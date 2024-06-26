Every Aircraft That Fought at Pearl Harbor Vladimir Korostyshevskiy / Shutterstock.com

The surprise strike by the Imperial Japanese Navy on December 7, 1941, was expected to crush the U.S. Navy and prevent it from interfering with Japan’s campaign throughout the Pacific. However, this proved to be an incredible strategic backfire which pushed the United States into World War II. (This is every warship and submarine that fought the Battle of Pearl Harbor.)

Prior to this attack, the United States was fairly undecided about its involvement in the war. However, within a day of the attack on Pearl Harbor and having heard of the destruction and loss of life, Congress and the population at large had decided that there was no other way forward.

While the attack did damage to the U.S. fleet, it woke a sleeping giant. President Franklin D. Roosevelt ordered an incredible increase in production for warships, tanks and aircraft that had never been seen before. These military assets, used by U.S. soldiers and sailors, would help conquer the Axis powers and lead to a new world order. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is focusing on the attack on Pearl Harbor and the aircraft that were present in that battle. (These were America’s most important naval battles in World War II.)

To identify every aircraft that fought in the Battle of Pearl Harbor, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of aircraft from Military Factory, an online database of arms, vehicles and aircraft. We ordered these aircraft chronologically. We included supplemental information regarding type, armament, speed, and more.

Here is a look at all of the aircraft that fought the Battle of Pearl Harbor:

Why Are We Covering This?

Source: volvob12b / Flickr

The attack on Pearl Harbor was one of the defining moments in American history. It serves as a powerful reminder of the devastation of war and the unpredictable consequences of military aggression.

P-26 Peashooter

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Monoplane fighter

Monoplane fighter Manufacturer: Boeing

Boeing Year introduced: 1932

1932 Top speed: 227 mph

227 mph Armament: .30 caliber machine guns, .50 caliber machine guns, 100 lb conventional drop bombs, 31 lb anti-personnel drop bombs

A-12 (Shrike)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia commons

Type: Single-engine strike aircraft

Single-engine strike aircraft Manufacturer: Curtiss

Curtiss Year introduced: 1933

1933 Top speed: 177 mph

177 mph Armament: .30 caliber machine guns, 122 lb bombs, 30 lb fragmentation bombs

DC-2

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Military transport aircraft

Military transport aircraft Manufacturer: Douglas

Douglas Year introduced: 1934

1934 Top speed: 210 mph

210 mph Armament: N/A

S-43 (Baby Clipper)

Type: Amphibious transport aircraft

Amphibious transport aircraft Manufacturer: Sikorsky

Sikorsky Year introduced: 1935

1935 Top speed: 190 mph

190 mph Armament: Typically none

PBY Catalina

Type: Maritime patrol floatplane

Maritime patrol floatplane Manufacturer: Consolidated / Boeing

Consolidated / Boeing Year introduced: 1936

1936 Top speed: 179 mph

179 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm machine guns, torpedos, anti-ship mines, depth charges, maximum bombload of 4,000 lbs

B-18 Bolo

Source: sdasmarchives / Flickr

Type: Medium bomber

Medium bomber Manufacturer: Douglas

Douglas Year introduced: 1936

1936 Top speed: 215 mph

215 mph Armament: .30 caliber machine guns, up to 4,500 lbs of conventional drop bombs

J2F Duck

Source: sdasmarchives / Flickr

Type: Navy floatplane utility aircraft

Navy floatplane utility aircraft Manufacturer: Grumman

Grumman Year introduced: 1936

1936 Top speed: 189 mph

189 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, up to 650 lbs of drop bombs or depth charges

T-6 Texan

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Two-seat fighter

Two-seat fighter Manufacturer: North American

North American Year introduced: 1936

1936 Top speed: 209 mph

209 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns

Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress

Source: GNeesam / iStock via Getty Images

Type: Heavy bomber

Heavy bomber Manufacturer: Boeing / Douglas / Lockheed

Boeing / Douglas / Lockheed Year introduced: 1937

1937 Top speed: 287 mph

287 mph Armament: .50 caliber Browning heavy machine guns, maximum internal bombload of 17,600 lbs

Goose (G-21)

Source: sdasmarchives / Flickr

Type: Multirole navy floatplane

Multirole navy floatplane Manufacturer: Grumman

Grumman Year introduced: 1937

1937 Top speed: 201 mph

201 mph Armament: .30 caliber machine guns, 100 lb drop bombs

Seversky P-35

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Monoplane fighter

Monoplane fighter Manufacturer: Seversky

Seversky Year introduced: 1937

1937 Top speed: 308 mph

308 mph Armament: .30 caliber machine guns, .50 caliber machine guns, 350 lbs of drop bombs

SB2U Vindicator

Source: sdasmarchives / Flickr

Type: Dive bomber aircraft

Dive bomber aircraft Manufacturer: Vought

Vought Year introduced: 1937

1937 Top speed: 251 mph

251 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm machine guns, 500 lb drop bombs or 1,000 lb drop bombs

P-36 Hawk

Type: Monoplane fighter

Monoplane fighter Manufacturer: Curtiss

Curtiss Year introduced: 1938

1938 Top speed: 322 mph

322 mph Armament: .30 caliber machine guns, .50 caliber machine guns, drop bombs of various weights

SBD Dauntless

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Carrier-borne bomber

Carrier-borne bomber Manufacturer: Douglas

Douglas Year introduced: 1938

1938 Top speed: 255 mph

255 mph Armament: .30 caliber machine guns, .50 caliber machine guns, maximum bombload of 2,250 lbs

Brewster F2A (Buffalo)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Monoplane fighter

Monoplane fighter Manufacturer: Brewster

Brewster Year introduced: 1939

1939 Top speed: 321 mph

321 mph Armament: .30 caliber machine guns, .50 caliber machine guns

Aichi D3A (Val)

Type: Carrier-borne bomber

Carrier-borne bomber Manufacturer: Aichi Kokuki

Aichi Kokuki Year introduced: 1940

1940 Top speed: 267 mph

267 mph Armament: 7.7mm machine guns, 551 lb bomb under fuselage or 132 lbs bombs under wings

F4F Wildcat

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Monoplane fighter

Monoplane fighter Manufacturer: Grumman

Grumman Year introduced: 1940

1940 Top speed: 332 mph

332 mph Armament: 12.7mm machine guns, various drop bombs

Mitsubishi A6M Rei-sen (Zero)

Source: wallycacsabre / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Carrier-borne fighter-bomber

Carrier-borne fighter-bomber Manufacturer: Mitsubishi / Nakajima

Mitsubishi / Nakajima Year introduced: 1940

1940 Top speed: 354 mph

354 mph Armament: 7.7mm machine guns, 20mm cannons, 130 lb drop bombs or 550 lb drop bomb

OS2U Kingfisher

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Scout floatplane

Scout floatplane Manufacturer: Vought

Vought Year introduced: 1940

1940 Top speed: 164 mph

164 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, 650 lbs of drop bombs

Aichi E13A (Jake)

Source: sdasmarchives / Flickr

Type: Naval reconnaissance floatplane

Naval reconnaissance floatplane Manufacturer: Aichi Kokuki

Aichi Kokuki Year introduced: 1941

1941 Top speed: 234 mph

234 mph Armament: 7.7mm machine gun, 20mm cannon, maximum external bomb payload of 551 lbs

P-40 Warhawk

Source: Vladimir Korostyshevskiy / Shutterstock.com

Type: Single-engine fighter-bomber

Single-engine fighter-bomber Manufacturer: Curtiss

Curtiss Year introduced: 1941

1941 Top speed: 378 mph

378 mph Armament: .50 caliber Browning heavy machine guns, up to 2,000 lbs of conventional drop bombs

A-20 Havoc / Boston

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Light bomber / night-fighter aircraft

Light bomber / night-fighter aircraft Manufacturer: Douglas

Douglas Year introduced: 1941

1941 Top speed: 339 mph

339 mph Armament: .50 caliber machine guns, 20mm cannons, 7.62mm machine guns, up to 4,000 lbs of conventional drop bombs

Nakajima B5N (Kate)

Source: sdasmarchives / Flickr

Type: Carrier-borne bomber

Carrier-borne bomber Manufacturer: Nakajima

Nakajima Year introduced: 1941

1941 Top speed: 236 mph

236 mph Armament: 7.7mm machine guns, maximum bombload of 1,760 lbs