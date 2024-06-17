These Are the Biggest and Smallest Modern Fighter Jets bbevren / iStock via Getty Images

Ukraine recently announced that it successfully hit the latest generation of Russian fighter jet, the Sukhoi Su-57 Felon. These are fifth-generation fighter jets equipped with some of the world’s best stealth and avionics technology, so hitting them is fairly hard to do despite their size. (These are the most widely used fighter jets on Earth.)

Out of all the fighter jets in the world, the Su-57 Felon is actually one of the biggest, even though it has one of the smallest radar cross-sections as a result of its stealth technology. A few other Sukhoi fighter jets are fairly large as well, compared to their western counterparts. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at biggest and smallest modern fighter jets.

To determine the biggest and smallest modern fighter jets, 24/7 Wall St. referenced Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, arms, and more. Aircraft were ranked by their empty weight. Supplemental data regarding manufacturer, speed, and more also came from Military Factory.

Most modern fighter jets are designed with specific tactical roles in mind, and to a degree this influences their dimensions. While some are built for stealth and agility, others are intended to carry a much larger payload. Size can affect performance, and then suitability for certain missions as well. (These are the oldest and newest fighter jets in modern air forces.)

Here is a look at the biggest and smallest modern fighter jets:

Why Are We Covering This?

Source: bfk92 / E+ via Getty Images

Understanding fighter jets and their size provides insight into global military capabilities and defense strategies. Also knowing these aircraft helps in threat assessment and the development of effective countermeasures.

42. MiG-21 (Fishbed)

Source: VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Empty weight: 11,464 lbs

11,464 lbs Type: Single-seat supersonic fighter aircraft

Single-seat supersonic fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1959

1959 Manufacturer: Mikoyan-Gurevich

Mikoyan-Gurevich Top speed: 1,386 mph

41. AV-8B Harrier II

Source: Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Empty weight: 13,977 lbs

13,977 lbs Type: Short take-off and vertical landing (STOVL) strike aircraft

Short take-off and vertical landing (STOVL) strike aircraft Year introduced: 1985

1985 Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing / BAe Systems

McDonnell Douglas / Boeing / BAe Systems Top speed: 665 mph

40. F-CK-1 (Ching-Kuo)

Empty weight: 14,330 lbs

14,330 lbs Type: Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft

Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1994

1994 Manufacturer: Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation

Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation Top speed: 1,379 mph

39. HAL Tejas LCA

Empty weight: 14,440 lbs

14,440 lbs Type: Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft

Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2015

2015 Manufacturer: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Top speed: 1,227 mph

38. Mirage III

Source: edurivero / Getty Images

Empty weight: 14,495 lbs

14,495 lbs Type: Interceptor aircraft / Strike fighter

Interceptor aircraft / Strike fighter Year introduced: 1961

1961 Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation

Dassault Aviation Top speed: 1,312 mph

37. PAC JF-17 Thunder

Source: Public Domain via my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Empty weight: 14,517 lbs

14,517 lbs Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft

Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2007

2007 Manufacturer: Pakistan Aeronautical Complex

Pakistan Aeronautical Complex Top speed: 1,218 mph

36. JAS 39 Gripen (Griffin)

Source: slezo / Flickr

Empty weight: 14,991 lbs

14,991 lbs Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft

Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1997

1997 Manufacturer: Saab AB

Saab AB Top speed: 1,370 mph

35. IAI Kfir (Lion Cub)

Empty weight: 16,061 lbs

16,061 lbs Type: Multi-role combat aircraft

Multi-role combat aircraft Year introduced: 1976

1976 Manufacturer: Israel Aircraft Industries

Israel Aircraft Industries Top speed: 1,516 mph

34. Mirage F1

Source: Maltaguy1 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Empty weight: 16,314 lbs

16,314 lbs Type: Interceptor aircraft

Interceptor aircraft Year introduced: 1973

1973 Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation

Dassault Aviation Top speed: 1,453 mph

33. Mirage 2000 (M2000)

Empty weight: 16,535 lbs

16,535 lbs Type: Strike fighter aircraft

Strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1979

1979 Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation

Dassault Aviation Top speed: 1,453 mph

32. KAI KF-16 Fighting Falcon

Source: Public Domain / Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

Empty weight: 18,739 lbs

18,739 lbs Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft

Multi-role fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1991

1991 Manufacturer: Korean Aerospace Industries

Korean Aerospace Industries Top speed: 870 mph

31. F-16 Fighting Falcon

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Empty weight: 18,960 lbs

18,960 lbs Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft

Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1978

1978 Manufacturer: General Dynamics / Lockheed Martin

General Dynamics / Lockheed Martin Top speed: 1,317 mph

30. Mitsubishi F-2

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Empty weight: 20,944 lbs

20,944 lbs Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft

Multi-role fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2000

2000 Manufacturer: Mitsubishi / Lockheed Martin

Mitsubishi / Lockheed Martin Top speed: 1,553 mph

29. MiG-23 (Flogger)

Empty weight: 21,164 lbs

21,164 lbs Type: Swing-wing fighter-interceptor aircraft

Swing-wing fighter-interceptor aircraft Year introduced: 1970

1970 Manufacturer: Mikoyan-Gurevich

Mikoyan-Gurevich Top speed: 1,553 mph

28. Chengdu J-10 (Vicious Dragon)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Empty weight: 21,451 lbs

21,451 lbs Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft

Fighter-bomber aircraft Year introduced: 2005

2005 Manufacturer: Chengdu Aircraft Industry Corporation (CAIC) / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)

Chengdu Aircraft Industry Corporation (CAIC) / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) Top speed: 1,452 mph

27. Shenyang J-8 / J-8 II (Finback)

Source: allenthepostman / Flickr

Empty weight: 21,649 lbs

21,649 lbs Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft

Fighter-bomber aircraft Year introduced: 1980

1980 Manufacturer: Aviation Industry Corporation of China

Aviation Industry Corporation of China Top speed: 1,453 mph

26. F-16V (Viper)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Empty weight: 22,046 lbs

22,046 lbs Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft

Multi-role fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2017

2017 Manufacturer: Lockheed Martin / Hellenic Aerospace Industry

Lockheed Martin / Hellenic Aerospace Industry Top speed: 917 mph

25. Dassault Rafale

Source: 39955793@N07 / Flickr

Empty weight: 22,708 lbs

22,708 lbs Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft

Fighter-bomber aircraft Year introduced: 2001

2001 Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation

Dassault Aviation Top speed: 1,383 mph

24. F/A-18 Hornet

Empty weight: 22,928 lbs

22,928 lbs Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft

Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1983

1983 Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing / Northrop

McDonnell Douglas / Boeing / Northrop Top speed: 1,190 mph

23. MiG-29 (Fulcrum)

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Empty weight: 24,028 lbs

24,028 lbs Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft

Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1984

1984 Manufacturer: Mikoyan OKB / United Aircraft Corporation

Mikoyan OKB / United Aircraft Corporation Top speed: 1,519 mph

22. MiG-35 (Fulcrum-F)

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Empty weight: 24,251 lbs

24,251 lbs Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft

Multi-role fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2020

2020 Manufacturer: Russian Aircraft Corporation MIG

Russian Aircraft Corporation MIG Top speed: 1,491 mph

21. Eurofighter Typhoon (EF2000)

Empty weight: 24,251 lbs

24,251 lbs Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft

Fighter-bomber aircraft Year introduced: 2003

2003 Manufacturer: BAe Systems / Eurofighter GmbH

BAe Systems / Eurofighter GmbH Top speed: 1,550 mph

20. Sukhoi Su-17 / Su-20 / Su-22 (Fitter)

Source: Timm Ziegenthaler/Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Empty weight: 26,808 lbs

26,808 lbs Type: Strike fighter aircraft

Strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1970

1970 Manufacturer: Sukhoi

Sukhoi Top speed: 718 mph

19. F-15 Eagle

Source: usairforce / Flickr

Empty weight: 27,000 lbs

27,000 lbs Type: Air superiority fighter aircraft

Air superiority fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1976

1976 Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing

McDonnell Douglas / Boeing Top speed: 1,875 mph

18. F-35 Lightning II

Source: Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Empty weight: 29,002 lbs

29,002 lbs Type: Advanced multi-role strike fighter aircraft

Advanced multi-role strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2016

2016 Manufacturer: Lockheed Martin / Northrop Grumman / BAe Systems

Lockheed Martin / Northrop Grumman / BAe Systems Top speed: 1,199 mph

17. F-4 Phantom II

Source: VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Empty weight: 30,329 lbs

30,329 lbs Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft

Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1960

1960 Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas

McDonnell Douglas Top speed: 1,473 mph

16. F/A-18 Super Hornet

Source: public domain / flickr

Empty weight: 30,565 lbs

30,565 lbs Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft

Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1999

1999 Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing

McDonnell Douglas / Boeing Top speed: 1,187 mph

15. Panavia Tornado ECR

Empty weight: 30,644 lbs

30,644 lbs Type: Suppression of Enemy Air Defense (SEAD) Aircraft

Suppression of Enemy Air Defense (SEAD) Aircraft Year introduced: 1990

1990 Manufacturer: Panavia Aircraft GmbH / British Aviation Systems / MBB

Panavia Aircraft GmbH / British Aviation Systems / MBB Top speed: 1,491 mph

14. Panavia Tornado IDS

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Empty weight: 30,644 lbs

30,644 lbs Type: Low-level strike aircraft

Low-level strike aircraft Year introduced: 1979

1979 Manufacturer: Panavia Aircraft GmbH / British Aviation Systems

Panavia Aircraft GmbH / British Aviation Systems Top speed: 1,491 mph

13. F-15E Strike Eagle

Empty weight: 31,526 lbs

31,526 lbs Type: Strike fighter aircraft

Strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1988

1988 Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing

McDonnell Douglas / Boeing Top speed: 1,653 mph

12. Xian JH-7 (Flounder) / FBC-1 (Flying Leopard)

Source: Alert5 / Wikimedia Commons

Empty weight: 31,967 lbs

31,967 lbs Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft

Fighter-bomber aircraft Year introduced: 1992

1992 Manufacturer: Xian Aircraft Industry Corporation

Xian Aircraft Industry Corporation Top speed: 1,118 mph

11. F-22 Raptor

Empty weight: 31,998 lbs

31,998 lbs Type: Air dominance fighter aircraft

Air dominance fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2005

2005 Manufacturer: Boeing / Lockheed Martin

Boeing / Lockheed Martin Top speed: 1,599 mph

10. Sukhoi Su-33 (Flanker-D)

Empty weight: 36,110 lbs

36,110 lbs Type: Carrier-based air defense fighter aircraft

Carrier-based air defense fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1994

1994 Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB

Sukhoi OKB Top speed: 1,553 mph

9. Sukhoi Su-27 (Flanker)

Source: Jozsef Soos / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Empty weight: 36,112 lbs

36,112 lbs Type: Multi-role air superiority fighter

Multi-role air superiority fighter Year introduced: 1985

1985 Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB / United Aircraft Corporation

Sukhoi OKB / United Aircraft Corporation Top speed: 1,553 mph

8. Shenyang J-11 (Flanker B+)

Empty weight: 37,192 lbs

37,192 lbs Type: Multi-role air superiority fighter

Multi-role air superiority fighter Year introduced: 1998

1998 Manufacturer: Shenyang Aircraft Corporation / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)

Shenyang Aircraft Corporation / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) Top speed: 1,553 mph

7. Sukhoi Su-35 (Flanker-E / Super Flanker)

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Empty weight: 37,920 lbs

37,920 lbs Type: Multi-role heavy combat fighter aircraft

Multi-role heavy combat fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2014

2014 Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB

Sukhoi OKB Top speed: 1,491 mph

6. Chengdu J-20 (Black Eagle)

Empty weight: 38,801 lbs

38,801 lbs Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft

Multi-role fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2017

2017 Manufacturer: Chengdu Aircraft Industry Corporation (CAIC) / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)

Chengdu Aircraft Industry Corporation (CAIC) / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) Top speed: 1,305 mph

5. Shenyang J-15 (Flying Shark)

Source: 日本防衛省・統合幕僚監部 / Wikimedia Commons

Empty weight: 39,022 lbs

39,022 lbs Type: Carrier-based multi-role fighter aircraft

Carrier-based multi-role fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2013

2013 Manufacturer: Shenyang Aircraft Corporation / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)

Shenyang Aircraft Corporation / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) Top speed: 1,305 mph

4. Sukhoi Su-30 (Flanker-C)

Source: scaliger / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Empty weight: 39,022 lbs

39,022 lbs Type: Twin-engine air superiority strike fighter aircraft

Twin-engine air superiority strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1996

1996 Manufacturer: Sukhoi Design Bureau

Sukhoi Design Bureau Top speed: 1,317 mph

3. Sukhoi Su-57 (Felon)

Source: Dmitry Potashkin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Empty weight: 40,786 lbs

40,786 lbs Type: Multi-role stealth aircraft

Multi-role stealth aircraft Year introduced: 2019

2019 Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB / United Aircraft Corporation

Sukhoi OKB / United Aircraft Corporation Top speed: 1,616 mph

2. Grumman F-14 Tomcat

Source: Willard / iStock via Getty Images

Empty weight: 43,740 lbs

43,740 lbs Type: Swing-wing, carrier-based fleet defense fighter

Swing-wing, carrier-based fleet defense fighter Year introduced: 1974

1974 Manufacturer: Grumman Aircraft

Grumman Aircraft Top speed: 1,544 mph

1. Mig-31 (Foxhound)

Empty weight: 48,116 lbs

48,116 lbs Type: Supersonic interceptor aircraft

Supersonic interceptor aircraft Year introduced: 1979

1979 Manufacturer: Mikoyan OKB / United Aircraft Corporation

Mikoyan OKB / United Aircraft Corporation Top speed: 1,864 mph