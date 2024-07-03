The Oldest Ships and Submarines in the US Navy, Ranked

Military

The U.S. 7th Fleet paid a visit to the Philippines in a diplomatic mission to affirm the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty, which commits both nations to support and defend each other from any threats. Leading the 7th Fleet was its flagship and the oldest ship currently in service in the U.S. Navy, the USS Blue Ridge (LCC-19). (These are the U.S. Navy’s newest ships in June 2024.)

The treaty ultimately ensures that each country will aid the other in maintaining security and stability within the region. Also with such an established treaty, the U.S. Navy sending its longest-serving warship appears to be representative of the long-standing commitment to peace in the region.

The USS Blue Ridge has led a storied career so far in the U.S. Navy. It has played significant roles in numerous military operations and exercises around the world. The USS Blue Ridge typically serves as a command and control ship and supports fleet commanders by coordinating naval forces. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a close look, not just at the Blue Ridge, but at the oldest ships still serving in the U.S. Navy. (These are the 20 strongest navies on Earth, compared.)

To determine America’s oldest warships, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the Naval Vessel Register directory of commissioned ships in the U.S. and cross-referenced with data from the World Directory of Modern Military Warships regarding the class or type of each warship. We compiled data on all ships and submarines that have been commissioned in the service of the U.S. Navy for 35 years or more and ranked them by age.

Here is a look at the oldest ships in the U.S. Navy:

28. USS Newport News (SSN-750)

USS Newport News (SSN 750) arr... by Official U.S. Navy Page
USS Newport News (SSN 750) arr... (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Commission date: June 3, 1989
  • Type: Attack submarine
  • Class: Los Angeles-class

27. USS Gunston Hall (LSD-44)

Source: usnavy / Flickr
  • Commission date: April 22, 1989
  • Type: Dock landing ship
  • Class: Whidbey Island-class

26. USS Philippine Sea (CG-58)

USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) tra... by Official U.S. Navy Page
USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) tra... (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Commission date: March 18, 1989
  • Type: Cruiser
  • Class: Ticonderoga-class

25. USS Pasadena (SSN-752)

USS Pasadena (SSN 752) transit... by Official U.S. Navy Page
USS Pasadena (SSN 752) transit... (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Commission date: February 11, 1989
  • Type: Attack submarine
  • Class: Los Angeles-class

24. USS Princeton (CG-59)

USS Princeton (CG-59) by Tomu00e1s Del Coro
USS Princeton (CG-59) (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Tomu00e1s Del Coro
  • Commission date: February 11, 1989
  • Type: Cruiser
  • Class: Ticonderoga-class

23. USS Tennessee (SSBN-734)

USS Tennessee (SSBN 734) retur... by Official U.S. Navy Page
USS Tennessee (SSBN 734) retur... (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Commission date: December 17, 1988
  • Type: Ballistic missile submarine
  • Class: Ohio-class

22. USS San Juan (SSN-751)

USS San Juan (SSN 751) arrives... by Official U.S. Navy Page
USS San Juan (SSN 751) arrives... (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Commission date: August 6, 1988
  • Type: Attack submarine
  • Class: Los Angeles-class

21. USS Leyte Gulf (CG-55)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Commission date: September 26, 1987
  • Type: Cruiser
  • Class: Ticonderoga-class

20. USS Key West (SSN-722)

USS Key West (SSN 722) returns... by Official U.S. Navy Page
USS Key West (SSN 722) returns... (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Commission date: September 12, 1987
  • Type: Attack submarine
  • Class: Los Angeles-class

19. USS Helena (SSN-725)

Sailors cross the brow of USS ... by Official U.S. Navy Page
Sailors cross the brow of USS ... (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Commission date: July 11, 1987
  • Type: Attack submarine
  • Class: Los Angeles-class

18. USS Antietam (CG-54)

Source: Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images
  • Commission date: June 6, 1987
  • Type: Cruiser
  • Class: Ticonderoga-class

17. USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71)

Source: sdasmarchives / Flickr
  • Commission date: October 25, 1986
  • Type: Aircraft carrier
  • Class: Nimitz-class

16. USS Nevada (SSBN-733)

Source: Public Domain via the United States Navy / Wikimedia Commons
  • Commission date: August 16, 1986
  • Type: Ballistic missile submarine
  • Class: Ohio-class

15. USS Germantown (LSD-42)

Source: Public Domain via the United States Navy / Wikimedia Commons
  • Commission date: February 8, 1986
  • Type: Dock landing ship
  • Class: Whidbey Island-class

14. USS Alaska (SSBN-732)

Source: national_museum_of_the_us_navy / Public Domain / Flickr
  • Commission date: January 25, 1986
  • Type: Ballistic missile submarine
  • Class: Ohio-class

13. USS Alabama (SSBN-731)

Source: Public Domain via the United States Navy / Wikimedia Commons
  • Commission date: May 25, 1985
  • Type: Ballistic missile submarine
  • Class: Ohio-class

12. USS Henry M. Jackson (SSBN-730)

USS Henry M. Jackson (SSBN 730... by Official U.S. Navy Page
USS Henry M. Jackson (SSBN 730... (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Commission date: October 6, 1984
  • Type: Ballistic missile submarine
  • Class: Ohio-class

11. USS Georgia (SSGN-729)

Source: Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images
  • Commission date: February 11, 1984
  • Type: Guided missile submarine
  • Class: Ohio-class

10. USS Florida (SSGN-728)

Source: usnavy / Flickr
  • Commission date: June 18, 1983
  • Type: Guided missile submarine
  • Class: Ohio-class

9. USS Michigan (SSGN-727)

Source: usnavy / Flickr
  • Commission date: September 11, 1982
  • Type: Guided missile submarine
  • Class: Ohio-class

8. USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70)

Source: usnavy / Flickr
  • Commission date: March 13, 1982
  • Type: Aircraft carrier
  • Class: Nimitz-class

7. USS Ohio (SSGN-726)

Marines assemble a combat rubb... by Official U.S. Navy Page
Marines assemble a combat rubb... (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Commission date: November 11, 1981
  • Type: Guided missile submarine
  • Class: Ohio-class

6. USS Frank Cable (AS-40)

USS Frank Cable (AS 40) by Military Sealift Command
USS Frank Cable (AS 40) (CC BY 2.0) by Military Sealift Command
  • Commission date: October 29, 1979
  • Type: Submarine tender
  • Class: Emory S. Land-class

5. USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia
  • Commission date: July 7, 1979
  • Type: Submarine tender
  • Class: Emory S. Land-class

4. USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69)

Source: Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images
  • Commission date: October 18, 1977
  • Type: Aircraft carrier
  • Class: Nimitz-class

3. USS Nimitz (CVN-68)

Source: United States Navy, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons
  • Commission date: May 3, 1975
  • Type: Aircraft carrier
  • Class: Nimitz-class

2. USS Mount Whitney (LCC-20)

Source: Public Domain via the United States Navy / Wikimedia Commons
  • Commission date: January 16, 1971
  • Type: Amphibious command ship
  • Class: Blue Ridge-class

1. USS Blue Ridge (LCC-19)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia
  • Commission date: November 14, 1970
  • Type: Amphibious command ship
  • Class: Blue Ridge-class

