Every Aircraft That Fought the Battle of Midway

The recent 82nd anniversary of the Battle of Midway calls back to when the tides turned in the Pacific and Allied Forces were able to push back against Imperial Japan. This is widely regarded as one of the most significant events of World War II, and one of the largest aerial battles in the Pacific Theater, showcasing the importance and dominance of aircraft carriers. (This is every warship and submarine that fought the Battle of Midway.)

Although tensions in the Pacific are not nearly as hot as they were more than eighty years ago, countries like China are still trying to dominate the region with their military might. Air power for such a broad stretch of ocean has always been paramount. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the aircraft that fought the Battle of Midway.

To identify every aircraft that fought in the Battle of Midway, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of aircraft from Military Factory, an online database of arms, vehicles and aircraft. We ordered these aircraft chronologically. We included supplemental information regarding type, armament, speed, and manufacturer for each aircraft.

Some of the main aircraft used during this battle were the Douglas SBD Dauntless dive bombers, which inflicted serious damage against the Japanese Imperial fleet. Another aircraft on the American side was the Grumman F4F Wildcat that fought directly with the Japanese Mitsubishi A6M Zero fighters and the Aichi D3A dive bombers. (These are the most mass-produced American carrier-borne aircraft in World War II.)

While the battle lasted for roughly four days, the United States proved victorious. This would go on to set up the rest of the campaign throughout the Pacific and the ultimate end of World War II.

Here is a look at all of the aircraft that fought in the Battle of Midway:

The Battle of Midway was one of the largest and most significant aerial battles in the Pacific during World War II, especially in terms of its impact and strategic outcome. It would ultimately shape the outcome of the conflict, while demonstrating the power of aircraft carriers.

Nakajima E8N (Dave)

Type: Naval reconnaissance floatplane

Naval reconnaissance floatplane Manufacturer: Nakajima

Nakajima Year introduced: 1935

1935 Top speed: 186 mph

186 mph Armament: 7.7mm machine guns, 66 lbs conventional drop bombs

SOC Seagull

Type: Recoverable biplane floatplane

Recoverable biplane floatplane Manufacturer: Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Year introduced: 1935

1935 Top speed: 165 mph

165 mph Armament: .30 caliber machine guns, maximum bomb load of 650 lbs

PBY Catalina

Type: Maritime patrol floatplane

Maritime patrol floatplane Manufacturer: Consolidated / Boeing

Consolidated / Boeing Year introduced: 1936

1936 Top speed: 179 mph

179 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm machine guns, torpedos, anti-ship mines, depth charges, maximum bomb load of 4,000 lbs

Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress

Type: Heavy bomber

Heavy bomber Manufacturer: Boeing / Douglas / Lockheed

Boeing / Douglas / Lockheed Year introduced: 1937

1937 Top speed: 287 mph

287 mph Armament: .50 caliber Browning heavy machine guns, maximum internal bomb load of 17,600 lbs

SB2U Vindicator

Type: Dive bomber aircraft

Dive bomber aircraft Manufacturer: Vought

Vought Year introduced: 1937

1937 Top speed: 251 mph

251 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm machine guns, 500 lb drop bombs or 1,000 lb drop bombs

TBD Destroyer

Type: Torpedo bomber

Torpedo bomber Manufacturer: Douglas

Douglas Year introduced: 1937

1937 Top speed: 206 mph

206 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, Mark XIII torpedoes, various drop bombs

SBD Dauntless

Type: Carrier-borne bomber

Carrier-borne bomber Manufacturer: Douglas

Douglas Year introduced: 1938

1938 Top speed: 255 mph

255 mph Armament: .30 caliber machine guns, .50 caliber machine guns, maximum bomb load of 2,250 lbs

Brewster F2A (Buffalo)

Type: Monoplane fighter

Monoplane fighter Manufacturer: Brewster

Brewster Year introduced: 1939

1939 Top speed: 321 mph

321 mph Armament: .30 caliber machine guns, .50 caliber machine guns

Aichi D3A (Val)

Type: Carrier-borne bomber

Carrier-borne bomber Manufacturer: Aichi Kokuki

Aichi Kokuki Year introduced: 1940

1940 Top speed: 267 mph

267 mph Armament: 7.7mm machine guns, 551 lb bomb under fuselage or 132 lbs bombs under wings

F4F Wildcat

Type: Monoplane fighter

Monoplane fighter Manufacturer: Grumman

Grumman Year introduced: 1940

1940 Top speed: 332 mph

332 mph Armament: 12.7mm machine guns, various drop bombs

Mitsubishi A6M Rei-sen (Zero)

Type: Carrier-borne fighter-bomber

Carrier-borne fighter-bomber Manufacturer: Mitsubishi / Nakajima

Mitsubishi / Nakajima Year introduced: 1940

1940 Top speed: 354 mph

354 mph Armament: 7.7mm machine guns, 20mm cannons, 130 lb drop bombs or 550 lb drop bomb

Aichi E13A (Jake)

Type: Naval reconnaissance floatplane

Naval reconnaissance floatplane Manufacturer: Aichi Kokuki

Aichi Kokuki Year introduced: 1941

1941 Top speed: 234 mph

234 mph Armament: 7.7mm machine gun, 20mm cannon, maximum external bomb payload of 551 lbs

B-26 Marauder

Type: Medium bomber

Medium bomber Manufacturer: Glenn L Martin

Glenn L Martin Year introduced: 1941

1941 Top speed: 282 mph

282 mph Armament: 7.7mm machine guns, 12.7mm machine guns, maximum bomb load of 5,200 lbs

Nakajima B5N (Kate)

Type: Carrier-borne bomber

Carrier-borne bomber Manufacturer: Nakajima

Nakajima Year introduced: 1941

1941 Top speed: 236 mph

236 mph Armament: 7.7mm machine guns, maximum bomb load of 1,760 lbs

TBF Avenger

Type: Carrier-borne bomber

Carrier-borne bomber Manufacturer: Grumman

Grumman Year introduced: 1942

1942 Top speed: 271 mph

271 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm machine guns, Mark XIII torpedoes, maximum bomb load of 2,000 lbs