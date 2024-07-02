The US Navy's Newest Ships in July 2024

In the coming years, the U.S. Navy has plans to update its fleet with a new line of aircraft carriers to replace the aging Nimitz-class. Along with these, there are a series of other ships and submarines that are just now entering service for the U.S. Navy. The process of building a ship and commissioning it for use in the service is a multiyear process, and the bigger that these projects are, the longer they can take. (These are the American warships and submarines with the biggest crews.)
A couple of the newer classes entering service are the Arleigh Burke-class destroyers and the Virginia-class submarines. The Constellation-class is an entirely new class of warship being introduced to the U.S. Navy as well. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the newest ships to join the Navy.
To determine the U.S. Navy’s newest warships, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the military data site World Directory of Modern Military Warships’ directory of all active ships in the U.S. and cross-referenced with data from the Naval Vessel Register. We compiled data on all ships and submarines — 30 in total — that have been commissioned in the service of the U.S. Navy for five years or less and ranked them by age. It should be noted that this list is current as of July 2024.
For the U.S. Navy, the Nimitz-class carriers are starting to age out, as most are 30 years and older, and the U.S. is replacing them with the newer Ford-class supercarriers. The newest is the Gerald R. Ford which entered service in 2017. Going forward, the Navy is planning to replace the Nimitz carriers on a one-for-one basis for Ford-class carriers as they slowly age out.
Currently, the U.S. Navy is composed of destroyers which account for about 30% of its naval fleet. Submarines come in a close second in terms of allocation, making up about a quarter of the fleet. Beyond this, a fleet of cruisers followed by littoral combat ships and amphibious assault support ships accounts for the rest of the naval vessels. (These are the 20 strongest navies on Earth, compared.)
Here is a look at the 30 newest ships to enter the U.S. Navy:
Why Are We Covering This?
Knowing the most recent ships and submarines to enter the U.S. Navy is important for understanding the state of national security in the United States. Also the Navy is primarily how the United States projects power across vast distances and maintains a secure balance within the global community.
30. USS Indianapolis (LCS-17)
- Commission date: October 26, 2019
- Unit type: Littoral combat ship
- Class: Freedom-class
29. USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB-4)
- Commission date: March 7, 2020
- Unit type: Expeditionary mobile base
- Class: Lewis B. Puller-class
28. USS Delaware (SSN-791)
- Commission date: April 4, 2020
- Unit type: Attack submarine
- Class: Virginia-class
27. USS Vermont (SSN-792)
- Commission date: April 18, 2020
- Unit type: Attack submarine
- Class: Virginia-class
26. USS Kansas City (LCS-22)
- Commission date: June 20, 2020
- Unit type: Littoral combat ship
- Class: Independence-class
25. USS Tripoli (LHA-7)
- Commission date: July 15, 2020
- Unit type: Amphibious assault ship
- Class: America-class
24. USS St. Louis (LCS-19)
- Commission date: August 8, 2020
- Unit type: Littoral combat ship
- Class: Freedom-class
23. USS Delbert D. Black (DDG-119)
- Commission date: September 26, 2020
- Unit type: Destroyer
- Class: Arleigh Burke-class
22. USS Oakland (LCS-24)
- Commission date: April 17, 2021
- Unit type: Littoral combat ship
- Class: Independence-class
21. USS Miguel Keith (ESB-5)
- Commission date: May 8, 2021
- Unit type: Expeditionary mobile base
- Class: Lewis B. Puller-class
20. USS Mobile (LCS-26)
- Commission date: May 22, 2021
- Unit type: Littoral combat ship
- Class: Independence-class
19. USS Daniel Inouye (DDG-118)
- Commission date: December 8, 2021
- Unit type: Destroyer
- Class: Arleigh Burke-class
18. USS Savannah (LCS-28)
- Commission date: February 5, 2022
- Unit type: Littoral combat ship
- Class: Independence-class
17. USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG-121)
- Commission date: May 14, 2022
- Unit type: Destroyer
- Class: Arleigh Burke-class
16. USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS-21)
- Commission date: May 21, 2022
- Unit type: Littoral combat ship
- Class: Freedom-class
15. USS Oregon (SSN-793)
- Commission date: May 28, 2022
- Unit type: Attack submarine
- Class: Virginia-class
14. USS Montana (SSN-794)
- Commission date: June 25, 2022
- Unit type: Attack submarine
- Class: Virginia-class
13. USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD-28)
- Commission date: July 30, 2022
- Unit type: Amphibious transport dock
- Class: San Antonio-class
12. USS Santa Barbara (LCS-32)
- Commission date: April 1, 2023
- Unit type: Littoral combat ship
- Class: Independence-class
11. USS Cooperstown (LCS-23)
- Commission date: May 6, 2023
- Unit type: Littoral combat ship
- Class: Freedom-class
10. USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG-123)
- Commission date: May 13, 2023
- Unit type: Destroyer
- Class: Arleigh Burke-class
9. USS Carl M. Levin (DDG-120)
- Commission date: June 24, 2023
- Unit type: Destroyer
- Class: Arleigh Burke-class
8. USS Canberra (LCS-30)
- Commission date: July 22, 2023
- Unit type: Littoral combat ship
- Class: Independence-class
7. USS Marinette (LCS-25)
- Commission date: September 16, 2023
- Unit type: Littoral combat ship
- Class: Freedom-class
6. USS Augusta (LCS-34)
- Commission date: September 30, 2023
- Unit type: Littoral combat ship
- Class: Independence-class
5. USS Jack H. Lucas (DDG-125)
- Commission date: October 7, 2023
- Unit type: Destroyer
- Class: Arleigh Burke-class
4. USS Hyman G. Rickover (SSN-795)
- Commission date: October 14, 2023
- Unit type: Attack submarine
- Class: Virginia-class
3. USS John L. Canley (ESB-6)
- Commission date: February 17, 2024
- Unit type: Expeditionary mobile base
- Class: Lewis B. Puller-class
2. USS Massachusetts (SSN-798)
- Commission date: February 24, 2024
- Unit type: Attack submarine
- Class: Virginia-class
1. USS Iowa (SSN-797)
- Commission date: July 20, 2024
- Unit type: Attack submarine
- Class: Virginia-class
You have the option to opt-out of these emails at any moment. For more information, please review our Disclaimer and Terms of Use.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.