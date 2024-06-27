Military

The American Warships and Submarines with the Biggest Crews

The U.S. Navy’s 6th Fleet has just kicked off its 23rd iteration of Exercise Sea Breeze that will run through the beginning of July. This is a joint mine countermeasure exercise where the U.S. Navy will work with the Royal Navy and Ukrainian Navy in Glasgow, Scotland.

Exercises like this allow navies an opportunity to cross-train with each other to improve interoperability. In this case, Sea Breeze is training Allied Forces and their partners for a post-conflict era in the Black Sea region. (These are the training bases used by the U.S. military.)

For this, crews of multiple ships of different navies will work together on mine countermeasures. The function of this exercise is for crews to work effectively side-by-side, and the importance of that cannot be understated. This is especially important when crews for some vessels can number in the hundreds if not thousands. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the U.S. Navy and how many crew its vessels.

To identify the warships and submarines in the U.S. Navy with the biggest crews, 24/7 Wall St. referenced a catalog of naval vessels from Military Factory, an online database of arms, vehicles and aircraft. The warship and submarine classes were ranked in order of their average crew size. We included supplemental information regarding type, top speed, armament, and more.

The Nimitz-class aircraft carriers are some of the largest warships in the U.S. Navy and they need a crew that can effectively operate them. Crews on these vessels typically number over 5,000 and sometimes over 6,000, including the air wing. With this many crew members, aircraft carriers are basically floating air bases. (These are the newest aircraft carriers in U.S. Navy history.)

Here is a look at the American warships and submarines with the biggest crews:

Why Are We Covering This?

Makin Island LHD-8 | September 5, 2011 - The setting sun silhouettes the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD-8) underway off the coast of Southern California.
Source: Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Understanding the U.S. Navy and its capabilities gives context to larger national defense strategies and geopolitical relations. Its technological innovations have profound impacts not just on the military but on civilian life as well.

19. Cyclone-class

USS Tempest (PC 2), front, and... by Official U.S. Navy Page
USS Tempest (PC 2), front, and... (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Crew size: 30
  • Type: Patrol ship
  • Year introduced: 1993
  • Top speed: 40.3 mph
  • Displacement: 335 tons

18. Independence-class

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Crew size: 75
  • Type: Corvette
  • Year introduced: 2010
  • Top speed: 50.6 mph
  • Displacement: 3,300 tons

17. Avenger-class

USS Sentry (MCM-3)_150428-M-YH... by U.S. Naval Forces Central Command/U.S. Fifth Fleet
USS Sentry (MCM-3)_150428-M-YH... (CC BY 2.0) by U.S. Naval Forces Central Command/U.S. Fifth Fleet
  • Crew size: 81
  • Type: Mine countermeasures ship
  • Year introduced: 1987
  • Top speed: 16.1 mph
  • Displacement: 1,367 tons

16. Seawolf-class

Source: ooocha / Flickr
  • Crew size: 116
  • Type: Attack submarine
  • Year introduced: 1997
  • Top speed: 20.7 mph
  • Displacement: 9,140 tons

15. Freedom-class

Uss Fort Worth Sea Trials by Naval Surface Warriors
Uss Fort Worth Sea Trials (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Naval Surface Warriors
  • Crew size: 125
  • Type: Littoral combat ship
  • Year introduced: 2008
  • Top speed: 54.1 mph
  • Displacement: 3,000 tons

14. Los Angeles-class

USS Providence (SSN 719) trans... by Official U.S. Navy Page
USS Providence (SSN 719) trans... (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Crew size: 134
  • Type: Nuclear submarine
  • Year introduced: 1976
  • Top speed: 34.5 mph
  • Displacement: 6,072 tons

13. Virginia-class

File:US Navy 040730-N-1234E-002 PCU Virginia (SSN 774) returns to the General Dynamics Electric Boat shipyard.jpg by U.S. Navy photo by General Dynamics Electric Boat
File:US Navy 040730-N-1234E-002 PCU Virginia (SSN 774) returns to the General Dynamics Electric Boat shipyard.jpg (Public Domain) by U.S. Navy photo by General Dynamics Electric Boat
  • Crew size: 134
  • Type: Nuclear submarine
  • Year introduced: 2004
  • Top speed: 40.3 mph
  • Displacement: 7,800 tons

12. Zumwalt-class

USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000) arrives... by Official U.S. Navy Page
USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000) arrives... (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Crew size: 140
  • Type: Guided-missile destroyer
  • Year introduced: 2016
  • Top speed: 34.5 mph
  • Displacement: 14,564 tons

11. Ohio-class

Marines assemble a combat rubb... by Official U.S. Navy Page
Marines assemble a combat rubb... (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Crew size: 153
  • Type: Nuclear submarine
  • Year introduced: 1981
  • Top speed: 28.8 mph
  • Displacement: 16,765 tons

10. Arleigh Burke-class

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Crew size: 323
  • Type: Guided-missile destroyer
  • Year introduced: 1991
  • Top speed: 34.5 mph
  • Displacement: 8,885 tons

9. Ticonderoga-class

Source: Public Domain via the United States Navy / Wikimedia Commons
  • Crew size: 330
  • Type: Cruiser
  • Year introduced: 1986
  • Top speed: 37.4 mph
  • Displacement: 9,800 tons

8. San Antonio-class

Source: OlegAlbinsky / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • Crew size: 361
  • Type: Amphibious assault ship
  • Year introduced: 2006
  • Top speed: 25.3 mph
  • Displacement: 25,000 tons

7. Blue Ridge-class

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia
  • Crew size: 842
  • Type: Command ship
  • Year introduced: 1970
  • Top speed: 26.5 mph
  • Displacement: 18,875 tons

6. Harpers Ferry-class

USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) con... by Official U.S. Navy Page
USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) con... (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Crew size: 923
  • Type: Amphibious assault ship
  • Year introduced: 1995
  • Top speed: 23.0 mph
  • Displacement: 16,601 tons

5. Whidbey Island-class

Source: Alexandre Tziripouloff / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Crew size: 927
  • Type: Amphibious assault ship
  • Year introduced: 1985
  • Top speed: 23.0 mph
  • Displacement: 16,360 tons

4. America-class

USS America LHA 6 by Tomu00c3u0083u00c2u00a1s Del Coro
USS America LHA 6 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Tomu00c3u0083u00c2u00a1s Del Coro
  • Crew size: 2,745
  • Type: Amphibious assault ship
  • Year introduced: 2014
  • Top speed: 25.3 mph
  • Displacement: 46,000 tons

3. Wasp-class

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Crew size: 3,275
  • Type: Amphibious assault ship
  • Year introduced: 1989
  • Top speed: 26.5 mph
  • Displacement: 41,182 tons

2. Ford-class

Source: U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ridge Leoni, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons
  • Crew size: 4,660
  • Type: Aircraft carrier
  • Year introduced: 2017
  • Top speed: 34.5 mph
  • Displacement: 112,000 tons

1. Nimitz-class

Source: United States Navy, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons
  • Crew size: 5,680
  • Type: Aircraft carrier
  • Year introduced: 1975
  • Top speed: 34.5 mph
  • Displacement: 97,000 tons
