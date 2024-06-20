Military

This Fighter Jet Has the Highest Ceiling, and It's Not Even Close

Ukraine is set to receive a handful of F-16 fighter jets over the course of the summer to challenge Russia’s air superiority. While these jets might be helpful in terms of gaining more military assets, they will still have to contend with Russia’s air defense systems. Some speculate that these newly acquired F-16’s will be forced to engage at lower altitudes due to these defense systems, which could prove to be a problem. (Exploring the fastest and most powerful fighter jets in existence.)

Most modern fighter jets are designed to handle impressive altitudes, and to reach them fairly quickly. Having the ability to operate in practically endless space above the battlefield has its advantages, but when enemy forces have the technology, like S-400 surface-to-air-missile batteries, things become more difficult. Either a higher degree of stealth is needed, or different tactics need to be employed – maybe in this case.

Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a look at the fighter jets that can operate at the highest altitudes. To determine the fighter jets that have the highest operational ceiling, 24/7 Wall St. referenced Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, arms, and more. Aircraft were ranked by the maximum flight ceiling that they could reach. Supplemental data regarding manufacturer, speed, and more also came from Military Factory.

Russia is home to one of the top jets on this list in the MiG-31 Foxhound. It was originally built during the Soviet-era but is still very much in use today. It has an operational ceiling of over 67,000 feet, or more than 12 miles.

The MiG-31 is a supersonic interceptor aircraft that was designed for long-range, high-altitude missions. Its ability to operate at extreme altitudes enables it to intercept high-flying reconnaissance aircraft and missiles. (These are the most iconic MiG jets in aviation history.)

Here is a look at the fighter jets that have the highest operational ceilings:

Why Are We Covering This?

Italy+F-35 | 2d Audiovisual Squadron Creates Air Force Space Command Production
Source: Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Understanding the operational capabilities of fighter jets provides insight into global military defense strategies. Also knowing these aircraft helps in threat assessment and the development of effective countermeasures.

42. F-16V (Viper)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Maximum flight ceiling: 49,213 ft
  • Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2017
  • Manufacturer: Lockheed Martin / Hellenic Aerospace Industry
  • Top speed: 917 mph

41. F/A-18 Super Hornet

Source: public domain / flickr
  • Maximum flight ceiling: 49,213 ft
  • Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1999
  • Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing
  • Top speed: 1,187 mph

40. Grumman F-14 Tomcat

Source: Willard / iStock via Getty Images
  • Maximum flight ceiling: 49,869 ft
  • Type: Swing-wing, carrier-based fleet defense fighter
  • Year introduced: 1974
  • Manufacturer: Grumman Aircraft
  • Top speed: 1,544 mph

39. Sukhoi Su-17 / Su-20 / Su-22 (Fitter)

Poland+Sukhoi | Sukhoi Su-20
Source: sdasmarchives / Flickr

  • Maximum flight ceiling: 49,869 ft
  • Type: Strike fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1970
  • Manufacturer: Sukhoi
  • Top speed: 718 mph

38. Panavia Tornado ECR

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Maximum flight ceiling: 50,000 ft
  • Type: Suppression of Enemy Air Defense (SEAD) Aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1990
  • Manufacturer: Panavia Aircraft GmbH / British Aviation Systems / MBB
  • Top speed: 1,491 mph

37. AV-8B Harrier II

Source: Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr
  • Maximum flight ceiling: 50,000 ft
  • Type: Short take-off and vertical landing (STOVL) strike aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1985
  • Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing / BAe Systems
  • Top speed: 665 mph

36. JAS 39 Gripen (Griffin)

Slovakia+military+aircraft | JAS-39 Gripen Czechia
Source: slezo / Flickr

  • Maximum flight ceiling: 50,000 ft
  • Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1997
  • Manufacturer: Saab AB
  • Top speed: 1,370 mph

35. F-22 Raptor

File:F-22 Raptor edit1.jpg by Master Sgt. Andy Dunaway
File:F-22 Raptor edit1.jpg (Public Domain) by Master Sgt. Andy Dunaway
  • Maximum flight ceiling: 50,000 ft
  • Type: Air dominance fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2005
  • Manufacturer: Boeing / Lockheed Martin
  • Top speed: 1,599 mph

34. Panavia Tornado IDS

Source: Public Domain via my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Maximum flight ceiling: 50,000 ft
  • Type: Low-level strike aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1979
  • Manufacturer: Panavia Aircraft GmbH / British Aviation Systems
  • Top speed: 1,491 mph

33. F-35 Lightning II

File:F-35A flight (cropped).jpg by U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Donald R. Allen
File:F-35A flight (cropped).jpg (Public Domain) by U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Donald R. Allen
  • Maximum flight ceiling: 50,000 ft
  • Type: Advanced multi-role strike fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2016
  • Manufacturer: Lockheed Martin / Northrop Grumman / BAe Systems
  • Top speed: 1,199 mph

32. F-16 Fighting Falcon

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Maximum flight ceiling: 50,000 ft
  • Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1978
  • Manufacturer: General Dynamics / Lockheed Martin
  • Top speed: 1,317 mph

31. KAI KF-16 Fighting Falcon

Source: Public Domain / Defense Visual Information Distribution Service
  • Maximum flight ceiling: 50,033 ft
  • Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1991
  • Manufacturer: Korean Aerospace Industries
  • Top speed: 870 mph

30. F/A-18 Hornet

F-18 Hornet by VALDITHRASH
F-18 Hornet (CC BY 2.0) by VALDITHRASH
  • Maximum flight ceiling: 50,033 ft
  • Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1983
  • Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing / Northrop
  • Top speed: 1,190 mph

29. Dassault Rafale

Dassault Rafale C by Dave_S.
Dassault Rafale C (CC BY 2.0) by Dave_S.
  • Maximum flight ceiling: 51,952 ft
  • Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2001
  • Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation
  • Top speed: 1,383 mph

28. Xian JH-7 (Flounder) / FBC-1 (Flying Leopard)

Source: Alert5 / Wikimedia Commons

  • Maximum flight ceiling: 52,493 ft
  • Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1992
  • Manufacturer: Xian Aircraft Industry Corporation
  • Top speed: 1,118 mph

27. Mirage 2000 (M2000)

M2000 by RomainSeaf
M2000 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by RomainSeaf
  • Maximum flight ceiling: 54,035 ft
  • Type: Strike fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1979
  • Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation
  • Top speed: 1,453 mph

26. HAL Tejas LCA

HAL LCA Tejas by Ashwin Kumar
HAL LCA Tejas (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Ashwin Kumar
  • Maximum flight ceiling: 54,134 ft
  • Type: Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2015
  • Manufacturer: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited
  • Top speed: 1,227 mph

25. F-CK-1 (Ching-Kuo)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Maximum flight ceiling: 55,118 ft
  • Type: Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1994
  • Manufacturer: Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation
  • Top speed: 1,379 mph

24. PAC JF-17 Thunder

Source: Public Domain via my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Maximum flight ceiling: 55,512 ft
  • Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2007
  • Manufacturer: Pakistan Aeronautical Complex
  • Top speed: 1,218 mph

23. Sukhoi Su-30 (Flanker-C)

Source: scaliger / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Maximum flight ceiling: 56,759 ft
  • Type: Twin-engine air superiority strike fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1996
  • Manufacturer: Sukhoi Design Bureau
  • Top speed: 1,317 mph

22. IAI Kfir (Lion Cub)

IAI Kfir C-7 u00c3u0097u00c2u009bu00c3u0097u00c2u00a4u00c3u0097u00c2u0099u00c3u0097u00c2u00a8 by brewbooks
IAI Kfir C-7 u00c3u0097u00c2u009bu00c3u0097u00c2u00a4u00c3u0097u00c2u0099u00c3u0097u00c2u00a8 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by brewbooks
  • Maximum flight ceiling: 58,038 ft
  • Type: Multi-role combat aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1976
  • Manufacturer: Israel Aircraft Industries
  • Top speed: 1,516 mph

21. Chengdu J-20 (Black Eagle)

J-20... by N509FZ
J-20... (CC BY-SA 4.0) by N509FZ
  • Maximum flight ceiling: 59,055 ft
  • Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2017
  • Manufacturer: Chengdu Aircraft Industry Corporation (CAIC) / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)
  • Top speed: 1,305 mph

20. Sukhoi Su-33 (Flanker-D)

Sukhoi Su-3... by Dmitry Terekhov
Sukhoi Su-3... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Dmitry Terekhov
  • Maximum flight ceiling: 59,055 ft
  • Type: Carrier-based air defense fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1994
  • Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB
  • Top speed: 1,553 mph

19. Mitsubishi F-2

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Maximum flight ceiling: 59,055 ft
  • Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2000
  • Manufacturer: Mitsubishi / Lockheed Martin
  • Top speed: 1,553 mph

18. Sukhoi Su-35 (Flanker-E / Super Flanker)

Indonesia+Sukhoi | Sukhoi Su-35S (Russian: Сухой Су-35; NATO reporting name: "Flanker-E") at the Paris Air Show 2013.
Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

  • Maximum flight ceiling: 59,055 ft
  • Type: Multi-role heavy combat fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2014
  • Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB
  • Top speed: 1,491 mph

17. MiG-21 (Fishbed)

Source: VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Maximum flight ceiling: 59,055 ft
  • Type: Single-seat supersonic fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1959
  • Manufacturer: Mikoyan-Gurevich
  • Top speed: 1,386 mph

16. MiG-29 (Fulcrum)

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Maximum flight ceiling: 59,058 ft
  • Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1984
  • Manufacturer: Mikoyan OKB / United Aircraft Corporation
  • Top speed: 1,519 mph

15. F-15E Strike Eagle

File:F-15E Strike Eagle banks away from a tanker.jpg by (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tony R. Tolley)
File:F-15E Strike Eagle banks away from a tanker.jpg (Public Domain) by (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tony R. Tolley)
  • Maximum flight ceiling: 59,711 ft
  • Type: Strike fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1988
  • Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing
  • Top speed: 1,653 mph

14. F-4 Phantom II

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Maximum flight ceiling: 60,039 ft
  • Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1960
  • Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas
  • Top speed: 1,473 mph

13. Shenyang J-11 (Flanker B+)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Maximum flight ceiling: 60,696 ft
  • Type: Multi-role air superiority fighter
  • Year introduced: 1998
  • Manufacturer: Shenyang Aircraft Corporation / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)
  • Top speed: 1,553 mph

12. MiG-23 (Flogger)

Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-23 Flogge... by Clemens Vasters
Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-23 Flogge... (CC BY 2.0) by Clemens Vasters
  • Maximum flight ceiling: 61,024 ft
  • Type: Swing-wing fighter-interceptor aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1970
  • Manufacturer: Mikoyan-Gurevich
  • Top speed: 1,553 mph

11. MiG-35 (Fulcrum-F)

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Maximum flight ceiling: 62,336 ft
  • Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2020
  • Manufacturer: Russian Aircraft Corporation MIG
  • Top speed: 1,491 mph

10. Sukhoi Su-27 (Flanker)

Source: Jozsef Soos / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Maximum flight ceiling: 62,336 ft
  • Type: Multi-role air superiority fighter
  • Year introduced: 1985
  • Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB / United Aircraft Corporation
  • Top speed: 1,553 mph

9. Eurofighter Typhoon (EF2000)

EGVA - Eurofighter Typhoon EF2... by Steve Lynes
EGVA - Eurofighter Typhoon EF2... (CC BY 2.0) by Steve Lynes
  • Maximum flight ceiling: 64,993 ft
  • Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2003
  • Manufacturer: BAe Systems / Eurofighter GmbH
  • Top speed: 1,550 mph

8. F-15 Eagle

Source: usairforce / Flickr
  • Maximum flight ceiling: 65,010 ft
  • Type: Air superiority fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1976
  • Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing
  • Top speed: 1,875 mph

7. Shenyang J-15 (Flying Shark)

Source: 日本防衛省・統合幕僚監部 / Wikimedia Commons

  • Maximum flight ceiling: 65,616 ft
  • Type: Carrier-based multi-role fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2013
  • Manufacturer: Shenyang Aircraft Corporation / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)
  • Top speed: 1,305 mph

6. Sukhoi Su-57 (Felon)

Source: Dmitry Potashkin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Maximum flight ceiling: 65,617 ft
  • Type: Multi-role stealth aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2019
  • Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB / United Aircraft Corporation
  • Top speed: 1,616 mph

5. Mirage III

Source: edurivero / Getty Images
  • Maximum flight ceiling: 65,617 ft
  • Type: Interceptor aircraft / Strike fighter
  • Year introduced: 1961
  • Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation
  • Top speed: 1,312 mph

4. Chengdu J-10 (Vicious Dragon)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Maximum flight ceiling: 65,617 ft
  • Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2005
  • Manufacturer: Chengdu Aircraft Industry Corporation (CAIC) / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)
  • Top speed: 1,452 mph

3. Mirage F1

Dassault Mirage F1 EQ by Falconu00ae Photography
Dassault Mirage F1 EQ (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Falconu00ae Photography
  • Maximum flight ceiling: 65,643 ft
  • Type: Interceptor aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1973
  • Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation
  • Top speed: 1,453 mph

2. Shenyang J-8 / J-8 II (Finback)

Source: allenthepostman / Flickr

  • Maximum flight ceiling: 66,273 ft
  • Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1980
  • Manufacturer: Aviation Industry Corporation of China
  • Top speed: 1,453 mph

1. Mig-31 (Foxhound)

MiG... by Vitaly Kuzmin
MiG... (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Vitaly Kuzmin
  • Maximum flight ceiling: 67,651 ft
  • Type: Supersonic interceptor aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1979
  • Manufacturer: Mikoyan OKB / United Aircraft Corporation
  • Top speed: 1,864 mph
