The U.S. Navy’s 6th Fleet has just kicked off its 23rd iteration of Exercise Sea Breeze that will run through the beginning of July. This is a joint mine countermeasure exercise where the U.S. Navy will work with the Royal Navy and Ukrainian Navy in Glasgow, Scotland.

Exercises like this allow navies an opportunity to cross-train with each other to improve interoperability. In this case, Sea Breeze is training Allied Forces and their partners for a post-conflict era in the Black Sea region. (These are the training bases used by the U.S. military.)

For this, crews of multiple ships of different navies will work together on mine countermeasures. The function of this exercise is for crews to work effectively side-by-side, and the importance of that cannot be understated. This is especially important when crews for some vessels can number in the hundreds if not thousands. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the U.S. Navy and how many crew its vessels.

To identify the warships and submarines in the U.S. Navy with the biggest crews, 24/7 Wall St. referenced a catalog of naval vessels from Military Factory, an online database of arms, vehicles and aircraft. The warship and submarine classes were ranked in order of their average crew size. We included supplemental information regarding type, top speed, armament, and more.

The Nimitz-class aircraft carriers are some of the largest warships in the U.S. Navy and they need a crew that can effectively operate them. Crews on these vessels typically number over 5,000 and sometimes over 6,000, including the air wing. With this many crew members, aircraft carriers are basically floating air bases. (These are the newest aircraft carriers in U.S. Navy history.)

Here is a look at the American warships and submarines with the biggest crews:

Why Are We Covering This?

Understanding the U.S. Navy and its capabilities gives context to larger national defense strategies and geopolitical relations. Its technological innovations have profound impacts not just on the military but on civilian life as well.

19. Cyclone-class

Crew size: 30

30 Type: Patrol ship

Patrol ship Year introduced: 1993

1993 Top speed: 40.3 mph

40.3 mph Displacement: 335 tons

18. Independence-class

Crew size: 75

75 Type: Corvette

Corvette Year introduced: 2010

2010 Top speed: 50.6 mph

50.6 mph Displacement: 3,300 tons

17. Avenger-class

Crew size: 81

81 Type: Mine countermeasures ship

Mine countermeasures ship Year introduced: 1987

1987 Top speed: 16.1 mph

16.1 mph Displacement: 1,367 tons

16. Seawolf-class

Crew size: 116

116 Type: Attack submarine

Attack submarine Year introduced: 1997

1997 Top speed: 20.7 mph

20.7 mph Displacement: 9,140 tons

15. Freedom-class

Crew size: 125

125 Type: Littoral combat ship

Littoral combat ship Year introduced: 2008

2008 Top speed: 54.1 mph

54.1 mph Displacement: 3,000 tons

14. Los Angeles-class

Crew size: 134

134 Type: Nuclear submarine

Nuclear submarine Year introduced: 1976

1976 Top speed: 34.5 mph

34.5 mph Displacement: 6,072 tons

13. Virginia-class

Crew size: 134

134 Type: Nuclear submarine

Nuclear submarine Year introduced: 2004

2004 Top speed: 40.3 mph

40.3 mph Displacement: 7,800 tons

12. Zumwalt-class

Crew size: 140

140 Type: Guided-missile destroyer

Guided-missile destroyer Year introduced: 2016

2016 Top speed: 34.5 mph

34.5 mph Displacement: 14,564 tons

11. Ohio-class

Crew size: 153

153 Type: Nuclear submarine

Nuclear submarine Year introduced: 1981

1981 Top speed: 28.8 mph

28.8 mph Displacement: 16,765 tons

10. Arleigh Burke-class

Crew size: 323

323 Type: Guided-missile destroyer

Guided-missile destroyer Year introduced: 1991

1991 Top speed: 34.5 mph

34.5 mph Displacement: 8,885 tons

9. Ticonderoga-class

Crew size: 330

330 Type: Cruiser

Cruiser Year introduced: 1986

1986 Top speed: 37.4 mph

37.4 mph Displacement: 9,800 tons

8. San Antonio-class

Crew size: 361

361 Type: Amphibious assault ship

Amphibious assault ship Year introduced: 2006

2006 Top speed: 25.3 mph

25.3 mph Displacement: 25,000 tons

7. Blue Ridge-class

Crew size: 842

842 Type: Command ship

Command ship Year introduced: 1970

1970 Top speed: 26.5 mph

26.5 mph Displacement: 18,875 tons

6. Harpers Ferry-class

Crew size: 923

923 Type: Amphibious assault ship

Amphibious assault ship Year introduced: 1995

1995 Top speed: 23.0 mph

23.0 mph Displacement: 16,601 tons

5. Whidbey Island-class

Crew size: 927

927 Type: Amphibious assault ship

Amphibious assault ship Year introduced: 1985

1985 Top speed: 23.0 mph

23.0 mph Displacement: 16,360 tons

4. America-class

Crew size: 2,745

2,745 Type: Amphibious assault ship

Amphibious assault ship Year introduced: 2014

2014 Top speed: 25.3 mph

25.3 mph Displacement: 46,000 tons

3. Wasp-class

Crew size: 3,275

3,275 Type: Amphibious assault ship

Amphibious assault ship Year introduced: 1989

1989 Top speed: 26.5 mph

26.5 mph Displacement: 41,182 tons

2. Ford-class

Crew size: 4,660

4,660 Type: Aircraft carrier

Aircraft carrier Year introduced: 2017

2017 Top speed: 34.5 mph

34.5 mph Displacement: 112,000 tons

1. Nimitz-class

Crew size: 5,680

5,680 Type: Aircraft carrier

Aircraft carrier Year introduced: 1975

1975 Top speed: 34.5 mph

34.5 mph Displacement: 97,000 tons