understanding the fighter jets that can carry the biggest payload provides insight into global military capabilities and defense strategies. Also knowing these aircraft helps in threat assessment and the development of effective countermeasures.

42. MiG-23 (Flogger)

Maximum payload: 4,400 lbs

4,400 lbs Type: Swing-wing fighter-interceptor aircraft

Swing-wing fighter-interceptor aircraft Year introduced: 1970

1970 Manufacturer: Mikoyan-Gurevich

Mikoyan-Gurevich Top speed: 1,553 mph

41. MiG-21 (Fishbed)

Source: VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Maximum payload: 4,400 lbs

4,400 lbs Type: Single-seat supersonic fighter aircraft

Single-seat supersonic fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1959

1959 Manufacturer: Mikoyan-Gurevich

Mikoyan-Gurevich Top speed: 1,386 mph

40. F-22 Raptor

Maximum payload: 5,000 lbs

5,000 lbs Type: Air dominance fighter aircraft

Air dominance fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2005

2005 Manufacturer: Boeing / Lockheed Martin

Boeing / Lockheed Martin Top speed: 1,599 mph

39. Mirage III

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Maximum payload: 8,800 lbs

8,800 lbs Type: Interceptor aircraft / Strike fighter

Interceptor aircraft / Strike fighter Year introduced: 1961

1961 Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation

Dassault Aviation Top speed: 1,312 mph

38. Sukhoi Su-17 / Su-20 / Su-22 (Fitter)

Source: Timm Ziegenthaler/Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Maximum payload: 8,800 lbs

8,800 lbs Type: Strike fighter aircraft

Strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1970

1970 Manufacturer: Sukhoi

Sukhoi Top speed: 718 mph

37. PAC JF-17 Thunder

Source: Public Domain via my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Maximum payload: 8,800 lbs

8,800 lbs Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft

Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2007

2007 Manufacturer: Pakistan Aeronautical Complex

Pakistan Aeronautical Complex Top speed: 1,218 mph

36. MiG-29 (Fulcrum)

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Maximum payload: 8,800 lbs

8,800 lbs Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft

Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1984

1984 Manufacturer: Mikoyan OKB / United Aircraft Corporation

Mikoyan OKB / United Aircraft Corporation Top speed: 1,519 mph

35. Shenyang J-8 / J-8 II (Finback)

Source: allenthepostman / Flickr

Maximum payload: 8,818 lbs

8,818 lbs Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft

Fighter-bomber aircraft Year introduced: 1980

1980 Manufacturer: Aviation Industry Corporation of China

Aviation Industry Corporation of China Top speed: 1,453 mph

34. F-CK-1 (Ching-Kuo)

Maximum payload: 9,000 lbs

9,000 lbs Type: Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft

Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1994

1994 Manufacturer: Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation

Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation Top speed: 1,379 mph

33. AV-8B Harrier II

Source: Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Maximum payload: 9,200 lbs

9,200 lbs Type: Short take-off and vertical landing (STOVL) strike aircraft

Short take-off and vertical landing (STOVL) strike aircraft Year introduced: 1985

1985 Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing / BAe Systems

McDonnell Douglas / Boeing / BAe Systems Top speed: 665 mph

32. Sukhoi Su-27 (Flanker)

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Maximum payload: 9,770 lbs

9,770 lbs Type: Multi-role air superiority fighter

Multi-role air superiority fighter Year introduced: 1985

1985 Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB / United Aircraft Corporation

Sukhoi OKB / United Aircraft Corporation Top speed: 1,553 mph

31. HAL Tejas LCA

Maximum payload: 9,900 lbs

9,900 lbs Type: Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft

Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2015

2015 Manufacturer: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Top speed: 1227 mph

30. JAS 39 Gripen (Griffin)

Source: slezo / Flickr

Maximum payload: 11,700 lbs

11,700 lbs Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft

Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1997

1997 Manufacturer: Saab AB

Saab AB Top speed: 1,370 mph

29. Chengdu J-10 (Vicious Dragon)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Maximum payload: 12,345 lbs

12,345 lbs Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft

Fighter-bomber aircraft Year introduced: 2005

2005 Manufacturer: Chengdu Aircraft Industry Corporation (CAIC) / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)

Chengdu Aircraft Industry Corporation (CAIC) / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) Top speed: 1,452 mph

28. F/A-18 Hornet

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Maximum payload: 13,700 lbs

13,700 lbs Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft

Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1983

1983 Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing / Northrop

McDonnell Douglas / Boeing / Northrop Top speed: 1,190 mph

27. Mirage F1

Maximum payload: 13,900 lbs

13,900 lbs Type: Interceptor aircraft

Interceptor aircraft Year introduced: 1973

1973 Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation

Dassault Aviation Top speed: 1,453 mph

26. Mirage 2000 (M2000)

Maximum payload: 13,900 lbs

13,900 lbs Type: Strike fighter aircraft

Strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1979

1979 Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation

Dassault Aviation Top speed: 1,453 mph

25. Sukhoi Su-33 (Flanker-D)

Maximum payload: 14,300 lbs

14,300 lbs Type: Carrier-based air defense fighter aircraft

Carrier-based air defense fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1994

1994 Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB

Sukhoi OKB Top speed: 1,553 mph

24. Shenyang J-15 (Flying Shark)

Source: 日本防衛省・統合幕僚監部 / Wikimedia Commons

Maximum payload: 14,330 lbs

14,330 lbs Type: Carrier-based multi-role fighter aircraft

Carrier-based multi-role fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2013

2013 Manufacturer: Shenyang Aircraft Corporation / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)

Shenyang Aircraft Corporation / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) Top speed: 1,305 mph

23. MiG-35 (Fulcrum-F)

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Maximum payload: 14,330 lbs

14,330 lbs Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft

Multi-role fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2020

2020 Manufacturer: Russian Aircraft Corporation MIG

Russian Aircraft Corporation MIG Top speed: 1,491 mph

22. Grumman F-14 Tomcat

Source: Willard / iStock via Getty Images

Maximum payload: 14,500 lbs

14,500 lbs Type: Swing-wing, carrier-based fleet defense fighter

Swing-wing, carrier-based fleet defense fighter Year introduced: 1974

1974 Manufacturer: Grumman Aircraft

Grumman Aircraft Top speed: 1,544 mph

21. F-15 Eagle

Source: usairforce / Flickr

Maximum payload: 16,000 lbs

16,000 lbs Type: Air superiority fighter aircraft

Air superiority fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1976

1976 Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing

McDonnell Douglas / Boeing Top speed: 1,875 mph

20. KAI KF-16 Fighting Falcon

Source: Public Domain / Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

Maximum payload: 17,000 lbs

17,000 lbs Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft

Multi-role fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1991

1991 Manufacturer: Korean Aerospace Industries

Korean Aerospace Industries Top speed: 870 mph

19. F-16V (Viper)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Maximum payload: 17,000 lbs

17,000 lbs Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft

Multi-role fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2017

2017 Manufacturer: Lockheed Martin / Hellenic Aerospace Industry

Lockheed Martin / Hellenic Aerospace Industry Top speed: 917 mph

18. F-16 Fighting Falcon

Maximum payload: 17,000 lbs

17,000 lbs Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft

Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1978

1978 Manufacturer: General Dynamics / Lockheed Martin

General Dynamics / Lockheed Martin Top speed: 1,317 mph

17. Sukhoi Su-35 (Flanker-E / Super Flanker)

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Maximum payload: 17,630 lbs

17,630 lbs Type: Multi-role heavy combat fighter aircraft

Multi-role heavy combat fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2014

2014 Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB

Sukhoi OKB Top speed: 1,491 mph

16. Shenyang J-11 (Flanker B+)

Maximum payload: 17,636 lbs

17,636 lbs Type: Multi-role air superiority fighter

Multi-role air superiority fighter Year introduced: 1998

1998 Manufacturer: Shenyang Aircraft Corporation / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)

Shenyang Aircraft Corporation / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) Top speed: 1,553 mph

15. F/A-18 Super Hornet

Source: public domain / flickr

Maximum payload: 17,750 lbs

17,750 lbs Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft

Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1999

1999 Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing

McDonnell Douglas / Boeing Top speed: 1,187 mph

14. Mitsubishi F-2

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Maximum payload: 17,824 lbs

17,824 lbs Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft

Multi-role fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2000

2000 Manufacturer: Mitsubishi / Lockheed Martin

Mitsubishi / Lockheed Martin Top speed: 1,553 mph

13. F-35 Lightning II

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Maximum payload: 18,000 lbs

18,000 lbs Type: Advanced multi-role strike fighter aircraft

Advanced multi-role strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2016

2016 Manufacturer: Lockheed Martin / Northrop Grumman / BAe Systems

Lockheed Martin / Northrop Grumman / BAe Systems Top speed: 1,199 mph

12. Sukhoi Su-30 (Flanker-C)

Source: scaliger / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Maximum payload: 18,000 lbs

18,000 lbs Type: Twin-engine air superiority strike fighter aircraft

Twin-engine air superiority strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1996

1996 Manufacturer: Sukhoi Design Bureau

Sukhoi Design Bureau Top speed: 1,317 mph

11. F-4 Phantom II

Source: VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Maximum payload: 18,650 lbs

18,650 lbs Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft

Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1960

1960 Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas

McDonnell Douglas Top speed: 1,473 mph

10. Panavia Tornado ECR

Maximum payload: 19,800 lbs

19,800 lbs Type: Suppression of Enemy Air Defense (SEAD) Aircraft

Suppression of Enemy Air Defense (SEAD) Aircraft Year introduced: 1990

1990 Manufacturer: Panavia Aircraft GmbH / British Aviation Systems / MBB

Panavia Aircraft GmbH / British Aviation Systems / MBB Top speed: 1,491 mph

9. Panavia Tornado IDS

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Maximum payload: 19,800 lbs

19,800 lbs Type: Low-level strike aircraft

Low-level strike aircraft Year introduced: 1979

1979 Manufacturer: Panavia Aircraft GmbH / British Aviation Systems

Panavia Aircraft GmbH / British Aviation Systems Top speed: 1,491 mph

8. Eurofighter Typhoon (EF2000)

Maximum payload: 19,800 lbs

19,800 lbs Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft

Fighter-bomber aircraft Year introduced: 2003

2003 Manufacturer: BAe Systems / Eurofighter GmbH

BAe Systems / Eurofighter GmbH Top speed: 1,550 mph

7. Xian JH-7 (Flounder) / FBC-1 (Flying Leopard)

Source: Alert5 / Wikimedia Commons

Maximum payload: 20,000 lbs

20,000 lbs Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft

Fighter-bomber aircraft Year introduced: 1992

1992 Manufacturer: Xian Aircraft Industry Corporation

Xian Aircraft Industry Corporation Top speed: 1,118 mph

6. Mig-31 (Foxhound)

Maximum payload: 20,000 lbs

20,000 lbs Type: Supersonic interceptor aircraft

Supersonic interceptor aircraft Year introduced: 1979

1979 Manufacturer: Mikoyan OKB / United Aircraft Corporation

Mikoyan OKB / United Aircraft Corporation Top speed: 1,864 mph

5. IAI Kfir (Lion Cub)

Maximum payload: 20,701 lbs

20,701 lbs Type: Multi-role combat aircraft

Multi-role combat aircraft Year introduced: 1976

1976 Manufacturer: Israel Aircraft Industries

Israel Aircraft Industries Top speed: 1,516 mph

4. Dassault Rafale

Maximum payload: 20,900 lbs

20,900 lbs Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft

Fighter-bomber aircraft Year introduced: 2001

2001 Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation

Dassault Aviation Top speed: 1,383 mph

3. Sukhoi Su-57 (Felon)

Source: Dmitry Potashkin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Maximum payload: 22,046 lbs

22,046 lbs Type: Multi-role stealth aircraft

Multi-role stealth aircraft Year introduced: 2019

2019 Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB / United Aircraft Corporation

Sukhoi OKB / United Aircraft Corporation Top speed: 1,616 mph

2. F-15E Strike Eagle

Maximum payload: 23,000 lbs

23,000 lbs Type: Strike fighter aircraft

Strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1988

1988 Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing

McDonnell Douglas / Boeing Top speed: 1,653 mph

1. Chengdu J-20 (Black Eagle)

Maximum payload: 24,000 lbs

24,000 lbs Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft

Multi-role fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2017

2017 Manufacturer: Chengdu Aircraft Industry Corporation (CAIC) / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)

Chengdu Aircraft Industry Corporation (CAIC) / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) Top speed: 1,305 mph