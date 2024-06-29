Every American Gunship That Fought the Vietnam War

Vietnam: The War That Changed America, a new docuseries by Apple TV+, is expected to come out in the coming year. This series is looking to explore many different aspects of the conflict ranging from the societal impact on America to the iconography that sprung from it. Black Hawk helicopters first saw widespread use throughout the war, and these were just one of many vehicles, guns, or aircraft that gained iconic status. (These are the gunship helicopters of the modern era.)
Here, 24/7 Wall St. is focusing on the gunships that were used in the duration whether fixed-wing or rotary. To identify the American gunship aircraft of the Vietnam War, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of aircraft from Military Factory, an online database of arms, vehicles, and aircraft used in militaries worldwide. We ordered these gunships chronologically and included supplemental information from Military Factory regarding type, manufacturer, top speed, and armament.
These aircraft provided close air support for troops on the ground whether it was a fixed-wing gunship strafing the battlefield or a helicopter providing cover fire to evacuate soldiers. Both of these types of gunships were instrumental in the execution of U.S. military strategy. Also, they would set a precedent in military doctrine for decades to come.
The AC-47 Spooky was one of the early gunships that involved mounting miniguns to the side of a C-47 Skytrain. These miniguns were effective in laying down heavy fire in a concentrated area. Later iterations of these fixed-wing gunships would actually incorporate a high-caliber howitzer that could take out more than just infantry. (These are the world’s most iconic strike fighter aircraft since World War II.)
The Vietnam War was also known as the first helicopter war, that saw widespread use of these rotary based aircraft. The UH-1 Iroquois made a name for itself throughout the conflict as well as the Huey Cobra.
Here is a look at the gunships that fought the Vietnam War:
Why Are We Covering This?
The Vietnam War was one of the first modern military conflicts that employed helicopters and fighter jets. As such the tactics and strategies used throughout the conflict would be studied and refined for years to come. Understanding this facet of the conflict gives context to the overall conflict and provides insight into the evolution of military doctrine.
C-47 (Skytrain / Dakota)
- Type: Medium transport aircraft
- Manufacturer: Douglas
- Year introduced: 1942
- Top speed: 230 mph
- Armament: 12.7mm machine guns, 7.62mm machine guns
C-119 Flying Boxcar
- Type: Military transport / gunship aircraft
- Manufacturer: Fairchild
- Year introduced: 1949
- Top speed: 281 mph
- Armament: 7.62mm miniguns, 20mm Vulcan automatic cannons
H-19 Chickasaw
- Type: Multirole helicopter
- Manufacturer: Sikorsky
- Year introduced: 1950
- Top speed: 101 mph
- Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm machine guns, rocket pods
Mil Mi-4 (Hound)
- Type: Multirole utility helicopter
- Manufacturer: Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant
- Year introduced: 1953
- Top speed: 115 mph
- Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, rocket pods
Piasecki H-21 Workhorse
- Type: Tandem-rotor helicopter
- Manufacturer: Piasecki Helicopter
- Year introduced: 1953
- Top speed: 127 mph
- Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm machine guns, rocket pods
H-34 / CH-34 Choctaw
- Type: Close-air support helicopter
- Manufacturer: Sikorsky
- Year introduced: 1954
- Top speed: 173 mph
- Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, rocket pods
C-130 Hercules
- Type: Multirole transport aircraft
- Manufacturer: Lockheed Martin
- Year introduced: 1956
- Top speed: 373 mph
- Armament: 7.62mm miniguns, 20mm Vulcan automatic cannons, 40mm cannons, 105mm field gun
UH-1 Iroquois
- Type: Multirole helicopter
- Manufacturer: Bell Helicopter
- Year introduced: 1959
- Top speed: 137 mph
- Armament: 12.7mm machine guns, 7.62 machine guns, rocket pods, drop bombs, various calibers of cannons
SH-3 Sea King
- Type: Maritime patrol helicopter
- Manufacturer: Sikorsky
- Year introduced: 1961
- Top speed: 166 mph
- Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, Mk 44 or 46 torpedoes, anti-ship missiles, depth charges
UH-1B/C Huey Cobra / Frog
- Type: Gunship helicopter
- Manufacturer: Bell Helicopter
- Year introduced: 1962
- Top speed: 95 mph
- Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, miniguns, rocket pods, 40mm grenade launcher
AC-47 Spooky
- Type: Fixed-wing gunship aircraft
- Manufacturer: Douglas
- Year introduced: 1965
- Top speed: 233 mph
- Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, gatling guns
Mil Mi-8 (Hip)
- Type: Multirole medium-lift helicopter
- Manufacturer: Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant
- Year introduced: 1967
- Top speed: 162 mph
- Armament: Rocket pods, Swatter anti-tank missiles, Sagger anti-tank missiles, gun pods, 12.7mm machine guns
AC-119 (Shadow / Stinger)
- Type: Close-air support gunship
- Manufacturer: Fairchild
- Year introduced: 1968
- Top speed: 208 mph
- Armament: 7.62mm miniguns, 20mm Vulcan automatic cannons
AC-130H Spectre / AC-130 Spooky
- Type: Close-air support / force protection gunship
- Manufacturer: Lockheed Martin / Boeing
- Year introduced: 1972
- Top speed: 300 mph
- Armament: 20mm gatling style cannons, 40mm automatic cannons, 105mm field gun
ALERT: Take This Retirement Quiz Now (Sponsored)
Take the quiz below to get matched with a financial advisor today.
Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests.
Here’s how it works:
1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz
2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.
3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future
Take the retirement quiz right here.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.