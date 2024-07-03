The Oldest Ships and Submarines in the US Navy, Ranked Public Domain / Wikimedia

The U.S. 7th Fleet paid a visit to the Philippines in a diplomatic mission to affirm the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty, which commits both nations to support and defend each other from any threats. Leading the 7th Fleet was its flagship and the oldest ship currently in service in the U.S. Navy, the USS Blue Ridge (LCC-19). (These are the U.S. Navy’s newest ships in June 2024.)

The treaty ultimately ensures that each country will aid the other in maintaining security and stability within the region. Also with such an established treaty, the U.S. Navy sending its longest-serving warship appears to be representative of the long-standing commitment to peace in the region.

The USS Blue Ridge has led a storied career so far in the U.S. Navy. It has played significant roles in numerous military operations and exercises around the world. The USS Blue Ridge typically serves as a command and control ship and supports fleet commanders by coordinating naval forces. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a close look, not just at the Blue Ridge, but at the oldest ships still serving in the U.S. Navy. (These are the 20 strongest navies on Earth, compared.)

To determine America’s oldest warships, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the Naval Vessel Register directory of commissioned ships in the U.S. and cross-referenced with data from the World Directory of Modern Military Warships regarding the class or type of each warship. We compiled data on all ships and submarines that have been commissioned in the service of the U.S. Navy for 35 years or more and ranked them by age.

Here is a look at the oldest ships in the U.S. Navy:

Why Are We Covering This?

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Knowing the ships and submarines to enter the U.S. Navy is important for understanding the state of national security in the United States. Also the Navy is primarily how the United States projects power across vast distances and maintains a secure balance within the global community.

28. USS Newport News (SSN-750)

Commission date: June 3, 1989

June 3, 1989 Type: Attack submarine

Attack submarine Class: Los Angeles-class

27. USS Gunston Hall (LSD-44)

Source: usnavy / Flickr

Commission date: April 22, 1989

April 22, 1989 Type: Dock landing ship

Dock landing ship Class: Whidbey Island-class

26. USS Philippine Sea (CG-58)

Commission date: March 18, 1989

March 18, 1989 Type: Cruiser

Cruiser Class: Ticonderoga-class

25. USS Pasadena (SSN-752)

Commission date: February 11, 1989

February 11, 1989 Type: Attack submarine

Attack submarine Class: Los Angeles-class

24. USS Princeton (CG-59)

Commission date: February 11, 1989

February 11, 1989 Type: Cruiser

Cruiser Class: Ticonderoga-class

23. USS Tennessee (SSBN-734)

Commission date: December 17, 1988

December 17, 1988 Type: Ballistic missile submarine

Ballistic missile submarine Class: Ohio-class

22. USS San Juan (SSN-751)

Commission date: August 6, 1988

August 6, 1988 Type: Attack submarine

Attack submarine Class: Los Angeles-class

21. USS Leyte Gulf (CG-55)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Commission date: September 26, 1987

September 26, 1987 Type: Cruiser

Cruiser Class: Ticonderoga-class

20. USS Key West (SSN-722)

Commission date: September 12, 1987

September 12, 1987 Type: Attack submarine

Attack submarine Class: Los Angeles-class

19. USS Helena (SSN-725)

Commission date: July 11, 1987

July 11, 1987 Type: Attack submarine

Attack submarine Class: Los Angeles-class

18. USS Antietam (CG-54)

Source: Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Commission date: June 6, 1987

June 6, 1987 Type: Cruiser

Cruiser Class: Ticonderoga-class

17. USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71)

Source: sdasmarchives / Flickr

Commission date: October 25, 1986

October 25, 1986 Type: Aircraft carrier

Aircraft carrier Class: Nimitz-class

16. USS Nevada (SSBN-733)

Source: Public Domain via the United States Navy / Wikimedia Commons

Commission date: August 16, 1986

August 16, 1986 Type: Ballistic missile submarine

Ballistic missile submarine Class: Ohio-class

15. USS Germantown (LSD-42)

Source: Public Domain via the United States Navy / Wikimedia Commons

Commission date: February 8, 1986

February 8, 1986 Type: Dock landing ship

Dock landing ship Class: Whidbey Island-class

14. USS Alaska (SSBN-732)

Source: national_museum_of_the_us_navy / Public Domain / Flickr

Commission date: January 25, 1986

January 25, 1986 Type: Ballistic missile submarine

Ballistic missile submarine Class: Ohio-class

13. USS Alabama (SSBN-731)

Source: Public Domain via the United States Navy / Wikimedia Commons

Commission date: May 25, 1985

May 25, 1985 Type: Ballistic missile submarine

Ballistic missile submarine Class: Ohio-class

12. USS Henry M. Jackson (SSBN-730)

Commission date: October 6, 1984

October 6, 1984 Type: Ballistic missile submarine

Ballistic missile submarine Class: Ohio-class

11. USS Georgia (SSGN-729)

Source: Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Commission date: February 11, 1984

February 11, 1984 Type: Guided missile submarine

Guided missile submarine Class: Ohio-class

10. USS Florida (SSGN-728)

Source: usnavy / Flickr

Commission date: June 18, 1983

June 18, 1983 Type: Guided missile submarine

Guided missile submarine Class: Ohio-class

9. USS Michigan (SSGN-727)

Source: usnavy / Flickr

Commission date: September 11, 1982

September 11, 1982 Type: Guided missile submarine

Guided missile submarine Class: Ohio-class

8. USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70)

Source: usnavy / Flickr

Commission date: March 13, 1982

March 13, 1982 Type: Aircraft carrier

Aircraft carrier Class: Nimitz-class

7. USS Ohio (SSGN-726)

Commission date: November 11, 1981

November 11, 1981 Type: Guided missile submarine

Guided missile submarine Class: Ohio-class

6. USS Frank Cable (AS-40)

Commission date: October 29, 1979

October 29, 1979 Type: Submarine tender

Submarine tender Class: Emory S. Land-class

5. USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia

Commission date: July 7, 1979

July 7, 1979 Type: Submarine tender

Submarine tender Class: Emory S. Land-class

4. USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69)

Source: Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Commission date: October 18, 1977

October 18, 1977 Type: Aircraft carrier

Aircraft carrier Class: Nimitz-class

3. USS Nimitz (CVN-68)

Source: United States Navy, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Commission date: May 3, 1975

May 3, 1975 Type: Aircraft carrier

Aircraft carrier Class: Nimitz-class

2. USS Mount Whitney (LCC-20)

Source: Public Domain via the United States Navy / Wikimedia Commons

Commission date: January 16, 1971

January 16, 1971 Type: Amphibious command ship

Amphibious command ship Class: Blue Ridge-class

1. USS Blue Ridge (LCC-19)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia

Commission date: November 14, 1970

November 14, 1970 Type: Amphibious command ship

Amphibious command ship Class: Blue Ridge-class

Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With An Advisor Now (Sponsored) Are you ready for retirement? Planning for retirement can be overwhelming, that’s why it could be a good idea to speak to a fiduciary financial advisor about your goals today. Start by taking this retirement quiz right here from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes. Smart Asset is now matching over 50,000 people a month. Click here now to get started.