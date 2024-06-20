This Fighter Jet Has the Highest Ceiling, and It's Not Even Close

Ukraine is set to receive a handful of F-16 fighter jets over the course of the summer to challenge Russia’s air superiority. While these jets might be helpful in terms of gaining more military assets, they will still have to contend with Russia’s air defense systems. Some speculate that these newly acquired F-16’s will be forced to engage at lower altitudes due to these defense systems, which could prove to be a problem. (Exploring the fastest and most powerful fighter jets in existence.)
Most modern fighter jets are designed to handle impressive altitudes, and to reach them fairly quickly. Having the ability to operate in practically endless space above the battlefield has its advantages, but when enemy forces have the technology, like S-400 surface-to-air-missile batteries, things become more difficult. Either a higher degree of stealth is needed, or different tactics need to be employed – maybe in this case.
Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a look at the fighter jets that can operate at the highest altitudes. To determine the fighter jets that have the highest operational ceiling, 24/7 Wall St. referenced Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, arms, and more. Aircraft were ranked by the maximum flight ceiling that they could reach. Supplemental data regarding manufacturer, speed, and more also came from Military Factory.
Russia is home to one of the top jets on this list in the MiG-31 Foxhound. It was originally built during the Soviet-era but is still very much in use today. It has an operational ceiling of over 67,000 feet, or more than 12 miles.
The MiG-31 is a supersonic interceptor aircraft that was designed for long-range, high-altitude missions. Its ability to operate at extreme altitudes enables it to intercept high-flying reconnaissance aircraft and missiles. (These are the most iconic MiG jets in aviation history.)
Here is a look at the fighter jets that have the highest operational ceilings:
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding the operational capabilities of fighter jets provides insight into global military defense strategies. Also knowing these aircraft helps in threat assessment and the development of effective countermeasures.
42. F-16V (Viper)
- Maximum flight ceiling: 49,213 ft
- Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2017
- Manufacturer: Lockheed Martin / Hellenic Aerospace Industry
- Top speed: 917 mph
41. F/A-18 Super Hornet
- Maximum flight ceiling: 49,213 ft
- Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1999
- Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing
- Top speed: 1,187 mph
40. Grumman F-14 Tomcat
- Maximum flight ceiling: 49,869 ft
- Type: Swing-wing, carrier-based fleet defense fighter
- Year introduced: 1974
- Manufacturer: Grumman Aircraft
- Top speed: 1,544 mph
39. Sukhoi Su-17 / Su-20 / Su-22 (Fitter)
- Maximum flight ceiling: 49,869 ft
- Type: Strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1970
- Manufacturer: Sukhoi
- Top speed: 718 mph
38. Panavia Tornado ECR
- Maximum flight ceiling: 50,000 ft
- Type: Suppression of Enemy Air Defense (SEAD) Aircraft
- Year introduced: 1990
- Manufacturer: Panavia Aircraft GmbH / British Aviation Systems / MBB
- Top speed: 1,491 mph
37. AV-8B Harrier II
- Maximum flight ceiling: 50,000 ft
- Type: Short take-off and vertical landing (STOVL) strike aircraft
- Year introduced: 1985
- Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing / BAe Systems
- Top speed: 665 mph
36. JAS 39 Gripen (Griffin)
- Maximum flight ceiling: 50,000 ft
- Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1997
- Manufacturer: Saab AB
- Top speed: 1,370 mph
35. F-22 Raptor
- Maximum flight ceiling: 50,000 ft
- Type: Air dominance fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2005
- Manufacturer: Boeing / Lockheed Martin
- Top speed: 1,599 mph
34. Panavia Tornado IDS
- Maximum flight ceiling: 50,000 ft
- Type: Low-level strike aircraft
- Year introduced: 1979
- Manufacturer: Panavia Aircraft GmbH / British Aviation Systems
- Top speed: 1,491 mph
33. F-35 Lightning II
- Maximum flight ceiling: 50,000 ft
- Type: Advanced multi-role strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2016
- Manufacturer: Lockheed Martin / Northrop Grumman / BAe Systems
- Top speed: 1,199 mph
32. F-16 Fighting Falcon
- Maximum flight ceiling: 50,000 ft
- Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1978
- Manufacturer: General Dynamics / Lockheed Martin
- Top speed: 1,317 mph
31. KAI KF-16 Fighting Falcon
- Maximum flight ceiling: 50,033 ft
- Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1991
- Manufacturer: Korean Aerospace Industries
- Top speed: 870 mph
30. F/A-18 Hornet
- Maximum flight ceiling: 50,033 ft
- Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1983
- Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing / Northrop
- Top speed: 1,190 mph
29. Dassault Rafale
- Maximum flight ceiling: 51,952 ft
- Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
- Year introduced: 2001
- Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation
- Top speed: 1,383 mph
28. Xian JH-7 (Flounder) / FBC-1 (Flying Leopard)
- Maximum flight ceiling: 52,493 ft
- Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
- Year introduced: 1992
- Manufacturer: Xian Aircraft Industry Corporation
- Top speed: 1,118 mph
27. Mirage 2000 (M2000)
- Maximum flight ceiling: 54,035 ft
- Type: Strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1979
- Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation
- Top speed: 1,453 mph
26. HAL Tejas LCA
- Maximum flight ceiling: 54,134 ft
- Type: Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2015
- Manufacturer: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited
- Top speed: 1,227 mph
25. F-CK-1 (Ching-Kuo)
- Maximum flight ceiling: 55,118 ft
- Type: Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1994
- Manufacturer: Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation
- Top speed: 1,379 mph
24. PAC JF-17 Thunder
- Maximum flight ceiling: 55,512 ft
- Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2007
- Manufacturer: Pakistan Aeronautical Complex
- Top speed: 1,218 mph
23. Sukhoi Su-30 (Flanker-C)
- Maximum flight ceiling: 56,759 ft
- Type: Twin-engine air superiority strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1996
- Manufacturer: Sukhoi Design Bureau
- Top speed: 1,317 mph
22. IAI Kfir (Lion Cub)
- Maximum flight ceiling: 58,038 ft
- Type: Multi-role combat aircraft
- Year introduced: 1976
- Manufacturer: Israel Aircraft Industries
- Top speed: 1,516 mph
21. Chengdu J-20 (Black Eagle)
- Maximum flight ceiling: 59,055 ft
- Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2017
- Manufacturer: Chengdu Aircraft Industry Corporation (CAIC) / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)
- Top speed: 1,305 mph
20. Sukhoi Su-33 (Flanker-D)
- Maximum flight ceiling: 59,055 ft
- Type: Carrier-based air defense fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1994
- Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB
- Top speed: 1,553 mph
19. Mitsubishi F-2
- Maximum flight ceiling: 59,055 ft
- Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2000
- Manufacturer: Mitsubishi / Lockheed Martin
- Top speed: 1,553 mph
18. Sukhoi Su-35 (Flanker-E / Super Flanker)
- Maximum flight ceiling: 59,055 ft
- Type: Multi-role heavy combat fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2014
- Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB
- Top speed: 1,491 mph
17. MiG-21 (Fishbed)
- Maximum flight ceiling: 59,055 ft
- Type: Single-seat supersonic fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1959
- Manufacturer: Mikoyan-Gurevich
- Top speed: 1,386 mph
16. MiG-29 (Fulcrum)
- Maximum flight ceiling: 59,058 ft
- Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1984
- Manufacturer: Mikoyan OKB / United Aircraft Corporation
- Top speed: 1,519 mph
15. F-15E Strike Eagle
- Maximum flight ceiling: 59,711 ft
- Type: Strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1988
- Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing
- Top speed: 1,653 mph
14. F-4 Phantom II
- Maximum flight ceiling: 60,039 ft
- Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1960
- Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas
- Top speed: 1,473 mph
13. Shenyang J-11 (Flanker B+)
- Maximum flight ceiling: 60,696 ft
- Type: Multi-role air superiority fighter
- Year introduced: 1998
- Manufacturer: Shenyang Aircraft Corporation / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)
- Top speed: 1,553 mph
12. MiG-23 (Flogger)
- Maximum flight ceiling: 61,024 ft
- Type: Swing-wing fighter-interceptor aircraft
- Year introduced: 1970
- Manufacturer: Mikoyan-Gurevich
- Top speed: 1,553 mph
11. MiG-35 (Fulcrum-F)
- Maximum flight ceiling: 62,336 ft
- Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2020
- Manufacturer: Russian Aircraft Corporation MIG
- Top speed: 1,491 mph
10. Sukhoi Su-27 (Flanker)
- Maximum flight ceiling: 62,336 ft
- Type: Multi-role air superiority fighter
- Year introduced: 1985
- Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB / United Aircraft Corporation
- Top speed: 1,553 mph
9. Eurofighter Typhoon (EF2000)
- Maximum flight ceiling: 64,993 ft
- Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
- Year introduced: 2003
- Manufacturer: BAe Systems / Eurofighter GmbH
- Top speed: 1,550 mph
8. F-15 Eagle
- Maximum flight ceiling: 65,010 ft
- Type: Air superiority fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1976
- Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing
- Top speed: 1,875 mph
7. Shenyang J-15 (Flying Shark)
- Maximum flight ceiling: 65,616 ft
- Type: Carrier-based multi-role fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2013
- Manufacturer: Shenyang Aircraft Corporation / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)
- Top speed: 1,305 mph
6. Sukhoi Su-57 (Felon)
- Maximum flight ceiling: 65,617 ft
- Type: Multi-role stealth aircraft
- Year introduced: 2019
- Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB / United Aircraft Corporation
- Top speed: 1,616 mph
5. Mirage III
- Maximum flight ceiling: 65,617 ft
- Type: Interceptor aircraft / Strike fighter
- Year introduced: 1961
- Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation
- Top speed: 1,312 mph
4. Chengdu J-10 (Vicious Dragon)
- Maximum flight ceiling: 65,617 ft
- Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
- Year introduced: 2005
- Manufacturer: Chengdu Aircraft Industry Corporation (CAIC) / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)
- Top speed: 1,452 mph
3. Mirage F1
- Maximum flight ceiling: 65,643 ft
- Type: Interceptor aircraft
- Year introduced: 1973
- Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation
- Top speed: 1,453 mph
2. Shenyang J-8 / J-8 II (Finback)
- Maximum flight ceiling: 66,273 ft
- Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
- Year introduced: 1980
- Manufacturer: Aviation Industry Corporation of China
- Top speed: 1,453 mph
1. Mig-31 (Foxhound)
- Maximum flight ceiling: 67,651 ft
- Type: Supersonic interceptor aircraft
- Year introduced: 1979
- Manufacturer: Mikoyan OKB / United Aircraft Corporation
- Top speed: 1,864 mph
