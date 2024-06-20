Every Warship and Submarine That Fought the Battle of Midway

Tensions are rising in the Pacific after the Philippines accused China of ‘piracy’ when two ships collided in the South China Sea. Confrontations like this within the region echo back to World War II, although the battles fought then were much larger. One of the biggest battles ever fought in the region was the Battle of Midway. (The World War II battles that had by far the most casualties, every major battle ranked.)
The recent 82nd anniversary of the Battle of Midway calls back to when the tides turned in the Pacific and Allied Forces were able to push back against Imperial Japan. This is widely regarded as one of the most significant events of World War II, and one of the largest aerial battles in the Pacific Theater, showcasing the importance and dominance of aircraft carriers.
Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the warships and submarines that fought in this pivotal battle. To identify the warships and submarines that fought in the Battle of Midway, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of naval vessels from Military Factory, an online database of arms, vehicles and aircraft. We ordered these warships and submarines chronologically. We included supplemental information regarding type, armament, speed, displacement, and aircraft for each vessel.
Although the Battle of Midway was not the largest naval battle of the war, it proved significant in shifting the balance of power by devastating Japan’s carrier force.
Some of the most prominent aircraft carriers fought in this battle. On the side of the United States the USS Enterprise, USS Yorktown, and the USS Hornet played important roles. For Japan, the IJN Soryu, IJN Kaga, and IJN Akagi each rose to meet them. (These are the most important events of World War II: a timeline.)
Here is a look at all of the naval vessels that fought in the Battle of Midway:
Why Are We Covering This?
The Battle of Midway was one of the largest and most significant aerial battles in the Pacific during World War II, especially in terms of its impact and strategic outcome. It would ultimately shape the outcome of the conflict, while demonstrating the power of aircraft carriers.
IJN Kongo
- Type: Cruiser
- Year introduced: 1913
- Top speed: 31.6 mph
- Displacement: 26,230 tons
- Armament: 356mm main guns, 152mm guns, 127mm dual-purpose guns, 25mm anti-aircraft guns
- Aircraft: 3 navy floatplanes
IJN Hiei
- Type: Cruiser
- Year introduced: 1914
- Top speed: 34.5 mph
- Displacement: 37,200 tons
- Armament: 356mm main guns, 152mm guns, 127mm dual-purpose guns, 25mm anti-aircraft guns, 530mm torpedo tubes
- Aircraft: 2 navy floatplanes
IJN Fuso
- Type: Dreadnought battleship
- Year introduced: 1915
- Top speed: 26.5 mph
- Displacement: 36,500 tons
- Armament: 356mm twin-gun turrets, 152mm guns, 127mm dual-purpose guns, 25mm anti-aircraft guns, 533mm torpedo tubes
- Aircraft: 3 navy floatplanes
IJN Haruna
- Type: Cruiser
- Year introduced: 1915
- Top speed: 34.5 mph
- Displacement: 37,200 tons
- Armament: 356mm main guns, 152mm guns, 76mm guns, 530mm torpedo tubes
- Aircraft: 3 navy floatplanes
IJN Kirishima
- Type: Cruiser
- Year introduced: 1915
- Top speed: 34.5 mph
- Displacement: 37,200 tons
- Armament: 356mm main guns, 152mm guns, 127mm dual-purpose guns, 25mm anti-aircraft guns
- Aircraft: 3 navy floatplanes
IJN Nagato
- Type: Dreadnought battleship
- Year introduced: 1920
- Top speed: 28.8 mph
- Displacement: 39,130 tons
- Armament: 409mm twin-gunned turrets, 127mm dual-purpose guns, 25mm anti-aircraft guns, 13mm anti-aircraft guns, 533mm torpedo tubes
- Aircraft: 3 navy floatplanes
IJN Hosho
- Type: Aircraft carrier
- Year introduced: 1922
- Top speed: 28.8 mph
- Displacement: 9,500 tons
- Armament: 140mm guns, 80mm anti-aircraft guns
- Aircraft: 15 aircraft of various types, mainly torpedo bombers
IJN Akagi
- Type: Aircraft carrier
- Year introduced: 1927
- Top speed: 36.8 mph
- Displacement: 33,800 tons
- Armament: 50 caliber guns, 120cm anti-aircraft guns, 25mm anti-aircraft guns
- Aircraft: 21 Mitsubishi A6M “Zero” fighters, 21 Aichi D3A “Val” dive bombers, 21 Nakajima B5N “Kate” torpedo bombers
IJN Kaga
- Type: Aircraft carrier
- Year introduced: 1929
- Top speed: 32.2 mph
- Displacement: 38,800 tons
- Armament: 20mm anti-aircraft guns, 127mm twin-barreled anti-aircraft guns, 25mm twin-barreled anti-aircraft guns
- Aircraft: 90 total aircraft including, Mitsubishi A6M “Zero” fighters, Aichi D3A “Val” dive bombers, and Nakajima B5N “Kate” torpedo bombers
USS Narwhal
- Type: Diesel-electric attack submarine
- Year introduced: 1930
- Top speed: 16.1 mph
- Displacement: 2,770 tons
- Armament: 533mm torpedo tubes, 152mm deck guns
- Aircraft: N/A
USS Nautilus
- Type: Diesel-electric attack submarine
- Year introduced: 1930
- Top speed: 20.1 mph
- Displacement: 2,770 tons
- Armament: 533mm torpedo tubes, 152mm deck guns
- Aircraft: N/A
USS Portland
- Type: Cruiser
- Year introduced: 1933
- Top speed: 38.0 mph
- Displacement: 10,000 tons
- Armament: 200mm main guns, 127mm anti-aircraft guns, 3-pounder saluting guns, 12.7mm heavy machine guns
- Aircraft: 4 navy floatplanes
USS Cuttlefish
- Type: Diesel-electric attack submarine
- Year introduced: 1934
- Top speed: 19.6 mph
- Displacement: 1,150 tons
- Armament: 533mm torpedo tubes, 76mm deck gun
- Aircraft: N/A
USS Minneapolis
- Type: Heavy cruiser
- Year introduced: 1934
- Top speed: 37.6 mph
- Displacement: 9,950 tons
- Armament: 200mm triple-mounted turrets, 130mm anti-aircraft guns, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine guns
- Aircraft: 4 navy floatplanes
USS New Orleans
- Type: Heavy cruiser
- Year introduced: 1934
- Top speed: 37.6 mph
- Displacement: 10,000 tons
- Armament: 203mm triple-gunned turrets, 127mm secondary guns, 12.7mm heavy machine guns, 3-pounder saluting guns
- Aircraft: 4 navy floatplanes
IJN Mogami
- Type: Heavy cruiser
- Year introduced: 1935
- Top speed: 42.6 mph
- Displacement: 8,500 tons
- Armament: 200mm twin-gunned turrets, 127mm twin-gunned turrets, 25mm anti-aircraft guns, 610mm torpedo tubes
- Aircraft: 11 Aichi A13E floatplanes
IJN Soryu
- Type: Aircraft carrier
- Year introduced: 1937
- Top speed: 39.1 mph
- Displacement: 16,000 tons
- Armament: 127mm twin-barreled dual-purpose guns, 25mm twin-barreled anti-aircraft guns
- Aircraft: 70 total aircraft including, Mitsubishi A6M “Zero” fighters, Aichi D3A “Val” dive bombers, and Nakajima B5N “Kate” torpedo bombers
USS Yorktown
- Type: Aircraft carrier
- Year introduced: 1937
- Top speed: 37.4 mph
- Displacement: 20,000 tons
- Armament: 127mm dual-purpose cannons, 28mm quadruple mount anti-aircraft cannons, 20mm Oerlikon anti-aircraft cannons
- Aircraft: Up to 90 aircraft including fighters, dive bombers, and torpedo bombers
IJN Chiyoda
- Type: Light aircraft carrier
- Year introduced: 1938
- Top speed: 33.3 mph
- Displacement: 11,400 tons
- Armament: 12.7mm machine guns, 25mm anti-aircraft machine guns
- Aircraft: 30 aircraft of various types
IJN Tone
- Type: Heavy cruiser
- Year introduced: 1938
- Top speed: 40.3 mph
- Displacement: 12,000 tons
- Armament: 203mm twin-gunned turrets, 127mm guns, 25mm anti-aircraft guns, 610mm torpedo tubes
- Aircraft: 8 Aichi A13E floatplanes
USS Enterprise
- Type: Aircraft carrier
- Year introduced: 1938
- Top speed: 36.8 mph
- Displacement: 25,500 tons
- Armament: 127mm single mount cannons, 28mm quadruple mount cannons, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine guns
- Aircraft: Up to 90 aircraft including fighters, dive bombers, and torpedo bombers
IJN Chikuma
- Type: Heavy cruiser
- Year introduced: 1939
- Top speed: 40.3 mph
- Displacement: 11,215 tons
- Armament: 200mm twin-gunned turrets, 127mm cannons, 25mm anti-aircraft guns, 610mm torpedo tubes
- Aircraft: 6 navy floatplanes
IJN Hiryu
- Type: Aircraft carrier
- Year introduced: 1939
- Top speed: 40.3 mph
- Displacement: 17,300 tons
- Armament: 127mm twin gunned turrets, 25mm anti-aircraft guns
- Aircraft: 64 total aircraft including, Mitsubishi A6M “Zero” fighters, Aichi D3A “Val” dive bombers, and Nakajima B5N “Kate” torpedo bombers
IJN Zuiho
- Type: Light aircraft carrier
- Year introduced: 1940
- Top speed: 32.2 mph
- Displacement: 11,265 tons
- Armament: 127mm twin-barreled guns, 25mm twin-barreled anti-aircraft guns
- Aircraft: 30 aircraft of various types
IJN Akigumo
- Type: Destroyer
- Year introduced: 1941
- Top speed: 40.3 mph
- Displacement: 2,530 tons
- Armament: 127mm dual-purpose turreted main guns, 25mm twin-gunned anti-aircraft cannons, 13mm machine guns, 610mm torpedo tubes, depth charges
- Aircraft: N/A
USS Gato
- Type: Diesel-electric attack submarine
- Year introduced: 1941
- Top speed: 24.2 mph
- Displacement: 1,525 tons
- Armament: 533mm torpedo tubes, 102mm deck gun, 40mm Bofors anti-aircraft cannon, 20mm Oerlikon anti-aircraft cannon
- Aircraft: N/A
USS Hornet
- Type: Aircraft carrier
- Year introduced: 1941
- Top speed: 37.4 mph
- Displacement: 20,000 tons
- Armament: 127mm dual-purpose cannons, 28mm quadruple mount anti-aircraft cannons, 20mm Oerlikon anti-aircraft cannons
- Aircraft: Up to 90 aircraft including fighters, dive bombers, and torpedo bombers
USS Growler
- Type: Diesel-electric attack submarine
- Year introduced: 1942
- Top speed: 24.2 mph
- Displacement: 1,550 tons
- Armament: 533mm torpedo tubes, 76mm deck gun, 40mm Bofors anti-aircraft cannon, 20mm Oerlikon anti-aircraft cannon
- Aircraft: N/A
