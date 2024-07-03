The Oldest Ships and Submarines in the US Navy, Ranked

The U.S. 7th Fleet paid a visit to the Philippines in a diplomatic mission to affirm the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty, which commits both nations to support and defend each other from any threats. Leading the 7th Fleet was its flagship and the oldest ship currently in service in the U.S. Navy, the USS Blue Ridge (LCC-19). (These are the U.S. Navy’s newest ships in June 2024.)
The treaty ultimately ensures that each country will aid the other in maintaining security and stability within the region. Also with such an established treaty, the U.S. Navy sending its longest-serving warship appears to be representative of the long-standing commitment to peace in the region.
The USS Blue Ridge has led a storied career so far in the U.S. Navy. It has played significant roles in numerous military operations and exercises around the world. The USS Blue Ridge typically serves as a command and control ship and supports fleet commanders by coordinating naval forces. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a close look, not just at the Blue Ridge, but at the oldest ships still serving in the U.S. Navy. (These are the 20 strongest navies on Earth, compared.)
To determine America’s oldest warships, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the Naval Vessel Register directory of commissioned ships in the U.S. and cross-referenced with data from the World Directory of Modern Military Warships regarding the class or type of each warship. We compiled data on all ships and submarines that have been commissioned in the service of the U.S. Navy for 35 years or more and ranked them by age.
Here is a look at the oldest ships in the U.S. Navy:
Why Are We Covering This?
Knowing the ships and submarines to enter the U.S. Navy is important for understanding the state of national security in the United States. Also the Navy is primarily how the United States projects power across vast distances and maintains a secure balance within the global community.
28. USS Newport News (SSN-750)
- Commission date: June 3, 1989
- Type: Attack submarine
- Class: Los Angeles-class
27. USS Gunston Hall (LSD-44)
- Commission date: April 22, 1989
- Type: Dock landing ship
- Class: Whidbey Island-class
26. USS Philippine Sea (CG-58)
- Commission date: March 18, 1989
- Type: Cruiser
- Class: Ticonderoga-class
25. USS Pasadena (SSN-752)
- Commission date: February 11, 1989
- Type: Attack submarine
- Class: Los Angeles-class
24. USS Princeton (CG-59)
- Commission date: February 11, 1989
- Type: Cruiser
- Class: Ticonderoga-class
23. USS Tennessee (SSBN-734)
- Commission date: December 17, 1988
- Type: Ballistic missile submarine
- Class: Ohio-class
22. USS San Juan (SSN-751)
- Commission date: August 6, 1988
- Type: Attack submarine
- Class: Los Angeles-class
21. USS Leyte Gulf (CG-55)
- Commission date: September 26, 1987
- Type: Cruiser
- Class: Ticonderoga-class
20. USS Key West (SSN-722)
- Commission date: September 12, 1987
- Type: Attack submarine
- Class: Los Angeles-class
19. USS Helena (SSN-725)
- Commission date: July 11, 1987
- Type: Attack submarine
- Class: Los Angeles-class
18. USS Antietam (CG-54)
- Commission date: June 6, 1987
- Type: Cruiser
- Class: Ticonderoga-class
17. USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71)
- Commission date: October 25, 1986
- Type: Aircraft carrier
- Class: Nimitz-class
16. USS Nevada (SSBN-733)
- Commission date: August 16, 1986
- Type: Ballistic missile submarine
- Class: Ohio-class
15. USS Germantown (LSD-42)
- Commission date: February 8, 1986
- Type: Dock landing ship
- Class: Whidbey Island-class
14. USS Alaska (SSBN-732)
- Commission date: January 25, 1986
- Type: Ballistic missile submarine
- Class: Ohio-class
13. USS Alabama (SSBN-731)
- Commission date: May 25, 1985
- Type: Ballistic missile submarine
- Class: Ohio-class
12. USS Henry M. Jackson (SSBN-730)
- Commission date: October 6, 1984
- Type: Ballistic missile submarine
- Class: Ohio-class
11. USS Georgia (SSGN-729)
- Commission date: February 11, 1984
- Type: Guided missile submarine
- Class: Ohio-class
10. USS Florida (SSGN-728)
- Commission date: June 18, 1983
- Type: Guided missile submarine
- Class: Ohio-class
9. USS Michigan (SSGN-727)
- Commission date: September 11, 1982
- Type: Guided missile submarine
- Class: Ohio-class
8. USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70)
- Commission date: March 13, 1982
- Type: Aircraft carrier
- Class: Nimitz-class
7. USS Ohio (SSGN-726)
- Commission date: November 11, 1981
- Type: Guided missile submarine
- Class: Ohio-class
6. USS Frank Cable (AS-40)
- Commission date: October 29, 1979
- Type: Submarine tender
- Class: Emory S. Land-class
5. USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)
- Commission date: July 7, 1979
- Type: Submarine tender
- Class: Emory S. Land-class
4. USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69)
- Commission date: October 18, 1977
- Type: Aircraft carrier
- Class: Nimitz-class
3. USS Nimitz (CVN-68)
- Commission date: May 3, 1975
- Type: Aircraft carrier
- Class: Nimitz-class
2. USS Mount Whitney (LCC-20)
- Commission date: January 16, 1971
- Type: Amphibious command ship
- Class: Blue Ridge-class
1. USS Blue Ridge (LCC-19)
- Commission date: November 14, 1970
- Type: Amphibious command ship
- Class: Blue Ridge-class
