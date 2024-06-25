The Fastest Warships and Submarines in the US Navy

Military

navalsurfaceforces / Flickr
The U.S. Navy has recently been embattled with Houthi rebels from Yemen in an effort to keep international waterways clear of hostile forces. Over 50 vessels have been targeted in the Red Sea corridor since November, as the U.S. Navy has tried to secure the region. (This is every warship and submarine that fought in the Battle of Midway.)

In order to effectively secure this region, U.S. forces need to act quickly with their formidable fleet. This includes some of the fastest and most advanced warships and submarines on the planet. These vessels are not only important for securing the U.S. national defense but also for bringing stability to the international community.

Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the fastest warships and submarines in the U.S. Navy’s fleet. To identify the fastest warships and submarines in the U.S. Navy, 24/7 Wall St. referenced a catalog of naval vessels from Military Factory, an online database of arms, vehicles and aircraft. The warship and submarine classes were ranked in order of their top speed. We included supplemental information regarding type, crew size, armament, and more.

One of the fastest warship classes in the employ of the U.S. Navy is the Arleigh Burke class of destroyers. These are capable of achieving speeds of roughly 35 mph. They are equipped with some of the most technologically advanced defensive countermeasures in the form of the Aegis Combat System. Overall, their speed allows them to operate alongside aircraft carriers as well as in other various capacities. (Are aircraft carriers still relevant for defense?)

Ultimately, the speed of these warships and submarines is a key factor in their operational capabilities, allowing the U.S. Navy to project power around the world.

Here is a look at the fastest warships and submarines in the U.S. Navy:

Why Are We Covering This?

American navy aircraft carrier, USA navy ship carrier full loading airplane fighter jet aircraft, Aerial view army navy nuclear ship carrier full fighter jet aircraft concept technology of battleship.
Source: Avigator Fortuner / Shutterstock.com

Understanding the U.S. Navy and its capabilities gives context to larger national defense strategies and geopolitical relations. It’s technological innovations have profound impacts not just on the military but on civilian life as well.

19. Avenger-class

USS Sentry (MCM-3)_150428-M-YH... by U.S. Naval Forces Central Command/U.S. Fifth Fleet
USS Sentry (MCM-3)_150428-M-YH... (CC BY 2.0) by U.S. Naval Forces Central Command/U.S. Fifth Fleet
  • Top speed: 16.1 mph
  • Type: Mine countermeasures ship
  • Year introduced: 1987
  • Crew size: 81
  • Displacement: 1,367 tons

18. Seawolf-class

USS Seawolf (SSN 21) departs N... by Official U.S. Navy Page
USS Seawolf (SSN 21) departs N... (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Top speed: 20.7 mph
  • Type: Attack submarine
  • Year introduced: 1997
  • Crew size: 116
  • Displacement: 9,140 tons

17. Harpers Ferry-class

USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) con... by Official U.S. Navy Page
USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) con... (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Top speed: 23.0 mph
  • Type: Amphibious assault ship
  • Year introduced: 1995
  • Crew size: 923
  • Displacement: 16,601 tons

16. Whidbey Island-class

Source: Alexandre Tziripouloff / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Top speed: 23.0 mph
  • Type: Amphibious assault ship
  • Year introduced: 1985
  • Crew size: 927
  • Displacement: 16,360 tons

15. America-class

USS America (LHA-6) by tomasdelcoro
USS America (LHA-6) (CC BY-SA 2.0) by tomasdelcoro
  • Top speed: 25.3 mph
  • Type: Amphibious assault ship
  • Year introduced: 2014
  • Crew size: 2,745
  • Displacement: 46,000 tons

14. San Antonio-class

Source: OlegAlbinsky / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • Top speed: 25.3 mph
  • Type: Amphibious assault ship
  • Year introduced: 2006
  • Crew size: 361
  • Displacement: 25,000 tons

13. Blue Ridge-class

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia
  • Top speed: 26.5 mph
  • Type: Command ship
  • Year introduced: 1970
  • Crew size: 842
  • Displacement: 18,875 tons

12. Wasp-class

190709-N-DQ787-1051 by Naval Surface Warriors
190709-N-DQ787-1051 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Naval Surface Warriors
  • Top speed: 26.5 mph
  • Type: Amphibious assault ship
  • Year introduced: 1989
  • Crew size: 3,275
  • Displacement: 41,182 tons

11. Ohio-class

Marines assemble a combat rubb... by Official U.S. Navy Page
Marines assemble a combat rubb... (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Top speed: 28.8 mph
  • Type: Nuclear submarine
  • Year introduced: 1981
  • Crew size: 153
  • Displacement: 16,765 tons

10. Ford-class

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Top speed: 34.5 mph
  • Type: Aircraft carrier
  • Year introduced: 2017
  • Crew size: 4,660
  • Displacement: 112,000 tons

9. Zumwalt-class

USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000) arrives... by Official U.S. Navy Page
USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000) arrives... (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Top speed: 34.5 mph
  • Type: Guided-missile destroyer
  • Year introduced: 2016
  • Crew size: 140
  • Displacement: 14,564 tons

8. Nimitz-class

Source: Official Navy Page from United States of AmericaMC1 Joan E Jennings/U.S. Navy, Public domain
  • Top speed: 34.5 mph
  • Type: Aircraft carrier
  • Year introduced: 1975
  • Crew size: 5,680
  • Displacement: 97,000 tons

7. Los Angeles-class

USS Providence (SSN 719) trans... by Official U.S. Navy Page
USS Providence (SSN 719) trans... (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Top speed: 34.5 mph
  • Type: Nuclear submarine
  • Year introduced: 1976
  • Crew size: 134
  • Displacement: 6,072 tons

6. Arleigh Burke-class

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Top speed: 34.5 mph
  • Type: Guided-missile destroyer
  • Year introduced: 1991
  • Crew size: 323
  • Displacement: 8,885 tons

5. Ticonderoga-class

Source: Public Domain via the United States Navy / Wikimedia Commons
  • Top speed: 37.4 mph
  • Type: Cruiser
  • Year introduced: 1986
  • Crew size: 330
  • Displacement: 9,800 tons

4. Cyclone-class

Source: Public Domain via national_museum_of_the_us_navy / Flickr
  • Top speed: 40.3 mph
  • Type: Patrol ship
  • Year introduced: 1993
  • Crew size: 30
  • Displacement: 335 tons

3. Virginia-class

File:US Navy 040730-N-1234E-002 PCU Virginia (SSN 774) returns to the General Dynamics Electric Boat shipyard.jpg by U.S. Navy photo by General Dynamics Electric Boat
File:US Navy 040730-N-1234E-002 PCU Virginia (SSN 774) returns to the General Dynamics Electric Boat shipyard.jpg (Public Domain) by U.S. Navy photo by General Dynamics Electric Boat
  • Top speed: 40.3 mph
  • Type: Nuclear submarine
  • Year introduced: 2004
  • Crew size: 134
  • Displacement: 7,800 tons

2. Independence-class

Source: usnavy / Flickr
  • Top speed: 50.6 mph
  • Type: Corvette
  • Year introduced: 2010
  • Crew size: 75
  • Displacement: 3,300 tons

1. Freedom-class

Uss Fort Worth Sea Trials by Naval Surface Warriors
Uss Fort Worth Sea Trials (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Naval Surface Warriors
  • Top speed: 54.1 mph
  • Type: Littoral combat ship
  • Year introduced: 2008
  • Crew size: 125
  • Displacement: 3,000 tons

