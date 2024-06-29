Military

This Fighter Jet Has the Highest Maximum Takeoff Weight, and It's Not Even Close

Venezuela+Sukhoi | Photo by Sergio j. Padrón from the backseat of a Venezuelan Air Force Sukhoi Su-30MkII flying the slot position of a four-ship formation.
my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
Chris Lange
Published:

The U.S. Air Force just released footage of its most recent drone demonstrator, the XQ-67A. Like most drones, the XQ-67A was designed to be light and highly maneuverable. This is one of many things that separates drones from manned aircraft. Most modern fighter jets greatly outweigh any given drone for a few reasons. However, chief among these are thrust capability and payload. (These are the stealth planes used by global superpowers.)

Modern fighter jets are designed to carry a number of different ordnance but primarily missiles. This along with their massive engines play into their overall weight. Maximum Takeoff Weight (MTOW) is a key factor that differentiates these jets into what operational roles they can generally perform. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is focusing on modern fighter jets and which ones have the highest MTOW.

To determine the fighter jets that have the highest MTOW, 24/7 Wall St. referenced Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, arms, and more. Aircraft were ranked by their maximum rate of climb. Supplemental data regarding manufacturer, speed, and more also came from Military Factory.

The MTOW for any given aircraft is generally established by the manufacturer based on extensive testing to ensure the structural integrity of each aircraft. MTOW is also a determining factor for a few other facets in fighter jets in particular. It effects the takeoff, rate of climb and range capabilities for these jets, but ultimately operational efficiency.

It goes without saying that jets with higher MTOWs are generally capable of carrying a greater payload or they are capable of greater thrust and higher speeds. (Exploring the fastest and most powerful fighter jets in existence.)

Here is a look at the fighter jets that have the heaviest MTOW:

Why Are We Covering This?

Source: Matt Cardy / Getty Images

Understanding the operational capabilities of fighter jets provides insight into global military defense strategies. Also knowing these aircraft helps in threat assessment and the development of effective countermeasures.

42. MiG-21 (Fishbed)

Source: VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 17,549 lbs
  • Type: Single-seat supersonic fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1959
  • Manufacturer: Mikoyan-Gurevich
  • Top speed: 1,386 mph

41. F-CK-1 (Ching-Kuo)

IDF-Wan Chien by O8447
IDF-Wan Chien (CC BY 3.0) by O8447
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 26,896 lbs
  • Type: Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1994
  • Manufacturer: Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation
  • Top speed: 1,379 mph

40. PAC JF-17 Thunder

Source: Public Domain via my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 27,304 lbs
  • Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2007
  • Manufacturer: Pakistan Aeronautical Complex
  • Top speed: 1,218 mph

39. Mirage III

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 27,999 lbs
  • Type: Interceptor aircraft / Strike fighter
  • Year introduced: 1961
  • Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation
  • Top speed: 1,312 mph

38. HAL Tejas LCA

HAL LCA Tejas by Ashwin Kumar
HAL LCA Tejas (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Ashwin Kumar
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 29,762 lbs
  • Type: Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2015
  • Manufacturer: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited
  • Top speed: 1,227 mph

37. JAS 39 Gripen (Griffin)

Slovakia+military+aircraft | JAS-39 Gripen Czechia
Source: slezo / Flickr

  • Maximum takeoff weight: 30,865 lbs
  • Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1997
  • Manufacturer: Saab AB
  • Top speed: 1,370 mph

36. AV-8B Harrier II

Source: Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 31,085 lbs
  • Type: Short take-off and vertical landing (STOVL) strike aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1985
  • Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing / BAe Systems
  • Top speed: 665 mph

35. Mirage F1

Dassault Mirage F1 EQ by Falconu00ae Photography
Dassault Mirage F1 EQ (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Falconu00ae Photography
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 35,715 lbs
  • Type: Interceptor aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1973
  • Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation
  • Top speed: 1,453 mph

34. IAI Kfir (Lion Cub)

IAI Kfir C-7 u00c3u0097u00c2u009bu00c3u0097u00c2u00a4u00c3u0097u00c2u0099u00c3u0097u00c2u00a8 by brewbooks
IAI Kfir C-7 u00c3u0097u00c2u009bu00c3u0097u00c2u00a4u00c3u0097u00c2u0099u00c3u0097u00c2u00a8 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by brewbooks
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 36,376 lbs
  • Type: Multi-role combat aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1976
  • Manufacturer: Israel Aircraft Industries
  • Top speed: 1,516 mph

33. Mirage 2000 (M2000)

M2000 by RomainSeaf
M2000 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by RomainSeaf
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 37,479 lbs
  • Type: Strike fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1979
  • Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation
  • Top speed: 1,453 mph

32. Shenyang J-8 / J-8 II (Finback)

Source: allenthepostman / Flickr

  • Maximum takeoff weight: 39,242 lbs
  • Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1980
  • Manufacturer: Aviation Industry Corporation of China
  • Top speed: 1,453 mph

31. MiG-23 (Flogger)

Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-23 Flogge... by Clemens Vasters
Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-23 Flogge... (CC BY 2.0) by Clemens Vasters
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 39,793 lbs
  • Type: Swing-wing fighter-interceptor aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1970
  • Manufacturer: Mikoyan-Gurevich
  • Top speed: 1,553 mph

30. Chengdu J-10 (Vicious Dragon)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Maximum takeoff weight: 40,786 lbs
  • Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2005
  • Manufacturer: Chengdu Aircraft Industry Corporation (CAIC) / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)
  • Top speed: 1,452 mph

29. KAI KF-16 Fighting Falcon

Source: Public Domain / Defense Visual Information Distribution Service
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 41,888 lbs
  • Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1991
  • Manufacturer: Korean Aerospace Industries
  • Top speed: 870 mph

28. F-16 Fighting Falcon

Source: Aqeela_Image / Shutterstock.com
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 42,329 lbs
  • Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1978
  • Manufacturer: General Dynamics / Lockheed Martin
  • Top speed: 1,317 mph

27. Sukhoi Su-17 / Su-20 / Su-22 (Fitter)

NATO Airfield | Two Polish Air Force Su-22 fighter-bombers at a NATO exercise.
Source: Timm Ziegenthaler/Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

  • Maximum takeoff weight: 42,990 lbs
  • Type: Strike fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1970
  • Manufacturer: Sukhoi
  • Top speed: 718 mph

26. MiG-29 (Fulcrum)

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 43,431 lbs
  • Type: Lightweight multi-role fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1984
  • Manufacturer: Mikoyan OKB / United Aircraft Corporation
  • Top speed: 1,519 mph

25. F/A-18 Super Hornet

Source: public domain / flickr
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 47,003 lbs
  • Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1999
  • Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing
  • Top speed: 1,187 mph

24. F-16V (Viper)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Maximum takeoff weight: 48,006 lbs
  • Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2017
  • Manufacturer: Lockheed Martin / Hellenic Aerospace Industry
  • Top speed: 917 mph

23. Mitsubishi F-2

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 48,722 lbs
  • Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2000
  • Manufacturer: Mitsubishi / Lockheed Martin
  • Top speed: 1,553 mph

22. F/A-18 Hornet

F-18 Hornet by VALDITHRASH
F-18 Hornet (CC BY 2.0) by VALDITHRASH
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 51,809 lbs
  • Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1983
  • Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing / Northrop
  • Top speed: 1,190 mph

21. Eurofighter Typhoon (EF2000)

31+01 Eurofighter Typhoon by Bernhard Fuchs
31+01 Eurofighter Typhoon (CC BY 2.0) by Bernhard Fuchs
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 51,809 lbs
  • Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2003
  • Manufacturer: BAe Systems / Eurofighter GmbH
  • Top speed: 1,550 mph

20. Dassault Rafale

Dassault Rafale C by Dave_S.
Dassault Rafale C (CC BY 2.0) by Dave_S.
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 54,013 lbs
  • Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2001
  • Manufacturer: Dassault Aviation
  • Top speed: 1,383 mph

19. F-22 Raptor

File:F-22 Raptor edit1.jpg by Master Sgt. Andy Dunaway
File:F-22 Raptor edit1.jpg (Public Domain) by Master Sgt. Andy Dunaway
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 54,999 lbs
  • Type: Air dominance fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2005
  • Manufacturer: Boeing / Lockheed Martin
  • Top speed: 1,599 mph

18. F-15 Eagle

Source: usairforce / Flickr
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 56,002 lbs
  • Type: Air superiority fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1976
  • Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing
  • Top speed: 1,875 mph

17. Panavia Tornado ECR

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 61,729 lbs
  • Type: Suppression of Enemy Air Defense (SEAD) Aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1990
  • Manufacturer: Panavia Aircraft GmbH / British Aviation Systems / MBB
  • Top speed: 1,491 mph

16. Panavia Tornado IDS

Source: Public Domain via my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 61,729 lbs
  • Type: Low-level strike aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1979
  • Manufacturer: Panavia Aircraft GmbH / British Aviation Systems
  • Top speed: 1,491 mph

15. F-4 Phantom II

Source: VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 61,796 lbs
  • Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1960
  • Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas
  • Top speed: 1,473 mph

14. Shenyang J-15 (Flying Shark)

Source: 日本防衛省・統合幕僚監部 / Wikimedia Commons

  • Maximum takeoff weight: 62,832 lbs
  • Type: Carrier-based multi-role fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2013
  • Manufacturer: Shenyang Aircraft Corporation / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)
  • Top speed: 1,305 mph

13. Xian JH-7 (Flounder) / FBC-1 (Flying Leopard)

Source: Alert5 / Wikimedia Commons

  • Maximum takeoff weight: 62,832 lbs
  • Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1992
  • Manufacturer: Xian Aircraft Industry Corporation
  • Top speed: 1,118 mph

12. MiG-35 (Fulcrum-F)

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 65,477 lbs
  • Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2020
  • Manufacturer: Russian Aircraft Corporation MIG
  • Top speed: 1,491 mph

11. Sukhoi Su-27 (Flanker)

Source: Jozsef Soos / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 67,131 lbs
  • Type: Multi-role air superiority fighter
  • Year introduced: 1985
  • Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB / United Aircraft Corporation
  • Top speed: 1,553 mph

10. F-35 Lightning II

Wisconsin National Guard by The National Guard
Wisconsin National Guard (CC BY 2.0) by The National Guard
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 70,107 lbs
  • Type: Advanced multi-role strike fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2016
  • Manufacturer: Lockheed Martin / Northrop Grumman / BAe Systems
  • Top speed: 1,199 mph

9. Sukhoi Su-33 (Flanker-D)

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 72,753 lbs
  • Type: Carrier-based air defense fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1994
  • Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB
  • Top speed: 1,553 mph

8. Shenyang J-11 (Flanker B+)

J-11... by Mil.ru
J-11... (CC BY 4.0) by Mil.ru
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 72,753 lbs
  • Type: Multi-role air superiority fighter
  • Year introduced: 1998
  • Manufacturer: Shenyang Aircraft Corporation / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)
  • Top speed: 1,553 mph

7. Grumman F-14 Tomcat

Source: Willard / iStock via Getty Images
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 74,340 lbs
  • Type: Swing-wing, carrier-based fleet defense fighter
  • Year introduced: 1974
  • Manufacturer: Grumman Aircraft
  • Top speed: 1,544 mph

6. Sukhoi Su-35 (Flanker-E / Super Flanker)

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

  • Maximum takeoff weight: 76,059 lbs
  • Type: Multi-role heavy combat fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2014
  • Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB
  • Top speed: 1,491 mph

5. Sukhoi Su-30 (Flanker-C)

Source: scaliger / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 76,059 lbs
  • Type: Twin-engine air superiority strike fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1996
  • Manufacturer: Sukhoi Design Bureau
  • Top speed: 1,317 mph

4. Chengdu J-20 (Black Eagle)

J-20... by N509FZ
J-20... (CC BY-SA 4.0) by N509FZ
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 77,162 lbs
  • Type: Multi-role fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2017
  • Manufacturer: Chengdu Aircraft Industry Corporation (CAIC) / Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)
  • Top speed: 1,305 mph

3. F-15E Strike Eagle

File:F-15E Strike Eagle banks away from a tanker.jpg by (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tony R. Tolley)
File:F-15E Strike Eagle banks away from a tanker.jpg (Public Domain) by (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tony R. Tolley)
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 80,910 lbs
  • Type: Strike fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1988
  • Manufacturer: McDonnell Douglas / Boeing
  • Top speed: 1,653 mph

2. Sukhoi Su-57 (Felon)

Source: Dmitry Potashkin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 81,571 lbs
  • Type: Multi-role stealth aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2019
  • Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB / United Aircraft Corporation
  • Top speed: 1,616 mph

1. Mig-31 (Foxhound)

MiG... by Vitaly Kuzmin
MiG... (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Vitaly Kuzmin
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 101,854 lbs
  • Type: Supersonic interceptor aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1979
  • Manufacturer: Mikoyan OKB / United Aircraft Corporation
  • Top speed: 1,864 mph

