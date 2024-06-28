Military

Every Vehicle That Fought the Vietnam War

A new docuseries has been greenlit by Apple TV+ that will focus on the Vietnam War. The series entitled, Vietnam: The War That Changed America, will focus on different aspects of the war and how it ultimately impacted American society. This was considered the first televised war. While reporting on it truly showed some of the most gruesome aspects of the conflict, it built an iconography around the war and the aircraft, guns, and vehicles used throughout it. (The helicopter war: a look at the iconic helicopters that defined the Vietnam War.)

Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the military vehicles that played a number of roles during this time. To identify the vehicles that fought the Vietnam War, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of vehicles from Military Factory, an online database of arms, vehicles, and aircraft used by militaries worldwide. We ranked these vehicles chronologically. We included supplemental information regarding the type of vehicle, year introduced, manufacturer, top speed, and armament.

One iconic vehicle that emerged from the conflict was the American M113 that acted as an armored personnel carrier. It was crucial for troop mobility and safety, despite the rough terrain of the Vietnamese jungles.

Although this war was not fought primarily with tanks, a few did make an appearance. The M48 Patton main battle tank saw some service, but it was primarily used in set-piece battles. The jungle terrain made it difficult for tanks to traverse, but again they were effective in assaulting fortified positions. (These are the most expensive military vehicles in the U.S. Army.)

There were a number of other vehicles ranging from artillery to armored vehicles that played different roles throughout the conflict on both sides.

Here is a look at the vehicles that fought the Vietnam War:

Why Are We Covering This?

Tired Vietnam War era soldier puts oh his helmet, with American flag in background
Source: Georgethefourth / Shutterstock.com

The Vietnam War was one of the first modern military conflicts that employed new vehicles, helicopters, and fighter jets. As such the tactics and strategies used throughout the conflict would be studied and refined for years to come. Understanding this facet of the conflict gives context to the overall conflict and provides insight into the evolution of military doctrine.

BM-8 / BM-13 / BM-31 (Katyusha)

Stalinorgel. Stalin's Organ. u00c3u0090... by Andrey Korchagin
Stalinorgel. Stalin's Organ. u00c3u0090... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Andrey Korchagin
  • Type: Multiple launch rocket system
  • Year introduced: 1939
  • Manufacturer: State Factories
  • Top speed: 47 mph
  • Armament: 300mm rockets, 132mm rockets, 82mm rockets

M3 Scout Car

M3 Scout Car Battlefield Vegas by Tomu00e1s Del Coro
M3 Scout Car Battlefield Vegas (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Tomu00e1s Del Coro
  • Type: Armored car
  • Year introduced: 1940
  • Manufacturer: White Motor Company
  • Top speed: 56 mph
  • Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm machine guns

Ford GP / GPW (Government Pygmy)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Type: Utility vehicle
  • Year introduced: 1941
  • Manufacturer: Ford Motor
  • Top speed: 65 mph
  • Armament: 12.7mm machine guns, 7.62mm machine guns

Willys MB

Source: DarthArt / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Type: Utility vehicle
  • Year introduced: 1941
  • Manufacturer: Willys-Overland
  • Top speed: 70 mph
  • Armament: 75mm recoilless rifle, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm machine gun

Daimler Armored Car

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Type: Armored fighting vehicle
  • Year introduced: 1942
  • Manufacturer: Daimler
  • Top speed: 50 mph
  • Armament: 40mm main gun, 7.92mm machine guns, 7.7mm machine guns

M8 Scott

M8 HMC u2018USA 4052227u2019 u201cLa... by Alan Wilson
M8 HMC u2018USA 4052227u2019 u201cLa... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alan Wilson
  • Type: Self-propelled artillery
  • Year introduced: 1942
  • Manufacturer: General Motors
  • Top speed: 36 mph
  • Armament: 75mm main gun, 12.7mm machine gun

GAZ-67

Source: bruev / iStock via Getty Images
  • Type: Utility vehicle
  • Year introduced: 1943
  • Manufacturer: Gorkovsky Avtomobilny Zavod
  • Top speed: 56 mph
  • Armament: Typically none

T-34/85

T-34 by Hugh Llewelyn
T-34 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Hugh Llewelyn
  • Type: Up-gunned medium tank
  • Year introduced: 1943
  • Manufacturer: State Factories
  • Top speed: 30 mph
  • Armament: 85mm main gun, 7.62mm machine guns

M24 Chaffee

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Light tank
  • Year introduced: 1944
  • Manufacturer: Cadillac / Massey Harris
  • Top speed: 35 mph
  • Armament: 75mm main gun, smoke grenade mortar, 12.7mm machine guns, 7.62mm machine guns

Centurion (A41)

A41 Centurion Mk13 u201843 BA 71u2019 by Alan Wilson
A41 Centurion Mk13 u201843 BA 71u2019 (CC BY-SA 2.0 DEED) by Alan Wilson
  • Type: Main battle tank
  • Year introduced: 1945
  • Manufacturer: Leyland Motors / Vickers / Royal Ordnance Factory
  • Top speed: 21 mph
  • Armament: 105mm main gun, 12.7mm machine guns, 7.62mm machine guns, smoke grenades

UNIMOG

The Unimog by Chris Feser
The Unimog (CC BY 2.0) by Chris Feser
  • Type: Utility vehicle
  • Year introduced: 1947
  • Manufacturer: Mercedes-Benz
  • Top speed: 50 mph
  • Armament: N/A

T-54

T-54 Tank. by Mohit S
T-54 Tank. (CC BY 2.0 DEED) by Mohit S
  • Type: Main battle tank
  • Year introduced: 1949
  • Manufacturer: State Factories
  • Top speed: 30 mph
  • Armament: 100mm main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62 machine gun

BTR-40 (Bronetransporter)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Type: Armored personnel carrier
  • Year introduced: 1950
  • Manufacturer: Gorkovsky Avtomobilny Zavod
  • Top speed: 50 mph
  • Armament: 14.5mm machine guns, 7.62mm machine guns

M35 / G742

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Type: Medium-class military truck
  • Year introduced: 1951
  • Manufacturer: Reo Motor
  • Top speed: 55 mph
  • Armament: Oerlikon 20mm cannon, 12.7mm machine guns, 7.62mm machine guns, 40mm grenade launcher, XM134 minigun

M41 Walker Bulldog

M41 Walker Bulldog (M41A2 or A3) by rvandermaar
M41 Walker Bulldog (M41A2 or A3) (BY 2.0) by rvandermaar
  • Type: Light tank
  • Year introduced: 1951
  • Manufacturer: Cadillac Gage
  • Top speed: 45 mph
  • Armament: 76mm main gun, 12.7mm machine guns, 7.62mm machine guns

M108 SPG

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Type: Self-propelled artillery
  • Year introduced: 1952
  • Manufacturer: General Motors
  • Top speed: 35 mph
  • Armament: 105mm main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm machine gun, M20A1B1 rocket launcher

M42 (Duster)

M42 Duster by Hugh Llewelyn
M42 Duster (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Hugh Llewelyn
  • Type: Self-propelled artillery
  • Year introduced: 1952
  • Manufacturer: General Motors
  • Top speed: 45 mph
  • Armament: 40mm Bofors cannon, 7.62mm machine guns

M48 Patton

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Medium tank
  • Year introduced: 1952
  • Manufacturer: Chrysler / Ford / General Motors
  • Top speed: 30 mph
  • Armament: 90mm main gun, 7.62mm machine guns, smoke grenades

M53 SPH

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Type: Self-propelled artillery
  • Year introduced: 1952
  • Manufacturer: Pacific Car and Foundry Company
  • Top speed: 22 mph
  • Armament: 155mm main gun, 12.7mm machine gun

M55 SPH

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Type: Self-propelled artillery
  • Year introduced: 1952
  • Manufacturer: Pacific Car and Foundry Company
  • Top speed: 30 mph
  • Armament: 203mm main gun, 12.7mm machine gun

PT-76

Source: peer_gynt / Flickr
  • Type: Amphibious light tank
  • Year introduced: 1952
  • Manufacturer: State Factories
  • Top speed: 27 mph
  • Armament: 76mm main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm machine gun

M56 Scorpion

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Type: Self-propelled artillery
  • Year introduced: 1953
  • Manufacturer: General Motors
  • Top speed: 28 mph
  • Armament: 90mm main gun

M59 APC

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Type: Armored personnel carrier
  • Year introduced: 1953
  • Manufacturer: Food Machinery and Chemical Corporation
  • Top speed: 32 mph
  • Armament: 12.7mm machine gun

M50 Ontos

M50+Ontos | M50 Ontos Tank and 2 Marines
Source: usmcarchives / Flickr
  • Type: Tank destroyer
  • Year introduced: 1955
  • Manufacturer: Allis Chalmers
  • Top speed: 30 mph
  • Armament: 106mm recoilless rifle, 12.7mm machine guns, 7.62mm machine guns

LVTP-5

Source: national_museum_of_the_us_navy / Flickr
  • Type: Amphibious armored personnel carrier
  • Year introduced: 1956
  • Manufacturer: FMC
  • Top speed: 30 mph
  • Armament: 105mm howitzer, 40mm anti-aircraft guns, 7.62mm machine guns

M274 Truck

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Type: Utility vehicle
  • Year introduced: 1956
  • Manufacturer: Willys / Bowen-McLaughlin-York
  • Top speed: 25 mph
  • Armament: 106mm recoilless rifle, 12.7mm machine guns, 7.62mm machine guns, TOW anti-tank guided missiles

T-55

Source: Stocktrek Images/Andrew Chittock / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images
  • Type: Main battle tank
  • Year introduced: 1958
  • Manufacturer: State Factories
  • Top speed: 31 mph
  • Armament: 100mm main gun, 7.62mm machine guns

Type 59

Source: Shadman Samee / Wikimedia Commons

  • Type: Main battle tank
  • Year introduced: 1959
  • Manufacturer: NORINCO
  • Top speed: 28 mph
  • Armament: 100mm main gun, 12.7mm machine guns, 7.62mm machine guns

BTR-60

BTR-60 APC. by Mohit S
BTR-60 APC. (CC BY 2.0) by Mohit S
  • Type: Armored personnel carrier
  • Year introduced: 1960
  • Manufacturer: Gorkiy Automobile Plant
  • Top speed: 50 mph
  • Armament: 14.5mm machine guns, 7.62mm machine guns

M113 SPA

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Tracked armored personnel carrier
  • Year introduced: 1960
  • Manufacturer: FMC Corporation / United Defense
  • Top speed: 38 mph
  • Armament: 12.7mm machine guns, 20mm cannons, smoke grenades, TOW anti-tank guided missiles

M60 (Patton)

File:M60 Patton Tank Fort Lewis Military Museum.jpg by Articseahorse
File:M60 Patton Tank Fort Lewis Military Museum.jpg (BY-SA 4.0) by Articseahorse
  • Type: Main battle tank
  • Year introduced: 1960
  • Manufacturer: General Dynamics
  • Top speed: 30 mph
  • Armament: 105mm main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm machine gun, smoke grenades

M88 Hercules

160519-A-XQ291-577 by Oregon National Guard
160519-A-XQ291-577 (CC BY 2.0) by Oregon National Guard
  • Type: Armored recovery vehicle
  • Year introduced: 1961
  • Manufacturer: United Defense
  • Top speed: 25 mph
  • Armament: 12.7mm machine gun, smoke grenades

M1068 SICPS (Standard Integrated Command Post System)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Type: Tracked command post vehicle
  • Year introduced: 1962
  • Manufacturer: FMC
  • Top speed: 40 mph
  • Armament: N/A

M107 SPA

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Type: Self-propelled artillery
  • Year introduced: 1962
  • Manufacturer: Pacific Car and Foundry
  • Top speed: 50 mph
  • Armament: 175mm main gun

M110

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Type: Self-propelled artillery
  • Year introduced: 1962
  • Manufacturer: Pacific Car & Foundry / FMC Corporation
  • Top speed: 35 mph
  • Armament: 203mm main gun

M114 CRV

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Command and reconnaissance vehicle
  • Year introduced: 1962
  • Manufacturer: General Motors
  • Top speed: 36 mph
  • Armament: 20mm cannon, 12.7mm machine guns, 7.62mm machine guns, M72A1 LAW launchers

M578 LARV

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Type: Light armored recovery vehicle
  • Year introduced: 1962
  • Manufacturer: FMC Corporation
  • Top speed: 37 mph
  • Armament: 12.7mm machine gun

Cadillac Gage Commando (M706 / G-392)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Type: Armored personnel carrier
  • Year introduced: 1963
  • Manufacturer: Textron
  • Top speed: 62 mph
  • Armament: 105mm main gun, 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm machine guns, smoke grenades

M109 (Paladin)

Source: scguard / Flickr
  • Type: Self-propelled artillery
  • Year introduced: 1963
  • Manufacturer: General Motors
  • Top speed: 40 mph
  • Armament: 155mm main gun, 12.7mm machine gun

Type 62

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Light tank
  • Year introduced: 1963
  • Manufacturer: NORINCO
  • Top speed: 37 mph
  • Armament: 85mm main gun, 12.7mm machine guns, 7.62mm machine guns, smoke grenades

Type 63

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Type: Armored personnel carrier
  • Year introduced: 1964
  • Manufacturer: NORINCO
  • Top speed: 40 mph
  • Armament: 12.7mm machine gun

M106 MC

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Type: Tracked 107mm mortar carrier vehicle
  • Year introduced: 1965
  • Manufacturer: FMC
  • Top speed: 42 mph
  • Armament: 107mm field mortar, 12.7mm machine guns

ZSU-23-4 (Shilka)

ZSU-23-4 'Shilka' by Hugh Llewelyn
ZSU-23-4 'Shilka' (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Hugh Llewelyn
  • Type: Self-propelled artillery
  • Year introduced: 1965
  • Manufacturer: State Factories
  • Top speed: 31 mph
  • Armament: 23mm cannon, SA-16 or SA-18 surface-to-air missiles

Kaiser-Jeep M715 (Five Quarter)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Type: Utility vehicle
  • Year introduced: 1967
  • Manufacturer: Kaiser-Jeep
  • Top speed: 55 mph
  • Armament: Typically none

M551 Sheridan

M551 Sheridan Light Tank by Gary Todd
M551 Sheridan Light Tank (Public Domain) by Gary Todd
  • Type: Armored reconnaissance assault vehicle
  • Year introduced: 1968
  • Manufacturer: General Motors
  • Top speed: 43 mph
  • Armament: 155mm main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm machine gun, smoke grenades

M163 Vulcan Air Defense System (VADS)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Type: Self-propelled artillery
  • Year introduced: 1969
  • Manufacturer: General Electric
  • Top speed: 40 mph
  • Armament: 20mm gatling gun

M561 (Gamma Goat)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Type: Utility vehicle
  • Year introduced: 1969
  • Manufacturer: Ling-Temco-Vought
  • Top speed: 56 mph
  • Armament: N/A
