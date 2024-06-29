This Fighter Jet Has the Highest Maximum Takeoff Weight, and It's Not Even Close

The U.S. Air Force just released footage of its most recent drone demonstrator, the XQ-67A. Like most drones, the XQ-67A was designed to be light and highly maneuverable. This is one of many things that separates drones from manned aircraft. Most modern fighter jets greatly outweigh any given drone for a few reasons. However, chief among these are thrust capability and payload. (These are the stealth planes used by global superpowers.)
Modern fighter jets are designed to carry a number of different ordnance but primarily missiles. This along with their massive engines play into their overall weight. Maximum Takeoff Weight (MTOW) is a key factor that differentiates these jets into what operational roles they can generally perform. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is focusing on modern fighter jets and which ones have the highest MTOW.
To determine the fighter jets that have the highest MTOW, 24/7 Wall St. referenced Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, arms, and more. Aircraft were ranked by their maximum rate of climb. Supplemental data regarding manufacturer, speed, and more also came from Military Factory.
The MTOW for any given aircraft is generally established by the manufacturer based on extensive testing to ensure the structural integrity of each aircraft. MTOW is also a determining factor for a few other facets in fighter jets in particular. It effects the takeoff, rate of climb and range capabilities for these jets, but ultimately operational efficiency.
It goes without saying that jets with higher MTOWs are generally capable of carrying a greater payload or they are capable of greater thrust and higher speeds. (Exploring the fastest and most powerful fighter jets in existence.)
Here is a look at the fighter jets that have the heaviest MTOW:
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding the operational capabilities of fighter jets provides insight into global military defense strategies. Also knowing these aircraft helps in threat assessment and the development of effective countermeasures.
42. MiG-21 (Fishbed)
- Maximum takeoff weight: 17,549 lbs
- Type: Single-seat supersonic fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1959
- Manufacturer: Mikoyan-Gurevich
- Top speed: 1,386 mph
41. F-CK-1 (Ching-Kuo)
- Maximum takeoff weight: 26,896 lbs
- Type: Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1994
- Manufacturer: Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation
- Top speed: 1,379 mph
40. PAC JF-17 Thunder
- Maximum takeoff weight: 27,304 lbs
- Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2007
- Manufacturer: Pakistan Aeronautical Complex
- Top speed: 1,218 mph
39. Mirage III
- Maximum takeoff weight: 27,999 lbs
- Type: Interceptor aircraft / Strike fighter
- Year introduced: 1961
- Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation
- Top speed: 1,312 mph
38. HAL Tejas LCA
- Maximum takeoff weight: 29,762 lbs
- Type: Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2015
- Manufacturer: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited
- Top speed: 1,227 mph
37. JAS 39 Gripen (Griffin)
- Maximum takeoff weight: 30,865 lbs
- Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1997
- Manufacturer: Saab AB
- Top speed: 1,370 mph
36. AV-8B Harrier II
- Maximum takeoff weight: 31,085 lbs
- Type: Short take-off and vertical landing (STOVL) strike aircraft
- Year introduced: 1985
- Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing / BAe Systems
- Top speed: 665 mph
35. Mirage F1
- Maximum takeoff weight: 35,715 lbs
- Type: Interceptor aircraft
- Year introduced: 1973
- Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation
- Top speed: 1,453 mph
34. IAI Kfir (Lion Cub)
- Maximum takeoff weight: 36,376 lbs
- Type: Multi-role combat aircraft
- Year introduced: 1976
- Manufacturer: Israel Aircraft Industries
- Top speed: 1,516 mph
33. Mirage 2000 (M2000)
- Maximum takeoff weight: 37,479 lbs
- Type: Strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1979
- Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation
- Top speed: 1,453 mph
32. Shenyang J-8 / J-8 II (Finback)
- Maximum takeoff weight: 39,242 lbs
- Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
- Year introduced: 1980
- Manufacturer: Aviation Industry Corporation of China
- Top speed: 1,453 mph
31. MiG-23 (Flogger)
- Maximum takeoff weight: 39,793 lbs
- Type: Swing-wing fighter-interceptor aircraft
- Year introduced: 1970
- Manufacturer: Mikoyan-Gurevich
- Top speed: 1,553 mph
30. Chengdu J-10 (Vicious Dragon)
- Maximum takeoff weight: 40,786 lbs
- Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
- Year introduced: 2005
- Manufacturer: Chengdu Aircraft Industry Corporation (CAIC) / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)
- Top speed: 1,452 mph
29. KAI KF-16 Fighting Falcon
- Maximum takeoff weight: 41,888 lbs
- Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1991
- Manufacturer: Korean Aerospace Industries
- Top speed: 870 mph
28. F-16 Fighting Falcon
- Maximum takeoff weight: 42,329 lbs
- Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1978
- Manufacturer: General Dynamics / Lockheed Martin
- Top speed: 1,317 mph
27. Sukhoi Su-17 / Su-20 / Su-22 (Fitter)
- Maximum takeoff weight: 42,990 lbs
- Type: Strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1970
- Manufacturer: Sukhoi
- Top speed: 718 mph
26. MiG-29 (Fulcrum)
- Maximum takeoff weight: 43,431 lbs
- Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1984
- Manufacturer: Mikoyan OKB / United Aircraft Corporation
- Top speed: 1,519 mph
25. F/A-18 Super Hornet
- Maximum takeoff weight: 47,003 lbs
- Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1999
- Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing
- Top speed: 1,187 mph
24. F-16V (Viper)
- Maximum takeoff weight: 48,006 lbs
- Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2017
- Manufacturer: Lockheed Martin / Hellenic Aerospace Industry
- Top speed: 917 mph
23. Mitsubishi F-2
- Maximum takeoff weight: 48,722 lbs
- Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2000
- Manufacturer: Mitsubishi / Lockheed Martin
- Top speed: 1,553 mph
22. F/A-18 Hornet
- Maximum takeoff weight: 51,809 lbs
- Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1983
- Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing / Northrop
- Top speed: 1,190 mph
21. Eurofighter Typhoon (EF2000)
- Maximum takeoff weight: 51,809 lbs
- Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
- Year introduced: 2003
- Manufacturer: BAe Systems / Eurofighter GmbH
- Top speed: 1,550 mph
20. Dassault Rafale
- Maximum takeoff weight: 54,013 lbs
- Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
- Year introduced: 2001
- Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation
- Top speed: 1,383 mph
19. F-22 Raptor
- Maximum takeoff weight: 54,999 lbs
- Type: Air dominance fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2005
- Manufacturer: Boeing / Lockheed Martin
- Top speed: 1,599 mph
18. F-15 Eagle
- Maximum takeoff weight: 56,002 lbs
- Type: Air superiority fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1976
- Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing
- Top speed: 1,875 mph
17. Panavia Tornado ECR
- Maximum takeoff weight: 61,729 lbs
- Type: Suppression of Enemy Air Defense (SEAD) Aircraft
- Year introduced: 1990
- Manufacturer: Panavia Aircraft GmbH / British Aviation Systems / MBB
- Top speed: 1,491 mph
16. Panavia Tornado IDS
- Maximum takeoff weight: 61,729 lbs
- Type: Low-level strike aircraft
- Year introduced: 1979
- Manufacturer: Panavia Aircraft GmbH / British Aviation Systems
- Top speed: 1,491 mph
15. F-4 Phantom II
- Maximum takeoff weight: 61,796 lbs
- Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1960
- Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas
- Top speed: 1,473 mph
14. Shenyang J-15 (Flying Shark)
- Maximum takeoff weight: 62,832 lbs
- Type: Carrier-based multi-role fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2013
- Manufacturer: Shenyang Aircraft Corporation / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)
- Top speed: 1,305 mph
13. Xian JH-7 (Flounder) / FBC-1 (Flying Leopard)
- Maximum takeoff weight: 62,832 lbs
- Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
- Year introduced: 1992
- Manufacturer: Xian Aircraft Industry Corporation
- Top speed: 1,118 mph
12. MiG-35 (Fulcrum-F)
- Maximum takeoff weight: 65,477 lbs
- Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2020
- Manufacturer: Russian Aircraft Corporation MIG
- Top speed: 1,491 mph
11. Sukhoi Su-27 (Flanker)
- Maximum takeoff weight: 67,131 lbs
- Type: Multi-role air superiority fighter
- Year introduced: 1985
- Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB / United Aircraft Corporation
- Top speed: 1,553 mph
10. F-35 Lightning II
- Maximum takeoff weight: 70,107 lbs
- Type: Advanced multi-role strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2016
- Manufacturer: Lockheed Martin / Northrop Grumman / BAe Systems
- Top speed: 1,199 mph
9. Sukhoi Su-33 (Flanker-D)
- Maximum takeoff weight: 72,753 lbs
- Type: Carrier-based air defense fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1994
- Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB
- Top speed: 1,553 mph
8. Shenyang J-11 (Flanker B+)
- Maximum takeoff weight: 72,753 lbs
- Type: Multi-role air superiority fighter
- Year introduced: 1998
- Manufacturer: Shenyang Aircraft Corporation / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)
- Top speed: 1,553 mph
7. Grumman F-14 Tomcat
- Maximum takeoff weight: 74,340 lbs
- Type: Swing-wing, carrier-based fleet defense fighter
- Year introduced: 1974
- Manufacturer: Grumman Aircraft
- Top speed: 1,544 mph
6. Sukhoi Su-35 (Flanker-E / Super Flanker)
- Maximum takeoff weight: 76,059 lbs
- Type: Multi-role heavy combat fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2014
- Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB
- Top speed: 1,491 mph
5. Sukhoi Su-30 (Flanker-C)
- Maximum takeoff weight: 76,059 lbs
- Type: Twin-engine air superiority strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1996
- Manufacturer: Sukhoi Design Bureau
- Top speed: 1,317 mph
4. Chengdu J-20 (Black Eagle)
- Maximum takeoff weight: 77,162 lbs
- Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2017
- Manufacturer: Chengdu Aircraft Industry Corporation (CAIC) / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)
- Top speed: 1,305 mph
3. F-15E Strike Eagle
- Maximum takeoff weight: 80,910 lbs
- Type: Strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1988
- Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing
- Top speed: 1,653 mph
2. Sukhoi Su-57 (Felon)
- Maximum takeoff weight: 81,571 lbs
- Type: Multi-role stealth aircraft
- Year introduced: 2019
- Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB / United Aircraft Corporation
- Top speed: 1,616 mph
1. Mig-31 (Foxhound)
- Maximum takeoff weight: 101,854 lbs
- Type: Supersonic interceptor aircraft
- Year introduced: 1979
- Manufacturer: Mikoyan OKB / United Aircraft Corporation
- Top speed: 1,864 mph
