These Are the Longest-Range Modern Fighter Jets

French President Emmanuel Macron recently announced that France would be sending Ukraine a yet-to-be-announced number of fighter jets to bolster the war effort. These Mirage 2000 fighter jets would be the second western fighter aircraft to be flown by Ukraine’s armed forces. (This is every modern fighter jet ranked from slowest to fastest.)

One thing that stands out about the Mirage 2000 is that it boasts a wide operational range. As Ukraine is a massive country that spans thousands of miles, this jet will make going the distance that much easier. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at fighter jets that have the longest operational ranges.

To identify the fighter jets with the longest operational ranges, 24/7 Wall St. referenced Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, arms, and more. Aircraft were ranked by their maximum operational range without aerial refueling. Supplemental data regarding manufacturer, speed, and more also came from Military Factory.

On the Russian side, the Su-35 is notable for its range as well. It is an advanced derivative of the Su-27 that can travel well over 2,000 miles without refueling. At the same time, it is fairly versatile in its armament, making it a formidable foe for Ukraine’s air defenses. (Exploring the fastest and most powerful fighter jets in existence.)

The operational range for these jets is critical for modern warfare and establishing air superiority. These aircraft extend the strategic reach of their air forces, allowing for rapid response and sustained operations across great distances.

Here is a look at the fighter jets that have the longest operational range:

Understanding the fighter jets that have the longest operational range provides insight into global military capabilities and defense strategies. Also knowing these aircraft helps in threat assessment and the development of effective countermeasures.

42. Mitsubishi F-2

Maximum operational range: 519 miles

519 miles Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft

Multi-role fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2000

2000 Manufacturer: Mitsubishi / Lockheed Martin

Mitsubishi / Lockheed Martin Top speed: 1,553 mph

41. IAI Kfir (Lion Cub)

Maximum operational range: 548 miles

548 miles Type: Multi-role combat aircraft

Multi-role combat aircraft Year introduced: 1976

1976 Manufacturer: Israel Aircraft Industries

Israel Aircraft Industries Top speed: 1,516 mph

40. Mirage F1

Maximum operational range: 559 miles

559 miles Type: Interceptor aircraft

Interceptor aircraft Year introduced: 1973

1973 Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation

Dassault Aviation Top speed: 1,453 mph

39. F/A-18 Super Hornet

Maximum operational range: 680 miles

680 miles Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft

Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1999

1999 Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing

McDonnell Douglas / Boeing Top speed: 1,187 mph

38. F-CK-1 (Ching-Kuo)

Maximum operational range: 684 miles

684 miles Type: Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft

Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1994

1994 Manufacturer: Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation

Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation Top speed: 1,379 mph

37. MiG-21 (Fishbed)

Maximum operational range: 721 miles

721 miles Type: Single-seat supersonic fighter aircraft

Single-seat supersonic fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1959

1959 Manufacturer: Mikoyan-Gurevich

Mikoyan-Gurevich Top speed: 1,386 mph

36. Panavia Tornado ECR

Maximum operational range: 870 miles

870 miles Type: Suppression of Enemy Air Defense (SEAD) Aircraft

Suppression of Enemy Air Defense (SEAD) Aircraft Year introduced: 1990

1990 Manufacturer: Panavia Aircraft GmbH / British Aviation Systems / MBB

Panavia Aircraft GmbH / British Aviation Systems / MBB Top speed: 1,491 mph

35. Panavia Tornado IDS

Maximum operational range: 870 miles

870 miles Type: Low-level strike aircraft

Low-level strike aircraft Year introduced: 1979

1979 Manufacturer: Panavia Aircraft GmbH / British Aviation Systems

Panavia Aircraft GmbH / British Aviation Systems Top speed: 1,491 mph

34. Sukhoi Su-17 / Su-20 / Su-22 (Fitter)

Maximum operational range: 889 miles

889 miles Type: Strike fighter aircraft

Strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1970

1970 Manufacturer: Sukhoi

Sukhoi Top speed: 718 mph

33. MiG-29 (Fulcrum)

Maximum operational range: 889 miles

889 miles Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft

Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1984

1984 Manufacturer: Mikoyan OKB / United Aircraft Corporation

Mikoyan OKB / United Aircraft Corporation Top speed: 1,519 mph

32. Mirage III

Maximum operational range: 1,000 miles

1,000 miles Type: Interceptor aircraft / Strike fighter

Interceptor aircraft / Strike fighter Year introduced: 1961

1961 Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation

Dassault Aviation Top speed: 1,312 mph

31. Chengdu J-10 (Vicious Dragon)

Maximum operational range: 1,118 miles

1,118 miles Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft

Fighter-bomber aircraft Year introduced: 2005

2005 Manufacturer: Chengdu Aircraft Industry Corporation (CAIC) / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)

Chengdu Aircraft Industry Corporation (CAIC) / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) Top speed: 1,452 mph

30. Mirage 2000 (M2000)

Maximum operational range: 1,150 miles

1,150 miles Type: Strike fighter aircraft

Strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1979

1979 Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation

Dassault Aviation Top speed: 1,453 mph

29. MiG-35 (Fulcrum-F)

Maximum operational range: 1,243 miles

1,243 miles Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft

Multi-role fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2020

2020 Manufacturer: Russian Aircraft Corporation MIG

Russian Aircraft Corporation MIG Top speed: 1,491 mph

28. F/A-18 Hornet

Maximum operational range: 1,243 miles

1,243 miles Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft

Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1983

1983 Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing / Northrop

McDonnell Douglas / Boeing / Northrop Top speed: 1,190 mph

27. AV-8B Harrier II

Maximum operational range: 1,367 miles

1,367 miles Type: Short take-off and vertical landing (STOVL) strike aircraft

Short take-off and vertical landing (STOVL) strike aircraft Year introduced: 1985

1985 Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing / BAe Systems

McDonnell Douglas / Boeing / BAe Systems Top speed: 665 mph

26. Shenyang J-8 / J-8 II (Finback)

Maximum operational range: 1,367 miles

1,367 miles Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft

Fighter-bomber aircraft Year introduced: 1980

1980 Manufacturer: Aviation Industry Corporation of China

Aviation Industry Corporation of China Top speed: 1,453 mph

25. F-35 Lightning II

Maximum operational range: 1,379 miles

1,379 miles Type: Advanced multi-role strike fighter aircraft

Advanced multi-role strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2016

2016 Manufacturer: Lockheed Martin / Northrop Grumman / BAe Systems

Lockheed Martin / Northrop Grumman / BAe Systems Top speed: 1,199 mph

24. Shenyang J-15 (Flying Shark)

Maximum operational range: 1,709 miles

1,709 miles Type: Carrier-based multi-role fighter aircraft

Carrier-based multi-role fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2013

2013 Manufacturer: Shenyang Aircraft Corporation / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)

Shenyang Aircraft Corporation / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) Top speed: 1,305 mph

23. MiG-23 (Flogger)

Maximum operational range: 1,752 miles

1,752 miles Type: Swing-wing fighter-interceptor aircraft

Swing-wing fighter-interceptor aircraft Year introduced: 1970

1970 Manufacturer: Mikoyan-Gurevich

Mikoyan-Gurevich Top speed: 1,553 mph

22. Eurofighter Typhoon (EF2000)

Maximum operational range: 1,802 miles

1,802 miles Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft

Fighter-bomber aircraft Year introduced: 2003

2003 Manufacturer: BAe Systems / Eurofighter GmbH

BAe Systems / Eurofighter GmbH Top speed: 1,550 mph

21. Grumman F-14 Tomcat

Maximum operational range: 1,864 miles

1,864 miles Type: Swing-wing, carrier-based fleet defense fighter

Swing-wing, carrier-based fleet defense fighter Year introduced: 1974

1974 Manufacturer: Grumman Aircraft

Grumman Aircraft Top speed: 1,544 mph

20. Mig-31 (Foxhound)

Maximum operational range: 1,864 miles

1,864 miles Type: Supersonic interceptor aircraft

Supersonic interceptor aircraft Year introduced: 1979

1979 Manufacturer: Mikoyan OKB / United Aircraft Corporation

Mikoyan OKB / United Aircraft Corporation Top speed: 1,864 mph

19. Sukhoi Su-30 (Flanker-C)

Maximum operational range: 1,864 miles

1,864 miles Type: Twin-engine air superiority strike fighter aircraft

Twin-engine air superiority strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1996

1996 Manufacturer: Sukhoi Design Bureau

Sukhoi Design Bureau Top speed: 1,317 mph

18. F-4 Phantom II

Maximum operational range: 1,979 miles

1,979 miles Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft

Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1960

1960 Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas

McDonnell Douglas Top speed: 1,473 mph

17. HAL Tejas LCA

Maximum operational range: 1,988 miles

1,988 miles Type: Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft

Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2015

2015 Manufacturer: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Top speed: 1,227 mph

16. JAS 39 Gripen (Griffin)

Maximum operational range: 1,988 miles

1,988 miles Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft

Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1997

1997 Manufacturer: Saab AB

Saab AB Top speed: 1,370 mph

15. F-22 Raptor

Maximum operational range: 2,000 miles

2,000 miles Type: Air dominance fighter aircraft

Air dominance fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2005

2005 Manufacturer: Boeing / Lockheed Martin

Boeing / Lockheed Martin Top speed: 1,599 mph

14. Chengdu J-20 (Black Eagle)

Maximum operational range: 2,113 miles

2,113 miles Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft

Multi-role fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2017

2017 Manufacturer: Chengdu Aircraft Industry Corporation (CAIC) / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)

Chengdu Aircraft Industry Corporation (CAIC) / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) Top speed: 1,305 mph

13. PAC JF-17 Thunder

Maximum operational range: 2,164 miles

2,164 miles Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft

Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2007

2007 Manufacturer: Pakistan Aeronautical Complex

Pakistan Aeronautical Complex Top speed: 1,218 mph

12. Shenyang J-11 (Flanker B+)

Maximum operational range: 2,193 miles

2,193 miles Type: Multi-role air superiority fighter

Multi-role air superiority fighter Year introduced: 1998

1998 Manufacturer: Shenyang Aircraft Corporation / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)

Shenyang Aircraft Corporation / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) Top speed: 1,553 mph

11. Sukhoi Su-27 (Flanker)

Maximum operational range: 2,193 miles

2,193 miles Type: Multi-role air superiority fighter

Multi-role air superiority fighter Year introduced: 1985

1985 Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB / United Aircraft Corporation

Sukhoi OKB / United Aircraft Corporation Top speed: 1,553 mph

10. Sukhoi Su-33 (Flanker-D)

Maximum operational range: 2,287 miles

2,287 miles Type: Carrier-based air defense fighter aircraft

Carrier-based air defense fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1994

1994 Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB

Sukhoi OKB Top speed: 1,553 mph

9. Xian JH-7 (Flounder) / FBC-1 (Flying Leopard)

Maximum operational range: 2,299 miles

2,299 miles Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft

Fighter-bomber aircraft Year introduced: 1992

1992 Manufacturer: Xian Aircraft Industry Corporation

Xian Aircraft Industry Corporation Top speed: 1,118 mph

8. Dassault Rafale

Maximum operational range: 2,299 miles

2,299 miles Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft

Fighter-bomber aircraft Year introduced: 2001

2001 Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation

Dassault Aviation Top speed: 1,383 mph

7. F-15 Eagle

Maximum operational range: 2,402 miles

2,402 miles Type: Air superiority fighter aircraft

Air superiority fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1976

1976 Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing

McDonnell Douglas / Boeing Top speed: 1,875 mph

6. F-15E Strike Eagle

Maximum operational range: 2,423 miles

2,423 miles Type: Strike fighter aircraft

Strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1988

1988 Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing

McDonnell Douglas / Boeing Top speed: 1,653 mph

5. KAI KF-16 Fighting Falcon

Maximum operational range: 2,610 miles

2,610 miles Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft

Multi-role fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1991

1991 Manufacturer: Korean Aerospace Industries

Korean Aerospace Industries Top speed: 870 mph

4. F-16V (Viper)

Maximum operational range: 2,619 miles

2,619 miles Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft

Multi-role fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2017

2017 Manufacturer: Lockheed Martin / Hellenic Aerospace Industry

Lockheed Martin / Hellenic Aerospace Industry Top speed: 917 mph

3. F-16 Fighting Falcon

Maximum operational range: 2,622 miles

2,622 miles Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft

Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1978

1978 Manufacturer: General Dynamics / Lockheed Martin

General Dynamics / Lockheed Martin Top speed: 1,317 mph

2. Sukhoi Su-35 (Flanker-E / Super Flanker)

Maximum operational range: 2,796 miles

2,796 miles Type: Multi-role heavy combat fighter aircraft

Multi-role heavy combat fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2014

2014 Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB

Sukhoi OKB Top speed: 1,491 mph

1. Sukhoi Su-57 (Felon)

Maximum operational range: 3,107 miles

3,107 miles Type: Multi-role stealth aircraft

Multi-role stealth aircraft Year introduced: 2019

2019 Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB / United Aircraft Corporation

Sukhoi OKB / United Aircraft Corporation Top speed: 1,616 mph

