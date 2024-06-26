The Biggest American Aircraft Carriers in Service, Ranked U.S. Navy / Getty Images

The USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is now heading home after about eight months of fighting against the Yemen Houthis in the Red Sea. This carrier strike was deployed to the Middle East following the October 7 terrorist attacks in Israel and the outbreak of the Israel-Gaza War.

Normally, these carrier strike groups are deployed to bring stability or act as a deterrent to regions that have ongoing conflicts or hotspots. As some of the most powerful military assets on the planet, aircraft carriers are capable of controlling significant territory whether land or sea. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the American arsenal of carriers. (These are 15 planes and helicopters that fly on American aircraft carriers.)

To identify the biggest American aircraft carriers, 24/7 Wall St. referenced a catalog of naval vessels from Military Factory, an online database of arms, vehicles and aircraft. We ordered these aircraft carriers according to the total displacement for each vessel. We included supplemental information for each regarding the dimensions, crew size, top speed, and more.

The Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) is one of the newest aircraft carriers to enter the U.S. fleet. It is capable of housing over 75 aircraft whether fighter jets or helicopters. There are currently two more supercarriers in the Ford class in production that are expected to enter the service within the next decade.

Outside of the Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78), there are a number of other aircraft carriers that fill out the fleet of the U.S. Navy in varying operational capacities. (These are the first 33 aircraft carriers in U.S. Navy history.)

Here is a look at the biggest aircraft carriers currently in service:

Why Are We Covering This?

Source: U.S. Navy, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Understanding aircraft carriers gives insight into some of the most powerful military assets in the world. These massive ships operate as mobile airbases, enabling novel military tactics and strategies. Aircraft carriers also impact geopolitical relations and regional conflicts to a great degree.

20. USS Wasp (LHD-1)

Class: Wasp

Wasp Type: Amphibious assault ship

Amphibious assault ship Year introduced: 1989

1989 Displacement: 41,150 tons

41,150 tons Length & beam: 843 ft x 104 ft

843 ft x 104 ft Crew size: 1070 (+ up to 1,871 Marines)

1070 (+ up to 1,871 Marines) Aircraft housed: 26

26 Price tag: $750 million

$750 million Top speed: 25 mph

19. USS Essex (LHD-2)

Source: Public domain / Wikimedia Commons

Class: Wasp

Wasp Type: Amphibious assault ship

Amphibious assault ship Year introduced: 1992

1992 Displacement: 41,150 tons

41,150 tons Length & beam: 844 ft x 106 ft

844 ft x 106 ft Crew size: 1208 (+ up to 1,871 Marines)

1208 (+ up to 1,871 Marines) Aircraft housed: 26

26 Price tag: $779 million

$779 million Top speed: 25 mph

18. USS Kearsarge (LHD-3)

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Class: Wasp

Wasp Type: Amphibious assault ship

Amphibious assault ship Year introduced: 1993

1993 Displacement: 41,150 tons

41,150 tons Length & beam: 843 ft x 104 ft

843 ft x 104 ft Crew size: 1208 (+ up to 1,871 Marines)

1208 (+ up to 1,871 Marines) Aircraft housed: 26

26 Price tag: $815 million

$815 million Top speed: 25 mph

17. USS Boxer (LHD-4)

Source: Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Class: Wasp

Wasp Type: Amphibious assault ship

Amphibious assault ship Year introduced: 1995

1995 Displacement: 41,150 tons

41,150 tons Length & beam: 843 ft x 104 ft

843 ft x 104 ft Crew size: 1208 (+ up to 1,871 Marines)

1208 (+ up to 1,871 Marines) Aircraft housed: 26

26 Price tag: $840 million

$840 million Top speed: 25 mph

16. USS Bataan (LHD-5)

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Class: Wasp

Wasp Type: Amphibious assault ship

Amphibious assault ship Year introduced: 1997

1997 Displacement: 41,150 tons

41,150 tons Length & beam: 843 ft x 104 ft

843 ft x 104 ft Crew size: 1208 (+ up to 1,871 Marines)

1208 (+ up to 1,871 Marines) Aircraft housed: 26

26 Price tag: $1 billion

$1 billion Top speed: 25 mph

15. USS Iwo Jima (LHD-7)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Class: Wasp

Wasp Type: Amphibious assault ship

Amphibious assault ship Year introduced: 2001

2001 Displacement: 41,150 tons

41,150 tons Length & beam: 843 ft x 104 ft

843 ft x 104 ft Crew size: 1208 (+ up to 1,871 Marines)

1208 (+ up to 1,871 Marines) Aircraft housed: 26

26 Price tag: $1.3 billion

$1.3 billion Top speed: 25 mph

14. USS Makin Island (LHD-8)

Source: Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Class: Wasp

Wasp Type: Amphibious assault ship

Amphibious assault ship Year introduced: 2009

2009 Displacement: 41,150 tons

41,150 tons Length & beam: 843 ft x 104 ft

843 ft x 104 ft Crew size: 1208 (+ up to 1,871 Marines)

1208 (+ up to 1,871 Marines) Aircraft housed: 26

26 Price tag: $1.3 billion

$1.3 billion Top speed: 25 mph

13. USS America (LHA-6)

Class: America

America Type: Amphibious assault ship

Amphibious assault ship Year introduced: 2014

2014 Displacement: 45,693 tons

45,693 tons Length & beam: 844 ft x 106 ft

844 ft x 106 ft Crew size: 1204 (+ up to 1,871 Marines)

1204 (+ up to 1,871 Marines) Aircraft housed: 25

25 Price tag: $3.4 billion

$3.4 billion Top speed: 25 mph

12. USS Tripoli (LHA-7)

Source: viper-zero / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Class: America

America Type: Amphibious assault ship

Amphibious assault ship Year introduced: 2020

2020 Displacement: 45,693 tons

45,693 tons Length & beam: 844 ft x 106 ft

844 ft x 106 ft Crew size: 1204 (+ up to 1,871 Marines)

1204 (+ up to 1,871 Marines) Aircraft housed: 25

25 Price tag: $3.3 billion

$3.3 billion Top speed: 25 mph

11. USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78)

Source: U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ridge Leoni, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Class: Ford

Ford Type: Supercarrier

Supercarrier Year introduced: 2017

2017 Displacement: 100,000 tons

100,000 tons Length & beam: 1106 ft x 256 ft

1106 ft x 256 ft Crew size: 4539

4539 Aircraft housed: 75+

75+ Price tag: $12.9 billion

$12.9 billion Top speed: 35 mph

10. USS John C. Stennis (CVN-74)

Source: usnavy / Flickr

Class: Nimitz

Nimitz Type: Aircraft carrier

Aircraft carrier Year introduced: 1995

1995 Displacement: 103,300 tons

103,300 tons Length & beam: 1092 ft x 252 ft

1092 ft x 252 ft Crew size: 6012

6012 Aircraft housed: 90

90 Price tag: $4.5 billion

$4.5 billion Top speed: 35 mph

9. USS Nimitz (CVN-68)

Source: United States Navy, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Class: Nimitz

Nimitz Type: Aircraft carrier

Aircraft carrier Year introduced: 1975

1975 Displacement: 112,020 tons

112,020 tons Length & beam: 1092 ft x 252 ft

1092 ft x 252 ft Crew size: 6012

6012 Aircraft housed: 90

90 Price tag: $1.0 billion

$1.0 billion Top speed: 36 mph

8. USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70)

Source: usnavy / Flickr

Class: Nimitz

Nimitz Type: Aircraft carrier

Aircraft carrier Year introduced: 1982

1982 Displacement: 113,500 tons

113,500 tons Length & beam: 1092 ft x 252 ft

1092 ft x 252 ft Crew size: 6012

6012 Aircraft housed: 90

90 Price tag: $1.2 billion

$1.2 billion Top speed: 35 mph

7. USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76)

Source: U.S. Navy / Getty Images

Class: Nimitz

Nimitz Type: Aircraft carrier

Aircraft carrier Year introduced: 2003

2003 Displacement: 113,600 tons

113,600 tons Length & beam: 1092 ft x 252 ft

1092 ft x 252 ft Crew size: 6012

6012 Aircraft housed: 90

90 Price tag: $4.5 billion

$4.5 billion Top speed: 35 mph

6. USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69)

Source: Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Class: Nimitz

Nimitz Type: Aircraft carrier

Aircraft carrier Year introduced: 1977

1977 Displacement: 113,800 tons

113,800 tons Length & beam: 1092 ft x 252 ft

1092 ft x 252 ft Crew size: 6012

6012 Aircraft housed: 90

90 Price tag: $1.05 billion

$1.05 billion Top speed: 35 mph

5. USS George H. W. Bush (CVN-77)

Source: Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Class: Nimitz

Nimitz Type: Aircraft carrier

Aircraft carrier Year introduced: 2009

2009 Displacement: 114,000 tons

114,000 tons Length & beam: 1092 ft x 252 ft

1092 ft x 252 ft Crew size: 6,012

6,012 Aircraft housed: 90

90 Price tag: $6.2 billion

$6.2 billion Top speed: 35 mph

4. USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75)

Source: Sven Eckelkamp / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Class: Nimitz

Nimitz Type: Aircraft carrier

Aircraft carrier Year introduced: 1998

1998 Displacement: 116,400 tons

116,400 tons Length & beam: 1092 ft x 252 ft

1092 ft x 252 ft Crew size: 6012

6012 Aircraft housed: 90

90 Price tag: $4.5 billion

$4.5 billion Top speed: 35 mph

3. USS George Washington (CVN-73)

Class: Nimitz

Nimitz Type: Aircraft carrier

Aircraft carrier Year introduced: 1992

1992 Displacement: 116,700 tons

116,700 tons Length & beam: 1092 ft x 252 ft

1092 ft x 252 ft Crew size: 6012

6012 Aircraft housed: 90

90 Price tag: $4.5 billion

$4.5 billion Top speed: 35 mph

2. USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72)

Source: viper-zero / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Class: Nimitz

Nimitz Type: Aircraft carrier

Aircraft carrier Year introduced: 1989

1989 Displacement: 116,800 tons

116,800 tons Length & beam: 1092 ft x 252 ft

1092 ft x 252 ft Crew size: 5680

5680 Aircraft housed: 90

90 Price tag: $4.7 billion

$4.7 billion Top speed: 35 mph

1. USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71)

Source: sdasmarchives / Flickr

Class: Nimitz

Nimitz Type: Aircraft carrier

Aircraft carrier Year introduced: 1986

1986 Displacement: 117,200 tons

117,200 tons Length & beam: 1092 ft x 252 ft

1092 ft x 252 ft Crew size: 5680

5680 Aircraft housed: 90

90 Price tag: $4.5 billion

$4.5 billion Top speed: 35 mph

