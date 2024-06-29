This Fighter Jet Has the Highest Maximum Takeoff Weight, and It's Not Even Close my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

The U.S. Air Force just released footage of its most recent drone demonstrator, the XQ-67A. Like most drones, the XQ-67A was designed to be light and highly maneuverable. This is one of many things that separates drones from manned aircraft. Most modern fighter jets greatly outweigh any given drone for a few reasons. However, chief among these are thrust capability and payload. (These are the stealth planes used by global superpowers.)

Modern fighter jets are designed to carry a number of different ordnance but primarily missiles. This along with their massive engines play into their overall weight. Maximum Takeoff Weight (MTOW) is a key factor that differentiates these jets into what operational roles they can generally perform. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is focusing on modern fighter jets and which ones have the highest MTOW.

To determine the fighter jets that have the highest MTOW, 24/7 Wall St. referenced Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, arms, and more. Aircraft were ranked by their maximum rate of climb. Supplemental data regarding manufacturer, speed, and more also came from Military Factory.

The MTOW for any given aircraft is generally established by the manufacturer based on extensive testing to ensure the structural integrity of each aircraft. MTOW is also a determining factor for a few other facets in fighter jets in particular. It effects the takeoff, rate of climb and range capabilities for these jets, but ultimately operational efficiency.

It goes without saying that jets with higher MTOWs are generally capable of carrying a greater payload or they are capable of greater thrust and higher speeds. (Exploring the fastest and most powerful fighter jets in existence.)

Here is a look at the fighter jets that have the heaviest MTOW:

Why Are We Covering This?

Source: Matt Cardy / Getty Images

Understanding the operational capabilities of fighter jets provides insight into global military defense strategies. Also knowing these aircraft helps in threat assessment and the development of effective countermeasures.

42. MiG-21 (Fishbed)

Source: VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Maximum takeoff weight: 17,549 lbs

17,549 lbs Type: Single-seat supersonic fighter aircraft

Single-seat supersonic fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1959

1959 Manufacturer: Mikoyan-Gurevich

Mikoyan-Gurevich Top speed: 1,386 mph

41. F-CK-1 (Ching-Kuo)

Maximum takeoff weight: 26,896 lbs

26,896 lbs Type: Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft

Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1994

1994 Manufacturer: Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation

Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation Top speed: 1,379 mph

40. PAC JF-17 Thunder

Source: Public Domain via my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Maximum takeoff weight: 27,304 lbs

27,304 lbs Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft

Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2007

2007 Manufacturer: Pakistan Aeronautical Complex

Pakistan Aeronautical Complex Top speed: 1,218 mph

39. Mirage III

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Maximum takeoff weight: 27,999 lbs

27,999 lbs Type: Interceptor aircraft / Strike fighter

Interceptor aircraft / Strike fighter Year introduced: 1961

1961 Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation

Dassault Aviation Top speed: 1,312 mph

38. HAL Tejas LCA

Maximum takeoff weight: 29,762 lbs

29,762 lbs Type: Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft

Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2015

2015 Manufacturer: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Top speed: 1,227 mph

37. JAS 39 Gripen (Griffin)

Source: slezo / Flickr

Maximum takeoff weight: 30,865 lbs

30,865 lbs Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft

Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1997

1997 Manufacturer: Saab AB

Saab AB Top speed: 1,370 mph

36. AV-8B Harrier II

Source: Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Maximum takeoff weight: 31,085 lbs

31,085 lbs Type: Short take-off and vertical landing (STOVL) strike aircraft

Short take-off and vertical landing (STOVL) strike aircraft Year introduced: 1985

1985 Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing / BAe Systems

McDonnell Douglas / Boeing / BAe Systems Top speed: 665 mph

35. Mirage F1

Maximum takeoff weight: 35,715 lbs

35,715 lbs Type: Interceptor aircraft

Interceptor aircraft Year introduced: 1973

1973 Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation

Dassault Aviation Top speed: 1,453 mph

34. IAI Kfir (Lion Cub)

Maximum takeoff weight: 36,376 lbs

36,376 lbs Type: Multi-role combat aircraft

Multi-role combat aircraft Year introduced: 1976

1976 Manufacturer: Israel Aircraft Industries

Israel Aircraft Industries Top speed: 1,516 mph

33. Mirage 2000 (M2000)

Maximum takeoff weight: 37,479 lbs

37,479 lbs Type: Strike fighter aircraft

Strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1979

1979 Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation

Dassault Aviation Top speed: 1,453 mph

32. Shenyang J-8 / J-8 II (Finback)

Source: allenthepostman / Flickr

Maximum takeoff weight: 39,242 lbs

39,242 lbs Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft

Fighter-bomber aircraft Year introduced: 1980

1980 Manufacturer: Aviation Industry Corporation of China

Aviation Industry Corporation of China Top speed: 1,453 mph

31. MiG-23 (Flogger)

Maximum takeoff weight: 39,793 lbs

39,793 lbs Type: Swing-wing fighter-interceptor aircraft

Swing-wing fighter-interceptor aircraft Year introduced: 1970

1970 Manufacturer: Mikoyan-Gurevich

Mikoyan-Gurevich Top speed: 1,553 mph

30. Chengdu J-10 (Vicious Dragon)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Maximum takeoff weight: 40,786 lbs

40,786 lbs Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft

Fighter-bomber aircraft Year introduced: 2005

2005 Manufacturer: Chengdu Aircraft Industry Corporation (CAIC) / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)

Chengdu Aircraft Industry Corporation (CAIC) / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) Top speed: 1,452 mph

29. KAI KF-16 Fighting Falcon

Source: Public Domain / Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

Maximum takeoff weight: 41,888 lbs

41,888 lbs Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft

Multi-role fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1991

1991 Manufacturer: Korean Aerospace Industries

Korean Aerospace Industries Top speed: 870 mph

28. F-16 Fighting Falcon

Source: Aqeela_Image / Shutterstock.com

Maximum takeoff weight: 42,329 lbs

42,329 lbs Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft

Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1978

1978 Manufacturer: General Dynamics / Lockheed Martin

General Dynamics / Lockheed Martin Top speed: 1,317 mph

27. Sukhoi Su-17 / Su-20 / Su-22 (Fitter)

Source: Timm Ziegenthaler/Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Maximum takeoff weight: 42,990 lbs

42,990 lbs Type: Strike fighter aircraft

Strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1970

1970 Manufacturer: Sukhoi

Sukhoi Top speed: 718 mph

26. MiG-29 (Fulcrum)

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Maximum takeoff weight: 43,431 lbs

43,431 lbs Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft

Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1984

1984 Manufacturer: Mikoyan OKB / United Aircraft Corporation

Mikoyan OKB / United Aircraft Corporation Top speed: 1,519 mph

25. F/A-18 Super Hornet

Source: public domain / flickr

Maximum takeoff weight: 47,003 lbs

47,003 lbs Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft

Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1999

1999 Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing

McDonnell Douglas / Boeing Top speed: 1,187 mph

24. F-16V (Viper)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Maximum takeoff weight: 48,006 lbs

48,006 lbs Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft

Multi-role fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2017

2017 Manufacturer: Lockheed Martin / Hellenic Aerospace Industry

Lockheed Martin / Hellenic Aerospace Industry Top speed: 917 mph

23. Mitsubishi F-2

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Maximum takeoff weight: 48,722 lbs

48,722 lbs Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft

Multi-role fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2000

2000 Manufacturer: Mitsubishi / Lockheed Martin

Mitsubishi / Lockheed Martin Top speed: 1,553 mph

22. F/A-18 Hornet

Maximum takeoff weight: 51,809 lbs

51,809 lbs Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft

Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1983

1983 Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing / Northrop

McDonnell Douglas / Boeing / Northrop Top speed: 1,190 mph

21. Eurofighter Typhoon (EF2000)

Maximum takeoff weight: 51,809 lbs

51,809 lbs Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft

Fighter-bomber aircraft Year introduced: 2003

2003 Manufacturer: BAe Systems / Eurofighter GmbH

BAe Systems / Eurofighter GmbH Top speed: 1,550 mph

20. Dassault Rafale

Maximum takeoff weight: 54,013 lbs

54,013 lbs Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft

Fighter-bomber aircraft Year introduced: 2001

2001 Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation

Dassault Aviation Top speed: 1,383 mph

19. F-22 Raptor

Maximum takeoff weight: 54,999 lbs

54,999 lbs Type: Air dominance fighter aircraft

Air dominance fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2005

2005 Manufacturer: Boeing / Lockheed Martin

Boeing / Lockheed Martin Top speed: 1,599 mph

18. F-15 Eagle

Source: usairforce / Flickr

Maximum takeoff weight: 56,002 lbs

56,002 lbs Type: Air superiority fighter aircraft

Air superiority fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1976

1976 Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing

McDonnell Douglas / Boeing Top speed: 1,875 mph

17. Panavia Tornado ECR

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Maximum takeoff weight: 61,729 lbs

61,729 lbs Type: Suppression of Enemy Air Defense (SEAD) Aircraft

Suppression of Enemy Air Defense (SEAD) Aircraft Year introduced: 1990

1990 Manufacturer: Panavia Aircraft GmbH / British Aviation Systems / MBB

Panavia Aircraft GmbH / British Aviation Systems / MBB Top speed: 1,491 mph

16. Panavia Tornado IDS

Source: Public Domain via my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Maximum takeoff weight: 61,729 lbs

61,729 lbs Type: Low-level strike aircraft

Low-level strike aircraft Year introduced: 1979

1979 Manufacturer: Panavia Aircraft GmbH / British Aviation Systems

Panavia Aircraft GmbH / British Aviation Systems Top speed: 1,491 mph

15. F-4 Phantom II

Source: VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Maximum takeoff weight: 61,796 lbs

61,796 lbs Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft

Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1960

1960 Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas

McDonnell Douglas Top speed: 1,473 mph

14. Shenyang J-15 (Flying Shark)

Source: 日本防衛省・統合幕僚監部 / Wikimedia Commons

Maximum takeoff weight: 62,832 lbs

62,832 lbs Type: Carrier-based multi-role fighter aircraft

Carrier-based multi-role fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2013

2013 Manufacturer: Shenyang Aircraft Corporation / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)

Shenyang Aircraft Corporation / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) Top speed: 1,305 mph

13. Xian JH-7 (Flounder) / FBC-1 (Flying Leopard)

Source: Alert5 / Wikimedia Commons

Maximum takeoff weight: 62,832 lbs

62,832 lbs Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft

Fighter-bomber aircraft Year introduced: 1992

1992 Manufacturer: Xian Aircraft Industry Corporation

Xian Aircraft Industry Corporation Top speed: 1,118 mph

12. MiG-35 (Fulcrum-F)

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Maximum takeoff weight: 65,477 lbs

65,477 lbs Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft

Multi-role fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2020

2020 Manufacturer: Russian Aircraft Corporation MIG

Russian Aircraft Corporation MIG Top speed: 1,491 mph

11. Sukhoi Su-27 (Flanker)

Source: Jozsef Soos / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Maximum takeoff weight: 67,131 lbs

67,131 lbs Type: Multi-role air superiority fighter

Multi-role air superiority fighter Year introduced: 1985

1985 Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB / United Aircraft Corporation

Sukhoi OKB / United Aircraft Corporation Top speed: 1,553 mph

10. F-35 Lightning II

Maximum takeoff weight: 70,107 lbs

70,107 lbs Type: Advanced multi-role strike fighter aircraft

Advanced multi-role strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2016

2016 Manufacturer: Lockheed Martin / Northrop Grumman / BAe Systems

Lockheed Martin / Northrop Grumman / BAe Systems Top speed: 1,199 mph

9. Sukhoi Su-33 (Flanker-D)

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Maximum takeoff weight: 72,753 lbs

72,753 lbs Type: Carrier-based air defense fighter aircraft

Carrier-based air defense fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1994

1994 Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB

Sukhoi OKB Top speed: 1,553 mph

8. Shenyang J-11 (Flanker B+)

Maximum takeoff weight: 72,753 lbs

72,753 lbs Type: Multi-role air superiority fighter

Multi-role air superiority fighter Year introduced: 1998

1998 Manufacturer: Shenyang Aircraft Corporation / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)

Shenyang Aircraft Corporation / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) Top speed: 1,553 mph

7. Grumman F-14 Tomcat

Source: Willard / iStock via Getty Images

Maximum takeoff weight: 74,340 lbs

74,340 lbs Type: Swing-wing, carrier-based fleet defense fighter

Swing-wing, carrier-based fleet defense fighter Year introduced: 1974

1974 Manufacturer: Grumman Aircraft

Grumman Aircraft Top speed: 1,544 mph

6. Sukhoi Su-35 (Flanker-E / Super Flanker)

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Maximum takeoff weight: 76,059 lbs

76,059 lbs Type: Multi-role heavy combat fighter aircraft

Multi-role heavy combat fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2014

2014 Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB

Sukhoi OKB Top speed: 1,491 mph

5. Sukhoi Su-30 (Flanker-C)

Source: scaliger / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Maximum takeoff weight: 76,059 lbs

76,059 lbs Type: Twin-engine air superiority strike fighter aircraft

Twin-engine air superiority strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1996

1996 Manufacturer: Sukhoi Design Bureau

Sukhoi Design Bureau Top speed: 1,317 mph

4. Chengdu J-20 (Black Eagle)

Maximum takeoff weight: 77,162 lbs

77,162 lbs Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft

Multi-role fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2017

2017 Manufacturer: Chengdu Aircraft Industry Corporation (CAIC) / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)

Chengdu Aircraft Industry Corporation (CAIC) / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) Top speed: 1,305 mph

3. F-15E Strike Eagle

Maximum takeoff weight: 80,910 lbs

80,910 lbs Type: Strike fighter aircraft

Strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1988

1988 Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing

McDonnell Douglas / Boeing Top speed: 1,653 mph

2. Sukhoi Su-57 (Felon)

Source: Dmitry Potashkin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Maximum takeoff weight: 81,571 lbs

81,571 lbs Type: Multi-role stealth aircraft

Multi-role stealth aircraft Year introduced: 2019

2019 Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB / United Aircraft Corporation

Sukhoi OKB / United Aircraft Corporation Top speed: 1,616 mph

1. Mig-31 (Foxhound)

Maximum takeoff weight: 101,854 lbs

101,854 lbs Type: Supersonic interceptor aircraft

Supersonic interceptor aircraft Year introduced: 1979

1979 Manufacturer: Mikoyan OKB / United Aircraft Corporation

Mikoyan OKB / United Aircraft Corporation Top speed: 1,864 mph