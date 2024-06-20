This Fighter Jet Has the Highest Ceiling, and It's Not Even Close my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Ukraine is set to receive a handful of F-16 fighter jets over the course of the summer to challenge Russia’s air superiority. While these jets might be helpful in terms of gaining more military assets, they will still have to contend with Russia’s air defense systems. Some speculate that these newly acquired F-16’s will be forced to engage at lower altitudes due to these defense systems, which could prove to be a problem. (Exploring the fastest and most powerful fighter jets in existence.)

Most modern fighter jets are designed to handle impressive altitudes, and to reach them fairly quickly. Having the ability to operate in practically endless space above the battlefield has its advantages, but when enemy forces have the technology, like S-400 surface-to-air-missile batteries, things become more difficult. Either a higher degree of stealth is needed, or different tactics need to be employed – maybe in this case.

Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a look at the fighter jets that can operate at the highest altitudes. To determine the fighter jets that have the highest operational ceiling, 24/7 Wall St. referenced Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, arms, and more. Aircraft were ranked by the maximum flight ceiling that they could reach. Supplemental data regarding manufacturer, speed, and more also came from Military Factory.

Russia is home to one of the top jets on this list in the MiG-31 Foxhound. It was originally built during the Soviet-era but is still very much in use today. It has an operational ceiling of over 67,000 feet, or more than 12 miles.

The MiG-31 is a supersonic interceptor aircraft that was designed for long-range, high-altitude missions. Its ability to operate at extreme altitudes enables it to intercept high-flying reconnaissance aircraft and missiles. (These are the most iconic MiG jets in aviation history.)

Here is a look at the fighter jets that have the highest operational ceilings:

Why Are We Covering This?

Source: Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Understanding the operational capabilities of fighter jets provides insight into global military defense strategies. Also knowing these aircraft helps in threat assessment and the development of effective countermeasures.

42. F-16V (Viper)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Maximum flight ceiling: 49,213 ft

49,213 ft Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft

Multi-role fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2017

2017 Manufacturer: Lockheed Martin / Hellenic Aerospace Industry

Lockheed Martin / Hellenic Aerospace Industry Top speed: 917 mph

41. F/A-18 Super Hornet

Source: public domain / flickr

Maximum flight ceiling: 49,213 ft

49,213 ft Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft

Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1999

1999 Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing

McDonnell Douglas / Boeing Top speed: 1,187 mph

40. Grumman F-14 Tomcat

Source: Willard / iStock via Getty Images

Maximum flight ceiling: 49,869 ft

49,869 ft Type: Swing-wing, carrier-based fleet defense fighter

Swing-wing, carrier-based fleet defense fighter Year introduced: 1974

1974 Manufacturer: Grumman Aircraft

Grumman Aircraft Top speed: 1,544 mph

39. Sukhoi Su-17 / Su-20 / Su-22 (Fitter)

Source: sdasmarchives / Flickr

Maximum flight ceiling: 49,869 ft

49,869 ft Type: Strike fighter aircraft

Strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1970

1970 Manufacturer: Sukhoi

Sukhoi Top speed: 718 mph

38. Panavia Tornado ECR

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Maximum flight ceiling: 50,000 ft

50,000 ft Type: Suppression of Enemy Air Defense (SEAD) Aircraft

Suppression of Enemy Air Defense (SEAD) Aircraft Year introduced: 1990

1990 Manufacturer: Panavia Aircraft GmbH / British Aviation Systems / MBB

Panavia Aircraft GmbH / British Aviation Systems / MBB Top speed: 1,491 mph

37. AV-8B Harrier II

Source: Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Maximum flight ceiling: 50,000 ft

50,000 ft Type: Short take-off and vertical landing (STOVL) strike aircraft

Short take-off and vertical landing (STOVL) strike aircraft Year introduced: 1985

1985 Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing / BAe Systems

McDonnell Douglas / Boeing / BAe Systems Top speed: 665 mph

36. JAS 39 Gripen (Griffin)

Source: slezo / Flickr

Maximum flight ceiling: 50,000 ft

50,000 ft Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft

Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1997

1997 Manufacturer: Saab AB

Saab AB Top speed: 1,370 mph

35. F-22 Raptor

Maximum flight ceiling: 50,000 ft

50,000 ft Type: Air dominance fighter aircraft

Air dominance fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2005

2005 Manufacturer: Boeing / Lockheed Martin

Boeing / Lockheed Martin Top speed: 1,599 mph

34. Panavia Tornado IDS

Source: Public Domain via my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Maximum flight ceiling: 50,000 ft

50,000 ft Type: Low-level strike aircraft

Low-level strike aircraft Year introduced: 1979

1979 Manufacturer: Panavia Aircraft GmbH / British Aviation Systems

Panavia Aircraft GmbH / British Aviation Systems Top speed: 1,491 mph

33. F-35 Lightning II

Maximum flight ceiling: 50,000 ft

50,000 ft Type: Advanced multi-role strike fighter aircraft

Advanced multi-role strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2016

2016 Manufacturer: Lockheed Martin / Northrop Grumman / BAe Systems

Lockheed Martin / Northrop Grumman / BAe Systems Top speed: 1,199 mph

32. F-16 Fighting Falcon

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Maximum flight ceiling: 50,000 ft

50,000 ft Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft

Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1978

1978 Manufacturer: General Dynamics / Lockheed Martin

General Dynamics / Lockheed Martin Top speed: 1,317 mph

31. KAI KF-16 Fighting Falcon

Source: Public Domain / Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

Maximum flight ceiling: 50,033 ft

50,033 ft Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft

Multi-role fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1991

1991 Manufacturer: Korean Aerospace Industries

Korean Aerospace Industries Top speed: 870 mph

30. F/A-18 Hornet

Maximum flight ceiling: 50,033 ft

50,033 ft Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft

Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1983

1983 Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing / Northrop

McDonnell Douglas / Boeing / Northrop Top speed: 1,190 mph

29. Dassault Rafale

Maximum flight ceiling: 51,952 ft

51,952 ft Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft

Fighter-bomber aircraft Year introduced: 2001

2001 Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation

Dassault Aviation Top speed: 1,383 mph

28. Xian JH-7 (Flounder) / FBC-1 (Flying Leopard)

Source: Alert5 / Wikimedia Commons

Maximum flight ceiling: 52,493 ft

52,493 ft Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft

Fighter-bomber aircraft Year introduced: 1992

1992 Manufacturer: Xian Aircraft Industry Corporation

Xian Aircraft Industry Corporation Top speed: 1,118 mph

27. Mirage 2000 (M2000)

Maximum flight ceiling: 54,035 ft

54,035 ft Type: Strike fighter aircraft

Strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1979

1979 Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation

Dassault Aviation Top speed: 1,453 mph

26. HAL Tejas LCA

Maximum flight ceiling: 54,134 ft

54,134 ft Type: Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft

Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2015

2015 Manufacturer: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Top speed: 1,227 mph

25. F-CK-1 (Ching-Kuo)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Maximum flight ceiling: 55,118 ft

55,118 ft Type: Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft

Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1994

1994 Manufacturer: Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation

Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation Top speed: 1,379 mph

24. PAC JF-17 Thunder

Source: Public Domain via my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Maximum flight ceiling: 55,512 ft

55,512 ft Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft

Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2007

2007 Manufacturer: Pakistan Aeronautical Complex

Pakistan Aeronautical Complex Top speed: 1,218 mph

23. Sukhoi Su-30 (Flanker-C)

Source: scaliger / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Maximum flight ceiling: 56,759 ft

56,759 ft Type: Twin-engine air superiority strike fighter aircraft

Twin-engine air superiority strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1996

1996 Manufacturer: Sukhoi Design Bureau

Sukhoi Design Bureau Top speed: 1,317 mph

22. IAI Kfir (Lion Cub)

Maximum flight ceiling: 58,038 ft

58,038 ft Type: Multi-role combat aircraft

Multi-role combat aircraft Year introduced: 1976

1976 Manufacturer: Israel Aircraft Industries

Israel Aircraft Industries Top speed: 1,516 mph

21. Chengdu J-20 (Black Eagle)

Maximum flight ceiling: 59,055 ft

59,055 ft Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft

Multi-role fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2017

2017 Manufacturer: Chengdu Aircraft Industry Corporation (CAIC) / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)

Chengdu Aircraft Industry Corporation (CAIC) / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) Top speed: 1,305 mph

20. Sukhoi Su-33 (Flanker-D)

Maximum flight ceiling: 59,055 ft

59,055 ft Type: Carrier-based air defense fighter aircraft

Carrier-based air defense fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1994

1994 Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB

Sukhoi OKB Top speed: 1,553 mph

19. Mitsubishi F-2

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Maximum flight ceiling: 59,055 ft

59,055 ft Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft

Multi-role fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2000

2000 Manufacturer: Mitsubishi / Lockheed Martin

Mitsubishi / Lockheed Martin Top speed: 1,553 mph

18. Sukhoi Su-35 (Flanker-E / Super Flanker)

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Maximum flight ceiling: 59,055 ft

59,055 ft Type: Multi-role heavy combat fighter aircraft

Multi-role heavy combat fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2014

2014 Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB

Sukhoi OKB Top speed: 1,491 mph

17. MiG-21 (Fishbed)

Source: VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Maximum flight ceiling: 59,055 ft

59,055 ft Type: Single-seat supersonic fighter aircraft

Single-seat supersonic fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1959

1959 Manufacturer: Mikoyan-Gurevich

Mikoyan-Gurevich Top speed: 1,386 mph

16. MiG-29 (Fulcrum)

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Maximum flight ceiling: 59,058 ft

59,058 ft Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft

Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1984

1984 Manufacturer: Mikoyan OKB / United Aircraft Corporation

Mikoyan OKB / United Aircraft Corporation Top speed: 1,519 mph

15. F-15E Strike Eagle

Maximum flight ceiling: 59,711 ft

59,711 ft Type: Strike fighter aircraft

Strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1988

1988 Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing

McDonnell Douglas / Boeing Top speed: 1,653 mph

14. F-4 Phantom II

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Maximum flight ceiling: 60,039 ft

60,039 ft Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft

Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1960

1960 Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas

McDonnell Douglas Top speed: 1,473 mph

13. Shenyang J-11 (Flanker B+)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Maximum flight ceiling: 60,696 ft

60,696 ft Type: Multi-role air superiority fighter

Multi-role air superiority fighter Year introduced: 1998

1998 Manufacturer: Shenyang Aircraft Corporation / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)

Shenyang Aircraft Corporation / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) Top speed: 1,553 mph

12. MiG-23 (Flogger)

Maximum flight ceiling: 61,024 ft

61,024 ft Type: Swing-wing fighter-interceptor aircraft

Swing-wing fighter-interceptor aircraft Year introduced: 1970

1970 Manufacturer: Mikoyan-Gurevich

Mikoyan-Gurevich Top speed: 1,553 mph

11. MiG-35 (Fulcrum-F)

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Maximum flight ceiling: 62,336 ft

62,336 ft Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft

Multi-role fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2020

2020 Manufacturer: Russian Aircraft Corporation MIG

Russian Aircraft Corporation MIG Top speed: 1,491 mph

10. Sukhoi Su-27 (Flanker)

Source: Jozsef Soos / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Maximum flight ceiling: 62,336 ft

62,336 ft Type: Multi-role air superiority fighter

Multi-role air superiority fighter Year introduced: 1985

1985 Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB / United Aircraft Corporation

Sukhoi OKB / United Aircraft Corporation Top speed: 1,553 mph

9. Eurofighter Typhoon (EF2000)

Maximum flight ceiling: 64,993 ft

64,993 ft Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft

Fighter-bomber aircraft Year introduced: 2003

2003 Manufacturer: BAe Systems / Eurofighter GmbH

BAe Systems / Eurofighter GmbH Top speed: 1,550 mph

8. F-15 Eagle

Source: usairforce / Flickr

Maximum flight ceiling: 65,010 ft

65,010 ft Type: Air superiority fighter aircraft

Air superiority fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1976

1976 Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing

McDonnell Douglas / Boeing Top speed: 1,875 mph

7. Shenyang J-15 (Flying Shark)

Source: 日本防衛省・統合幕僚監部 / Wikimedia Commons

Maximum flight ceiling: 65,616 ft

65,616 ft Type: Carrier-based multi-role fighter aircraft

Carrier-based multi-role fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2013

2013 Manufacturer: Shenyang Aircraft Corporation / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)

Shenyang Aircraft Corporation / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) Top speed: 1,305 mph

6. Sukhoi Su-57 (Felon)

Source: Dmitry Potashkin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Maximum flight ceiling: 65,617 ft

65,617 ft Type: Multi-role stealth aircraft

Multi-role stealth aircraft Year introduced: 2019

2019 Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB / United Aircraft Corporation

Sukhoi OKB / United Aircraft Corporation Top speed: 1,616 mph

5. Mirage III

Source: edurivero / Getty Images

Maximum flight ceiling: 65,617 ft

65,617 ft Type: Interceptor aircraft / Strike fighter

Interceptor aircraft / Strike fighter Year introduced: 1961

1961 Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation

Dassault Aviation Top speed: 1,312 mph

4. Chengdu J-10 (Vicious Dragon)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Maximum flight ceiling: 65,617 ft

65,617 ft Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft

Fighter-bomber aircraft Year introduced: 2005

2005 Manufacturer: Chengdu Aircraft Industry Corporation (CAIC) / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)

Chengdu Aircraft Industry Corporation (CAIC) / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) Top speed: 1,452 mph

3. Mirage F1

Maximum flight ceiling: 65,643 ft

65,643 ft Type: Interceptor aircraft

Interceptor aircraft Year introduced: 1973

1973 Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation

Dassault Aviation Top speed: 1,453 mph

2. Shenyang J-8 / J-8 II (Finback)

Source: allenthepostman / Flickr

Maximum flight ceiling: 66,273 ft

66,273 ft Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft

Fighter-bomber aircraft Year introduced: 1980

1980 Manufacturer: Aviation Industry Corporation of China

Aviation Industry Corporation of China Top speed: 1,453 mph

1. Mig-31 (Foxhound)

Maximum flight ceiling: 67,651 ft

67,651 ft Type: Supersonic interceptor aircraft

Supersonic interceptor aircraft Year introduced: 1979

1979 Manufacturer: Mikoyan OKB / United Aircraft Corporation

Mikoyan OKB / United Aircraft Corporation Top speed: 1,864 mph