Every American Gunship That Fought the Vietnam War Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Vietnam: The War That Changed America, a new docuseries by Apple TV+, is expected to come out in the coming year. This series is looking to explore many different aspects of the conflict ranging from the societal impact on America to the iconography that sprung from it. Black Hawk helicopters first saw widespread use throughout the war, and these were just one of many vehicles, guns, or aircraft that gained iconic status. (These are the gunship helicopters of the modern era.)

Here, 24/7 Wall St. is focusing on the gunships that were used in the duration whether fixed-wing or rotary. To identify the American gunship aircraft of the Vietnam War, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of aircraft from Military Factory, an online database of arms, vehicles, and aircraft used in militaries worldwide. We ordered these gunships chronologically and included supplemental information from Military Factory regarding type, manufacturer, top speed, and armament.

These aircraft provided close air support for troops on the ground whether it was a fixed-wing gunship strafing the battlefield or a helicopter providing cover fire to evacuate soldiers. Both of these types of gunships were instrumental in the execution of U.S. military strategy. Also, they would set a precedent in military doctrine for decades to come.

The AC-47 Spooky was one of the early gunships that involved mounting miniguns to the side of a C-47 Skytrain. These miniguns were effective in laying down heavy fire in a concentrated area. Later iterations of these fixed-wing gunships would actually incorporate a high-caliber howitzer that could take out more than just infantry. (These are the world’s most iconic strike fighter aircraft since World War II.)

The Vietnam War was also known as the first helicopter war, that saw widespread use of these rotary based aircraft. The UH-1 Iroquois made a name for itself throughout the conflict as well as the Huey Cobra.

Here is a look at the gunships that fought the Vietnam War:

Why Are We Covering This?

Source: Georgethefourth / Shutterstock.com

The Vietnam War was one of the first modern military conflicts that employed helicopters and fighter jets. As such the tactics and strategies used throughout the conflict would be studied and refined for years to come. Understanding this facet of the conflict gives context to the overall conflict and provides insight into the evolution of military doctrine.

C-47 (Skytrain / Dakota)

Source: gsmudger / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Medium transport aircraft

Medium transport aircraft Manufacturer: Douglas

Douglas Year introduced: 1942

1942 Top speed: 230 mph

230 mph Armament: 12.7mm machine guns, 7.62mm machine guns

C-119 Flying Boxcar

Source: sdasmarchives / Flickr

Type: Military transport / gunship aircraft

Military transport / gunship aircraft Manufacturer: Fairchild

Fairchild Year introduced: 1949

1949 Top speed: 281 mph

281 mph Armament: 7.62mm miniguns, 20mm Vulcan automatic cannons

H-19 Chickasaw

Source: Marine 69-71 / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Multirole helicopter

Multirole helicopter Manufacturer: Sikorsky

Sikorsky Year introduced: 1950

1950 Top speed: 101 mph

101 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm machine guns, rocket pods

Mil Mi-4 (Hound)

Type: Multirole utility helicopter

Multirole utility helicopter Manufacturer: Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant

Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant Year introduced: 1953

1953 Top speed: 115 mph

115 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, rocket pods

Piasecki H-21 Workhorse

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Tandem-rotor helicopter

Tandem-rotor helicopter Manufacturer: Piasecki Helicopter

Piasecki Helicopter Year introduced: 1953

1953 Top speed: 127 mph

127 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm machine guns, rocket pods

H-34 / CH-34 Choctaw

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Close-air support helicopter

Close-air support helicopter Manufacturer: Sikorsky

Sikorsky Year introduced: 1954

1954 Top speed: 173 mph

173 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, rocket pods

C-130 Hercules

Type: Multirole transport aircraft

Multirole transport aircraft Manufacturer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Year introduced: 1956

1956 Top speed: 373 mph

373 mph Armament: 7.62mm miniguns, 20mm Vulcan automatic cannons, 40mm cannons, 105mm field gun

UH-1 Iroquois

Source: cak757 / Flickr

Type: Multirole helicopter

Multirole helicopter Manufacturer: Bell Helicopter

Bell Helicopter Year introduced: 1959

1959 Top speed: 137 mph

137 mph Armament: 12.7mm machine guns, 7.62 machine guns, rocket pods, drop bombs, various calibers of cannons

SH-3 Sea King

Source: sdasmarchives / Flickr

Type: Maritime patrol helicopter

Maritime patrol helicopter Manufacturer: Sikorsky

Sikorsky Year introduced: 1961

1961 Top speed: 166 mph

166 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, Mk 44 or 46 torpedoes, anti-ship missiles, depth charges

UH-1B/C Huey Cobra / Frog

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Gunship helicopter

Gunship helicopter Manufacturer: Bell Helicopter

Bell Helicopter Year introduced: 1962

1962 Top speed: 95 mph

95 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, miniguns, rocket pods, 40mm grenade launcher

AC-47 Spooky

Type: Fixed-wing gunship aircraft

Fixed-wing gunship aircraft Manufacturer: Douglas

Douglas Year introduced: 1965

1965 Top speed: 233 mph

233 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, gatling guns

Mil Mi-8 (Hip)

Type: Multirole medium-lift helicopter

Multirole medium-lift helicopter Manufacturer: Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant

Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant Year introduced: 1967

1967 Top speed: 162 mph

162 mph Armament: Rocket pods, Swatter anti-tank missiles, Sagger anti-tank missiles, gun pods, 12.7mm machine guns

AC-119 (Shadow / Stinger)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia

Type: Close-air support gunship

Close-air support gunship Manufacturer: Fairchild

Fairchild Year introduced: 1968

1968 Top speed: 208 mph

208 mph Armament: 7.62mm miniguns, 20mm Vulcan automatic cannons

AC-130H Spectre / AC-130 Spooky

Source: Public Domain via usairforce / Flickr

Type: Close-air support / force protection gunship

Close-air support / force protection gunship Manufacturer: Lockheed Martin / Boeing

Lockheed Martin / Boeing Year introduced: 1972

1972 Top speed: 300 mph

300 mph Armament: 20mm gatling style cannons, 40mm automatic cannons, 105mm field gun