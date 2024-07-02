The US Navy's Newest Ships in July 2024 Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

In the coming years, the U.S. Navy has plans to update its fleet with a new line of aircraft carriers to replace the aging Nimitz-class. Along with these, there are a series of other ships and submarines that are just now entering service for the U.S. Navy. The process of building a ship and commissioning it for use in the service is a multiyear process, and the bigger that these projects are, the longer they can take. (These are the American warships and submarines with the biggest crews.)

A couple of the newer classes entering service are the Arleigh Burke-class destroyers and the Virginia-class submarines. The Constellation-class is an entirely new class of warship being introduced to the U.S. Navy as well. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the newest ships to join the Navy.

To determine the U.S. Navy’s newest warships, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the military data site World Directory of Modern Military Warships’ directory of all active ships in the U.S. and cross-referenced with data from the Naval Vessel Register. We compiled data on all ships and submarines — 30 in total — that have been commissioned in the service of the U.S. Navy for five years or less and ranked them by age. It should be noted that this list is current as of July 2024.

For the U.S. Navy, the Nimitz-class carriers are starting to age out, as most are 30 years and older, and the U.S. is replacing them with the newer Ford-class supercarriers. The newest is the Gerald R. Ford which entered service in 2017. Going forward, the Navy is planning to replace the Nimitz carriers on a one-for-one basis for Ford-class carriers as they slowly age out.

Currently, the U.S. Navy is composed of destroyers which account for about 30% of its naval fleet. Submarines come in a close second in terms of allocation, making up about a quarter of the fleet. Beyond this, a fleet of cruisers followed by littoral combat ships and amphibious assault support ships accounts for the rest of the naval vessels. (These are the 20 strongest navies on Earth, compared.)

Here is a look at the 30 newest ships to enter the U.S. Navy:

Knowing the most recent ships and submarines to enter the U.S. Navy is important for understanding the state of national security in the United States. Also the Navy is primarily how the United States projects power across vast distances and maintains a secure balance within the global community.

30. USS Indianapolis (LCS-17)

Commission date: October 26, 2019

October 26, 2019 Unit type: Littoral combat ship

Littoral combat ship Class: Freedom-class

29. USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB-4)

Commission date: March 7, 2020

March 7, 2020 Unit type: Expeditionary mobile base

Expeditionary mobile base Class: Lewis B. Puller-class

28. USS Delaware (SSN-791)

Commission date: April 4, 2020

April 4, 2020 Unit type: Attack submarine

Attack submarine Class: Virginia-class

27. USS Vermont (SSN-792)

Commission date: April 18, 2020

April 18, 2020 Unit type: Attack submarine

Attack submarine Class: Virginia-class

26. USS Kansas City (LCS-22)

Commission date: June 20, 2020

June 20, 2020 Unit type: Littoral combat ship

Littoral combat ship Class: Independence-class

25. USS Tripoli (LHA-7)

Commission date: July 15, 2020

July 15, 2020 Unit type: Amphibious assault ship

Amphibious assault ship Class: America-class

24. USS St. Louis (LCS-19)

Commission date: August 8, 2020

August 8, 2020 Unit type: Littoral combat ship

Littoral combat ship Class: Freedom-class

23. USS Delbert D. Black (DDG-119)

Commission date: September 26, 2020

September 26, 2020 Unit type: Destroyer

Destroyer Class: Arleigh Burke-class

22. USS Oakland (LCS-24)

Commission date: April 17, 2021

April 17, 2021 Unit type: Littoral combat ship

Littoral combat ship Class: Independence-class

21. USS Miguel Keith (ESB-5)

Commission date: May 8, 2021

May 8, 2021 Unit type: Expeditionary mobile base

Expeditionary mobile base Class: Lewis B. Puller-class

20. USS Mobile (LCS-26)

Commission date: May 22, 2021

May 22, 2021 Unit type: Littoral combat ship

Littoral combat ship Class: Independence-class

19. USS Daniel Inouye (DDG-118)

Commission date: December 8, 2021

December 8, 2021 Unit type: Destroyer

Destroyer Class: Arleigh Burke-class

18. USS Savannah (LCS-28)

Commission date: February 5, 2022

February 5, 2022 Unit type: Littoral combat ship

Littoral combat ship Class: Independence-class

17. USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG-121)

Commission date: May 14, 2022

May 14, 2022 Unit type: Destroyer

Destroyer Class: Arleigh Burke-class

16. USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS-21)

Commission date: May 21, 2022

May 21, 2022 Unit type: Littoral combat ship

Littoral combat ship Class: Freedom-class

15. USS Oregon (SSN-793)

Commission date: May 28, 2022

May 28, 2022 Unit type: Attack submarine

Attack submarine Class: Virginia-class

14. USS Montana (SSN-794)

Commission date: June 25, 2022

June 25, 2022 Unit type: Attack submarine

Attack submarine Class: Virginia-class

13. USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD-28)

Commission date: July 30, 2022

July 30, 2022 Unit type: Amphibious transport dock

Amphibious transport dock Class: San Antonio-class

12. USS Santa Barbara (LCS-32)

Commission date: April 1, 2023

April 1, 2023 Unit type: Littoral combat ship

Littoral combat ship Class: Independence-class

11. USS Cooperstown (LCS-23)

Commission date: May 6, 2023

May 6, 2023 Unit type: Littoral combat ship

Littoral combat ship Class: Freedom-class

10. USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG-123)

Commission date: May 13, 2023

May 13, 2023 Unit type: Destroyer

Destroyer Class: Arleigh Burke-class

9. USS Carl M. Levin (DDG-120)

Commission date: June 24, 2023

June 24, 2023 Unit type: Destroyer

Destroyer Class: Arleigh Burke-class

8. USS Canberra (LCS-30)

Commission date: July 22, 2023

July 22, 2023 Unit type: Littoral combat ship

Littoral combat ship Class: Independence-class

7. USS Marinette (LCS-25)

Commission date: September 16, 2023

September 16, 2023 Unit type: Littoral combat ship

Littoral combat ship Class: Freedom-class

6. USS Augusta (LCS-34)

Commission date: September 30, 2023

September 30, 2023 Unit type: Littoral combat ship

Littoral combat ship Class: Independence-class

5. USS Jack H. Lucas (DDG-125)

Commission date: October 7, 2023

October 7, 2023 Unit type: Destroyer

Destroyer Class: Arleigh Burke-class

4. USS Hyman G. Rickover (SSN-795)

Commission date: October 14, 2023

October 14, 2023 Unit type: Attack submarine

Attack submarine Class: Virginia-class

3. USS John L. Canley (ESB-6)

Commission date: February 17, 2024

February 17, 2024 Unit type: Expeditionary mobile base

Expeditionary mobile base Class: Lewis B. Puller-class

2. USS Massachusetts (SSN-798)

Commission date: February 24, 2024

February 24, 2024 Unit type: Attack submarine

Attack submarine Class: Virginia-class

1. USS Iowa (SSN-797)

Commission date: July 20, 2024

July 20, 2024 Unit type: Attack submarine

Attack submarine Class: Virginia-class