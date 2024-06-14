These African Nations Have the Strongest Navies

The importance of Naval power in modern warfare cannot be overstated. It allows for the projection of power over great distance, defensive countermeasures, and overall improved security. As Africa is an intersection of many strategic trade routes around the world, keeping these routes secure with military forces is of paramount importance. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the African nations with the strongest naval forces. (These are the strongest militaries in Africa.)
To identify the African countries with the most military ships and submarines, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of military ships and submarines in their fleet. We included supplemental information regarding submarines, aircraft carriers, destroyers, corvettes, patrol vessels, and frigates, as well as each country’s overall military strength score. We excluded countries that did not have any naval vessels.
Most African naval fleets are primarily comprised of patrol vessels. Much of this is involved in securing local trade routes against foreign powers or pirates. However, not many of these nations are home to the larger ships as seen in the Russian or American navies. Much of Africa’s military priorities tend to be inwardly focused and naval power does not buy as much overall military strength as aircraft or tanks.
Despite this general consensus across the continent, there are a few countries that truly stand out in terms of their naval forces. Egypt, for one, is home to a couple helicopter carriers. These carriers are incredibly valuable assets that are able project power via the attack helicopters they house. Also, Egypt’s incredible naval power is largely due to the fact that it controls the Suez Canal, which is one of the most trafficked routes on the planet. (This African country has the most military manpower, and it’s not even close.)
Here is a look at the African countries with the largest navies:
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding the military dynamics of Africa is important due to the continent’s strategic geopolitical significance. The continent is known for some instability, and military power is one way of ensuring stability both political and economical. Many of these African nations are growing rapidly and the continued stability of this region is crucial.
27. Mauritania
- Total naval vessels: 5
- Frigates and corvettes: 0
- Submarines: 0
- Patrol vessels: 3
- Military strength score: 2.9277 – #131 out of 145
26. Gabon
- Total naval vessels: 5
- Frigates and corvettes: 0
- Submarines: 0
- Patrol vessels: 4
- Military strength score: 2.9517 – #132 out of 145
25. Republic of the Congo
- Total naval vessels: 6
- Frigates and corvettes: 0
- Submarines: 0
- Patrol vessels: 6
- Military strength score: 2.7282 – #122 out of 145
24. Liberia
- Total naval vessels: 6
- Frigates and corvettes: 0
- Submarines: 0
- Patrol vessels: 6
- Military strength score: 3.7262 – #140 out of 145
23. Libya
- Total naval vessels: 7
- Frigates: 1
- Corvettes: 1
- Submarines: 0
- Patrol vessels: 1
- Mine warfare: 2
- Military strength score: 1.4449 – #79 out of 145
22. Ivory Coast
- Total naval vessels: 7
- Frigates and corvettes: 0
- Submarines: 0
- Patrol vessels: 6
- Military strength score: 1.9869 – #98 out of 145
21. Benin
- Total naval vessels: 7
- Frigates and corvettes: 0
- Submarines: 0
- Patrol vessels: 7
- Military strength score: 3.8912 – #141 out of 145
20. Mozambique
- Total naval vessels: 8
- Frigates and corvettes: 0
- Submarines: 0
- Patrol vessels: 8
- Military strength score: 1.8377 – #92 out of 145
19. Namibia
- Total naval vessels: 8
- Corvettes: 2
- Submarines: 0
- Patrol vessels: 5
- Military strength score: 2.7652 – #124 out of 145
18. Madagascar
- Total naval vessels: 9
- Frigates and corvettes: 0
- Submarines: 0
- Patrol vessels: 9
- Military strength score: 3.0655 – #133 out of 145
17. Senegal
- Total naval vessels: 10
- Frigates and corvettes: 0
- Submarines: 0
- Patrol vessels: 10
- Military strength score: 2.9117 – #130 out of 145
16. Sierra Leone
- Total naval vessels: 10
- Frigates and corvettes: 0
- Submarines: 0
- Patrol vessels: 7
- Military strength score: 3.5433 – #138 out of 145
15. Somalia
- Total naval vessels: 11
- Frigates and corvettes: 0
- Submarines: 0
- Patrol vessels: 11
- Military strength score: 3.9006 – #142 out of 145
14. Sudan
- Total naval vessels: 12
- Frigates and corvettes: 0
- Submarines: 0
- Patrol vessels: 10
- Military strength score: 1.4119 – #76 out of 145
13. Tanzania
- Total naval vessels: 12
- Frigates and corvettes: 0
- Submarines: 0
- Patrol vessels: 10
- Military strength score: 2.0587 – #103 out of 145
12. Democratic Republic of Congo
- Total naval vessels: 16
- Frigates and corvettes: 0
- Submarines: 0
- Patrol vessels: 16
- Military strength score: 1.2491 – #73 out of 145
11. Kenya
- Total naval vessels: 19
- Frigates and corvettes: 0
- Submarines: 0
- Patrol vessels: 7
- Military strength score: 1.7629 – #89 out of 145
10. Eritrea
- Total naval vessels: 23
- Frigates and corvettes: 0
- Submarines: 0
- Patrol vessels: 18
- Military strength score: 2.4152 – #117 out of 145
9. Ghana
- Total naval vessels: 27
- Frigates and corvettes: 0
- Submarines: 0
- Patrol vessels: 27
- Military strength score: 2.2358 – #113 out of 145
8. Angola
- Total naval vessels: 40
- Frigates and corvettes: 0
- Submarines: 0
- Patrol vessels: 38
- Mine warfare: 2
- Military strength score: 0.8702 – #55 out of 145
7. South Africa
- Total naval vessels: 47
- Frigates: 4
- Submarines: 3
- Patrol vessels: 31
- Mine warfare: 2
- Military strength score: 0.4632 – #33 out of 145
6. Tunisia
- Total naval vessels: 52
- Frigates and corvettes: 0
- Submarines: 0
- Patrol vessels: 36
- Military strength score: 1.2881 – #74 out of 145
5. Cameroon
- Total naval vessels: 65
- Frigates and corvettes: 0
- Submarines: 0
- Patrol vessels: 37
- Military strength score: 2.0599 – #104 out of 145
4. Morocco
- Total naval vessels: 121
- Frigates: 6
- Corvettes: 1
- Submarines: 0
- Patrol vessels: 22
- Military strength score: 1.0081 – #61 out of 145
3. Nigeria
- Total naval vessels: 133
- Frigates: 1
- Submarines: 0
- Patrol vessels: 109
- Mine warfare: 2
- Military strength score: 0.5619 – #39 out of 145
2. Egypt
- Total naval vessels: 140
- Frigates: 13
- Corvettes: 7
- Submarines: 8
- Patrol vessels: 42
- Mine warfare: 23
- Helicopter carriers: 2
- Military strength score: 0.2283 – #15 out of 145
1. Algeria
- Total naval vessels: 213
- Frigates: 8
- Corvettes: 16
- Submarines: 6
- Patrol vessels: 75
- Mine warfare: 3
- Military strength score: 0.3589 – #26 out of 145
ALERT: Take This Retirement Quiz Now (Sponsored)
Take the quiz below to get matched with a financial advisor today.
Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests.
Here’s how it works:
1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz
2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.
3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future
Take the retirement quiz right here.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.