The Modern Fighter Jets That Can Carry the Biggest Payload

Russian forces have employed a variety of aircraft in their ongoing campaign within Ukraine. Notably, fighter jets have played key roles in conducting bombing raids throughout Ukrainian territory. The more payload that these jets can carry equates to the more damage they do, and this has been greatly improved since the advent of the modern fighter jet. (Exploring the fastest and most powerful fighter jets in existence.)
From the times of World War II, aircraft transitioned from propeller-driven fighters to jet-powered aircraft, capable of traveling great distances at even greater speeds. One of the biggest improvements over this time was the ability of these fighter jets to carry more bombs, missiles, or other drop ordnance. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at fighter jets that can carry the most payload.
To determine the fighter jets that can carry the biggest payload, 24/7 Wall St. referenced Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, arms, and more. Aircraft were ranked by the maximum payload weight they can carry. Supplemental data regarding manufacturer, speed, and more also came from Military Factory.
The Su-57 Felon and J-20 Black Eagle rank fairly high in terms of the payload that each can carry. Notably, these are also both fifth-generation fighter jets that are outfitted with some of the best avionics and stealth technology in the world.
As technology continues to march forward, these fighter jets will only improve on their avionics and payload. (This is every modern fighter jet ranked from slowest to fastest.)
Here is a look at the fighter jets that carry the biggest payloads.
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding the fighter jets that can carry the biggest payload provides insight into global military capabilities and defense strategies. Also knowing these aircraft helps in threat assessment and the development of effective countermeasures.
42. MiG-23 (Flogger)
- Maximum payload: 4,400 lbs
- Type: Swing-wing fighter-interceptor aircraft
- Year introduced: 1970
- Manufacturer: Mikoyan-Gurevich
- Top speed: 1,553 mph
41. MiG-21 (Fishbed)
- Maximum payload: 4,400 lbs
- Type: Single-seat supersonic fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1959
- Manufacturer: Mikoyan-Gurevich
- Top speed: 1,386 mph
40. F-22 Raptor
- Maximum payload: 5,000 lbs
- Type: Air dominance fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2005
- Manufacturer: Boeing / Lockheed Martin
- Top speed: 1,599 mph
39. Mirage III
- Maximum payload: 8,800 lbs
- Type: Interceptor aircraft / Strike fighter
- Year introduced: 1961
- Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation
- Top speed: 1,312 mph
38. Sukhoi Su-17 / Su-20 / Su-22 (Fitter)
- Maximum payload: 8,800 lbs
- Type: Strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1970
- Manufacturer: Sukhoi
- Top speed: 718 mph
37. PAC JF-17 Thunder
- Maximum payload: 8,800 lbs
- Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2007
- Manufacturer: Pakistan Aeronautical Complex
- Top speed: 1,218 mph
36. MiG-29 (Fulcrum)
- Maximum payload: 8,800 lbs
- Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1984
- Manufacturer: Mikoyan OKB / United Aircraft Corporation
- Top speed: 1,519 mph
35. Shenyang J-8 / J-8 II (Finback)
- Maximum payload: 8,818 lbs
- Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
- Year introduced: 1980
- Manufacturer: Aviation Industry Corporation of China
- Top speed: 1,453 mph
34. F-CK-1 (Ching-Kuo)
- Maximum payload: 9,000 lbs
- Type: Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1994
- Manufacturer: Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation
- Top speed: 1,379 mph
33. AV-8B Harrier II
- Maximum payload: 9,200 lbs
- Type: Short take-off and vertical landing (STOVL) strike aircraft
- Year introduced: 1985
- Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing / BAe Systems
- Top speed: 665 mph
32. Sukhoi Su-27 (Flanker)
- Maximum payload: 9,770 lbs
- Type: Multi-role air superiority fighter
- Year introduced: 1985
- Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB / United Aircraft Corporation
- Top speed: 1,553 mph
31. HAL Tejas LCA
- Maximum payload: 9,900 lbs
- Type: Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2015
- Manufacturer: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited
- Top speed: 1227 mph
30. JAS 39 Gripen (Griffin)
- Maximum payload: 11,700 lbs
- Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1997
- Manufacturer: Saab AB
- Top speed: 1,370 mph
29. Chengdu J-10 (Vicious Dragon)
- Maximum payload: 12,345 lbs
- Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
- Year introduced: 2005
- Manufacturer: Chengdu Aircraft Industry Corporation (CAIC) / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)
- Top speed: 1,452 mph
28. F/A-18 Hornet
- Maximum payload: 13,700 lbs
- Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1983
- Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing / Northrop
- Top speed: 1,190 mph
27. Mirage F1
- Maximum payload: 13,900 lbs
- Type: Interceptor aircraft
- Year introduced: 1973
- Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation
- Top speed: 1,453 mph
26. Mirage 2000 (M2000)
- Maximum payload: 13,900 lbs
- Type: Strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1979
- Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation
- Top speed: 1,453 mph
25. Sukhoi Su-33 (Flanker-D)
- Maximum payload: 14,300 lbs
- Type: Carrier-based air defense fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1994
- Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB
- Top speed: 1,553 mph
24. Shenyang J-15 (Flying Shark)
- Maximum payload: 14,330 lbs
- Type: Carrier-based multi-role fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2013
- Manufacturer: Shenyang Aircraft Corporation / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)
- Top speed: 1,305 mph
23. MiG-35 (Fulcrum-F)
- Maximum payload: 14,330 lbs
- Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2020
- Manufacturer: Russian Aircraft Corporation MIG
- Top speed: 1,491 mph
22. Grumman F-14 Tomcat
- Maximum payload: 14,500 lbs
- Type: Swing-wing, carrier-based fleet defense fighter
- Year introduced: 1974
- Manufacturer: Grumman Aircraft
- Top speed: 1,544 mph
21. F-15 Eagle
- Maximum payload: 16,000 lbs
- Type: Air superiority fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1976
- Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing
- Top speed: 1,875 mph
20. KAI KF-16 Fighting Falcon
- Maximum payload: 17,000 lbs
- Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1991
- Manufacturer: Korean Aerospace Industries
- Top speed: 870 mph
19. F-16V (Viper)
- Maximum payload: 17,000 lbs
- Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2017
- Manufacturer: Lockheed Martin / Hellenic Aerospace Industry
- Top speed: 917 mph
18. F-16 Fighting Falcon
- Maximum payload: 17,000 lbs
- Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1978
- Manufacturer: General Dynamics / Lockheed Martin
- Top speed: 1,317 mph
17. Sukhoi Su-35 (Flanker-E / Super Flanker)
- Maximum payload: 17,630 lbs
- Type: Multi-role heavy combat fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2014
- Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB
- Top speed: 1,491 mph
16. Shenyang J-11 (Flanker B+)
- Maximum payload: 17,636 lbs
- Type: Multi-role air superiority fighter
- Year introduced: 1998
- Manufacturer: Shenyang Aircraft Corporation / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)
- Top speed: 1,553 mph
15. F/A-18 Super Hornet
- Maximum payload: 17,750 lbs
- Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1999
- Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing
- Top speed: 1,187 mph
14. Mitsubishi F-2
- Maximum payload: 17,824 lbs
- Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2000
- Manufacturer: Mitsubishi / Lockheed Martin
- Top speed: 1,553 mph
13. F-35 Lightning II
- Maximum payload: 18,000 lbs
- Type: Advanced multi-role strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2016
- Manufacturer: Lockheed Martin / Northrop Grumman / BAe Systems
- Top speed: 1,199 mph
12. Sukhoi Su-30 (Flanker-C)
- Maximum payload: 18,000 lbs
- Type: Twin-engine air superiority strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1996
- Manufacturer: Sukhoi Design Bureau
- Top speed: 1,317 mph
11. F-4 Phantom II
- Maximum payload: 18,650 lbs
- Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1960
- Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas
- Top speed: 1,473 mph
10. Panavia Tornado ECR
- Maximum payload: 19,800 lbs
- Type: Suppression of Enemy Air Defense (SEAD) Aircraft
- Year introduced: 1990
- Manufacturer: Panavia Aircraft GmbH / British Aviation Systems / MBB
- Top speed: 1,491 mph
9. Panavia Tornado IDS
- Maximum payload: 19,800 lbs
- Type: Low-level strike aircraft
- Year introduced: 1979
- Manufacturer: Panavia Aircraft GmbH / British Aviation Systems
- Top speed: 1,491 mph
8. Eurofighter Typhoon (EF2000)
- Maximum payload: 19,800 lbs
- Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
- Year introduced: 2003
- Manufacturer: BAe Systems / Eurofighter GmbH
- Top speed: 1,550 mph
7. Xian JH-7 (Flounder) / FBC-1 (Flying Leopard)
- Maximum payload: 20,000 lbs
- Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
- Year introduced: 1992
- Manufacturer: Xian Aircraft Industry Corporation
- Top speed: 1,118 mph
6. Mig-31 (Foxhound)
- Maximum payload: 20,000 lbs
- Type: Supersonic interceptor aircraft
- Year introduced: 1979
- Manufacturer: Mikoyan OKB / United Aircraft Corporation
- Top speed: 1,864 mph
5. IAI Kfir (Lion Cub)
- Maximum payload: 20,701 lbs
- Type: Multi-role combat aircraft
- Year introduced: 1976
- Manufacturer: Israel Aircraft Industries
- Top speed: 1,516 mph
4. Dassault Rafale
- Maximum payload: 20,900 lbs
- Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
- Year introduced: 2001
- Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation
- Top speed: 1,383 mph
3. Sukhoi Su-57 (Felon)
- Maximum payload: 22,046 lbs
- Type: Multi-role stealth aircraft
- Year introduced: 2019
- Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB / United Aircraft Corporation
- Top speed: 1,616 mph
2. F-15E Strike Eagle
- Maximum payload: 23,000 lbs
- Type: Strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1988
- Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing
- Top speed: 1,653 mph
1. Chengdu J-20 (Black Eagle)
- Maximum payload: 24,000 lbs
- Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2017
- Manufacturer: Chengdu Aircraft Industry Corporation (CAIC) / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)
- Top speed: 1,305 mph
