Every Aircraft That Fought the Battle of Midway

The recent 82nd anniversary of the Battle of Midway calls back to when the tides turned in the Pacific and Allied Forces were able to push back against Imperial Japan. This is widely regarded as one of the most significant events of World War II, and one of the largest aerial battles in the Pacific Theater, showcasing the importance and dominance of aircraft carriers. (This is every warship and submarine that fought the Battle of Midway.)
Although tensions in the Pacific are not nearly as hot as they were more than eighty years ago, countries like China are still trying to dominate the region with their military might. Air power for such a broad stretch of ocean has always been paramount. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the aircraft that fought the Battle of Midway.
To identify every aircraft that fought in the Battle of Midway, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of aircraft from Military Factory, an online database of arms, vehicles and aircraft. We ordered these aircraft chronologically. We included supplemental information regarding type, armament, speed, and manufacturer for each aircraft.
Some of the main aircraft used during this battle were the Douglas SBD Dauntless dive bombers, which inflicted serious damage against the Japanese Imperial fleet. Another aircraft on the American side was the Grumman F4F Wildcat that fought directly with the Japanese Mitsubishi A6M Zero fighters and the Aichi D3A dive bombers. (These are the most mass-produced American carrier-borne aircraft in World War II.)
While the battle lasted for roughly four days, the United States proved victorious. This would go on to set up the rest of the campaign throughout the Pacific and the ultimate end of World War II.
Here is a look at all of the aircraft that fought in the Battle of Midway:
Why Are We Covering This?
The Battle of Midway was one of the largest and most significant aerial battles in the Pacific during World War II, especially in terms of its impact and strategic outcome. It would ultimately shape the outcome of the conflict, while demonstrating the power of aircraft carriers.
Nakajima E8N (Dave)
- Type: Naval reconnaissance floatplane
- Manufacturer: Nakajima
- Year introduced: 1935
- Top speed: 186 mph
- Armament: 7.7mm machine guns, 66 lbs conventional drop bombs
SOC Seagull
- Type: Recoverable biplane floatplane
- Manufacturer: Curtiss-Wright
- Year introduced: 1935
- Top speed: 165 mph
- Armament: .30 caliber machine guns, maximum bomb load of 650 lbs
PBY Catalina
- Type: Maritime patrol floatplane
- Manufacturer: Consolidated / Boeing
- Year introduced: 1936
- Top speed: 179 mph
- Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm machine guns, torpedos, anti-ship mines, depth charges, maximum bomb load of 4,000 lbs
Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress
- Type: Heavy bomber
- Manufacturer: Boeing / Douglas / Lockheed
- Year introduced: 1937
- Top speed: 287 mph
- Armament: .50 caliber Browning heavy machine guns, maximum internal bomb load of 17,600 lbs
SB2U Vindicator
- Type: Dive bomber aircraft
- Manufacturer: Vought
- Year introduced: 1937
- Top speed: 251 mph
- Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm machine guns, 500 lb drop bombs or 1,000 lb drop bombs
TBD Destroyer
- Type: Torpedo bomber
- Manufacturer: Douglas
- Year introduced: 1937
- Top speed: 206 mph
- Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, Mark XIII torpedoes, various drop bombs
SBD Dauntless
- Type: Carrier-borne bomber
- Manufacturer: Douglas
- Year introduced: 1938
- Top speed: 255 mph
- Armament: .30 caliber machine guns, .50 caliber machine guns, maximum bomb load of 2,250 lbs
Brewster F2A (Buffalo)
- Type: Monoplane fighter
- Manufacturer: Brewster
- Year introduced: 1939
- Top speed: 321 mph
- Armament: .30 caliber machine guns, .50 caliber machine guns
Aichi D3A (Val)
- Type: Carrier-borne bomber
- Manufacturer: Aichi Kokuki
- Year introduced: 1940
- Top speed: 267 mph
- Armament: 7.7mm machine guns, 551 lb bomb under fuselage or 132 lbs bombs under wings
F4F Wildcat
- Type: Monoplane fighter
- Manufacturer: Grumman
- Year introduced: 1940
- Top speed: 332 mph
- Armament: 12.7mm machine guns, various drop bombs
Mitsubishi A6M Rei-sen (Zero)
- Type: Carrier-borne fighter-bomber
- Manufacturer: Mitsubishi / Nakajima
- Year introduced: 1940
- Top speed: 354 mph
- Armament: 7.7mm machine guns, 20mm cannons, 130 lb drop bombs or 550 lb drop bomb
Aichi E13A (Jake)
- Type: Naval reconnaissance floatplane
- Manufacturer: Aichi Kokuki
- Year introduced: 1941
- Top speed: 234 mph
- Armament: 7.7mm machine gun, 20mm cannon, maximum external bomb payload of 551 lbs
B-26 Marauder
- Type: Medium bomber
- Manufacturer: Glenn L Martin
- Year introduced: 1941
- Top speed: 282 mph
- Armament: 7.7mm machine guns, 12.7mm machine guns, maximum bomb load of 5,200 lbs
Nakajima B5N (Kate)
- Type: Carrier-borne bomber
- Manufacturer: Nakajima
- Year introduced: 1941
- Top speed: 236 mph
- Armament: 7.7mm machine guns, maximum bomb load of 1,760 lbs
TBF Avenger
- Type: Carrier-borne bomber
- Manufacturer: Grumman
- Year introduced: 1942
- Top speed: 271 mph
- Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm machine guns, Mark XIII torpedoes, maximum bomb load of 2,000 lbs
ALERT: Take This Retirement Quiz Now (Sponsored)
Take the quiz below to get matched with a financial advisor today.
Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests.
Here’s how it works:
1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz
2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.
3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future
Take the retirement quiz right here.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.