The Oldest and Newest US Combat Aircraft Currently in Service

Countries with old, outdated air forces struggle to compete with the newest generation of fighter jets, which is part of the reason why the United States is considered to have one of the strongest air forces in the world. While the U.S. Air Force does employ some of the newest combat aircraft on the planet, it is also home to some of the oldest. (These are the most widely used fighter jets on Earth.)

Here, 24/7 Wall St. is looking at some of the oldest and newest combat aircraft in the U.S. Air Force. To identify the oldest and newest combat aircraft in the United States military, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry publication. We ranked these aircraft according to when they entered service with data from Military Factory, an online database of arms, vehicles, and aircraft. We also included supplemental data on how many of these aircraft are in active service or on order, the type of aircraft, as well as what military branches they serve in.

Some of the combat aircraft in the employ of the United States were introduced back as far as the 1950s. Even though some of these entered service more than half-a-century ago, constant upgrades and advancements have kept these planes in the fleet. The B-52 strategic bomber is one example of these older combat aircraft still fielded by the U.S. Air Force that still serves next to the newest iterations of the F-35 Lightning II.

Another example of an older aircraft that has proved resilient over the years is the F-15 Eagle which was first introduced to service in 1976. Currently there are over 375 of these fighter jets in active service in the U.S. Air Force, with more than 100 on order.

One last thing to note is that the B-21 Raider is currently in the works for the U.S. Air Force. Although it is not in service yet, it has made some preliminary test flights and there are a few of these stealth bombers in stock, but the U.S. Air Force has not disclosed that number. (This is every rank in the U.S. Air Force and what they’re paid.)

Here is a look at the oldest and newest combat aircraft currently serving in the U.S. military:

Why Are We Covering This?

Source: slezo / Flickr

Understanding the combat aircraft used by the U.S. provides insight into joint military capabilities and defense strategies. Also knowing what the U.S. has in its arsenal further explains its military capabilities.

17. B-21 Raider

Year entered service: Expected 2028

Expected 2028 Type: Long range strategic stealth bomber

Long range strategic stealth bomber Active aircraft: 0

0 Aircraft on order: 100

100 Military branch in service: United States Air Force

16. AC-130J Ghostrider

Source: MSgt Christopher Boitz, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Year entered service: 2017

2017 Type: Ground attack / close-air support

Ground attack / close-air support Active aircraft: 29

29 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Military branch in service: United States Air Force

15. F-35A Lightning II

Year entered service: 2016

2016 Type: Multirole 5th generation aircraft

Multirole 5th generation aircraft Active aircraft: 234

234 Aircraft on order: 1,372

1,372 Military branch in service: United States Air Force

14. F-35B Lightning II (VTOL)

Source: 39955793@N07 / Flickr

Year entered service: 2016

2016 Type: Multirole 5th generation aircraft (Vertical Takeoff and Landing)

Multirole 5th generation aircraft (Vertical Takeoff and Landing) Active aircraft: 112

112 Aircraft on order: 279

279 Military branch in service: United States Marine Corps

13. F-35C Lightning II

Year entered service: 2016

2016 Type: Multirole 5th generation carrier borne aircraft

Multirole 5th generation carrier borne aircraft Active aircraft: 30

30 Aircraft on order: 204

204 Military branch in service: United States Navy

12. AC-130W Stinger II

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Year entered service: 2010

2010 Type: Special operations fixed-wing gunship

Special operations fixed-wing gunship Active aircraft: 3

3 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Military branch in service: United States Air Force

11. F-22 Raptor

Year entered service: 2005

2005 Type: 5th generation air dominance fighter aircraft

5th generation air dominance fighter aircraft Active aircraft: 178

178 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Military branch in service: United States Air Force

10. F/A-18E/F Super Hornet

Year entered service: 1999

1999 Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft

Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft Active aircraft: 421

421 Aircraft on order: 76

76 Military branch in service: United States Navy

9. B-2 Spirit

Year entered service: 1997

1997 Type: Strategic stealth heavy bomber

Strategic stealth heavy bomber Active aircraft: 17

17 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Military branch in service: United States Air Force

8. AT-802U Sky Warden

Source: Mztourist / Wikimedia Commons

Year entered service: 1990

1990 Type: Multirole light aircraft

Multirole light aircraft Active aircraft: 0

0 Aircraft on order: 75

75 Military branch in service: United States Air Force

7. B-1B Lancer

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Year entered service: 1986

1986 Type: Strategic heavy bomber

Strategic heavy bomber Active aircraft: 42

42 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Military branch in service: United States Air Force

6. AV-8B/+ Harrier II

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Year entered service: 1985

1985 Type: Short take-off and vertical landing strike aircraft

Short take-off and vertical landing strike aircraft Active aircraft: 87

87 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Military branch in service: United States Marine Corps

5. F/A-18A/C/D Hornet

Source: KGrif / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Year entered service: 1983

1983 Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft

Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft Active aircraft: 140

140 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Military branch in service: United States Marine Corps

4. F-16C Fightning Falcon

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Year entered service: 1978

1978 Type: Multirole 4th generation fighter aircraft

Multirole 4th generation fighter aircraft Active aircraft: 738

738 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Military branch in service: United States Air Force

3. A-10C Thunderbolt II

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Year entered service: 1976

1976 Type: Close-air support / forward air control

Close-air support / forward air control Active aircraft: 270

270 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Military branch in service: United States Air Force

2. F-15 C/E/EX Eagle II

Source: Staff Sgt. Tony R. Tolley, U.S. Air Force via Wikimedia Commons

Year entered service: 1976

1976 Type: Air superiority fighter aircraft

Air superiority fighter aircraft Active aircraft: 377

377 Aircraft on order: 102

102 Military branch in service: United States Air Force

1. B-52H Stratofortress

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Year entered service: 1955

1955 Type: Long range strategic heavy bomber

Long range strategic heavy bomber Active aircraft: 72

72 Aircraft on order: 0

0 Military branch in service: United States Air Force

