Every Bomber Aircraft That Fought the Vietnam War

Apple TV+ just announced that it will be producing a docuseries about the Vietnam War, entitled Vietnam: The War That Changed America. The series is looking to explore the Vietnam War and the indelible impact it left on the United States. One aspect of this project will focus on the use of American bombers throughout the conflict. (These are the 20 future combat aircraft of the world’s air forces.)

It goes without saying that these bomber aircraft played a pivotal role in the conflict, although at times it was highly controversial. The bombing raids in densely forested areas and North Vietnamese cities led to undue civilian casualties and widespread destruction. However, these raids were effective in damaging military infrastructure within the region. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the American bombers that were used in the Vietnam War.

To identify the American bomber aircraft of the Vietnam War, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of American aircraft from Military Factory, an online database of arms, vehicles, and aircraft used in militaries worldwide. We ordered these bombers chronologically and included supplemental information from Military Factory regarding type of aircraft, year introduced, manufacturer, top speed, and armament.

One of the most iconic of these bombers was the B-52 Stratofortress. This behemoth of a jet could carry massive amounts of conventional bombs and cluster bombs, which were aimed at destroying North Vietnamese infrastructure. The B-52s were used in Operation Rolling Thunder, which was a bombardment campaign that lasted multiple years.

There were many other iconic bombers that had a hand in the war as well. And although their legacy may be controversial, there is still much to learn from this conflict at large. (The helicopter war: a look at the iconic helicopters that defined the Vietnam War.)

Here is a look at the American bombers that fought the Vietnam War:

The Vietnam War was one of the first modern military conflicts that employed helicopters and fighter jets. As such the tactics and strategies used throughout the conflict would be studied and refined for years to come. Understanding this facet of the conflict gives context to the overall conflict and provides insight into the evolution of military doctrine.

PBY Catalina

Type: Maritime patrol floatplane

Maritime patrol floatplane Manufacturer: Consolidated / Boeing

Consolidated / Boeing Year introduced: 1936

1936 Top speed: 179 mph

179 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm machine guns, torpedos, anti-ship mines, depth charges, maximum bombload of 4,000 lbs

A-26 / B-26 Invader

Type: Heavy attack aircraft

Heavy attack aircraft Manufacturer: Douglas Aircraft

Douglas Aircraft Year introduced: 1944

1944 Top speed: 355 mph

355 mph Armament: 12.7mm machine guns, guided bombs, rocket pods

B-36 Peacemaker

Type: Long-range strategic heavy bomber aircraft

Long-range strategic heavy bomber aircraft Manufacturer: CONVAIR

CONVAIR Year introduced: 1949

1949 Top speed: 439 mph

439 mph Armament: 20mm automatic cannons in various mounts, conventional drop bombs

IL-28 Beagle

Type: Tactical strike medium bomber aircraft

Tactical strike medium bomber aircraft Manufacturer: Ilyushin

Ilyushin Year introduced: 1949

1949 Top speed: 560 mph

560 mph Armament: 23mm cannons, torpedoes, ordnance load of up to 6,615 lbs

T-28 Trojan

Type: Medium bomber / reconnaissance aircraft

Medium bomber / reconnaissance aircraft Manufacturer: North American Aviation

North American Aviation Year introduced: 1949

1949 Top speed: 343 mph

343 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm machine guns, 20mm cannon pods, rocket pods, conventional drop bombs

B-47 Stratojet

Type: Heavy bomber aircraft

Heavy bomber aircraft Manufacturer: Boeing

Boeing Year introduced: 1951

1951 Top speed: 600 mph

600 mph Armament: 20mm cannons, conventional drop bombs

English Electric Canberra

Type: Medium bomber / reconnaissance aircraft

Medium bomber / reconnaissance aircraft Manufacturer: English Electric

English Electric Year introduced: 1951

1951 Top speed: 580 mph

580 mph Armament: 20mm cannons, 7.62mm machine gun pods, 51mm rocket pods, AS-30L air-to-surface missiles, drop bombs

P5M Marlin

Type: Maritime aircraft

Maritime aircraft Manufacturer: Glenn L. Martin Company

Glenn L. Martin Company Year introduced: 1952

1952 Top speed: 252 mph

252 mph Armament: Torpedoes, drop bombs, depth charges, naval mines

B-57 Canberra

Type: Tactical bomber / reconnaissance aircraft

Tactical bomber / reconnaissance aircraft Manufacturer: Glenn L. Martin Company

Glenn L. Martin Company Year introduced: 1954

1954 Top speed: 597 mph

597 mph Armament: 12.7mm Browning M2 machine guns, 20mm M39 cannons, conventional drop bombs, unguided rockets

B-52 Stratofortress

Type: High-altitude, long-range strategic heavy bomber

High-altitude, long-range strategic heavy bomber Manufacturer: Boeing

Boeing Year introduced: 1955

1955 Top speed: 595 mph

595 mph Armament: ALCM cruise missiles, Harpoon anti-ship missiles, AGM-142A air-to-surface missiles, free-fall nuclear bombs

A-3 Skywarrior

Type: Strategic bomber aircraft

Strategic bomber aircraft Manufacturer: Douglas Aircraft

Douglas Aircraft Year introduced: 1956

1956 Top speed: 610 mph

610 mph Armament: 20mm M3L cannons, conventional drop bombs

B-66 / RB-66 Destroyer

Type: Tactical light bomber / reconnaissance aircraft

Tactical light bomber / reconnaissance aircraft Manufacturer: Douglas Aircraft

Douglas Aircraft Year introduced: 1956

1956 Top speed: 634 mph

634 mph Armament: 20mm cannons, conventional drop bombs

B-58 Hustler

Type: Supersonic medium bomber

Supersonic medium bomber Manufacturer: CONVAIR

CONVAIR Year introduced: 1960

1960 Top speed: 1,321 mph

1,321 mph Armament: 20mm T171 gatling-style automatic cannon, conventional drop bombs

A-5 Vigilante

Type: Nuclear attack bomber / reconnaissance aircraft

Nuclear attack bomber / reconnaissance aircraft Manufacturer: North American Aviation

North American Aviation Year introduced: 1961

1961 Top speed: 1,319 mph

1,319 mph Armament: Mark 27 B28 or B43 nuclear bombs, conventional drop bombs

A-6 Intruder

Type: Carrierborne heavy strike aircraft

Carrierborne heavy strike aircraft Manufacturer: Grumman

Grumman Year introduced: 1963

1963 Top speed: 644 mph

644 mph Armament: Mk-84 cluster bombs, Maverick missiles, Harpoon anti-ship missiles, HARM anti-radiation missiles, Sparrow missiles, Paveway II/III laser-guided bombs

B-26K Counter Invader (A-26B)

Type: Ground attack aircraft

Ground attack aircraft Manufacturer: Douglas Aircraft

Douglas Aircraft Year introduced: 1966

1966 Top speed: 322 mph

322 mph Armament: 12.7mm machine guns, gun pods, cannon pods, drop bombs, rocket pods

F-111 Aardvark

Type: Long-range strategic medium bomber aircraft / tactical strike aircraft

Long-range strategic medium bomber aircraft / tactical strike aircraft Manufacturer: General Dynamics

General Dynamics Year introduced: 1967

1967 Top speed: 1,650 mph

1,650 mph Armament: 20mm M61 Vulcan internal cannon, laser-guided bombs, HARM anti-radiation missiles, Sidewinder missiles, conventional drop bombs