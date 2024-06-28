Every Vehicle That Fought the Vietnam War Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

A new docuseries has been greenlit by Apple TV+ that will focus on the Vietnam War. The series entitled, Vietnam: The War That Changed America, will focus on different aspects of the war and how it ultimately impacted American society. This was considered the first televised war. While reporting on it truly showed some of the most gruesome aspects of the conflict, it built an iconography around the war and the aircraft, guns, and vehicles used throughout it. (The helicopter war: a look at the iconic helicopters that defined the Vietnam War.)

Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the military vehicles that played a number of roles during this time. To identify the vehicles that fought the Vietnam War, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of vehicles from Military Factory, an online database of arms, vehicles, and aircraft used by militaries worldwide. We ranked these vehicles chronologically. We included supplemental information regarding the type of vehicle, year introduced, manufacturer, top speed, and armament.

One iconic vehicle that emerged from the conflict was the American M113 that acted as an armored personnel carrier. It was crucial for troop mobility and safety, despite the rough terrain of the Vietnamese jungles.

Although this war was not fought primarily with tanks, a few did make an appearance. The M48 Patton main battle tank saw some service, but it was primarily used in set-piece battles. The jungle terrain made it difficult for tanks to traverse, but again they were effective in assaulting fortified positions. (These are the most expensive military vehicles in the U.S. Army.)

There were a number of other vehicles ranging from artillery to armored vehicles that played different roles throughout the conflict on both sides.

Here is a look at the vehicles that fought the Vietnam War:

Why Are We Covering This?

Source: Georgethefourth / Shutterstock.com

The Vietnam War was one of the first modern military conflicts that employed new vehicles, helicopters, and fighter jets. As such the tactics and strategies used throughout the conflict would be studied and refined for years to come. Understanding this facet of the conflict gives context to the overall conflict and provides insight into the evolution of military doctrine.

BM-8 / BM-13 / BM-31 (Katyusha)

Type: Multiple launch rocket system

Multiple launch rocket system Year introduced: 1939

1939 Manufacturer: State Factories

State Factories Top speed: 47 mph

47 mph Armament: 300mm rockets, 132mm rockets, 82mm rockets

M3 Scout Car

Type: Armored car

Armored car Year introduced: 1940

1940 Manufacturer: White Motor Company

White Motor Company Top speed: 56 mph

56 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm machine guns

Ford GP / GPW (Government Pygmy)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Utility vehicle

Utility vehicle Year introduced: 1941

1941 Manufacturer: Ford Motor

Ford Motor Top speed: 65 mph

65 mph Armament: 12.7mm machine guns, 7.62mm machine guns

Willys MB

Source: DarthArt / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Utility vehicle

Utility vehicle Year introduced: 1941

1941 Manufacturer: Willys-Overland

Willys-Overland Top speed: 70 mph

70 mph Armament: 75mm recoilless rifle, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm machine gun

Daimler Armored Car

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Armored fighting vehicle

Armored fighting vehicle Year introduced: 1942

1942 Manufacturer: Daimler

Daimler Top speed: 50 mph

50 mph Armament: 40mm main gun, 7.92mm machine guns, 7.7mm machine guns

M8 Scott

Type: Self-propelled artillery

Self-propelled artillery Year introduced: 1942

1942 Manufacturer: General Motors

General Motors Top speed: 36 mph

36 mph Armament: 75mm main gun, 12.7mm machine gun

GAZ-67

Source: bruev / iStock via Getty Images

Type: Utility vehicle

Utility vehicle Year introduced: 1943

1943 Manufacturer: Gorkovsky Avtomobilny Zavod

Gorkovsky Avtomobilny Zavod Top speed: 56 mph

56 mph Armament: Typically none

T-34/85

Type: Up-gunned medium tank

Up-gunned medium tank Year introduced: 1943

1943 Manufacturer: State Factories

State Factories Top speed: 30 mph

30 mph Armament: 85mm main gun, 7.62mm machine guns

M24 Chaffee

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Light tank

Light tank Year introduced: 1944

1944 Manufacturer: Cadillac / Massey Harris

Cadillac / Massey Harris Top speed: 35 mph

35 mph Armament: 75mm main gun, smoke grenade mortar, 12.7mm machine guns, 7.62mm machine guns

Centurion (A41)

Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Year introduced: 1945

1945 Manufacturer: Leyland Motors / Vickers / Royal Ordnance Factory

Leyland Motors / Vickers / Royal Ordnance Factory Top speed: 21 mph

21 mph Armament: 105mm main gun, 12.7mm machine guns, 7.62mm machine guns, smoke grenades

UNIMOG

Type: Utility vehicle

Utility vehicle Year introduced: 1947

1947 Manufacturer: Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz Top speed: 50 mph

50 mph Armament: N/A

T-54

Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Year introduced: 1949

1949 Manufacturer: State Factories

State Factories Top speed: 30 mph

30 mph Armament: 100mm main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62 machine gun

BTR-40 (Bronetransporter)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Armored personnel carrier

Armored personnel carrier Year introduced: 1950

1950 Manufacturer: Gorkovsky Avtomobilny Zavod

Gorkovsky Avtomobilny Zavod Top speed: 50 mph

50 mph Armament: 14.5mm machine guns, 7.62mm machine guns

M35 / G742

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Medium-class military truck

Medium-class military truck Year introduced: 1951

1951 Manufacturer: Reo Motor

Reo Motor Top speed: 55 mph

55 mph Armament: Oerlikon 20mm cannon, 12.7mm machine guns, 7.62mm machine guns, 40mm grenade launcher, XM134 minigun

M41 Walker Bulldog

Type: Light tank

Light tank Year introduced: 1951

1951 Manufacturer: Cadillac Gage

Cadillac Gage Top speed: 45 mph

45 mph Armament: 76mm main gun, 12.7mm machine guns, 7.62mm machine guns

M108 SPG

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Self-propelled artillery

Self-propelled artillery Year introduced: 1952

1952 Manufacturer: General Motors

General Motors Top speed: 35 mph

35 mph Armament: 105mm main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm machine gun, M20A1B1 rocket launcher

M42 (Duster)

Type: Self-propelled artillery

Self-propelled artillery Year introduced: 1952

1952 Manufacturer: General Motors

General Motors Top speed: 45 mph

45 mph Armament: 40mm Bofors cannon, 7.62mm machine guns

M48 Patton

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Medium tank

Medium tank Year introduced: 1952

1952 Manufacturer: Chrysler / Ford / General Motors

Chrysler / Ford / General Motors Top speed: 30 mph

30 mph Armament: 90mm main gun, 7.62mm machine guns, smoke grenades

M53 SPH

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Self-propelled artillery

Self-propelled artillery Year introduced: 1952

1952 Manufacturer: Pacific Car and Foundry Company

Pacific Car and Foundry Company Top speed: 22 mph

22 mph Armament: 155mm main gun, 12.7mm machine gun

M55 SPH

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Self-propelled artillery

Self-propelled artillery Year introduced: 1952

1952 Manufacturer: Pacific Car and Foundry Company

Pacific Car and Foundry Company Top speed: 30 mph

30 mph Armament: 203mm main gun, 12.7mm machine gun

PT-76

Source: peer_gynt / Flickr

Type: Amphibious light tank

Amphibious light tank Year introduced: 1952

1952 Manufacturer: State Factories

State Factories Top speed: 27 mph

27 mph Armament: 76mm main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm machine gun

M56 Scorpion

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Self-propelled artillery

Self-propelled artillery Year introduced: 1953

1953 Manufacturer: General Motors

General Motors Top speed: 28 mph

28 mph Armament: 90mm main gun

M59 APC

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Armored personnel carrier

Armored personnel carrier Year introduced: 1953

1953 Manufacturer: Food Machinery and Chemical Corporation

Food Machinery and Chemical Corporation Top speed: 32 mph

32 mph Armament: 12.7mm machine gun

M50 Ontos

Source: usmcarchives / Flickr

Type: Tank destroyer

Tank destroyer Year introduced: 1955

1955 Manufacturer: Allis Chalmers

Allis Chalmers Top speed: 30 mph

30 mph Armament: 106mm recoilless rifle, 12.7mm machine guns, 7.62mm machine guns

LVTP-5

Source: national_museum_of_the_us_navy / Flickr

Type: Amphibious armored personnel carrier

Amphibious armored personnel carrier Year introduced: 1956

1956 Manufacturer: FMC

FMC Top speed: 30 mph

30 mph Armament: 105mm howitzer, 40mm anti-aircraft guns, 7.62mm machine guns

M274 Truck

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Utility vehicle

Utility vehicle Year introduced: 1956

1956 Manufacturer: Willys / Bowen-McLaughlin-York

Willys / Bowen-McLaughlin-York Top speed: 25 mph

25 mph Armament: 106mm recoilless rifle, 12.7mm machine guns, 7.62mm machine guns, TOW anti-tank guided missiles

T-55

Source: Stocktrek Images/Andrew Chittock / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Year introduced: 1958

1958 Manufacturer: State Factories

State Factories Top speed: 31 mph

31 mph Armament: 100mm main gun, 7.62mm machine guns

Type 59

Source: Shadman Samee / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Year introduced: 1959

1959 Manufacturer: NORINCO

NORINCO Top speed: 28 mph

28 mph Armament: 100mm main gun, 12.7mm machine guns, 7.62mm machine guns

BTR-60

Type: Armored personnel carrier

Armored personnel carrier Year introduced: 1960

1960 Manufacturer: Gorkiy Automobile Plant

Gorkiy Automobile Plant Top speed: 50 mph

50 mph Armament: 14.5mm machine guns, 7.62mm machine guns

M113 SPA

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Tracked armored personnel carrier

Tracked armored personnel carrier Year introduced: 1960

1960 Manufacturer: FMC Corporation / United Defense

FMC Corporation / United Defense Top speed: 38 mph

38 mph Armament: 12.7mm machine guns, 20mm cannons, smoke grenades, TOW anti-tank guided missiles

M60 (Patton)

Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Year introduced: 1960

1960 Manufacturer: General Dynamics

General Dynamics Top speed: 30 mph

30 mph Armament: 105mm main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm machine gun, smoke grenades

M88 Hercules

Type: Armored recovery vehicle

Armored recovery vehicle Year introduced: 1961

1961 Manufacturer: United Defense

United Defense Top speed: 25 mph

25 mph Armament: 12.7mm machine gun, smoke grenades

M1068 SICPS (Standard Integrated Command Post System)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Tracked command post vehicle

Tracked command post vehicle Year introduced: 1962

1962 Manufacturer: FMC

FMC Top speed: 40 mph

40 mph Armament: N/A

M107 SPA

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Self-propelled artillery

Self-propelled artillery Year introduced: 1962

1962 Manufacturer: Pacific Car and Foundry

Pacific Car and Foundry Top speed: 50 mph

50 mph Armament: 175mm main gun

M110

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Self-propelled artillery

Self-propelled artillery Year introduced: 1962

1962 Manufacturer: Pacific Car & Foundry / FMC Corporation

Pacific Car & Foundry / FMC Corporation Top speed: 35 mph

35 mph Armament: 203mm main gun

M114 CRV

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Command and reconnaissance vehicle

Command and reconnaissance vehicle Year introduced: 1962

1962 Manufacturer: General Motors

General Motors Top speed: 36 mph

36 mph Armament: 20mm cannon, 12.7mm machine guns, 7.62mm machine guns, M72A1 LAW launchers

M578 LARV

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Light armored recovery vehicle

Light armored recovery vehicle Year introduced: 1962

1962 Manufacturer: FMC Corporation

FMC Corporation Top speed: 37 mph

37 mph Armament: 12.7mm machine gun

Cadillac Gage Commando (M706 / G-392)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Armored personnel carrier

Armored personnel carrier Year introduced: 1963

1963 Manufacturer: Textron

Textron Top speed: 62 mph

62 mph Armament: 105mm main gun, 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm machine guns, smoke grenades

M109 (Paladin)

Source: scguard / Flickr

Type: Self-propelled artillery

Self-propelled artillery Year introduced: 1963

1963 Manufacturer: General Motors

General Motors Top speed: 40 mph

40 mph Armament: 155mm main gun, 12.7mm machine gun

Type 62

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Light tank

Light tank Year introduced: 1963

1963 Manufacturer: NORINCO

NORINCO Top speed: 37 mph

37 mph Armament: 85mm main gun, 12.7mm machine guns, 7.62mm machine guns, smoke grenades

Type 63

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Armored personnel carrier

Armored personnel carrier Year introduced: 1964

1964 Manufacturer: NORINCO

NORINCO Top speed: 40 mph

40 mph Armament: 12.7mm machine gun

M106 MC

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Tracked 107mm mortar carrier vehicle

Tracked 107mm mortar carrier vehicle Year introduced: 1965

1965 Manufacturer: FMC

FMC Top speed: 42 mph

42 mph Armament: 107mm field mortar, 12.7mm machine guns

ZSU-23-4 (Shilka)

Type: Self-propelled artillery

Self-propelled artillery Year introduced: 1965

1965 Manufacturer: State Factories

State Factories Top speed: 31 mph

31 mph Armament: 23mm cannon, SA-16 or SA-18 surface-to-air missiles

Kaiser-Jeep M715 (Five Quarter)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Utility vehicle

Utility vehicle Year introduced: 1967

1967 Manufacturer: Kaiser-Jeep

Kaiser-Jeep Top speed: 55 mph

55 mph Armament: Typically none

M551 Sheridan

Type: Armored reconnaissance assault vehicle

Armored reconnaissance assault vehicle Year introduced: 1968

1968 Manufacturer: General Motors

General Motors Top speed: 43 mph

43 mph Armament: 155mm main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm machine gun, smoke grenades

M163 Vulcan Air Defense System (VADS)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Self-propelled artillery

Self-propelled artillery Year introduced: 1969

1969 Manufacturer: General Electric

General Electric Top speed: 40 mph

40 mph Armament: 20mm gatling gun

M561 (Gamma Goat)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Utility vehicle

Utility vehicle Year introduced: 1969

1969 Manufacturer: Ling-Temco-Vought

Ling-Temco-Vought Top speed: 56 mph

56 mph Armament: N/A