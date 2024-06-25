Military

Every Aircraft That Fought the Battle of Midway

The recent 82nd anniversary of the Battle of Midway calls back to when the tides turned in the Pacific and Allied Forces were able to push back against Imperial Japan. This is widely regarded as one of the most significant events of World War II, and one of the largest aerial battles in the Pacific Theater, showcasing the importance and dominance of aircraft carriers. (This is every warship and submarine that fought the Battle of Midway.)

Although tensions in the Pacific are not nearly as hot as they were more than eighty years ago, countries like China are still trying to dominate the region with their military might. Air power for such a broad stretch of ocean has always been paramount. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the aircraft that fought the Battle of Midway.

To identify every aircraft that fought in the Battle of Midway, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of aircraft from Military Factory, an online database of arms, vehicles and aircraft. We ordered these aircraft chronologically. We included supplemental information regarding type, armament, speed, and manufacturer for each aircraft.

Some of the main aircraft used during this battle were the Douglas SBD Dauntless dive bombers, which inflicted serious damage against the Japanese Imperial fleet. Another aircraft on the American side was the Grumman F4F Wildcat that fought directly with the Japanese Mitsubishi A6M Zero fighters and the Aichi D3A dive bombers. (These are the most mass-produced American carrier-borne aircraft in World War II.)

While the battle lasted for roughly four days, the United States proved victorious. This would go on to set up the rest of the campaign throughout the Pacific and the ultimate end of World War II.

Here is a look at all of the aircraft that fought in the Battle of Midway:

Why Are We Covering This?

American navy aircraft carrier, USA navy ship carrier full loading airplane fighter jet aircraft, Aerial view army navy nuclear ship carrier full fighter jet aircraft concept technology of battleship.
Source: Avigator Fortuner / Shutterstock.com

The Battle of Midway was one of the largest and most significant aerial battles in the Pacific during World War II, especially in terms of its impact and strategic outcome. It would ultimately shape the outcome of the conflict, while demonstrating the power of aircraft carriers.

Nakajima E8N (Dave)

Source: sdasmarchives / Flickr
  • Type: Naval reconnaissance floatplane
  • Manufacturer: Nakajima
  • Year introduced: 1935
  • Top speed: 186 mph
  • Armament: 7.7mm machine guns, 66 lbs conventional drop bombs

SOC Seagull

Source: sdasmarchives / Flickr
  • Type: Recoverable biplane floatplane
  • Manufacturer: Curtiss-Wright
  • Year introduced: 1935
  • Top speed: 165 mph
  • Armament: .30 caliber machine guns, maximum bomb load of 650 lbs

PBY Catalina

Consolidated PBY-5A Catalina u00e2... by Alan Wilson
Consolidated PBY-5A Catalina u00e2... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alan Wilson
  • Type: Maritime patrol floatplane
  • Manufacturer: Consolidated / Boeing
  • Year introduced: 1936
  • Top speed: 179 mph
  • Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm machine guns, torpedos, anti-ship mines, depth charges, maximum bomb load of 4,000 lbs

Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress

Source: GNeesam / iStock via Getty Images
  • Type: Heavy bomber
  • Manufacturer: Boeing / Douglas / Lockheed
  • Year introduced: 1937
  • Top speed: 287 mph
  • Armament: .50 caliber Browning heavy machine guns, maximum internal bomb load of 17,600 lbs

SB2U Vindicator

Source: sdasmarchives / Flickr
  • Type: Dive bomber aircraft
  • Manufacturer: Vought
  • Year introduced: 1937
  • Top speed: 251 mph
  • Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm machine guns, 500 lb drop bombs or 1,000 lb drop bombs

TBD Destroyer

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Torpedo bomber
  • Manufacturer: Douglas
  • Year introduced: 1937
  • Top speed: 206 mph
  • Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, Mark XIII torpedoes, various drop bombs

SBD Dauntless

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Carrier-borne bomber
  • Manufacturer: Douglas
  • Year introduced: 1938
  • Top speed: 255 mph
  • Armament: .30 caliber machine guns, .50 caliber machine guns, maximum bomb load of 2,250 lbs

Brewster F2A (Buffalo)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Monoplane fighter
  • Manufacturer: Brewster
  • Year introduced: 1939
  • Top speed: 321 mph
  • Armament: .30 caliber machine guns, .50 caliber machine guns

Aichi D3A (Val)

Aichi D3A Val Replica by D. Miller
Aichi D3A Val Replica (CC BY 2.0) by D. Miller
  • Type: Carrier-borne bomber
  • Manufacturer: Aichi Kokuki
  • Year introduced: 1940
  • Top speed: 267 mph
  • Armament: 7.7mm machine guns, 551 lb bomb under fuselage or 132 lbs bombs under wings

F4F Wildcat

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Monoplane fighter
  • Manufacturer: Grumman
  • Year introduced: 1940
  • Top speed: 332 mph
  • Armament: 12.7mm machine guns, various drop bombs

Mitsubishi A6M Rei-sen (Zero)

Source: wallycacsabre / Wikimedia Commons

  • Type: Carrier-borne fighter-bomber
  • Manufacturer: Mitsubishi / Nakajima
  • Year introduced: 1940
  • Top speed: 354 mph
  • Armament: 7.7mm machine guns, 20mm cannons, 130 lb drop bombs or 550 lb drop bomb

Aichi E13A (Jake)

Source: sdasmarchives / Flickr
  • Type: Naval reconnaissance floatplane
  • Manufacturer: Aichi Kokuki
  • Year introduced: 1941
  • Top speed: 234 mph
  • Armament: 7.7mm machine gun, 20mm cannon, maximum external bomb payload of 551 lbs

B-26 Marauder

Source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Martin_B-26_Marauder#/media/File:B_26.jpg
  • Type: Medium bomber
  • Manufacturer: Glenn L Martin
  • Year introduced: 1941
  • Top speed: 282 mph
  • Armament: 7.7mm machine guns, 12.7mm machine guns, maximum bomb load of 5,200 lbs

Nakajima B5N (Kate)

Source: sdasmarchives / Flickr
  • Type: Carrier-borne bomber
  • Manufacturer: Nakajima
  • Year introduced: 1941
  • Top speed: 236 mph
  • Armament: 7.7mm machine guns, maximum bomb load of 1,760 lbs

TBF Avenger

TBM3 Avenger - Chino Airshow 2014 by Airwolfhound
TBM3 Avenger - Chino Airshow 2014 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Airwolfhound
  • Type: Carrier-borne bomber
  • Manufacturer: Grumman
  • Year introduced: 1942
  • Top speed: 271 mph
  • Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm machine guns, Mark XIII torpedoes, maximum bomb load of 2,000 lbs

