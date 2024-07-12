Military

The Oldest and Newest US Combat Aircraft Currently in Service

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
Chris Lange
Published:

Countries with old, outdated air forces struggle to compete with the newest generation of fighter jets, which is part of the reason why the United States is considered to have one of the strongest air forces in the world. While the U.S. Air Force does employ some of the newest combat aircraft on the planet, it is also home to some of the oldest. (These are the most widely used fighter jets on Earth.)

Here, 24/7 Wall St. is looking at some of the oldest and newest combat aircraft in the U.S. Air Force. To identify the oldest and newest combat aircraft in the United States military, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry publication. We ranked these aircraft according to when they entered service with data from Military Factory, an online database of arms, vehicles, and aircraft. We also included supplemental data on how many of these aircraft are in active service or on order, the type of aircraft, as well as what military branches they serve in.

Some of the combat aircraft in the employ of the United States were introduced back as far as the 1950s. Even though some of these entered service more than half-a-century ago, constant upgrades and advancements have kept these planes in the fleet. The B-52 strategic bomber is one example of these older combat aircraft still fielded by the U.S. Air Force that still serves next to the newest iterations of the F-35 Lightning II.

Another example of an older aircraft that has proved resilient over the years is the F-15 Eagle which was first introduced to service in 1976. Currently there are over 375 of these fighter jets in active service in the U.S. Air Force, with more than 100 on order.

One last thing to note is that the B-21 Raider is currently in the works for the U.S. Air Force. Although it is not in service yet, it has made some preliminary test flights and there are a few of these stealth bombers in stock, but the U.S. Air Force has not disclosed that number. (This is every rank in the U.S. Air Force and what they’re paid.)

Here is a look at the oldest and newest combat aircraft currently serving in the U.S. military:

Why Are We Covering This?

Slovakia+military+aircraft | JAS-39 Gripen Czechia
Source: slezo / Flickr

Understanding the combat aircraft used by the U.S. provides insight into joint military capabilities and defense strategies. Also knowing what the U.S. has in its arsenal further explains its military capabilities.

17. B-21 Raider

The B-21 Raide... by Tech. Sgt. William OBrien, 94th Airlift Wing photographer
The B-21 Raide... (Public Domain) by Tech. Sgt. William OBrien, 94th Airlift Wing photographer
  • Year entered service: Expected 2028
  • Type: Long range strategic stealth bomber
  • Active aircraft: 0
  • Aircraft on order: 100
  • Military branch in service: United States Air Force

16. AC-130J Ghostrider

Source: MSgt Christopher Boitz, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons
  • Year entered service: 2017
  • Type: Ground attack / close-air support
  • Active aircraft: 29
  • Aircraft on order: 0
  • Military branch in service: United States Air Force

15. F-35A Lightning II

File:F-35A flight (cropped).jpg by U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Donald R. Allen
File:F-35A flight (cropped).jpg (Public Domain) by U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Donald R. Allen
  • Year entered service: 2016
  • Type: Multirole 5th generation aircraft
  • Active aircraft: 234
  • Aircraft on order: 1,372
  • Military branch in service: United States Air Force

14. F-35B Lightning II (VTOL)

Source: 39955793@N07 / Flickr
  • Year entered service: 2016
  • Type: Multirole 5th generation aircraft (Vertical Takeoff and Landing)
  • Active aircraft: 112
  • Aircraft on order: 279
  • Military branch in service: United States Marine Corps

13. F-35C Lightning II

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II by Robert Sullivan
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II (Public Domain) by Robert Sullivan
  • Year entered service: 2016
  • Type: Multirole 5th generation carrier borne aircraft
  • Active aircraft: 30
  • Aircraft on order: 204
  • Military branch in service: United States Navy

12. AC-130W Stinger II

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Year entered service: 2010
  • Type: Special operations fixed-wing gunship
  • Active aircraft: 3
  • Aircraft on order: 0
  • Military branch in service: United States Air Force

11. F-22 Raptor

File:F-22 Raptor edit1.jpg by Master Sgt. Andy Dunaway
File:F-22 Raptor edit1.jpg (Public Domain) by Master Sgt. Andy Dunaway
  • Year entered service: 2005
  • Type: 5th generation air dominance fighter aircraft
  • Active aircraft: 178
  • Aircraft on order: 0
  • Military branch in service: United States Air Force

10. F/A-18E/F Super Hornet

An F/A-18E Super Hornet, assig... by Official U.S. Navy Page
An F/A-18E Super Hornet, assig... (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Year entered service: 1999
  • Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft
  • Active aircraft: 421
  • Aircraft on order: 76
  • Military branch in service: United States Navy

9. B-2 Spirit

Illinois National Guard by The National Guard
Illinois National Guard (CC BY 2.0) by The National Guard
  • Year entered service: 1997
  • Type: Strategic stealth heavy bomber
  • Active aircraft: 17
  • Aircraft on order: 0
  • Military branch in service: United States Air Force

8. AT-802U Sky Warden

Source: Mztourist / Wikimedia Commons

  • Year entered service: 1990
  • Type: Multirole light aircraft
  • Active aircraft: 0
  • Aircraft on order: 75
  • Military branch in service: United States Air Force

7. B-1B Lancer

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Year entered service: 1986
  • Type: Strategic heavy bomber
  • Active aircraft: 42
  • Aircraft on order: 0
  • Military branch in service: United States Air Force

6. AV-8B/+ Harrier II

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Year entered service: 1985
  • Type: Short take-off and vertical landing strike aircraft
  • Active aircraft: 87
  • Aircraft on order: 0
  • Military branch in service: United States Marine Corps

5. F/A-18A/C/D Hornet

Source: KGrif / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Year entered service: 1983
  • Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft
  • Active aircraft: 140
  • Aircraft on order: 0
  • Military branch in service: United States Marine Corps

4. F-16C Fightning Falcon

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Year entered service: 1978
  • Type: Multirole 4th generation fighter aircraft
  • Active aircraft: 738
  • Aircraft on order: 0
  • Military branch in service: United States Air Force

3. A-10C Thunderbolt II

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Year entered service: 1976
  • Type: Close-air support / forward air control
  • Active aircraft: 270
  • Aircraft on order: 0
  • Military branch in service: United States Air Force

2. F-15 C/E/EX Eagle II

Source: Staff Sgt. Tony R. Tolley, U.S. Air Force via Wikimedia Commons

  • Year entered service: 1976
  • Type: Air superiority fighter aircraft
  • Active aircraft: 377
  • Aircraft on order: 102
  • Military branch in service: United States Air Force

1. B-52H Stratofortress

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Year entered service: 1955
  • Type: Long range strategic heavy bomber
  • Active aircraft: 72
  • Aircraft on order: 0
  • Military branch in service: United States Air Force

Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With An Advisor Now (Sponsored)

Are you ready for retirement? Planning for retirement can be overwhelming, that’s why it could be a good idea to speak to a fiduciary financial advisor about your goals today.

Start by taking this retirement quiz right here from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes. Smart Asset is now matching over 50,000 people a month.

Click here now to get started.
Read more: Military, Air Force, aircraft, combat aircraft, fighter jets, marine corps, military, Navy, United States

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Editors' Picks