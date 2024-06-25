The Fastest Warships and Submarines in the US Navy navalsurfaceforces / Flickr

The U.S. Navy has recently been embattled with Houthi rebels from Yemen in an effort to keep international waterways clear of hostile forces. Over 50 vessels have been targeted in the Red Sea corridor since November, as the U.S. Navy has tried to secure the region. (This is every warship and submarine that fought in the Battle of Midway.)

In order to effectively secure this region, U.S. forces need to act quickly with their formidable fleet. This includes some of the fastest and most advanced warships and submarines on the planet. These vessels are not only important for securing the U.S. national defense but also for bringing stability to the international community.

Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the fastest warships and submarines in the U.S. Navy’s fleet. To identify the fastest warships and submarines in the U.S. Navy, 24/7 Wall St. referenced a catalog of naval vessels from Military Factory, an online database of arms, vehicles and aircraft. The warship and submarine classes were ranked in order of their top speed. We included supplemental information regarding type, crew size, armament, and more.

One of the fastest warship classes in the employ of the U.S. Navy is the Arleigh Burke class of destroyers. These are capable of achieving speeds of roughly 35 mph. They are equipped with some of the most technologically advanced defensive countermeasures in the form of the Aegis Combat System. Overall, their speed allows them to operate alongside aircraft carriers as well as in other various capacities. (Are aircraft carriers still relevant for defense?)

Ultimately, the speed of these warships and submarines is a key factor in their operational capabilities, allowing the U.S. Navy to project power around the world.

Here is a look at the fastest warships and submarines in the U.S. Navy:

Why Are We Covering This?

Source: Avigator Fortuner / Shutterstock.com

Understanding the U.S. Navy and its capabilities gives context to larger national defense strategies and geopolitical relations. It’s technological innovations have profound impacts not just on the military but on civilian life as well.

19. Avenger-class

Top speed: 16.1 mph

16.1 mph Type: Mine countermeasures ship

Mine countermeasures ship Year introduced: 1987

1987 Crew size: 81

81 Displacement: 1,367 tons

18. Seawolf-class

Top speed: 20.7 mph

20.7 mph Type: Attack submarine

Attack submarine Year introduced: 1997

1997 Crew size: 116

116 Displacement: 9,140 tons

17. Harpers Ferry-class

Top speed: 23.0 mph

23.0 mph Type: Amphibious assault ship

Amphibious assault ship Year introduced: 1995

1995 Crew size: 923

923 Displacement: 16,601 tons

16. Whidbey Island-class

Source: Alexandre Tziripouloff / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Top speed: 23.0 mph

23.0 mph Type: Amphibious assault ship

Amphibious assault ship Year introduced: 1985

1985 Crew size: 927

927 Displacement: 16,360 tons

15. America-class

Top speed: 25.3 mph

25.3 mph Type: Amphibious assault ship

Amphibious assault ship Year introduced: 2014

2014 Crew size: 2,745

2,745 Displacement: 46,000 tons

14. San Antonio-class

Source: OlegAlbinsky / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Top speed: 25.3 mph

25.3 mph Type: Amphibious assault ship

Amphibious assault ship Year introduced: 2006

2006 Crew size: 361

361 Displacement: 25,000 tons

13. Blue Ridge-class

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia

Top speed: 26.5 mph

26.5 mph Type: Command ship

Command ship Year introduced: 1970

1970 Crew size: 842

842 Displacement: 18,875 tons

12. Wasp-class

Top speed: 26.5 mph

26.5 mph Type: Amphibious assault ship

Amphibious assault ship Year introduced: 1989

1989 Crew size: 3,275

3,275 Displacement: 41,182 tons

11. Ohio-class

Top speed: 28.8 mph

28.8 mph Type: Nuclear submarine

Nuclear submarine Year introduced: 1981

1981 Crew size: 153

153 Displacement: 16,765 tons

10. Ford-class

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Top speed: 34.5 mph

34.5 mph Type: Aircraft carrier

Aircraft carrier Year introduced: 2017

2017 Crew size: 4,660

4,660 Displacement: 112,000 tons

9. Zumwalt-class

Top speed: 34.5 mph

34.5 mph Type: Guided-missile destroyer

Guided-missile destroyer Year introduced: 2016

2016 Crew size: 140

140 Displacement: 14,564 tons

8. Nimitz-class

Source: Official Navy Page from United States of AmericaMC1 Joan E Jennings/U.S. Navy, Public domain

Top speed: 34.5 mph

34.5 mph Type: Aircraft carrier

Aircraft carrier Year introduced: 1975

1975 Crew size: 5,680

5,680 Displacement: 97,000 tons

7. Los Angeles-class

Top speed: 34.5 mph

34.5 mph Type: Nuclear submarine

Nuclear submarine Year introduced: 1976

1976 Crew size: 134

134 Displacement: 6,072 tons

6. Arleigh Burke-class

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Top speed: 34.5 mph

34.5 mph Type: Guided-missile destroyer

Guided-missile destroyer Year introduced: 1991

1991 Crew size: 323

323 Displacement: 8,885 tons

5. Ticonderoga-class

Source: Public Domain via the United States Navy / Wikimedia Commons

Top speed: 37.4 mph

37.4 mph Type: Cruiser

Cruiser Year introduced: 1986

1986 Crew size: 330

330 Displacement: 9,800 tons

4. Cyclone-class

Source: Public Domain via national_museum_of_the_us_navy / Flickr

Top speed: 40.3 mph

40.3 mph Type: Patrol ship

Patrol ship Year introduced: 1993

1993 Crew size: 30

30 Displacement: 335 tons

3. Virginia-class

Top speed: 40.3 mph

40.3 mph Type: Nuclear submarine

Nuclear submarine Year introduced: 2004

2004 Crew size: 134

134 Displacement: 7,800 tons

2. Independence-class

Source: usnavy / Flickr

Top speed: 50.6 mph

50.6 mph Type: Corvette

Corvette Year introduced: 2010

2010 Crew size: 75

75 Displacement: 3,300 tons

1. Freedom-class

Top speed: 54.1 mph

54.1 mph Type: Littoral combat ship

Littoral combat ship Year introduced: 2008

2008 Crew size: 125

125 Displacement: 3,000 tons

