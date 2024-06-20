Every Warship and Submarine That Fought the Battle of Midway wbaiv / Flickr

Tensions are rising in the Pacific after the Philippines accused China of ‘piracy’ when two ships collided in the South China Sea. Confrontations like this within the region echo back to World War II, although the battles fought then were much larger. One of the biggest battles ever fought in the region was the Battle of Midway. (The World War II battles that had by far the most casualties, every major battle ranked.)

The recent 82nd anniversary of the Battle of Midway calls back to when the tides turned in the Pacific and Allied Forces were able to push back against Imperial Japan. This is widely regarded as one of the most significant events of World War II, and one of the largest aerial battles in the Pacific Theater, showcasing the importance and dominance of aircraft carriers.

Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the warships and submarines that fought in this pivotal battle. To identify the warships and submarines that fought in the Battle of Midway, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of naval vessels from Military Factory, an online database of arms, vehicles and aircraft. We ordered these warships and submarines chronologically. We included supplemental information regarding type, armament, speed, displacement, and aircraft for each vessel.

Although the Battle of Midway was not the largest naval battle of the war, it proved significant in shifting the balance of power by devastating Japan’s carrier force.

Some of the most prominent aircraft carriers fought in this battle. On the side of the United States the USS Enterprise, USS Yorktown, and the USS Hornet played important roles. For Japan, the IJN Soryu, IJN Kaga, and IJN Akagi each rose to meet them. (These are the most important events of World War II: a timeline.)

Here is a look at all of the naval vessels that fought in the Battle of Midway:

Why Are We Covering This?

Source: Defense.gov/Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons

The Battle of Midway was one of the largest and most significant aerial battles in the Pacific during World War II, especially in terms of its impact and strategic outcome. It would ultimately shape the outcome of the conflict, while demonstrating the power of aircraft carriers.

IJN Kongo

Source: 191031534@N08 / Flickr

Type: Cruiser

Cruiser Year introduced: 1913

1913 Top speed: 31.6 mph

31.6 mph Displacement: 26,230 tons

26,230 tons Armament: 356mm main guns, 152mm guns, 127mm dual-purpose guns, 25mm anti-aircraft guns

356mm main guns, 152mm guns, 127mm dual-purpose guns, 25mm anti-aircraft guns Aircraft: 3 navy floatplanes

IJN Hiei

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Cruiser

Cruiser Year introduced: 1914

1914 Top speed: 34.5 mph

34.5 mph Displacement: 37,200 tons

37,200 tons Armament: 356mm main guns, 152mm guns, 127mm dual-purpose guns, 25mm anti-aircraft guns, 530mm torpedo tubes

356mm main guns, 152mm guns, 127mm dual-purpose guns, 25mm anti-aircraft guns, 530mm torpedo tubes Aircraft: 2 navy floatplanes

IJN Fuso

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Dreadnought battleship

Dreadnought battleship Year introduced: 1915

1915 Top speed: 26.5 mph

26.5 mph Displacement: 36,500 tons

36,500 tons Armament: 356mm twin-gun turrets, 152mm guns, 127mm dual-purpose guns, 25mm anti-aircraft guns, 533mm torpedo tubes

356mm twin-gun turrets, 152mm guns, 127mm dual-purpose guns, 25mm anti-aircraft guns, 533mm torpedo tubes Aircraft: 3 navy floatplanes

IJN Haruna

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Cruiser

Cruiser Year introduced: 1915

1915 Top speed: 34.5 mph

34.5 mph Displacement: 37,200 tons

37,200 tons Armament: 356mm main guns, 152mm guns, 76mm guns, 530mm torpedo tubes

356mm main guns, 152mm guns, 76mm guns, 530mm torpedo tubes Aircraft: 3 navy floatplanes

IJN Kirishima

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Cruiser

Cruiser Year introduced: 1915

1915 Top speed: 34.5 mph

34.5 mph Displacement: 37,200 tons

37,200 tons Armament: 356mm main guns, 152mm guns, 127mm dual-purpose guns, 25mm anti-aircraft guns

356mm main guns, 152mm guns, 127mm dual-purpose guns, 25mm anti-aircraft guns Aircraft: 3 navy floatplanes

IJN Nagato

Source: library_of_congress / Flickr

Type: Dreadnought battleship

Dreadnought battleship Year introduced: 1920

1920 Top speed: 28.8 mph

28.8 mph Displacement: 39,130 tons

39,130 tons Armament: 409mm twin-gunned turrets, 127mm dual-purpose guns, 25mm anti-aircraft guns, 13mm anti-aircraft guns, 533mm torpedo tubes

409mm twin-gunned turrets, 127mm dual-purpose guns, 25mm anti-aircraft guns, 13mm anti-aircraft guns, 533mm torpedo tubes Aircraft: 3 navy floatplanes

IJN Hosho

Source: sdasmarchives / Flickr

Type: Aircraft carrier

Aircraft carrier Year introduced: 1922

1922 Top speed: 28.8 mph

28.8 mph Displacement: 9,500 tons

9,500 tons Armament: 140mm guns, 80mm anti-aircraft guns

140mm guns, 80mm anti-aircraft guns Aircraft: 15 aircraft of various types, mainly torpedo bombers

IJN Akagi

Source: 191031534@N08 / Flickr

Type: Aircraft carrier

Aircraft carrier Year introduced: 1927

1927 Top speed: 36.8 mph

36.8 mph Displacement: 33,800 tons

33,800 tons Armament: 50 caliber guns, 120cm anti-aircraft guns, 25mm anti-aircraft guns

50 caliber guns, 120cm anti-aircraft guns, 25mm anti-aircraft guns Aircraft: 21 Mitsubishi A6M “Zero” fighters, 21 Aichi D3A “Val” dive bombers, 21 Nakajima B5N “Kate” torpedo bombers

IJN Kaga

Source: 191031534@N08 / Flickr

Type: Aircraft carrier

Aircraft carrier Year introduced: 1929

1929 Top speed: 32.2 mph

32.2 mph Displacement: 38,800 tons

38,800 tons Armament: 20mm anti-aircraft guns, 127mm twin-barreled anti-aircraft guns, 25mm twin-barreled anti-aircraft guns

20mm anti-aircraft guns, 127mm twin-barreled anti-aircraft guns, 25mm twin-barreled anti-aircraft guns Aircraft: 90 total aircraft including, Mitsubishi A6M “Zero” fighters, Aichi D3A “Val” dive bombers, and Nakajima B5N “Kate” torpedo bombers

USS Narwhal

Source: sdasmarchives / Flickr

Type: Diesel-electric attack submarine

Diesel-electric attack submarine Year introduced: 1930

1930 Top speed: 16.1 mph

16.1 mph Displacement: 2,770 tons

2,770 tons Armament: 533mm torpedo tubes, 152mm deck guns

533mm torpedo tubes, 152mm deck guns Aircraft: N/A

USS Nautilus

Source: Keystone / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

Type: Diesel-electric attack submarine

Diesel-electric attack submarine Year introduced: 1930

1930 Top speed: 20.1 mph

20.1 mph Displacement: 2,770 tons

2,770 tons Armament: 533mm torpedo tubes, 152mm deck guns

533mm torpedo tubes, 152mm deck guns Aircraft: N/A

USS Portland

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Cruiser

Cruiser Year introduced: 1933

1933 Top speed: 38.0 mph

38.0 mph Displacement: 10,000 tons

10,000 tons Armament: 200mm main guns, 127mm anti-aircraft guns, 3-pounder saluting guns, 12.7mm heavy machine guns

200mm main guns, 127mm anti-aircraft guns, 3-pounder saluting guns, 12.7mm heavy machine guns Aircraft: 4 navy floatplanes

USS Cuttlefish

Source: national_museum_of_the_us_navy / Flickr

Type: Diesel-electric attack submarine

Diesel-electric attack submarine Year introduced: 1934

1934 Top speed: 19.6 mph

19.6 mph Displacement: 1,150 tons

1,150 tons Armament: 533mm torpedo tubes, 76mm deck gun

533mm torpedo tubes, 76mm deck gun Aircraft: N/A

USS Minneapolis

Source: National Museum of the United States Navy / Public Domain / Flickr

Type: Heavy cruiser

Heavy cruiser Year introduced: 1934

1934 Top speed: 37.6 mph

37.6 mph Displacement: 9,950 tons

9,950 tons Armament: 200mm triple-mounted turrets, 130mm anti-aircraft guns, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine guns

200mm triple-mounted turrets, 130mm anti-aircraft guns, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine guns Aircraft: 4 navy floatplanes

USS New Orleans

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Heavy cruiser

Heavy cruiser Year introduced: 1934

1934 Top speed: 37.6 mph

37.6 mph Displacement: 10,000 tons

10,000 tons Armament: 203mm triple-gunned turrets, 127mm secondary guns, 12.7mm heavy machine guns, 3-pounder saluting guns

203mm triple-gunned turrets, 127mm secondary guns, 12.7mm heavy machine guns, 3-pounder saluting guns Aircraft: 4 navy floatplanes

IJN Mogami

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Heavy cruiser

Heavy cruiser Year introduced: 1935

1935 Top speed: 42.6 mph

42.6 mph Displacement: 8,500 tons

8,500 tons Armament: 200mm twin-gunned turrets, 127mm twin-gunned turrets, 25mm anti-aircraft guns, 610mm torpedo tubes

200mm twin-gunned turrets, 127mm twin-gunned turrets, 25mm anti-aircraft guns, 610mm torpedo tubes Aircraft: 11 Aichi A13E floatplanes

IJN Soryu

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Aircraft carrier

Aircraft carrier Year introduced: 1937

1937 Top speed: 39.1 mph

39.1 mph Displacement: 16,000 tons

16,000 tons Armament: 127mm twin-barreled dual-purpose guns, 25mm twin-barreled anti-aircraft guns

127mm twin-barreled dual-purpose guns, 25mm twin-barreled anti-aircraft guns Aircraft: 70 total aircraft including, Mitsubishi A6M “Zero” fighters, Aichi D3A “Val” dive bombers, and Nakajima B5N “Kate” torpedo bombers

USS Yorktown

Type: Aircraft carrier

Aircraft carrier Year introduced: 1937

1937 Top speed: 37.4 mph

37.4 mph Displacement: 20,000 tons

20,000 tons Armament: 127mm dual-purpose cannons, 28mm quadruple mount anti-aircraft cannons, 20mm Oerlikon anti-aircraft cannons

127mm dual-purpose cannons, 28mm quadruple mount anti-aircraft cannons, 20mm Oerlikon anti-aircraft cannons Aircraft: Up to 90 aircraft including fighters, dive bombers, and torpedo bombers

IJN Chiyoda

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Light aircraft carrier

Light aircraft carrier Year introduced: 1938

1938 Top speed: 33.3 mph

33.3 mph Displacement: 11,400 tons

11,400 tons Armament: 12.7mm machine guns, 25mm anti-aircraft machine guns

12.7mm machine guns, 25mm anti-aircraft machine guns Aircraft: 30 aircraft of various types

IJN Tone

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Heavy cruiser

Heavy cruiser Year introduced: 1938

1938 Top speed: 40.3 mph

40.3 mph Displacement: 12,000 tons

12,000 tons Armament: 203mm twin-gunned turrets, 127mm guns, 25mm anti-aircraft guns, 610mm torpedo tubes

203mm twin-gunned turrets, 127mm guns, 25mm anti-aircraft guns, 610mm torpedo tubes Aircraft: 8 Aichi A13E floatplanes

USS Enterprise

Source: Naval History & Heritage Command / Public domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Aircraft carrier

Aircraft carrier Year introduced: 1938

1938 Top speed: 36.8 mph

36.8 mph Displacement: 25,500 tons

25,500 tons Armament: 127mm single mount cannons, 28mm quadruple mount cannons, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine guns

127mm single mount cannons, 28mm quadruple mount cannons, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine guns Aircraft: Up to 90 aircraft including fighters, dive bombers, and torpedo bombers

IJN Chikuma

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Heavy cruiser

Heavy cruiser Year introduced: 1939

1939 Top speed: 40.3 mph

40.3 mph Displacement: 11,215 tons

11,215 tons Armament: 200mm twin-gunned turrets, 127mm cannons, 25mm anti-aircraft guns, 610mm torpedo tubes

200mm twin-gunned turrets, 127mm cannons, 25mm anti-aircraft guns, 610mm torpedo tubes Aircraft: 6 navy floatplanes

IJN Hiryu

Source: 191031534@N08 / Flickr

Type: Aircraft carrier

Aircraft carrier Year introduced: 1939

1939 Top speed: 40.3 mph

40.3 mph Displacement: 17,300 tons

17,300 tons Armament: 127mm twin gunned turrets, 25mm anti-aircraft guns

127mm twin gunned turrets, 25mm anti-aircraft guns Aircraft: 64 total aircraft including, Mitsubishi A6M “Zero” fighters, Aichi D3A “Val” dive bombers, and Nakajima B5N “Kate” torpedo bombers

IJN Zuiho

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Light aircraft carrier

Light aircraft carrier Year introduced: 1940

1940 Top speed: 32.2 mph

32.2 mph Displacement: 11,265 tons

11,265 tons Armament: 127mm twin-barreled guns, 25mm twin-barreled anti-aircraft guns

127mm twin-barreled guns, 25mm twin-barreled anti-aircraft guns Aircraft: 30 aircraft of various types

IJN Akigumo

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Destroyer

Destroyer Year introduced: 1941

1941 Top speed: 40.3 mph

40.3 mph Displacement: 2,530 tons

2,530 tons Armament: 127mm dual-purpose turreted main guns, 25mm twin-gunned anti-aircraft cannons, 13mm machine guns, 610mm torpedo tubes, depth charges

127mm dual-purpose turreted main guns, 25mm twin-gunned anti-aircraft cannons, 13mm machine guns, 610mm torpedo tubes, depth charges Aircraft: N/A

USS Gato

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Diesel-electric attack submarine

Diesel-electric attack submarine Year introduced: 1941

1941 Top speed: 24.2 mph

24.2 mph Displacement: 1,525 tons

1,525 tons Armament: 533mm torpedo tubes, 102mm deck gun, 40mm Bofors anti-aircraft cannon, 20mm Oerlikon anti-aircraft cannon

533mm torpedo tubes, 102mm deck gun, 40mm Bofors anti-aircraft cannon, 20mm Oerlikon anti-aircraft cannon Aircraft: N/A

USS Hornet

Type: Aircraft carrier

Aircraft carrier Year introduced: 1941

1941 Top speed: 37.4 mph

37.4 mph Displacement: 20,000 tons

20,000 tons Armament: 127mm dual-purpose cannons, 28mm quadruple mount anti-aircraft cannons, 20mm Oerlikon anti-aircraft cannons

127mm dual-purpose cannons, 28mm quadruple mount anti-aircraft cannons, 20mm Oerlikon anti-aircraft cannons Aircraft: Up to 90 aircraft including fighters, dive bombers, and torpedo bombers

USS Growler

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Diesel-electric attack submarine

Diesel-electric attack submarine Year introduced: 1942

1942 Top speed: 24.2 mph

24.2 mph Displacement: 1,550 tons

1,550 tons Armament: 533mm torpedo tubes, 76mm deck gun, 40mm Bofors anti-aircraft cannon, 20mm Oerlikon anti-aircraft cannon

533mm torpedo tubes, 76mm deck gun, 40mm Bofors anti-aircraft cannon, 20mm Oerlikon anti-aircraft cannon Aircraft: N/A

Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With An Advisor Now (Sponsored) Are you ready for retirement? Planning for retirement can be overwhelming, that’s why it could be a good idea to speak to a fiduciary financial advisor about your goals today. Start by taking this retirement quiz right here from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes. Smart Asset is now matching over 50,000 people a month. Click here now to get started.