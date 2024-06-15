These Are the Longest-Range Modern Fighter Jets

French President Emmanuel Macron recently announced that France would be sending Ukraine a yet-to-be-announced number of fighter jets to bolster the war effort. These Mirage 2000 fighter jets would be the second western fighter aircraft to be flown by Ukraine’s armed forces. (This is every modern fighter jet ranked from slowest to fastest.)
One thing that stands out about the Mirage 2000 is that it boasts a wide operational range. As Ukraine is a massive country that spans thousands of miles, this jet will make going the distance that much easier. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at fighter jets that have the longest operational ranges.
To identify the fighter jets with the longest operational ranges, 24/7 Wall St. referenced Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, arms, and more. Aircraft were ranked by their maximum operational range without aerial refueling. Supplemental data regarding manufacturer, speed, and more also came from Military Factory.
On the Russian side, the Su-35 is notable for its range as well. It is an advanced derivative of the Su-27 that can travel well over 2,000 miles without refueling. At the same time, it is fairly versatile in its armament, making it a formidable foe for Ukraine’s air defenses. (Exploring the fastest and most powerful fighter jets in existence.)
The operational range for these jets is critical for modern warfare and establishing air superiority. These aircraft extend the strategic reach of their air forces, allowing for rapid response and sustained operations across great distances.
Here is a look at the fighter jets that have the longest operational range:
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding the fighter jets that have the longest operational range provides insight into global military capabilities and defense strategies. Also knowing these aircraft helps in threat assessment and the development of effective countermeasures.
42. Mitsubishi F-2
- Maximum operational range: 519 miles
- Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2000
- Manufacturer: Mitsubishi / Lockheed Martin
- Top speed: 1,553 mph
41. IAI Kfir (Lion Cub)
- Maximum operational range: 548 miles
- Type: Multi-role combat aircraft
- Year introduced: 1976
- Manufacturer: Israel Aircraft Industries
- Top speed: 1,516 mph
40. Mirage F1
- Maximum operational range: 559 miles
- Type: Interceptor aircraft
- Year introduced: 1973
- Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation
- Top speed: 1,453 mph
39. F/A-18 Super Hornet
- Maximum operational range: 680 miles
- Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1999
- Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing
- Top speed: 1,187 mph
38. F-CK-1 (Ching-Kuo)
- Maximum operational range: 684 miles
- Type: Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1994
- Manufacturer: Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation
- Top speed: 1,379 mph
37. MiG-21 (Fishbed)
- Maximum operational range: 721 miles
- Type: Single-seat supersonic fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1959
- Manufacturer: Mikoyan-Gurevich
- Top speed: 1,386 mph
36. Panavia Tornado ECR
- Maximum operational range: 870 miles
- Type: Suppression of Enemy Air Defense (SEAD) Aircraft
- Year introduced: 1990
- Manufacturer: Panavia Aircraft GmbH / British Aviation Systems / MBB
- Top speed: 1,491 mph
35. Panavia Tornado IDS
- Maximum operational range: 870 miles
- Type: Low-level strike aircraft
- Year introduced: 1979
- Manufacturer: Panavia Aircraft GmbH / British Aviation Systems
- Top speed: 1,491 mph
34. Sukhoi Su-17 / Su-20 / Su-22 (Fitter)
- Maximum operational range: 889 miles
- Type: Strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1970
- Manufacturer: Sukhoi
- Top speed: 718 mph
33. MiG-29 (Fulcrum)
- Maximum operational range: 889 miles
- Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1984
- Manufacturer: Mikoyan OKB / United Aircraft Corporation
- Top speed: 1,519 mph
32. Mirage III
- Maximum operational range: 1,000 miles
- Type: Interceptor aircraft / Strike fighter
- Year introduced: 1961
- Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation
- Top speed: 1,312 mph
31. Chengdu J-10 (Vicious Dragon)
- Maximum operational range: 1,118 miles
- Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
- Year introduced: 2005
- Manufacturer: Chengdu Aircraft Industry Corporation (CAIC) / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)
- Top speed: 1,452 mph
30. Mirage 2000 (M2000)
- Maximum operational range: 1,150 miles
- Type: Strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1979
- Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation
- Top speed: 1,453 mph
29. MiG-35 (Fulcrum-F)
- Maximum operational range: 1,243 miles
- Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2020
- Manufacturer: Russian Aircraft Corporation MIG
- Top speed: 1,491 mph
28. F/A-18 Hornet
- Maximum operational range: 1,243 miles
- Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1983
- Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing / Northrop
- Top speed: 1,190 mph
27. AV-8B Harrier II
- Maximum operational range: 1,367 miles
- Type: Short take-off and vertical landing (STOVL) strike aircraft
- Year introduced: 1985
- Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing / BAe Systems
- Top speed: 665 mph
26. Shenyang J-8 / J-8 II (Finback)
- Maximum operational range: 1,367 miles
- Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
- Year introduced: 1980
- Manufacturer: Aviation Industry Corporation of China
- Top speed: 1,453 mph
25. F-35 Lightning II
- Maximum operational range: 1,379 miles
- Type: Advanced multi-role strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2016
- Manufacturer: Lockheed Martin / Northrop Grumman / BAe Systems
- Top speed: 1,199 mph
24. Shenyang J-15 (Flying Shark)
- Maximum operational range: 1,709 miles
- Type: Carrier-based multi-role fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2013
- Manufacturer: Shenyang Aircraft Corporation / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)
- Top speed: 1,305 mph
23. MiG-23 (Flogger)
- Maximum operational range: 1,752 miles
- Type: Swing-wing fighter-interceptor aircraft
- Year introduced: 1970
- Manufacturer: Mikoyan-Gurevich
- Top speed: 1,553 mph
22. Eurofighter Typhoon (EF2000)
- Maximum operational range: 1,802 miles
- Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
- Year introduced: 2003
- Manufacturer: BAe Systems / Eurofighter GmbH
- Top speed: 1,550 mph
21. Grumman F-14 Tomcat
- Maximum operational range: 1,864 miles
- Type: Swing-wing, carrier-based fleet defense fighter
- Year introduced: 1974
- Manufacturer: Grumman Aircraft
- Top speed: 1,544 mph
20. Mig-31 (Foxhound)
- Maximum operational range: 1,864 miles
- Type: Supersonic interceptor aircraft
- Year introduced: 1979
- Manufacturer: Mikoyan OKB / United Aircraft Corporation
- Top speed: 1,864 mph
19. Sukhoi Su-30 (Flanker-C)
- Maximum operational range: 1,864 miles
- Type: Twin-engine air superiority strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1996
- Manufacturer: Sukhoi Design Bureau
- Top speed: 1,317 mph
18. F-4 Phantom II
- Maximum operational range: 1,979 miles
- Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1960
- Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas
- Top speed: 1,473 mph
17. HAL Tejas LCA
- Maximum operational range: 1,988 miles
- Type: Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2015
- Manufacturer: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited
- Top speed: 1,227 mph
16. JAS 39 Gripen (Griffin)
- Maximum operational range: 1,988 miles
- Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1997
- Manufacturer: Saab AB
- Top speed: 1,370 mph
15. F-22 Raptor
- Maximum operational range: 2,000 miles
- Type: Air dominance fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2005
- Manufacturer: Boeing / Lockheed Martin
- Top speed: 1,599 mph
14. Chengdu J-20 (Black Eagle)
- Maximum operational range: 2,113 miles
- Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2017
- Manufacturer: Chengdu Aircraft Industry Corporation (CAIC) / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)
- Top speed: 1,305 mph
13. PAC JF-17 Thunder
- Maximum operational range: 2,164 miles
- Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2007
- Manufacturer: Pakistan Aeronautical Complex
- Top speed: 1,218 mph
12. Shenyang J-11 (Flanker B+)
- Maximum operational range: 2,193 miles
- Type: Multi-role air superiority fighter
- Year introduced: 1998
- Manufacturer: Shenyang Aircraft Corporation / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)
- Top speed: 1,553 mph
11. Sukhoi Su-27 (Flanker)
- Maximum operational range: 2,193 miles
- Type: Multi-role air superiority fighter
- Year introduced: 1985
- Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB / United Aircraft Corporation
- Top speed: 1,553 mph
10. Sukhoi Su-33 (Flanker-D)
- Maximum operational range: 2,287 miles
- Type: Carrier-based air defense fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1994
- Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB
- Top speed: 1,553 mph
9. Xian JH-7 (Flounder) / FBC-1 (Flying Leopard)
- Maximum operational range: 2,299 miles
- Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
- Year introduced: 1992
- Manufacturer: Xian Aircraft Industry Corporation
- Top speed: 1,118 mph
8. Dassault Rafale
- Maximum operational range: 2,299 miles
- Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
- Year introduced: 2001
- Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation
- Top speed: 1,383 mph
7. F-15 Eagle
- Maximum operational range: 2,402 miles
- Type: Air superiority fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1976
- Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing
- Top speed: 1,875 mph
6. F-15E Strike Eagle
- Maximum operational range: 2,423 miles
- Type: Strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1988
- Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing
- Top speed: 1,653 mph
5. KAI KF-16 Fighting Falcon
- Maximum operational range: 2,610 miles
- Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1991
- Manufacturer: Korean Aerospace Industries
- Top speed: 870 mph
4. F-16V (Viper)
- Maximum operational range: 2,619 miles
- Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2017
- Manufacturer: Lockheed Martin / Hellenic Aerospace Industry
- Top speed: 917 mph
3. F-16 Fighting Falcon
- Maximum operational range: 2,622 miles
- Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1978
- Manufacturer: General Dynamics / Lockheed Martin
- Top speed: 1,317 mph
2. Sukhoi Su-35 (Flanker-E / Super Flanker)
- Maximum operational range: 2,796 miles
- Type: Multi-role heavy combat fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2014
- Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB
- Top speed: 1,491 mph
1. Sukhoi Su-57 (Felon)
- Maximum operational range: 3,107 miles
- Type: Multi-role stealth aircraft
- Year introduced: 2019
- Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB / United Aircraft Corporation
- Top speed: 1,616 mph
Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With An Advisor Now (Sponsored)
Are you ready for retirement? Planning for retirement can be overwhelming, that’s why it could be a good idea to speak to a fiduciary financial advisor about your goals today.
Start by taking this retirement quiz right here from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes. Smart Asset is now matching over 50,000 people a month.
Click here now to get started.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.