The Fighter Jets with the Fastest Vertical Climb in the World, Ranked

As fighting continues between Russia and Ukraine, the latter is set to receive a handful of F-16 fighter jets this summer to challenge the former’s air superiority. However, there may be some issues. Many speculate that these newly acquired F-16’s will be forced to engage at lower altitudes due to these defense systems, which could prove to be a problem. (Exploring the fastest and most powerful fighter jets in existence.)
Most modern fighter jets are designed to handle impressive altitudes, and to reach them fairly quickly. Having the ability to operate in practically endless space above the battlefield has its advantages, but when enemy forces have the technology, like Russia’s S-400 surface-to-air-missile batteries, things become more difficult. Either a higher degree of stealth is needed, or different tactics need to be employed – maybe in this case.
Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at which modern fighter jets can ascend in altitude the fastest. To determine the fighter jets that have the highest fastest vertical climb rate, 24/7 Wall St. referenced Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, arms, and more. Aircraft were ranked by their maximum rate of climb as measured by feet per minute. Supplemental data regarding manufacturer, speed, and more also came from Military Factory.
Russia is actually home to a few of the fighter jets that top this list. The MiG-35 Fulcrum and Su-57 Felon each have only come out in the past five years, but they are capable of climbing over 64,000 feet per minute. These aircraft are also part of the fifth generation of fighter jets which are some of the most advanced in the world. (This is every aircraft in the U.S. Air Force.)
Here is a look at the fighter jets that have the fastest vertical climb rate:
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding the operational capabilities of fighter jets provides insight into global military defense strategies. Also knowing these aircraft helps in threat assessment and the development of effective countermeasures.
42. AV-8B Harrier II
- Maximum rate of climb: 14,700 ft/min.
- Type: Short take-off and vertical landing (STOVL) strike aircraft
- Year introduced: 1985
- Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing / BAe Systems
- Top speed: 665 mph
41. Panavia Tornado ECR
- Maximum rate of climb: 15,100 ft/min.
- Type: Suppression of Enemy Air Defense (SEAD) Aircraft
- Year introduced: 1990
- Manufacturer: Panavia Aircraft GmbH / British Aviation Systems / MBB
- Top speed: 1,491 mph
40. Panavia Tornado IDS
- Maximum rate of climb: 15,100 ft/min.
- Type: Low-level strike aircraft
- Year introduced: 1979
- Manufacturer: Panavia Aircraft GmbH / British Aviation Systems
- Top speed: 1,491 mph
39. Mirage III
- Maximum rate of climb: 16,400 ft/min.
- Type: Interceptor aircraft / Strike fighter
- Year introduced: 1961
- Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation
- Top speed: 1,312 mph
38. Xian JH-7 (Flounder) / FBC-1 (Flying Leopard)
- Maximum rate of climb: 33,500 ft/min.
- Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
- Year introduced: 1992
- Manufacturer: Xian Aircraft Industry Corporation
- Top speed: 1,118 mph
37. Shenyang J-8 / J-8 II (Finback)
- Maximum rate of climb: 39,370 ft/min.
- Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
- Year introduced: 1980
- Manufacturer: Aviation Industry Corporation of China
- Top speed: 1,453 mph
36. HAL Tejas LCA
- Maximum rate of climb: 40,000 ft/min.
- Type: Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2015
- Manufacturer: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited
- Top speed: 1,227 mph
35. Mig-31 (Foxhound)
- Maximum rate of climb: 41,000 ft/min.
- Type: Supersonic interceptor aircraft
- Year introduced: 1979
- Manufacturer: Mikoyan OKB / United Aircraft Corporation
- Top speed: 1,864 mph
34. F-4 Phantom II
- Maximum rate of climb: 41,300 ft/min.
- Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1960
- Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas
- Top speed: 1,473 mph
33. Mirage F1
- Maximum rate of climb: 41,931 ft/min.
- Type: Interceptor aircraft
- Year introduced: 1973
- Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation
- Top speed: 1,453 mph
32. F/A-18 Super Hornet
- Maximum rate of climb: 44,890 ft/min.
- Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1999
- Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing
- Top speed: 1,187 mph
31. Grumman F-14 Tomcat
- Maximum rate of climb: 45,000 ft/min.
- Type: Swing-wing, carrier-based fleet defense fighter
- Year introduced: 1974
- Manufacturer: Grumman Aircraft
- Top speed: 1,544 mph
30. Sukhoi Su-17 / Su-20 / Su-22 (Fitter)
- Maximum rate of climb: 45,275 ft/min.
- Type: Strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1970
- Manufacturer: Sukhoi
- Top speed: 718 mph
29. Sukhoi Su-30 (Flanker-C)
- Maximum rate of climb: 45,275 ft/min.
- Type: Twin-engine air superiority strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1996
- Manufacturer: Sukhoi Design Bureau
- Top speed: 1,317 mph
28. IAI Kfir (Lion Cub)
- Maximum rate of climb: 45,866 ft/min.
- Type: Multi-role combat aircraft
- Year introduced: 1976
- Manufacturer: Israel Aircraft Industries
- Top speed: 1,516 mph
27. MiG-23 (Flogger)
- Maximum rate of climb: 47,245 ft/min.
- Type: Swing-wing fighter-interceptor aircraft
- Year introduced: 1970
- Manufacturer: Mikoyan-Gurevich
- Top speed: 1,553 mph
26. Mitsubishi F-2
- Maximum rate of climb: 48,000 ft/min.
- Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2000
- Manufacturer: Mitsubishi / Lockheed Martin
- Top speed: 1,553 mph
25. F-CK-1 (Ching-Kuo)
- Maximum rate of climb: 50,000 ft/min.
- Type: Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1994
- Manufacturer: Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation
- Top speed: 1,379 mph
24. JAS 39 Gripen (Griffin)
- Maximum rate of climb: 50,000 ft/min.
- Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1997
- Manufacturer: Saab AB
- Top speed: 1,370 mph
23. KAI KF-16 Fighting Falcon
- Maximum rate of climb: 50,000 ft/min.
- Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1991
- Manufacturer: Korean Aerospace Industries
- Top speed: 870 mph
22. F-16 Fighting Falcon
- Maximum rate of climb: 50,000 ft/min.
- Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1978
- Manufacturer: General Dynamics / Lockheed Martin
- Top speed: 1,317 mph
21. F-16V (Viper)
- Maximum rate of climb: 50,000 ft/min.
- Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2017
- Manufacturer: Lockheed Martin / Hellenic Aerospace Industry
- Top speed: 917 mph
20. F/A-18 Hornet
- Maximum rate of climb: 50,000 ft/min.
- Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1983
- Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing / Northrop
- Top speed: 1,190 mph
19. F-15 Eagle
- Maximum rate of climb: 50,000 ft/min.
- Type: Air superiority fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1976
- Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing
- Top speed: 1,875 mph
18. F-35 Lightning II
- Maximum rate of climb: 50,000 ft/min.
- Type: Advanced multi-role strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2016
- Manufacturer: Lockheed Martin / Northrop Grumman / BAe Systems
- Top speed: 1,199 mph
17. F-15E Strike Eagle
- Maximum rate of climb: 50,000 ft/min.
- Type: Strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1988
- Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing
- Top speed: 1,653 mph
16. Sukhoi Su-35 (Flanker-E / Super Flanker)
- Maximum rate of climb: 55,000 ft/min.
- Type: Multi-role heavy combat fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2014
- Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB
- Top speed: 1,491 mph
15. Mirage 2000 (M2000)
- Maximum rate of climb: 56,000 ft/min.
- Type: Strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1979
- Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation
- Top speed: 1,453 mph
14. MiG-21 (Fishbed)
- Maximum rate of climb: 58,000 ft/min.
- Type: Single-seat supersonic fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1959
- Manufacturer: Mikoyan-Gurevich
- Top speed: 1,386 mph
13. PAC JF-17 Thunder
- Maximum rate of climb: 59,000 ft/min.
- Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2007
- Manufacturer: Pakistan Aeronautical Complex
- Top speed: 1,218 mph
12. Chengdu J-10 (Vicious Dragon)
- Maximum rate of climb: 59,000 ft/min.
- Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
- Year introduced: 2005
- Manufacturer: Chengdu Aircraft Industry Corporation (CAIC) / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)
- Top speed: 1,452 mph
11. Sukhoi Su-27 (Flanker)
- Maximum rate of climb: 59,000 ft/min.
- Type: Multi-role air superiority fighter
- Year introduced: 1985
- Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB / United Aircraft Corporation
- Top speed: 1,553 mph
10. Dassault Rafale
- Maximum rate of climb: 60,000 ft/min.
- Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
- Year introduced: 2001
- Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation
- Top speed: 1,383 mph
9. Sukhoi Su-33 (Flanker-D)
- Maximum rate of climb: 60,000 ft/min.
- Type: Carrier-based air defense fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1994
- Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB
- Top speed: 1,553 mph
8. Chengdu J-20 (Black Eagle)
- Maximum rate of climb: 60,000 ft/min.
- Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2017
- Manufacturer: Chengdu Aircraft Industry Corporation (CAIC) / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)
- Top speed: 1,305 mph
7. Eurofighter Typhoon (EF2000)
- Maximum rate of climb: 62,000 ft/min.
- Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
- Year introduced: 2003
- Manufacturer: BAe Systems / Eurofighter GmbH
- Top speed: 1,550 mph
6. F-22 Raptor
- Maximum rate of climb: 62,000 ft/min.
- Type: Air dominance fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2005
- Manufacturer: Boeing / Lockheed Martin
- Top speed: 1,599 mph
5. Shenyang J-15 (Flying Shark)
- Maximum rate of climb: 64,000 ft/min.
- Type: Carrier-based multi-role fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2013
- Manufacturer: Shenyang Aircraft Corporation / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)
- Top speed: 1,305 mph
4. Shenyang J-11 (Flanker B+)
- Maximum rate of climb: 64,000 ft/min.
- Type: Multi-role air superiority fighter
- Year introduced: 1998
- Manufacturer: Shenyang Aircraft Corporation / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)
- Top speed: 1,553 mph
3. Sukhoi Su-57 (Felon)
- Maximum rate of climb: 64,000 ft/min.
- Type: Multi-role stealth aircraft
- Year introduced: 2019
- Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB / United Aircraft Corporation
- Top speed: 1,616 mph
2. MiG-29 (Fulcrum)
- Maximum rate of climb: 65,000 ft/min.
- Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1984
- Manufacturer: Mikoyan OKB / United Aircraft Corporation
- Top speed: 1,519 mph
1. MiG-35 (Fulcrum-F)
- Maximum rate of climb: 65,000 ft/min.
- Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2020
- Manufacturer: Russian Aircraft Corporation MIG
- Top speed: 1,491 mph
ALERT: Take This Retirement Quiz Now (Sponsored)
Take the quiz below to get matched with a financial advisor today.
Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests.
Here’s how it works:
1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz
2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.
3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future
Take the retirement quiz right here.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.